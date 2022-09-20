“Timothy Olyphant came out for a rare appearance this weekend” links

We got a rare sighting of Timothy Olyphant this week! [LaineyGossip]
Adnan Syed was released from prison! [Pajiba]
RyanAir got a new social media person. [OMG Blog]
The UK’s Channel 5 aired The Emoji Movie instead of QEII’s funeral. [Dlisted]
What was the deal with the broken stick at QEII’s funeral? [Gawker]
Whoa, I did not see Nicholas Hoult’s Emmy bellbottoms! [RCFA]
Kim Kardashian bought a $70 million Malibu mansion. [JustJared]
Viola Davis & the cast of The Woman King are having fun! [GFY]
A Texas sheriff has opened an investigation into Ron DeSantis’s state-organized human trafficking operation. [Buzzfeed]
Pres. Biden talks about Donald Trump’s top-secret documents. [Towleroad]
Bella Hadid wore a backless Alexander McQueen. [Egotastic]
Lennie Alehat launches an online store. [Starcasm]
Yep. I still absolutely would.
100% YES. I love him forever.
I would and I would borrow his hat.
😍 He’s my absolute favorite!
Count me in too. Any day of the week.
He’s super sexy and funny.
My heart legit skipped a beat when I saw my forever boyfriend’s name in the header!! Ugh, he is just (insert swoon emoji, then fainting emoji, then crying emoji)…watching his clips when he would be on Conan are like the truest balm for a chapped soul. And when he’s rockin’ the salt n pepper as Cobb Vanth…omg, just stop. ❤️
Me too!! I would watch him make a sandwich, naked preferably, but still. Hell, his mere presence would bring me out of a coma….
Yes, that’s exactly what Kim needs. Another mansion she can remodel to look like a dull empty museum. I’m more interested in all the Ray-J drama and the fact he finally spilled some tea ! I can’t believe Kris made them film a second tape. then Kris watched both and choose which one they were going to sell. She must have been drooling thinking about all the money and fame that was about to come their way. Insane.
I can’t believe he stayed quiet for so long if this were true. I wonder if some sort of NDA expired? I know he was mad about her recent comments on the show, but that’s not any worse than what she’s being saying for years, is it?
The tipping point for him was when Kris went on James Corden’s show and used a lie detector to say she had nothing to do with the release of the tape. She passed the lie detector test…but Ray-J exposed it as one big scam. The guy that conducted the test is a known fraud. That is when he said enough is enough and exposed their lies. The fact Kim and Kris have remained quiet is the real shocker. They like to sue anyone and everyone. They have said nothing. Ray-J even had legit receipts about it all.
As a Boomer, this has been known for more than a decade plus? Though I didn’t know about the repeats or her involvement, that’s just nasty!! Yuck…
I was surprised it and so much more have not been covered here.
Yeah I wonder why none of that was covered here?
Without Kanye’s influence I could see the new mansion being decorated in the Tacky Nouveau Riche style, a la Teresa Gaudice, instead of the Abandoned Masoleum style!
Honk for Olyphant!
HONK!
Can’t wait for the new Justified stuff.
I LOVE HIM!!! <3
That is one sexy man. Has a little Bowie vibe going for him.
A wild Olyphant appears! Quick, fetch me a pokeball.
The Olyphant…he is so dreamy.
Seeing Adnan be freed and be surrounded by his loved ones was incredible. After listening to the Serial podcast I had sooooo many doubts about his guilt. I believe that this was the right decision.
I am so happy for Viola Davis and the Woman King cast. I saw the attempt at a boycott of the film and am happy that it did not prevail. I’m looking forward to going to see the film myself.
The Ryanair tweets are legit funny. Usually these lists do not live up to the headline.
Thank you Javier Salazar!!
Agreed! Glad someone is willing to stand up to that disgusting pig in Tallahassee. He and his Serena Joy wife need to go!
We’ve lived at a boarding school for 25+ years and there is not 1 teacher cool enough to bring the Timothy Olyphant Vibes – just saying…
Still miffed that Santa Clarita Diet was canceled, it was so frickin funny.
Timothy Olyphant. What more could a woman want?
Does anyone care if Timothy O steps out? He’s one of those actors, good but keeps to himself and most people don’t care about him. If he was the 7-11 I doubt anyone would know who he was.
That man is not just handsome he is as sexy as hell, but we all have different tastes.
I would know. I WOULD KNOW 😀
@LK Jesus Christ read the room 🤣
I was getting my teeth cleaned once, and something with Drew Barrymore was on the television in the ceiling. The hygienist said how much she loved Drew Barrymore, and I asked if she’d seen ‘Santa Clarita Diet.’ When I said Timothy Olyphant was in it too, she burst out laughing. “Sorry, but I can’t look at him without cracking up! His veneers are so bad! They’re too thick for his face!”
More for everyone else to appreciate, but it’s funny that there may be hordes of dental professionals giggling about the sloppy work done to the teeth of the beautiful people.
Why are celebrities veneer so bad. I’ve seen why too many celebrities with bad veneer jobs for it to be a one off thing.
Ooooh, Olyphant! Nice.
He was so good in Deadwood, Justified, and Santa Clarita Diet!
Yeah, Netflix…you suck for cancelling SCD. It was original and funny. Can’t have that.
What’s this about justified reboot? I say, hell yeah.
The “broken stick” is traditional for a monarch’s burial, so it hadn’t been done since the Queen’s father. It’s called the “wand of command” and is broken by the (I might get this wrong, forgive me for not googling) lord chamberlain to signify the end of that particular monarch’s reign. Charles will receive his I guess at coronation? And when he dies, his will be broken and buried with him.
I love Timothy. Polar opposite of how I feel about the Group Kardashian. I despise them on a molecular level. I knew from the start Kris Jenner sold her kids. I would like to see her arrested. But that’s not how this world works.
Yes just like she groomed and sold Kilye to Tigger, to keep the gravy train going.
I hate the entire Kardashian group.
There is something really off about the way their Mother, Kris has used her children and grandchildren for years now. Anything for money. And more money.
I really fear for the next generation, those grandchildren have never had a day without being used as props, IMO.
Did PMK use all her kids as show material? It seems to me Yes.
Excited for what Ms. Davis and her costars have in store for us with The Women King. I adore her and will watch her in anything that she is in. I think I have watched Fences at least 5x’s, though it doesn’t hurt that Denzel is in it either…….it’s is a wonderful film though.