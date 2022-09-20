The Sussexes stayed in Windsor on Monday night, will head home today

I had a theory that someone – perhaps the Sussexes’ nanny – flew Archie and Lilibet to England last week and no one had any idea about it or else the information would have been leaked by the Windsors. I’m probably wrong though – reportedly, Doria Ragland was seen out in Montecito, so it’s likely that she was staying with the kids this whole time. In which case, Harry and Meghan didn’t see their kids for two-and-a-half weeks. Prince Harry and Meghan flew to England on September 2nd or 3rd. They originally intended to be back in Montecito on the 9th, but then QEII passed away on the 8th. Thus, they spent the past ten days “captured” by the Windsors, having every public outing analyzed to the point where the Mail literally ran a breaking-news banner headline about Harry breathing. Harry’s father and brother were also openly briefing against them the entire time, while also attempting to snub them on a global stage. So here we are: hopefully, the Sussexes are flying out today.
Harry and Meghan stayed in the UK last night after reuniting with the royals to mourn the Queen but are expected to leave for California ‘as soon as they can’ after not seeing Archie and Lilibet for nearly three weeks.
The Sussexes arrived in Britain on September 3 for the first time since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June. They expected to stay only briefly but with the news Her Majesty was ill Prince Harry cancelled his appearance at the WellChild Awards in London and rushed to Balmoral.
Although the Duchess of Sussex did not join him in Scotland, she was by his side for a series of official events over the 10-day period of mourning, including the funeral yesterday.
The Sussexes were reported at the weekend to be planning to fly back to the US as soon as they could, although informed sources last night told The Times that the couple were still in the UK.
If they managed to bring their kids into England without the entire British media establishment being the wiser, it would have been the biggest F-You to the mangy royals and the desperate press. But again, I don’t know. I’m just hoping and praying that everyone gets home safe to Montecito and that there are no more last-minute emergencies which Harry has to tend to. He and Meghan gave these a–holes enough, more than enough. I hope it’s a long-ass time before either of them return.
Asisde from everything else..Harry must be embarrased and mortified. I remember their engagement interview full of hope and so idealistic. Harry truly didnt know his family.
This! Harry truly had no idea. As he recently said ‘he lived in a bubble’.
By the same token too though, the family also didn’t know Harry that well.
I think what Diana told Morton was the tip of the iceberg which is truly scary harry was hurt by his father and brother the queen did invite harry and Meghan to visit her she should have told William to back off
Damn, that hits hard. You’re right. Such a sad thing.
Who needs enemies with family like that.
If they ever doubted their decision the last several days reinforced why they had to leave. Hopefully the children stayed in California. The funeral and all of the Royal pettiness had to be an emotional rollercoaster so the toxic environment created would have been terrible for the children. One thing we learned is that George and Charolotte are now Working Royals because every chance William/Kate get they will bring them out to compensate for the state of their marriage. Welcome Home Harry/Meghan!
I remember how excited Harry was to share Christmas with Meghan and his family. Saying she would get a truly large happy family Christmas. And they both seemed happy and giddy. He did not think for a second this would be the result. It’s so hard to smack into the reality of what your family is. But it’s so much easier with the right partner by your side.
Yes that’s why I don’t get the criticism that Meghan should have known. Harry was optimistic and she was told she would be protected. I’m sure she’s aware she would get some racist slights but who was expecting a nationwide trifecta (firm, press, government) hate and abuse campaign with alleged bot and hate buying for social media, by the family themselves? And it’s very chilling that they won’t stop until she’s dead. And if she does, you can be sure they would milk it like they did to Diana for PR and erasing the narrative of what they did to Meghan.
The Sussexes were ready and eager to work and build on what both of them already started before meeting each other. There was NO talk of excluding Harry from Chuck’s slimmed down monarchy and NO talk of a new LP to remove their children’s HRH or Prince/ess titles. They had no idea the family would turn on them.
If Harry didn’t know that this is how his world would behave, then how would Meghan know?
I also think that Harry saw how Kate was protected in the press once she married into the family and assumed that there would be the same protection for Meghan. So even with the negative racist press in the beginning, I think he thought things would change once they were married.
I honestly don’t think he saw the smear campaign coming.
Finally! I think we can measure the length of that trip in dog years.
Gosh it was long and painful, sometimes watching them around that family would give ME anxiety, if Meghan would do something my mind would automatically generate headlines i knew where coming.
Indeed, I’m exhausted for them. I’m sure it will be nice to return home to hug their children and take a long hot bath to wash all the salt from salty Island off their bodies and minds.
It will be good to have H&M back here in the SoCal
How can Meghan just leave the UK? Doesn’t she know she’s the Queen now?? Like seriously, who else can stand against her? Kate? Camilla?
Lesser beings. All hail Meghan, dread queen of the United Kingdom, Commonwealth and the Americas. Why else would the DM be so obsessed if she wasn’t our new global queen?
Lol I saw BBC Twitter linking an article to the Queen’s funeral and the photo they chose was of Meghan! Are you Ok England?
WTF
They all use her picture or name. It’s a guarantee that the article will be looked at. Ditto Harry’s name or picture.
@ALEXANDRIA
LOLOLOLOL
They’re both going to need treatment for PTSD when they get back. At this point, I do, too! 🤣🤣
Agree. I hope Harry and Meghan keep their children away from the royal family. God only knows what racist things they say about Meghan and the children behind closed doors.
A colleague of mine told me she cried during the funeral yesterday. I asked why. “It’s the end of an era!” Yes, and why is that a bad thing? A racist, anti-feminist old broad died at 96 of age, she wasn’t even our monarch! The only nice thing she did in the end was time the whole thing so that H&M were already in the UK and didn’t have to fly back again later. She was aghast. I said what I said.
That’s how I feel too. WaPo and the NYT shoving it down our throats too. Why, just why? We fought a war to get rid of these welfare recipients.
I just want Harry and Meghan to come home and get away from those vile vultures.
No love for old queenie, but I don’t think she was anti-feminist.
The most powerful woman in the world didn’t lift her voice once in defense of or solidarity to women. She may not have been anti, but she sure wasn’t pro. One word was all it would have taken for Meghan to have a radically different experience in the UK. Just one.
The end of an era – don’t make me laugh.
Betty’s reign was a squandered opportunity to make an actual impact. She didn’t do f*ck.
She was a prisoner like the rest of them.
Thank F*ck they can get out of there. I’m exhausted for them. And since the royals all showed their asses, my money is on them NOT going back for any royal adjacent event.
I think that Harry and Meghan won’t have to decline attending any royal events in England because his Majesty King Charles III will not be extending any invitations to them. The new king will show the world just how a prodigal son is shunned. Harry is done and by extension his family as well.
This entire ordeal has been excruciating to witness. The BRF is well and truly off to the worst start under CIII, and I couldn’t be happier about that. F*ck them. F*ck them all.
YES.
They’ll be back. I don’t know people think they should never go to England again. They do have friends, charities, an some family like the Yorks’ they are close to. Harry and Meghan will continue to do trips like the one before the Queen died.
Of course they’ll go back at some point, but after this, I doubt they’re gonna be going back anytime soon.
If they do, they will be few and far between. But until then, they will be in a holding pattern trying to sort out their security issues. Which will get worse if Charles takes away Frogmore Cottage from them.
Would KC take away Frogmore Cottage before the Coronation? Having already taken away his security then Harry could legitimately stay away for safety reasons. I really can’t see KC wanting Harry’s absence dominating the front headlines. I think KC will might let H&M keep FC until after the coronation (at least).
OTOH if he does oust H&M from FC before the coronation then I think it would be safe to assume he doesn’t want Harry and his family there. 🙁
I think we all mean they won’t be back to see their family.
Lol, yes.
Maybe she cried yesterday from relief
Honestly, that’s what I thought. Like “thank f*ck this is over, I can get away from all of this assclownery now.”
I think that was part of it.
When they finally left Harry did visibly blow out his cheeks, like he was finally relaxing.
@Nina. When they got in the car after the funeral Harry made the phew sound. It was clear on the audio. He was relieved the ordeal was over.
The one thing the media can say about the queen is how long she sat on the throne, period. Not how long she was on the throne followed by her list of accomplishments. Get that at the beginning she was young and scared and surrounded by men who told her they knew better but she never moved on from that. Such a wasted opportunity, no wonder Meghan she’s a tear.
…and like Kaiser said, they turned it into a headline. Talk about grasping for information.
This funeral was the final nail in the coffin, pun intended. It was the final thing that calcified my hatred for the British monarchy, including the late woman. I have nothing but disgust and contempt for all of them, and I now believe all the nastier stories that swirled around Elizabeth. She was not a good or a classy woman. She was a trashy, cruel, incurious, lazy, theiving woman whose death only made the world better. That’s her truth and her legacy.
In the national news I watched embiggening her, all they could come up with was how many Presidents she had met, how long she lived, how long she was married and that she gave a bunch of “there, there, things will be okay” speeches during any crisis.
I kept thinking what a horrific waste the nonstop processions were. She was just a person, someone who did not earn her job, someone who was not elected, someone who did nothing special while in the job. I get the need for a public funeral, but the excess fawning and drawig it out for as long as possible was just disgusting. I think the royals know this is the last time they’ll get the public so easily on their side. Meanwhile, the public should be demanding the end to that grifting, greedy institution. There doesn’t seem to be a single decent person among them, except the one who left.
yes go home to your babies H&M. mourn your loved one in private, away from this circus.
I do love though that we don’t know whether the kids are there or not. the most likely scenario is probably that the kids stayed home and Doria went up to stay with them, that seems less disruptive to young children IMO then bringing them to the UK for the above mentioned circus – but at this point we don’t know and I love that for them.
When they finally get home, and see Archie and Lili again, and hug them tight… that will be the happiest moment. ❤️
I wonder if Harry will fly home via Germany, for the meeting he missed there first.
Meghan, I think, will leave for Cali asap. Her work is done there, I bet they want her home with the kids immediately.
What meeting did he miss in Germany? They went to Germany on September 6.
They already had their engagement in Germany. It was WellChild they missed and the event went on without them. They will both be flying home.
I’m praying they are already on a flight as we speak. I think funeral activities didn’t end until ab 9 pm last night. Too late to catch any commercial flights. Although there are a number of them available this morning UK time. As it’s already past noon over there, they should already be in the air.
Did you guys see the photo of Harry and Meghan in their car after the last of the public activities. Harry exhaling in exhaustion and relief and Meghan looking like she just escaped hell. Every moment of this was a tournament of torture. Yet the press is already proclaiming that the family was nothing but kind to them and therefore Harry’s memoir should be canceled and Meghan should never speak again because it would ruin the truce.
I pray Harry and Meghan get back home today, take some time to recoup and get their equilibrium back, then proceed with everything planned and NEVER look back.
Amen to that, Snuffles.
It’s been a tournament of torture for all of them to have to grieve in such a public way. It’s hard enough for me to imagine that, let alone the added torture of not being able to grieve with your family – to have them expect you to jump through hoops and freeze you out at the same time.
Hear hear!
The press deals with alternative reality. The fail is a hoot.
This one? Those two were so done, Meg especially. Harry was relieved, but she looked absolutely tormented. I’m so glad they’re coming home. And BTW, she was flawless and gorgeous the entire time.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FdC-NISWQAQX5Qu?format=jpg&name=large
It’s been an emotionally exhausting 2 weeks I’m sure. And not just because there was a major death but also having to deal with the briefings and some family members behaviour towards them.
I really hope they are on their way home , get the Therapy they need, and I hope Harry has learned some deep routed lessons from this they aren’t going to change and he needs to look forward to his future and put down the baggage that is his family, I’m not sure they will get out intact the next time, and I do t want to see the look of terror on my girl’s face as. Did when she did the walk around. There is only so much a woman can take
Echoed my thoughts exactly 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Why do people assume that Harry needed to “learn lessons” from this or needs to “look forward to his future” or whatever? Why is there an assumption that he’s not doing that? I think its clear at this point that Harry knows exactly how his family operates. he wasn’t in the UK for this past week to mend fences with his father or his brother or to get back into the royal fold or whatever. He was there to honor his grandmother, full stop.
You’re not the only one I’ve seen say that over the past two weeks and I don’t really get it bc its not like Harry said “well since we’re here now Meghan we might as well stay for the next 6 months and get back to royal work, I’m sure my family will be different this time around.” Harry got Meghan and Archie (pre-lilibet) out of the UK for a reason. He knows.
You took the words right out of my mouth, @Becks1. *applauds*
@becks
I don’t get it either. Harry and Meghan only went back to honor the Queen. Quite literally the last emotional link they had to that institution. They’re done.
Thank you Becks, your comment is spot on. The concern trolling is annoying.
This. Harry went back to honor his grandmother and Meghan went to give him support. People have been leaving comments about how they hope this is what Harry needs to “truly disengage”. He already has. Step into reality.
I don’t get this, either. Perhaps it’s because H&M are so quiet about their work that people think they have nothing else to do. Also, everything in the press is about will they/won’t they reconcile with the RF. Just as there can be no article about the RF without mention of Meghan, there can be no article about Harry or Meghan without dragging the RF’s feelings into it. And, if we consider that all the briefing is coming from the RF side, it’s like the RF can’t let go of them. At the same time, Harry’s upcoming memoir keeps him attached to the RF, as would the supposed documentary about their post-royal life. It will take time for each side to disentangle themselves from each other.
Exactly Becks!
And C, for this trip, H & M “went back” to work on their charities. It wasn’t for anything related to the BRF. (Early on I thought maybe they’d been tipped off that the end was near and that’s why they scheduled a visit, but then the way they were treated erased that thought)
But I agree that the only reason they stayed and participated in the mourning events was to honor Harry’s grandmother. Not because they had any hopes or expectations of reconnecting with anyone in the viper pit that is the BRF or Firm.
He is attached to the royals because he is royal and that isn’t changing. His work doesn’t tie him to them.
Yes, North of Boston, you are correct – my usage of “went back” was referring to the family not the UK or Frogmore.
I mean, Harry has said it outright in THE INTERVIEW and very pointedly in TMYCS. Not to mention, “If you knew what I know,” in the Bradby interview before they ever left. He soooo knows what his family is. Watching Meghan and especially Harry walk by KKKHate yesterday without making eye contact at all helped my heart mend for them. Their respect and love for QEII was perfectly expressed throughout this entire ordeal. Those iconic images will last forever.
@C – if you’re responding to me – Harry’s work ties him to the RF when he references the RF. His memoir, the mental health documentary, the possible Netflix documentary. That’s not to say he’s attacking the RF, just that his personal connection is attached to a particular piece of work.
I admire how H&M do their work quietly and with little fanfare, but I think they could step up their PR just a bit to highlight their work as people apart from the RF. It looks like this was going to be the strategy, with the podcast and the charity tour, but things got derailed by the Queen’s death. Even though it seems like forever, it’s really early days for H&M – they’ll get back on track quickly.
No, I disagree. Harry’s story and mental health pursuits, his life’s work, are not tying him to the RF. It’s his story to tell and he can tell it if he wants. It’s related to them because this was his family and life but doesn’t tie him to it. Is he supposed to pretend he was born again at age 36 in a vacuum with no family or history prior to that? And he does work with BetterUp, he does work with Invictus. I don’t understand when people say they need to “let go” of their ties to the royals and be more “independent”. He can reference his heritage, a symbol of his home country, and forge an independent path at the same time and it doesn’t tie him to the rest of this family. And again, it’s only been two years, a pandemic for much of that.
Again, he’s tied to the royals because he IS royal.
Agreed – parts of the commentariat needed to learn lessons but Harry knew just fine.
@C – I think we agree in substance and are using different words to get there. I have no problem with being able to place Harry’s history in context with his current projects. My comment was to come up with an explanation for why *others* might think Harry has to “let go.” Part of my thought is that it’s the RF and the BM that can’t let go; they are the ones that want the tie. And whenever Harry references the RF, which he will have to do when talking about his life, the RF and BM tug on that tie. This is the part of Harry that gets the most PR, even though it’s unwanted and not all that he is anymore.
I hope the Sussexes snub the coronation of Not My King/Blank Piece of Paper.
We’ve watched a year of royals facing karma (from the Flop Tour to the Suitcase of Money to the Peg o’Will’s Heart to the Pay Off for Andrew, etc., etc.) while Harry and Meghan have shined brighter than ever. I predict the next year or so will be more of the same.
That funeral was another circuit around the drain.
I doubt they will receive an invitation to the coronation, and if they do it will probably be rescinded at the last minute.
Lol, can you actually rescind an invitation that’s been declined?
Of course they will be at the coronation. If they don’t go it will be a bigger story than the coronation itself, for which plans are already afoot.
Meghan and Harry should bring the children with them….KKKate will love that!
They will absolutely be invited to the coronation and they will go, at least Harry will. My guess is he will go to the coronation and that may be his last royal event until his father’s funeral, but we will see.
ETA also, if they come back for the coronation, it will be very different from this. My guess is they will attend “just” the coronation and maybe a reception afterwards or something, maybe. They’re not going to have to hang around London for almost 2 weeks while their children stay back in Montecito (the children will not be at the coronation, I’m just saying the required/expected appearances from H&M will be fewer. Would not be surprised if they just fly over for 2-3 days.)
Nice Dark Highlights summary of the royal year, Merricat. LOL The hits keep coming.
Everyone wants their looted treasures back. The commonwealth dwindles. The monarchy is blind to the suffering of the people.
It’s nothing but hits ahead for Charles.
+💯 From leaky pen to leaky Commonwealth… it’s only a matter of time.
I hope they will be leaving soon too. They’ve been through enough and away from Lili and Archie for a long time now.
I tend to agree that Archie and Lili stayed in Montecito with Doria (and probably a nanny), with frequent FaceTime visits with Momma and Papa. I can envision that Harry and Meghan contemplated bringing them over, but having seen how massively horrible the BRF (especially CIII and KKKHate) are, decided to forego the hugely complicated security arrangements and just leave them where they’re safe.
They behaved beautifully and now they are going home and can chill.
They beautifully honoured a beloved family member. Harry did his duty by his Queen/Commander/Granny. Now hopefully the two of them can go back to the life that they have built that has brought them joy away from this mess of a family(if they so choose).
Watching the royals in-fight and jockey for position while the Queen’s body was barely cold really was horrific. I hope the entire family has space to grieve between all this game playing. Jesus.
Watching Harry and Meghan’s grace in the midst of all these slights has really been something and it an absolute testament to the love the felt for the Queen.
Yes!
I think there are many who choose to mistake their benevolent/ honorable/ decent natures for weakness. To those eyes, H being in the UK, taking part in the family events is a sign of neediness or wanting to get back in good graces or being summoned and having no choice.
Those people have completely lost the plot and have missed the obvious and sometimes clearly explicitly stated intent of the Sussexes to focus on their own lives, acts of service, raising their children, with love, fondness and respect for Harry’s granny, but absolutely ZERO interest in engaging with The Firm.
Yes, they acted with class and dignity throughout. I wish them a safe journey home and a lovely reunion with their children.
TBH, the sooner they get off this effed-up country, the better! The sheer vitriol and hatred towards them is astounding! The bots are mad. Yesterday I told someone on Twitter that this was enough and to leave Meghan alone and there was someone else replying “no sympathy warranted.” (and some other things that I don’t want to mention)! It left me traumatised, and I am a complete outsider! As much as I love seeing both H&M in the UK, I just wish they never set foot again…
Hate wins in royalist England.
I hate that island, but Harry and Meghan were just fine when they attended OYW event. That family is toxic and Harry should follow Meghan’s footsteps and cut ties with his family.
What is the most pathetic is that these bots claim they welcomed her I saw comments on social media and the same mean comments were going on
Oh, but they never did! To have Harry issue that statement, as soon as they became official, it was huge! And now, they keep going and going and spreading hate until when? When will Meghan and Harry be good for them?
I hear ya! I went on a Twitter tear yesterday and chose violence. Not my proudest moment. Though telling front facing racists to eat it has it tiny baby perks
After spending all those hours yesterday morning on the funeral, and a good deal of time here, I watched Spencer last night. Just to kind of remind me (in case recollections may have varied, which they didn’t) who these a*holes in the Royal Family are. Today, I feel like I’ve been through some kind of exhausting catharsis. So I can only BEGIN to imagine what it must be like for Harry and Meghan, who were actually not only there, but front and center. OMG Harry puffed his cheeks! The insanity.
God these pics of Meghan, she’s such a stunner!
Yes I’m jealous *cries*
I saw some of the tv coverage this week and it is deranged. They are basically encouraging her to feel suicidal, lying saying that she hated living in the uk/hated doing the work (neither of which she ever said, in fact the opposite) and convincing harry to try to leave her. and there is no one out there saying anything positive about her. how is the entire country convinced of this.
No one out there saying anything positive about her? Seems to me like you’re watching the wrong things. Have you seen the swell of support on social media? In the last 10 days, Meg has added an enormous amount of sympathizers to her cause. Even the palace is taking note; hence Richard Kay alluding to the fact that the Sussex army will somehow bring down the monarchy. Sure, there are idiots bleating like goats on UK TV, and bots regurgitating tabloid nonsense…but support for H and M is far greater than any of these! Meg is fine!
@anna my son (who has absolutely no interest in the royals) said the same thing. There is a big difference between what is on the TV (we’re in the US) and what is on social media. I see way more support for the Sussexes on SM than on programming.
Still a lot of haters on SM. Some of them you can tell are bots, “blackfacing” accounts and multiple accounts by same person by their posts and repetitiveness.
@Anna Thankfully a LOT of tweeters are asking “4 Takes Wooton” if he’s spewing his bile in order to get Meghan to go the same way as Caroline Flack. For those not in the UK; many believe 4Takes’ hounding of television personality Caroline Flack was part of the reason she took her to own life. Coward that he is, he deleted all his goading vile tweets towards her. However, people haven’t forgotten and are reminding him his treatment of Meghan is similar to that of Caroline. In fact the depth of feeling is so strong “Caroline Flack” trended in the UK.
As torturous as these past weeks were, Harry can live his life knowing he paid his respects to his grandmother in the same way as the rest of his family, although it cost him way more. There is a great comfort in knowing you were there, you did everything you wanted to or could do and the rest was out of your hands. It brings peace.
I need photographic evidence today that the Sussexes are on the ground in CA, then I’ll breathe easier.
I think this is exactly why they were both there and both did as much as they did. They know they honored the Queen the way she wanted and planned, they were there out of love and respect for the queen, the rest is out of their hands.
Have a safe flight Harry and Meghan! Best wishes to them to heal from this unforeseen 2 week shit show. Harry’s next trip to the UK will be his book tour. We can call it the Revenge Tour 🙂
I’ve always loved and admired H and M; but over the course of the last 2 weeks, the pride I feel towards them has quadrupled! The way they conducted themselves- the grace, class, dignity- especially given the situation! A true regal master class! For all the noise flag-shaggers make about poise and class, no one in that family can come close to Meghan in that regard. Kate, for all her years in that institution, still has not managed to shed her middle class bearings…that’s why she looked so tacky with that outrageous bee-keepers hat and veil, and all that gaudy vulva jewelry that she raided from the queen’s collection! All hail Queen Meghan and safe travels home to you and King Harry!
ROFL on the vulva jewelry 🙂
@Bubs 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
I thought that they were staying until after the mourning period was over. I thought that’s why M cancelled her NYC appearances.I hope that’s wrong and you’re right. I want them out of there ASAP. I hope they never deal with any of the Windsors except Eugenie ever again. No coronation. No investitures. Nada.
You know Harry will attend the coronation and drag his wife and maybe even his children with him!.
Wrong. Harry has shown us in the past that his return trips to England have only been about honoring either his mother, his grandmother, or his beloved charities.
Harry has never come back to do anything for his father or his brother. I cannot see him entering the lion’s den again for them unless they were dead or on their deathbeds. Then I would imagine that he would want to pay his respects like the soldier and the gentlemen that he is. But willingly return for more royal clown show? NOPE.
Drag his wife? Sorry but can some fans please start giving Meghan some agency in her own relationship? Some people act like Harry tells Meghan what to do and her only option is to go along with it. I am sure a lot if not all the decisions they make, they make together.
No. He and Meghan make decisions together and I highly doubt he is going to that. And if he didn’t bring his kids to this funeral, he wouldn’t to any coronation.
No, I really think this was the final-final for the Sussexes with that family, except for funerals. And it would be for major funerals like Charles. Nobody should sacrifice their peace of mind only to get further abuse in return. Plus, if the Sussexes did come back for the Coronation, the rota rats would be shouting “overshadow” from the rooftops.
I think they canceled appearances because 1) They were scheduled too close to the funeral and would not have made it back in time 2) They are still honoring the family mourning period 3) They are definitely going to need some down time to recover
I think the Fallon appearance was scheduled for tonight, so of course she canceled it. But I think they can wait out the royal mourning period without being in the UK.
Ugh I’ve been watching/reading all the coverage and have been just dying over H&M and all the BS they’ve had to endure after 17 days (?) being away from home and the kids. Poor M had to be with these awful people for hours on end every day, carefully controlling how she moved, dressed, spoke, looked at people and her body language. Plus holding it together while her husband was being humiliated by his own family, then attending several long dinners with those same people. I hope she is almost home right now and gets some much deserved quiet time with the kids and her dogs. What a nightmare.
Meg and H handled it really well though. Plus, they managed to turn the tables around and outshine the remaining members of that family every step of the way! From H looking like the King (that he is) surrounded by toy soldiers to M stealing the show in that magnificent outfit yesterday. I was angry when this whole shitshow started; but by yesterday, I was friggin proud of them!
Now I can see Meghan’s beautiful elegant black dress! I am so happy that Harry and Meghan can finally leave Salty Island and head back to beautiful Montecito by the sea. Both of them endured lots of savagery from King Charles and his stuffy heir William for the past week not to mention the hatred-filled British tabloids who must be run by the Devil himself. I too hope that the Sussexes don’t come back to England for a very long time. Who needs enemies with family like Harry’s.
They need to leave that island fast and get back to their family and business. Piers and Sharon are still smearing her, and the family is briefing against her and Harry. Nothing has changed.
Piers will probably have a fit when someone defends Meghan and storm out of the studio
Lol, Piers and Sharon have an audience the size of a thimble.
And long may it continue.
Has Piss M. ever had a job from which he wasn’t fired?
What is his back-story ?
I hope harry and Meghan skip wills Investiture
They won’t be attending that mess.
Yes. I hope so too. I think they only returned for the funeral because Harry had a special relationship with his grandmother. It’s clear he has no close relationship with his father and brother, who continue to relentlessly brief against him, goading him to respond. I don’t think there is an official ceremonial role or need for Harry to attend either the investiture or the coronation.
Anyone else notice that now that Kate is the FQ or whatever there were no moony pics of her looking at Harry – I don’t actually think she even acknowledged him once (that I saw anyway). She didn’t even TRY to look like the “peacemaker” – her coldness was on full display and I hope they never have to look in her eyes again.
Oh, she DID acknowledge him. She was practically begging him to look at her yesterday during the second funeral when her husband had to shoo her like a child to the side so Meg could pass. She wanted to catch his eyes so bad but Harry paid her dust. She looked deflated…the videos are on Twitter and Tiktok…so funny!
She saves the mooning over him for when Meghan’s not around. She did try to run around and join PH and PW before Meghan at the walkabout. PH looked around and saw Meghan behind her and went around Kate to join her.
I thought I saw Meghan very lightly touch kHates arm as she walks past but I don’t think she acknowledges her.
I think the reverse was true — I don’t think Harry even glanced her way once over these 10 days. It was like she didn’t even exist. When William held K back from barging into the pew ahead of them at the funeral, a lot of people said it looked like she was trying to catch Harry’s eye when the Sussexes filed in, but he didn’t acknowledge her at all. I agree she definitely kept her distance, but I’m sure she knows the score and on some level she doesn’t have the guts to look either of them in the face anyway. After everything she’s done to Meghan, it’s pretty clear Harry wants nothing to do with Kate ever again — that “space” certainly extends to her as well.
Oh no, she definitely tried it at least once….. there’s a video on Twitter of Kate about to walk to their seats with the kids, but then William stops her in the aisle in order to let the Sussexes get in to their seats first. Meghan walks past first and Kate doesn’t look at her, but then she stares very intently at Harry as he walks past, to the point where it’s obvious that she is trying to catch his eye. Harry in turn doesn’t reciprocate and completely ignores her, not looking at her at all.
Kate looks desperate for Harry to look at her when he passes by her. It says something that Harry can tolerate William in public events even talking to him but he cannot even look or speak to Kate.
https://twitter.com/MeghanMood/status/1572037738760929280?t=LlYuPU5I2QskZtVJC1XNUw&s=19
I always knew that Harry and Meghan are far better humans than me because there is no way on gods green earth that I would have stayed apart from my children for so long honor and bury a woman who couldn’t utter one word publicly in me and my children defense . And please don’t even bother telling me that Harry and Meghan had a good relationship with her behind closed doors. That’s them. I am telling you what I won’t have done.
Second that family of racist devil spawns, won’t get any grace , or goodwill from me. They don’t deserve it.
I saw some folks giving Will credit for making KKKate wait while Megs and Harry went ahead in the seating during the proceedings. I was NOPE. He gets no credit for wrangling in his rabid wife. I am so glad they get to leave that wretched island today. I hope that they don’t return for that coronation cause screw Charles.
It was probably some planned seating arrangement and nothing to do with PW. My favorite was PW getting in the car with the children and leaving Kate on her own contrasted with PH letting Meghan in the car first.
A pretty low bar when social norms are highlighted to indicate character.
Unlike kHate William knows how to behave in public – the Middletons keep showing the crass asses in public. Ma was just as crass as her daughter at the funeral with their gaudy attention seeking outfits.
“William knows how to behave in public” Yeah that’s why he ignored Meghan at Christmas in 2018
Does he really? I think he just had a decent moment here. I also think that he and KKKate don’t live together and he may be more relaxed and happier in general.
If they had brought the kids over, you know that someone in that dreadful family would have leaked it.
As far as returning to England, I just don’t see it. Maybe ever. Certainly not for any official state event. Given the way they were treated, not just by the press, but by his own family, Harry will not be willing to grant them another opportunity.
They can support their charities with appearances by video call.
I hope they’re on their way home now! There’s nothing like entering your front door and coming home after a tense dinner/time away with family… never mind the world’s most toxic, public family in front of hundreds of cameras and billions watching. Phew.
On another note, do we know who takes care of Frogmore Cottage while they’re gone? From The Cut, the reporter said it was “mostly untouched” and it felt like Meghan had walked back into a time capsule so I imagine it’s sitting empty and collecting dust? But surely someone comes in to mow the lawn/water the grass, turn on a dehumidifier so mold isn’t growing, etc… Or have Jack & Eugenie been living there? Sad to think of it as completely empty…
I’m sure there is a caretaker, but if you thought that house was empty before, it sure as hell gonna be now, because that family won’t be coming back. My guess is that they packed up everything that belonged to them and shipped it back to California. when the announcement is made next year that Harry didn’t renew the lease, then it will be clear to everyone that they will not return. Not for the PoW investiture, not for Charles’ coronation, nada. They can do their charity appearances by video link.
They came and did their final duty to Harry’s grandmother. And if this past week proved anything, it shows how petty, small, bitter and basically irrelevant the rest of them are.
I’m still debating whether they’ll go to charles’s coronation but for the most part I think this was their last royal event and thank goodness. I think they’re done.
I literally hate hate hate that body language guy and rest of his vile gang for doing everything in their power to besmirch the fair reputation of HRH Meghan and her Prince Harry.
That’s been going on for years and it hasn’t worked. Whoever is funding that hate campaign should start questioning their ROI.
That racist body language guy needs to go down. I’m looking forward to that happening in the up coming year. Awful human.
All of this nastiness from so many corners on that island has just sealed the deal for me as to where I want to visit when I go abroad again. I was last in England when I was in college, and now I honestly have no desire to ever go again. I can find history (and better food) elsewhere.
I went to Ireland about ten years ago. I’d love to go back there. The Irish are friendlier than the English. I felt welcome there. Maybe they were faking it, but I’ll take it. And most of them aren’t Royalists, at least. I’d also love to go to Iceland.
Funnily enough, I’ve been doing some ancestral research and I just found the biggest trove of information yet on an English ancestor. He left Yorkshire for Massachusetts in the mid 17th century, apparently because the English weren’t uptight enough about religion for him, lol (Puritans!). One of his grandsons (my ancestor) might’ve gotten crossways with the Church, though, because he went to the more tolerant New Jersey and that was the end of the Puritan side of my family.
The USA has a lot of problems, I know. But I am so glad the English branch of my family got out.
I am British and I can tell you definitely the Irish are much friendlier than the English, a well known fact.
They were not faking it I can assure you.
Very interesting I love researching family history, any links to slavery?
The silver lining in the whole experience is that the Sussexes get to pay proper homage to their grandmother.
I am happy that the Duchess of Sussex did not suppress her emotions in the moment, they will both need to get immediate therapy to decompress.
It is extremely difficult to have to deal in an healthy manner to microagression. It has been a trying time for them, some therapy to sort out themselves from the nightmare is an absolute necessity.
The limitations of inherited power, wealth and status were on display for the last 10 days.
Society will have to grapple with group cohesion by rethinking our relationship with accepted human standards in relation to wealth, status and power.
It will help address the ready acceptance of materialism for decency.
One cannot inherit nor purchase decency.
The continued existence of the species depends on the ability of the human condition is based on reality, unadulterated facts.
It was disgusting how disdainful mediocrity used every tool available via materialism, (inheritance) to demand that the world it inhabits be devoid of excellence.
It is demanding that excellence can only exist, to serve its selfish needs, and above all, mediocrity is willing to do whatever it takes to prevail, even if it means being walking around “buck naked”.
Who would be the brave boy to call it out??
Some one needs to metaphorically speak, even if it fall on deaf ears to the heirs ” Where are your clothes?”
A lot of eyes have been opened about how Meghan and Harry are treated by the RF and the BM. They are drawing sympathy from people with blue checks on Twitter who never paid attention before. A lot of people are genuinely shocked. H&M met their obligations with dignity and grace. Wishing them a safe journey and a happy return to the life and family they are building together.
Wishing the new king and the wretches around him many sleepless nights and days filled with regret.
Best part of this was that the British royal family and the tabs were exposed in the world stage for their amoral behaviour (treating Harry worse than Andrew), and how Meghan gets blamed for everything from having her arms exposed, for crying, for holding hands etc.
Meghan gets blamed for being too beautiful.