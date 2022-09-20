The Sussexes stayed in Windsor on Monday night, will head home today

I had a theory that someone – perhaps the Sussexes’ nanny – flew Archie and Lilibet to England last week and no one had any idea about it or else the information would have been leaked by the Windsors. I’m probably wrong though – reportedly, Doria Ragland was seen out in Montecito, so it’s likely that she was staying with the kids this whole time. In which case, Harry and Meghan didn’t see their kids for two-and-a-half weeks. Prince Harry and Meghan flew to England on September 2nd or 3rd. They originally intended to be back in Montecito on the 9th, but then QEII passed away on the 8th. Thus, they spent the past ten days “captured” by the Windsors, having every public outing analyzed to the point where the Mail literally ran a breaking-news banner headline about Harry breathing. Harry’s father and brother were also openly briefing against them the entire time, while also attempting to snub them on a global stage. So here we are: hopefully, the Sussexes are flying out today.

Harry and Meghan stayed in the UK last night after reuniting with the royals to mourn the Queen but are expected to leave for California ‘as soon as they can’ after not seeing Archie and Lilibet for nearly three weeks. The Sussexes arrived in Britain on September 3 for the first time since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June. They expected to stay only briefly but with the news Her Majesty was ill Prince Harry cancelled his appearance at the WellChild Awards in London and rushed to Balmoral. Although the Duchess of Sussex did not join him in Scotland, she was by his side for a series of official events over the 10-day period of mourning, including the funeral yesterday. The Sussexes were reported at the weekend to be planning to fly back to the US as soon as they could, although informed sources last night told The Times that the couple were still in the UK.

[From The Daily Mail]

If they managed to bring their kids into England without the entire British media establishment being the wiser, it would have been the biggest F-You to the mangy royals and the desperate press. But again, I don’t know. I’m just hoping and praying that everyone gets home safe to Montecito and that there are no more last-minute emergencies which Harry has to tend to. He and Meghan gave these a–holes enough, more than enough. I hope it’s a long-ass time before either of them return.