“Timothy Olyphant came out for a rare appearance this weekend” links

We got a rare sighting of Timothy Olyphant this week! [LaineyGossip]

Adnan Syed was released from prison! [Pajiba]

RyanAir got a new social media person. [OMG Blog]

The UK’s Channel 5 aired The Emoji Movie instead of QEII’s funeral. [Dlisted]

What was the deal with the broken stick at QEII’s funeral? [Gawker]

Whoa, I did not see Nicholas Hoult’s Emmy bellbottoms! [RCFA]

Kim Kardashian bought a $70 million Malibu mansion. [JustJared]

Viola Davis & the cast of The Woman King are having fun! [GFY]

A Texas sheriff has opened an investigation into Ron DeSantis’s state-organized human trafficking operation. [Buzzfeed]

Pres. Biden talks about Donald Trump’s top-secret documents. [Towleroad]

Bella Hadid wore a backless Alexander McQueen. [Egotastic]

Lennie Alehat launches an online store. [Starcasm]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images