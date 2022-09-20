Princess Charlotte & Prince George probably shouldn’t have gone to the funeral

Do you ever get the sense that the general public cares about the Cambridge/Wales children’s welfare more than the children’s parents care about their welfare? It’s no secret that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were brought out way too often during the Jubbly in June. Louis especially – he was too young and too antsy to be out in public for hour upon hour of boring-ass Jubbly events. It was clear then that Prince William and Kate will do anything to keep the focus on their children, at the expense of everyone else (especially Harry and Meghan, at least that’s what Will and Kate hope). So it was again for QEII’s funeral.
We found out late Sunday that the “courtiers” had gotten their way and convinced the Waleses to bring Prince George to his grandmother’s state funeral, all eleventy billion hours of it. We also learned that someone had pushed the idea that both George and Charlotte needed to come. Something about the line of succession and the public needing to see that everything was in safe hands. So two small children – one seven-year-old and one nine-year-old – had to be thoroughly exposed all the way through a state funeral at Westminster Abbey AND Windsor Castle for hours and hours.
Looking back on the entire day, it would have been so much smarter to not have George and Charlotte at the Abbey, but let them come out for the Windsor Castle service. I mean, the kids “live” in Windsor now – surely Nanny Maria could have discreetly brought them over to the castle for the second part of the funeral? But no, we had to watch as two little kids tried to process the death of their great-grandmother, the Queen, in public at her state funeral. At one point, Charlotte told George when to bow. At another point, Charlotte seemed to cry and get very emotional. And Kate still didn’t drop her mob-boss-widow veneer.
There are also a few photos of Charlotte – who was seated next to her Uncle Harry – looking over at both Harry and Meghan with a good deal of curiosity. I genuinely wonder what those kids have overheard from their parents. Last thing: Charlotte wore a small diamond horseshoe brooch, a gift from her great-grandmother.
I think they were fine to go and they did great. A lot of kids go to their 1st funeral around their ages.
Not with 6000 people in pews and broadcast on live TV.
I doubt they cared it was broadcast and that there were thousands there. That’s something adults worry about.
Plus, as odd as it might sound, they will have to get used to the media and thousands of people around them. They’re the future king (should the monarchy last that long) and princess royal. And they’re not toddlers anymore.
Taking 9 and 7 year olds to funerals is normal and fine if the event is not full of strangers and broadcast to the world. They had no one else their age there and they could have attended out of sight. Don’t put them on display any more than they have been.
Very true but most funerals are not 7 hour events in front of thousands of people.
I came here to say the same @jan @harla. I think even Louis is old enough to attend a great grandparent’s funeral but not this funeral. They should have never been out in public at this time. There should have been a private family funeral so the kids could be open with their emotions and questions without worrying about their public behavior.
All I’ve seen it Charlotte crying are the pics here. Did anyone offer her any support our comfort? The pics look so cold.
Why not just take them to the private one, I think is the question. Why trot them out for the public display?
I agree they were fine.
They were old enough to appreciate the occasion and the services themselves were very short, with cameras filming from afar.
The private one was in a tiny chapel- they were literally blessing the coffin and placing it in a vault, the side chapel itself is the size of a large private mausoleum. Apparently there would have been room for the Queen’s children and a priest, so it’s unlikely any of the grandchildren/greatgrandchildren would have attended.
They certainly appeared fine and behaved wonderfully but how hard it was for them is yet to be known. They knew saw the eyes and cameras on them.
My child went to their godmother’s funeral when they were 9 years old. But it wasn’t a 7 hour long, publicly televised ordeal. It was a one hour service, followed by a short graveside service.
They could have even been at the big service at Windsor and kept off camera for the bulk of the day. None of the other great-grandchildren were at Westminster – including Peter’s kids, who are both older than George. And they didn’t put James behind the coffin again – he looked so miserable before. That was the right call.
It’s bonkers that Miss early years would be so indifferent to the needs of her very young children. That funeral was grueling for the adults.
I was not quite 9 when my great-gran died, and I was sad that I wasn’t allowed at her funeral (she lived with us, then went into the hospital and was gone a few weeks later, so I never really got a chance to say goodbye.)
Now, would I have wanted to be there for 6-7 hours? Probably not. IMHO don’t think they were too young to attend a funeral, just that these were pretty intense circumstances and they might have been better off attending later on only.
Agree Leelee. . The coverage was 7hrs, the services themselves was NOT 7 hrs, services was about a half hour, if that. Oh can we not mind read a child and pass it off as facts?
the Westminster service was an hour, then they went to Hyde Park and were there for about 20 minutes, then to Windsor where the service was about another 30-45 minutes. And they were riding in the car in the procession, very visible, it wasn’t like they were able to chill out on their ipads or whatever in between.
so yes it was a really long day for them.
They go to school all day long and are accustomed to sitting and paying attention.
At school there would be activities and sports during the day and not just sitting. Even in classes they would be engaging in lessons and not just sitting and paying attention. They also wouldn’t be being photographed and watched by millions.
Funerals and wakes have been part of my life since I was, like, four and a grandparent died. I wasn’t always sure what was happening and had lots of questions, which my parents were able to answer because they weren’t trying to perform for the cameras or make sure I didn’t sully the family’s name by not being perfect. I was allowed to touch the body to understand my relative was gone–to look at her close up to understand the body was just a shell and my relative was no longer in there–and that the body didn’t look like or contain her any more. Funerals are an important part of life for children to process the gift of being alive. But doing so on the world’s stage managed stage is less of a necessity.
I agree. I didn’t see anything weird about it. What is weird is polilcing people’s behaviour while grieving… People handle it in different ways and judging people based on their visible emotions at a funeral is wild.
No way. My 7 year old would have been crying around the time Charlotte had her moment too- from sheer lack of snacks! Food, water, bathroom breaks- that was a looong day for those kids and ridiculous to put them through it. If it had been just the Windsor service , it would have been fine and appropriate.
The lack of time for food and water or bathroom breaks was one of my major concerns as well. This wasn’t an ordinary funeral which would have been fine for them. It was more like an endurance contest. That photo of Harry and Meghan leaving Windsor said it all. They were clearly exhausted, and they are two physically fit adults.
Agreed. I had a run of family deaths a couple of years ago (some surprising, some elderly and somewhat expected) and my kids were in this age range, if not younger. Granted, I didn’t have the resources the BRF has for babysitting, but I took my kids. They processed and and learned from it and I think are better people as a result of their understanding. Death is a part of life, and thus the grieving process and funeral process is an ingrained part of our culture. Not to mention, the BRF kids are going to be doing these sorts of big fancy hat events for the rest of their lives…might as well get used to it.
Did your family’s services last a whole day with endless speeches, media, pomp and ceremony and no other kids around? A regular family funeral? Yes, by all means allow them to learn about death, but this was not an ordinary funeral, this was a show with those poor kids on display.
The average child can’t even sit through a church service without getting antsy, let alone this pomp and ceremony. At the very least a nanny should have been there to take them on little breaks, if they were required to be there for the whole thing. SMDH
You could not pay me enough money in the world to put my kids on a stage like this. That photo of Charlotte crying is too much. Poor kids.
I agree. I am surprised that william allowed them to walk a little ways behind the coffin, Since he was rightly traumatized by walking behind his mother’s coffin. SMH
The picture of Charlotte in the car looking sadly at her granite faced mother is heartbreaking. This little girl knows that she will always be way down the list when it comes to expecting any deep care and attention from Miss Thin. She knows already at her tender age how things will always be for her in this family. Children can often be very astute to the dynamics, even though they can’t articulate why it is so. I don’t know why, but this little girl has “it” to my eyes, just like Uncle Harry. It will be interesting to see her grow, and I wish her every happiness in that nest of vipers.
Ugh that pic of Char crying will follow her for the rest of her life. Poor thing. (Are we sure she’s crying? Could be a sneeze?)
Could be anything,I read moments before she got told off by Cams, but the narrative of her bawling her eyes out for the Queen seems better.
My tin foil hat time…
courtiers wanted George and Charlotte at the Abbey so that Harry and Meghan could be “snubbed” and put in the second row.
I have no support for this theory other than the same made up voices in my head that the RR seem to rely on but I’m going with it
Charlotte didn’t seem upset at all at any time during the telecast. Just antsy. But the minute she touches her eyes for any reason over the ten hour day it’s going to be credited to crying.
She wasn’t crying at all, there’s video and she just had something in her eye.
I saw additional photos that seemed to be right after the crying ones and she was completely fine. So I believe it was a sneeze (or something in her eye) and not crying.
That said, it was greedy and selfish of their parents to bring them out for this to bolster their own image (or try to pull attention form Meghan…which clearly didn’t work). They’re too young. And while it’s for their great-grandmother and not mother, hasn’t Peggington talked about how traumatic a public funeral was for him? How could he then do that to his own children? Harry was completely right to get his family out of that madhouse.
I feel like I saw pictures from before and after that one and she wasn’t crying. Maybe some dust got in her eyes or something?
I wish they could have just attended the committal service in Windsor and then the private family dinner / service afterwards. I watched that coverage for about six hours and *I* was exhausted at the end of it. And unlike them, I was sitting on my couch in my pajamas with snacks and nobody was photographing me or judging my manners. I don’t know how the kids got through it.
Not to mention that the some of the worst parts of a family death happen behind closed doors – the squabbles and hurt feelings. They must be exhausted.
It feels very much like they were trotted out for Wales PR (and so they wouldn’t have to interact) and not because it was going to be in any way good for them.
Meanwhile, on another gossip site, W&K fans are crowing that Harry will be seething with jealousy over how these kids get so much “love” and attention from the public whereas his kids, the children of “vapid celebrities” will languish in obscurity.
Harry…. the guy who has repeatedly spoken about how much he hates cameras and the press and how he has ptsd from him and his mom being mobbed as a kid (among other things obvs). Yeah I’m sure he’d love for his kids to put thru this.
Most “vapid celebrities” keep their kids hidden for a reason. They are not show ponies or objects for display to be judged. And the Wails should be careful, public “love” can change on a dime, especially as kids get older and with the toxic UK press.
No one has ever accused W&K “fans” of being smart!
I agree there was no reason for Charlotte and George to be taken to the State Funeral. The committal service would have been fine for them to attend. But William and Kate felt they needed to bring them to appease the press and to draw attention away from Harry and Meghan. I’m not sure the last part worked.
There was reporting yesterday that George and Charlotte were fooling around and she said “ow!” And Camilla told Kate “get her.” “frustrated Camilla’s words to Kate about cheeky Charlotte.” It’s likely that’s where the emotion pictures come from.
I find Charlotte telling George what to do very troubling as she is obviously being told by her parents she must help and remind him and pressure is being piled on both to perform.
Charlotte acts like the typical only girl, my cousin is the same smack in the middle of her brothers and she was always treated like the oldest and her brothers listened to her. George seems very reserved and quiet.
Ya that would have made total sense to bring them for the second half only. I imagine they thought having the two of them would mean they could be buddies for each other. Dont think she was crying – others watching the live stream said it was a sneeze or sun got in her eyes.
I completely agree. A long state funeral is no place for 2 young children. None of the other great grandchildren were present.
I think W&k were using them as a buffer between themselves as usual but also between themselves and Meghan and Harry. If the children hadn’t been present, then Harry and Meghan would probably been beside W&K in the Abbey and in the Chapel at Windsor.
If I’m being particularly unkind, I could also speculate that the children were being used as a PR tool to draw everyone’s attention to the Wales’ family and to upstage the late Queen at her own funeral. But maybe I’m just being cynical and nasty …….
Hehe, I love her peeping at Meghan in the header pic.
I can only hope they were ASKED if they wanted to go, I think 9 & 7 is probably old enough to have that conversation but I don’t have kids so who knows.
Being uncharitable, it definitely had the potential for shades of the Jubilee “tiny human shields” tactic following some bad press.
That photograph of Charlotte crying breaks my heart. She is way too young to have her privacy invaded in this way, regardless of whether or not she “seemed fine” with it. The point of parenting is to make mature, healthy choices when your children are too young to do so. I think this was a very bad choice on the Walses’ part.
At 9 years old, and considering the Waleses have already put him into many situations as “the heir” (photoshoots, etc), I think having George there was fine. I agree that the ceremony in Windsor alone would have been appropriate, but both ceremonies in the Abbey and Windsor were probably too much.
She’s literally just rubbing her eye, wasn’t crying at all.
Charlotte wasn’t crying, she had a thing in her eyes, we saw it live and at first they thought she was crying then they commented it was something in the air that might have gone in her eye. She then went to her mother without problem.
Now it’s all over the press saying she was crying.
I think the kids were mostly bored. At the reading in the church you could see her at the beginning just being bored and her brother just bearing the wait of the public watching his every move.
I hope their parents will give them the time to be actual children, they are still under 10.
Really? I didn’t watch it on tv. I just saw the photos. Well, their parents should be really proud, if that’s the case.. I mean they’ ve got the shot they wanted to feed the media beast…
Charlotte looked super adorable and the photo of her crying is heartbreaking, but yeah, she probably shouldn’t have been there. Someone yesterday said that maybe Kate brought the kids knowing it would bump H&M out of the front row. I wouldn’t put it past Ms. Gotti.
I’m not against them going at their ages BUT, I agree with Kaiser that they should have gone to one (Westminster) or the other (Windsor) — not both. That’s a long day for any adult, let alone children!!!
The main thing that bothers is me is the usual double standard: If H&M had brought A & L (if A & L were 7 and 9 yo) they would have been skewered, but because its the Waleses they’re being praised for their “courage” and sense of duty. Barf.
I thought the kids did really well especially under the circumstances they were in. I expected George there but not Charlotte but again, they both did really well.
I understand that kids go to funerals around this age and in other cultures, attend them much younger but a state funeral with a bunch of cameras and millions of people watching is very different to that.
I wouldn’t have taken Charlotte at the very least but they’re also not my kids so my opinion doesn’t mean a lot.
Yep for me it’s not about children shouldn’t go to funerals it’s the public nature of this one. There was a private ceremony that one should have been enough for them.
Exactly. My kids attending my grandma’s funeral at Local Church in Midwest Suburbia is completely different than what happened here.
The kids did well, but I continue to be puzzled why they’re either zero or a billion with events. It’s the jublee or a Christmas walk about or a global state funeral!
Being public is their lot in life, but dang, take them to a few smaller events. That helicopter/plane event George went to when he was little was the perfect kid event. It’s a shame they don’t do more of those things. It would keep the big (inevitable) things from being so overwhelming.
But we have an early years expert on hand….sarcasm
Oh, I didn’t see Pippa there! (ha!)
The kids are adorable. That’s all I got.
I saw the Phillips kids at the service in Windsor as well, and, for me, that service was the one that I’m not sure children should have attended….that coffin descending into the vault such as it did had to be disturbing for the children to witness. I know I was disturbed. I hoped they all discussed it with the children beforehand and explained what was going to happen because I found that hard to watch.
I agree. My mom died when I was 5, and while I handled the funeral well overall, my dad has always said he regrets not letting my older brother and sister-in-law take me home before the burial (though this was in a cemetery, not a vault). In my case, it was a projection of my own fear of the dark and claustrophobia, and I had nightmares for a while.
I said yesterday that I thought it was fine to bring them to the Abbey (they behaved pretty well, etc) but I did not realize there was a second service in Windsor that they were going to attend as well. They just should have gone to that one, which is what I think Peter Phillips’ daughters did. there was no reason for them to attend both, and to be part of the procession in the car, standing around Hyde Park, etc.
they behaved well for the day from what I saw, but it was still a lot for them. I get that George is going to be king, I get that these aren’t “normal” kids and that part of their lives are always going to be for public consumption, etc. I also get that George and Charlotte being there, for the state funeral of an elderly great grandmother who passed away peacefully (from what we know), is very different from what William and Harry had to do for their mother’s funeral.
So all that said…I still think it was a bit much for them and they would have been fine just to go to Windsor.
Brits love the Queen so much, I’m sure they’re not going to be complaining when they can’t pay get heating bills, or about the raw sewage being pumped into the sea.
I agree that having the kids attend one of the ceremonies would have made more sense then having them sit through an almost 7 hour day of ceremonies. I mean I was getting antsy towards the end and I was sitting at home.
It surely was a mistake, a funeralat that age is very hard to process and surely you wouldn’t want to do it with the whole world watching.
I don’t see anything wrong with them going to their great grandmother’s funeral. They were well-behaved. They had a good relationship with her. Maybe they even asked to be there?
So Charlotte was crying and the early years expert didn’t think that comforting her daughter would be appropriate? The stiff-necked “protocol” is more important than a child’s feelings?
Nope. Kid wipes eyes, parent allows her to do so without freaking out. All continue their day.
Sometimes I do wonder though how you prepare them to be in public life without bringing them to events every now and then. For this specific event I don’t think they should have gone but it went better than I expected. What I was worried about was seeing them sad and distressed like when Harry and William marched behind their mother coffin it’s that vision that in part created the unhealthy attachment/entitlement of the public feel towards Harry.
George and Charlotte behaved really welll. To be fair C wasn’t crying it seems like she had something in her eye.
Humans are “taught” to hate…it’s not natural. Plus, children can sense energy too. Charlotte is probably wondering why her mum’s aura becomes so dark when she’s around Uncle Harry and his wife. She can also most likely sense that Meg’s energy is “airy and good”, so she’s struggling to make sense of why her mother’s so wound up. Just my thought.
George always looks nervous. In a weird way, he seems to have picked that up from his father…W doesn’t have Harry’s “confident carriage”.
All in all, despite how I feel about their parents, my hope and prayer is that George, Charlotte and Louis grow up to be good, kind and mentally healthy individuals. I hope George never allows the institution pit him against his siblings and I hope they all fight for each other’s happiness in the future, regardless of the path any one of them eventually chooses.
I think the day was far too long for them both. Personally I would have taken them to the State Funeral and then sent them home. When I heard they were attending my only concern was would the children have unsettling dreams? IMHO (even for an adult ) seeing a coffin go down is haunting and I was so glad we at home were spared that image, and got to see the piper instead.
The “succession” reasoning for
George and Charlotte both being there tells me they’re probably gonna do everything in their power to not have another spare breakaway. Good luck Charlotte.
The kids should not have been at the state funeral. They were used as props to promote the line of succession. When the queen was buried George and Charlotte became working royals. Their childhoods are gone.
The children shouldn’t have been there and it was clear to me, that it was a ploy to garner more support for the Waleses. Too long to wait without eating or any breaks of any kind. Not cool at all.
What was going on in William’s head that he said okay to bringing them to a ten hour day of funeraling? Considering how early they had to be up and dressed and loaded in the car to process to Westminster Hall, then travel to and from multiple locations, the constant cameras, the lack of breaks to eat or burn off their energy? It boggles the mind considering that the kids could have just stayed in Windsor and been part of that short ceremony. William and Kate absolutely did it for the tabloids and so they had some buffers between them.
Agree. I was exhausted, grumpy and badly behaved by the end and I’m middle aged and was just watching it on TV.
Also, WTF is with the stated “reason” for dragging them out? That the public *needed* the reassurance of seeing the second and third in line along with the new King and the first in line – not to mention the fifth through to the eleventy hundredth in line who were also present. There were Royals all over the place. Who the hell would watch this outing and go “Ooh I’m a bit worried about the security of the royal succession. They appear to be a bit thin on the ground”???
These courtiers are idiots if they really thought that was needed.
👆 This! Plus, they knew the Sussexes would monopolize the world interest and the photos of the funeral and they wanted to prevent it or minimize it… their children engage far more interest from media than the two of them, they know it and they were prepared to exploit it by exposing them for many hours for the Queen’s funeral…
I saw a snippet of a video with her crying and clearly saying NOW. Camilla turned around exasperated as if to say “someone handle this” and turned back around quickly. Video ended. Charlotte was giving the death stare to someone in the back of that car. Poor George just look scared. I am sure they were brow beaten days before the funeral on how to act! They should have stayed home and attended the private service later. They were needed as props so they were made to go.
There’s a palpable thirst and greed that overrides reason in the Wales family. They wanted their heir &spare to be part of history attending the Queen’s funeral and they wanted to be THE scene stealers, even if it’s bad parenting. They saw how the Sussexes got global acclaim and they want complete erasure. Gross.
Seven hours is an absurd amount of time to expect children to be still.
Seeing Princess Charlotte’s grief used as tabloid fodder makes me uncomfortable. Do we all need to see a child cry over their great grandmother on TV and the front page of the Mail? It’s yucky. It reminds me of watching Prince Harry and William behind their mom’s coffin. It’s exploitative.
Wait until George and Charlotte start dating. Whoever they see will be scrubbed, especially George because a girlfriend of his is a potential queen consort.
George seemed really anxious throughout the day. I don’t think it was a good idea to bring them. I know he’s the possible future king, but he’s very young for such a long and emotional event. Same for Charlotte, although she didn’t seem as bothered. But the media wanted them there and they get what they want from the family.
The media wanted them there? So the FQC is okay with sacrificing her children to the media?
Lol, Kate and William don’t give up their children for anyone’s sake but their own.
They have a transactional relationship with the media. Give them enough to keep the real stories, like affairs and separations, out of the headlines. It’s one reason why they brief against H and M too.
This is a genuine question, not snark: Are there really so many people across the UK deeply worried about the line of succession that sightings of the children are necessary to reassure them? It’s painted as something of such existential magnitude and…I’m not quite sure why. Charles probably has another couple of decades to go, William is in good health, and George is young. Is there really such prevalent fear for the line of succession?
It’s an entirely ginned up excuse to justify using young children as ready-made distractions/ shields.
Merricat is correct. It’s nonsense. At that funeral we had present and all in the line of succession:
William
(George and Charlotte)
Harry
Andrew
Beatrice
Eugenie
Edward
Anne
Mark Phillips
Zara
and all of those have children also in the line that were not present. We are NOT short of people to ascend the damn throne. Maybe what the courtiers *actually* meant was that the public need reassurance that there are some human buffers between William and Harry becoming King??
I believe it depends on the children’s temperaments. I was 5 when my grandmother died. I was not allowed to go to the funeral. I still remember my sadness at watching my parents leave. I wanted to be there.
To this day I am comfortable at funerals. I think they are cathartic.
Those children have to get use to crowds for the rest of their lives. They must do this to get use to it.
Their great grandmother was an institution and they will remember this for the rest of their lives.
I think its fine that they went to the funeral. So many people try to shield children from death, but it helps them process it if they are active participants in the mourning process. Plus, they are older, and they are members of the royal family. It helps introduce them to the public life. And I am sure they will be glad that they were there once they are older.
Are we sure Charlotte was crying? If you scroll down there is another pic from that same time and she’s smiling. Someone up top suggested she might have sneezed and unless there is video of her crying a sneeze seems more accurate.
Having said that, if she was crying then that is a money shot for the Wales. They will absolutely use that to establish how close they were to the queen.
The had to bring George, he’s the new ffk.
And they had to bring Charlotte, because if they didn’t one of the would have to sit beside Harry.
She was a buffer, & nothing less.
Because there is no other reason for that child not to be in the middle of her parents, like her brother.
The message is clear: Charlotte is expendable in the exact same ways as Harry was/is.
Look at that poor child, being used like that. Shame on her entire family.
There is so much wrong with the Wales’, it’s hard to separate it all.
I said yesterday that these two turds should not hsbe done this to their little children especially after what William went through as a child when his mom died. Also in the car kate is still not looking at Charlotte and Charlotte looks like she would like to slap the bee keeper hat off the grieving mob wife head,
I think that they did fine and that it was appropriate to bring them given their temperaments and ability to sit through the many events. As someone else said, both George and Charlotte are going to have many more public events in their future and it makes sense to acclimate them to these sort of events now.
Additionally, both the Jubilee and the funeral are momentous and unique events. As a parent, I recognize that W/K wanted their children to participate in them given the significance. I think that was why Louis participated in so many Jubilee events even though he clearly was not ready to do so.
I agree that the day was way too long for the kids to be at both public funerals. Should have skipped out on the state funeral and only gone to the one in Windsor. How last minute was this that they couldn’t put together a black suit for George? They had a week.
Charlotte was adorable, she wasn’t crying in that pic, but she shouldn’t have been put into a position where the media could take a frame of her rubbing her eyes and broadcast to the world that she broke down into tears.
Did you see the Twitter comical threads about Louis being Home Alone and what he might have done? It wasn’t mean at all. People appreciated how much he’s like our own children.in ways at that age. All those kids are adorable, Charlotte, the boss (meant in the very best way) helping George (who seems to be a naturally quiet child) and Louis just busting with personality. I worry about them growing up in that environment.
What are the chances George ends up abdicating to allow Charlotte her rightful role as Queen? It’s obvious she has an interest in leadership and protocol.
But mostly, can we talk about how hilarious it is that Chuck has been trying to slim down the royal family but… what’s the saying? He cut off his nose to spite his face.
So Beatrice accepted a deal with devil to be a Counsellor of State and a working royal, because no one else would?
What exactly does she get from this arrangement?
They dragged little George and Charlotte because Kate is a beast who cannot behave herself especially around Harry and Meghan, so they needed little child buffers for the pew seating and other awkward interactions.
This whole thing is an utter and absolute disgrace.
It’s just an impossible situation to manage. The kids did fine & no, they are not too young to have participated in a long-ish day of funeral events. But a huge, international event where they would be photographed & taped is not appropriate. And yet, I doubt the family was given a choice. The courtiers relay the demands of the rota & that’s that.
Clearly, you can prioritize your psychological/emotional health or your place in the Firm, not both.
Perhaps they are preparing them for future events like Chuckles having a very short reign?
Now they’ll know what to do when they are even more prominent at Granddads funeral.
I know it is our habit to parse every blink and look for motivations but at the end of the day — I just don’t see all of the angst? The kids did fine, Charlotte was not bawling her eyes out, I thought it was pretty normal for her to tell George when to bow (because we all have that bossy sibling…or WERE the bossy sibling). It’s a big stretch to assume none of them went to the bathroom for 7 hours.
TBH my biggest fear was the number of times they moved that casket, I was afraid someone would slip.
idk i think this one’s a little less cut-and-dry than most other occasions those poor kids are forced to sit through. yes, it’s a very public event and very long but at the same time it’s pretty normal for a child that age to attend a funeral when their grandparent/great-grandparent dies. it would almost be weird, at least to me, for them not to attend? key word almost, but still.
Instead of being at home (alone) it might have been more comforting for them to be around the family (at the funeral)
They were insulated from talking to strangers.