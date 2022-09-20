“Timothy Olyphant came out for a rare appearance this weekend” links
  • September 20, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

We got a rare sighting of Timothy Olyphant this week! [LaineyGossip]
Adnan Syed was released from prison! [Pajiba]
RyanAir got a new social media person. [OMG Blog]
The UK’s Channel 5 aired The Emoji Movie instead of QEII’s funeral. [Dlisted]
What was the deal with the broken stick at QEII’s funeral? [Gawker]
Whoa, I did not see Nicholas Hoult’s Emmy bellbottoms! [RCFA]
Kim Kardashian bought a $70 million Malibu mansion. [JustJared]
Viola Davis & the cast of The Woman King are having fun! [GFY]
A Texas sheriff has opened an investigation into Ron DeSantis’s state-organized human trafficking operation. [Buzzfeed]
Pres. Biden talks about Donald Trump’s top-secret documents. [Towleroad]
Bella Hadid wore a backless Alexander McQueen. [Egotastic]
Lennie Alehat launches an online store. [Starcasm]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

38 Responses to ““Timothy Olyphant came out for a rare appearance this weekend” links”

  1. Lucía says:
    September 20, 2022 at 12:31 pm

    Yep. I still absolutely would.

    Reply
  2. ME says:
    September 20, 2022 at 12:33 pm

    Yes, that’s exactly what Kim needs. Another mansion she can remodel to look like a dull empty museum. I’m more interested in all the Ray-J drama and the fact he finally spilled some tea ! I can’t believe Kris made them film a second tape. then Kris watched both and choose which one they were going to sell. She must have been drooling thinking about all the money and fame that was about to come their way. Insane.

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      September 20, 2022 at 12:55 pm

      I can’t believe he stayed quiet for so long if this were true. I wonder if some sort of NDA expired? I know he was mad about her recent comments on the show, but that’s not any worse than what she’s being saying for years, is it?

      Reply
      • ME says:
        September 20, 2022 at 2:29 pm

        The tipping point for him was when Kris went on James Corden’s show and used a lie detector to say she had nothing to do with the release of the tape. She passed the lie detector test…but Ray-J exposed it as one big scam. The guy that conducted the test is a known fraud. That is when he said enough is enough and exposed their lies. The fact Kim and Kris have remained quiet is the real shocker. They like to sue anyone and everyone. They have said nothing. Ray-J even had legit receipts about it all.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        September 20, 2022 at 8:55 pm

        As a Boomer, this has been known for more than a decade plus? Though I didn’t know about the repeats or her involvement, that’s just nasty!! Yuck…

    • Coco says:
      September 20, 2022 at 1:11 pm

      I was surprised it and so much more have not been covered here.

      Reply
    • Kat says:
      September 20, 2022 at 9:14 pm

      Without Kanye’s influence I could see the new mansion being decorated in the Tacky Nouveau Riche style, a la Teresa Gaudice, instead of the Abandoned Masoleum style!

      Reply
  3. Coco Bean says:
    September 20, 2022 at 12:34 pm

    Honk for Olyphant!

    Reply
  4. JC says:
    September 20, 2022 at 12:44 pm

    I LOVE HIM!!! <3

    Reply
  5. paintergal says:
    September 20, 2022 at 12:50 pm

    That is one sexy man. Has a little Bowie vibe going for him.

    Reply
  6. Owlsyn says:
    September 20, 2022 at 12:52 pm

    A wild Olyphant appears! Quick, fetch me a pokeball.

    Reply
  7. girl_ninja says:
    September 20, 2022 at 12:53 pm

    The Olyphant…he is so dreamy.

    Seeing Adnan be freed and be surrounded by his loved ones was incredible. After listening to the Serial podcast I had sooooo many doubts about his guilt. I believe that this was the right decision.

    I am so happy for Viola Davis and the Woman King cast. I saw the attempt at a boycott of the film and am happy that it did not prevail. I’m looking forward to going to see the film myself.

    Reply
  8. Pinkosaurus says:
    September 20, 2022 at 1:10 pm

    The Ryanair tweets are legit funny. Usually these lists do not live up to the headline.

    Reply
  9. ML says:
    September 20, 2022 at 1:34 pm

    Thank you Javier Salazar!!

    Reply
    • Korra says:
      September 20, 2022 at 3:07 pm

      Agreed! Glad someone is willing to stand up to that disgusting pig in Tallahassee. He and his Serena Joy wife need to go!

      Reply
  10. Eating Popcorn says:
    September 20, 2022 at 1:46 pm

    We’ve lived at a boarding school for 25+ years and there is not 1 teacher cool enough to bring the Timothy Olyphant Vibes – just saying…

    Reply
  11. Emmi says:
    September 20, 2022 at 1:50 pm

    Still miffed that Santa Clarita Diet was canceled, it was so frickin funny.

    Reply
  12. pocket litter says:
    September 20, 2022 at 1:53 pm

    Timothy Olyphant. What more could a woman want?

    Reply
  13. lk says:
    September 20, 2022 at 2:13 pm

    Does anyone care if Timothy O steps out? He’s one of those actors, good but keeps to himself and most people don’t care about him. If he was the 7-11 I doubt anyone would know who he was.

    Reply
  14. CC says:
    September 20, 2022 at 2:24 pm

    I was getting my teeth cleaned once, and something with Drew Barrymore was on the television in the ceiling. The hygienist said how much she loved Drew Barrymore, and I asked if she’d seen ‘Santa Clarita Diet.’ When I said Timothy Olyphant was in it too, she burst out laughing. “Sorry, but I can’t look at him without cracking up! His veneers are so bad! They’re too thick for his face!”
    More for everyone else to appreciate, but it’s funny that there may be hordes of dental professionals giggling about the sloppy work done to the teeth of the beautiful people.

    Reply
    • Coco says:
      September 20, 2022 at 2:49 pm

      Why are celebrities veneer so bad. I’ve seen why too many celebrities with bad veneer jobs for it to be a one off thing.

      Reply
  15. HeyKay says:
    September 20, 2022 at 4:16 pm

    Ooooh, Olyphant! Nice.
    He was so good in Deadwood, Justified, and Santa Clarita Diet!

    Yeah, Netflix…you suck for cancelling SCD. It was original and funny. Can’t have that.

    What’s this about justified reboot? I say, hell yeah.

    Reply
  16. MangoAngelesque says:
    September 20, 2022 at 4:27 pm

    The “broken stick” is traditional for a monarch’s burial, so it hadn’t been done since the Queen’s father. It’s called the “wand of command” and is broken by the (I might get this wrong, forgive me for not googling) lord chamberlain to signify the end of that particular monarch’s reign. Charles will receive his I guess at coronation? And when he dies, his will be broken and buried with him.

    Reply
  17. K says:
    September 20, 2022 at 5:26 pm

    I love Timothy. Polar opposite of how I feel about the Group Kardashian. I despise them on a molecular level. I knew from the start Kris Jenner sold her kids. I would like to see her arrested. But that’s not how this world works.

    Reply
  18. HeyKay says:
    September 20, 2022 at 7:21 pm

    I hate the entire Kardashian group.
    There is something really off about the way their Mother, Kris has used her children and grandchildren for years now. Anything for money. And more money.

    I really fear for the next generation, those grandchildren have never had a day without being used as props, IMO.

    Did PMK use all her kids as show material? It seems to me Yes.

    Reply
  19. BothSidesNow says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:12 pm

    Excited for what Ms. Davis and her costars have in store for us with The Women King. I adore her and will watch her in anything that she is in. I think I have watched Fences at least 5x’s, though it doesn’t hurt that Denzel is in it either…….it’s is a wonderful film though.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment