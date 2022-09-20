Duchess Meghan’s funeral look & behavior was impeccable, actually

I remember, at the Platinum Jubbly, someone saying that the Duchess of Sussex was “the prettiest girl in that church.” It was true. The church service at St. Paul’s Cathedral was organized in such a way that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got their own time and space to make the walk down the aisle. There was a notable murmur as people watched them. On that day, Meghan walked with her head held high, even though the institution was going out of their way to “snub” them. So it was for QEII’s funeral. After denying Harry the right to wear a military uniform and denying him the final salute to his commander-in-chief, it’s still remarkable to me just how thoroughly Harry and Meghan stood out the entire day and the entire mourning period. All of those snubs, all of the pettiness and viciousness only highlighted their impeccable and respectful behavior throughout this entire f–king ordeal.

The fashion notes are simple for Meghan – she wore a caped Stella McCartney look in black. She’d previously worn a version of this dress in navy to QEII’s birthday event in 2018. Meghan again wore the small pearl earrings gifted to her by QEII in 2018 as well. When Meghan was inside Westminster Abbey, she removed her gloves, and when she was outside of the Abbey, she wore her gloves. This has caused some pearl-clutching and gasps from the Cult of Whatever Meghan Does Is Wrong. Seriously though, I can’t believe she bared her forearms at a funeral! What will the church elders think??

I thought the seating was fascinating. While I’m entirely convinced that King Charles has gone out of his way to be petty, vindictive and cruel to his younger sons, I also think Charles knew what he was doing by putting Meghan and Harry in the seats directly behind him. He wanted some of the natural charisma to shine on him. It still wasn’t enough to make Harry sing “God Save the King” though.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Getty.

71 Responses to “Duchess Meghan’s funeral look & behavior was impeccable, actually”

  1. Abby says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:03 am

    She is just STUNNING. I can’t say enough words about how beautiful she is. This must have been so difficult for them. I hope they feel good about how they conducted themselves.

    What that family could have had, but for jealousy and pettiness.

    • ThatsNotOkay says:
      September 20, 2022 at 9:19 am

      One of her best looks yet, even if it was for a funeral. The gloves are: *chef’s kiss!* And the slight wave of the hat set it apart and perfectly framed and softened her face. Couldn’t have been better.

    • MakeEverydayCount says:
      September 20, 2022 at 9:45 am

      Beautiful inside and out. You can tell that Meghan decided she would be unbothered by the RF and British Media pettiness. It occurred to me that she could grieve knowing that within 24 hours she would be an ocean away from all the mess that is surly to come.

    • Debbie says:
      September 20, 2022 at 9:46 am

      Although I strongly prefer the hat she wore to the other function (the one close to her head with the pleated ribbon detail on top was just… so fetching), I can’t deny that those photos of her are quite beautiful. Damn, If I looked like that, I’d marry a prince too.

    • MakeEverydayCount says:
      September 20, 2022 at 9:50 am

      I wish we could have seen when Kate first saw Meghan. 100% certain her face fell, grinding of teeth and mean girl look was as apparent as William’s bald spot!

      • Jane says:
        September 20, 2022 at 10:30 am

        I can never get over just how much Meghan resembles not only Doria but her vile father while somehow managing to be truly stunning – she doesn’t have the sort of blandly symmetrical ‘beautiful’ face of so many actresses, rather her face has so much individuality and character and is just so arresting. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a bad photo of her, whatever the angle, unlike most other famous women.

  2. Dtab says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:04 am

    Her jawline is just incredible, every time she was on screen you couldn’t help but look at her. She is beautiful inside and out and her charisma just oozes out of her.

    • Brassy Rebel says:
      September 20, 2022 at 10:29 am

      The camera loves them both but especially Meghan. No matter how much the tabs hate her and mock her, they can’t seem to resist splashing her stunning photos everywhere. Such a photogenic, beautiful woman! And I think this fact was the first problem William and Kate had with her. They knew she would overshadow and outshine them in every possible way. And she has.

  3. Mooney says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:05 am

    Of course it was. Everything about her was impeccable,classy, elegant and effortless. It just comes naturally to her. And most importantly, she didn’t need the gaudy jewels to stand out. You can raid a dead woman’s jewellery box and wear that vulva necklace and still not make any headlines.

  4. Nat says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:05 am

    It’s not true Harry did sing the anthem.
    Let’s not take the petty takes some people in the internet are throwing out there to get the Sussexes more hate they already receive in minutes basis.
    https://twitter.com/SmallIs16919022/status/1572033533065179136?s=20&t=meHYvCCRaYR-PMeAyelTxg

    • Becks1 says:
      September 20, 2022 at 9:13 am

      I don’t think that’s the anthem, but could be wrong.

      Either way, I’m pretty he sang it in Windsor, based on what I remember from the service.

      • The Hench says:
        September 20, 2022 at 9:17 am

        Sorry commented this below before I saw this. Yes, watched it live and they zeroed in on H&M during both renditions of the anthem – Westminster and Windsor (ETA I think they may have gone for a third rendition at Westminster Gate too) and both of them were definitely singing both times. Once again this is just people stirring up any crap they can.

    • SAS says:
      September 20, 2022 at 9:20 am

      Even in the twitter clip embedded in this post I can see he’s singing.

      Reply
      September 20, 2022 at 9:21 am

      Even if he didn’t he may have been on the verge of tears. Singing can make them spill over.

      Reply
      September 20, 2022 at 10:00 am

      This clip is not from the national anthem. Harry was singer along with many of the songs, and with part of the NA, but he held back when he neared to the part of “God safe the King”. Says it all.

    • ShazBot says:
      September 20, 2022 at 10:15 am

      Watching live, I noticed neither of them were singing the second verse of the anthem in Westminster but they both sang the first verse in both locations.

      Reply
      September 20, 2022 at 10:34 am

      That wasn’t the anthem, it was a hymn they were singing. I noticed that he didn’t seem to sing the anthem at the first service but he did at the second.

    • BW says:
      September 20, 2022 at 10:35 am

      Harry’s mouth is moving the exact same way everyone else’s mouth is moving in that video (except for Chuck, of course). Harry is singing. He’s just not belting it out.

    • Christine says:
      September 20, 2022 at 10:45 am

      The quick shot of him not singing was in the Abbey, Meghan was singing. In Windsor, they both were.

  5. Surly Gale says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:06 am

    I hadn’t seen the pic of the women and the kids curtseying (geo bowed) before and am delighted to note Meghan’s curtsy was the strongest and the lowest.

  6. Amy Bee says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:07 am

    Harry and Meghan were the only ones who seemed to be in mourning. They did it with dignity and grace and they should be very proud of themselves.

    Reply
      September 20, 2022 at 10:11 am

      No, I would say Edward and Sophie looked deeply sad as well. Edward was openly crying and she had to pass him a hanky. But honestly who can tell how many of the family were actually in mourning because these are people raised to abhor showing emotion. Plus, they were asked to grieve publicly. It was probably tough for everyone involved. Though I believe it probably was toughest for those closest to the Queen like Harry, the York princesses, Edward and Sophie, even the terrible Andrew.

  7. Roxanne says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:08 am

    Meghan was stunning in her simplicity and elegance. She did not look like an overdone mob wife.
    I hope they get off the Isle as soon has they can. The leaks and toxic commentary will increase now the funeral is complete, and the public started to remember the charisma they bring to any event.

  8. OOhnana says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:09 am

    Do we know if she and Kate interacted at all? I’m assuming not because Kate looks a total ice queen in most shots.

    *Meghan and Harry are hot AF, I’d be mad too.

    • N. says:
      September 20, 2022 at 10:09 am

      OOhnana: I didn’t see any interaction either. To me, Kate looked weirdly angry in so many shots from all the funeral events and she put extra space between her and William where it often wasn’t needed. Even if I liked her, and I don’t, I’d still be wondering what happened to make her look ticked off.

    • molly says:
      September 20, 2022 at 10:33 am

      There was a momentary interaction when they were shuffling for seats at the second one. Will and Kate walked in first, but Meghan and Harry had to walk into the pew first.

      -Will and fam stepped aside, and he gestured to H&M to clarify who went wear.

      -Meghan gave a small nod of understanding and slightly raised a hand up behind Kate in an “excuse me” move to walk past.

      -Harry walked behind her, past Kate, and didn’t even make eye contact. (ooooh, burn, David!)

  9. Eurydice says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:10 am

    I thought the etiquette for wearing gloves is that you take them off when entering a church.

    • equality says:
      September 20, 2022 at 9:20 am

      Just looked it up. Apparently you remove when in someone’s home, in church service and for shaking hands. I’m sure Meghan read up on all the etiquette to shut down the “protocol” police.

      • Carrot says:
        September 20, 2022 at 10:25 am

        Gloves are also removed when drinking or eating — anything. Or y’know, for all the peeps still wearing long, long formal gloves, they’re folded back at the wrist, exposing the hand. And jic, watches and rings always under any gloves, bracelets OK over

  10. Becks1 says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:11 am

    I agree, she was impeccable. That dress was perfect for the occasion – chic and classic, still with some drama/interest with the cape element, but nothing flashy or screaming “look at me.” (its not meghan’s fault the cameras were obsessed with her yesterday lol.)

    I found the seating interesting, bc without George and Charlotte, then I think H&M would have been in the front row, but farther down the aisle. So as it was they were the closest to Charles and Camilla (out of that generation) and were in pretty much every shot of the king and QC.

    • BayTampaBay says:
      September 20, 2022 at 9:24 am

      What is the actual etiquette for wearing gloves as part of an outfit.

      Footnote: I am talking talking about winter gloves for protection or “driving gloves” but just the general etiquette glove wearing rules.

      Reply
      • Carrot says:
        September 20, 2022 at 10:31 am

        Glove wearing is acceptable any time you leave your home or when you are in your own home and hosting many, many people who might be passing germs, dirt, sweat and splooge onto you. Etiquette books don’t say that part, but that’s basically the gist. Gloves are then removed for certain activities

  11. Pinkosaurus says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:11 am

    I thought the seating was one of the areas the RF was not in shambles. I’m sure they reviewed the seating chart by rank, by age, and with and without the younger kids to come up with the best arrangement. Turns out seating the grandkids’ families by age with Peter before Harry puts Harry right behind Charles and next to Bea and Eug who also probably don’t want to sit next to the mean girl and her angry husband. Perfect.

  12. L84Tea says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:12 am

    Chic. Elegant. Poised. Classic. Strong. Immaculate.

  13. Still In My Robe says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:13 am

    I loved this look a lot. She looked stunning and elegant and understated. It is a look I absolutely would pursue for myself (I already have a favorite cape jacket I wear as business attire.). The way she carries her person, though, is so central to why she always looks so elegant, I think. The longer I’m in the world, the more I realize that it is confidence that draws the stares much more so than any particular fashion. What pained me looking at Meghan, though, was how visible the cords in her neck were at some moments. That’s how I look when I’m doing my best not to cry—I find it hard to look at people in grief when I feel like such a voyeur for doing it.

  14. girl_ninja says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:13 am

    I mean Rachel Meghan Ragland is not just beautiful she is STUNNING. Walk into a room and light it up STUN-ING. And she was impeccable in presentation and action yesterday given all that she has endured in the past two and a half weeks. As one of her self appointed American older sisters, I am so proud of her and she makes me prouder every damn day.

  15. The Hench says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:14 am

    Agree. Meghan was perfect in every way. And, as ever, that wasn’t enough to stop the constant jibes.

    As for Harry not singing – this is just sh*t stirring once more – both he and Meghan sang the National Anthem not once but twice yesterday. Harry’s mouth is moving and you can see him close it at the end – he’s just not giving it the whole hearty ‘the cameras are on me’ open mouthed singing you get on Songs of Praise or similar. Granted, it wasn’t an enthusiastic rendition but who can be surprised by that.

    • Queen Meghan’s Hand says:
      September 20, 2022 at 9:30 am

      In the linked tweet, he was absolutely not singing God Save the King. I mean Harry is a Windsor, so he can be a petty b!tch easily. It’s in his blood.

      Reply
    September 20, 2022 at 9:16 am

    Serious question
    Since Meghan is American being married to a blood Prince, was it mandatory for her to curtsey or did she just do it as a gesture of respect?
    I’m thinking just showing respect, but I don’t know
    In any event, yes she was impeccable. Absolutely impeccable.

    • The Hench says:
      September 20, 2022 at 9:36 am

      I don’t think it’s mandatory even if the queen was there live, in front of you. Cherie Blair famously refused to curtsey to any member of the RF when Tony was PM. So, no. Meghan did not have to curtsey but, once again, she showed her manners by doing so – and a hell of a lot better than everyone else around her.

      • Laura D says:
        September 20, 2022 at 10:29 am

        Agreed. 🙂 TQ visited a place where I used to work and one of the women who was Scottish was invited to the luncheon. As a Scot she felt strongly about having to curtsey to an English queen and did not do it. 🙂

        Until the funeral I wouldn’t have had a problem curtsying to KC but, now I’m not so sure. However, there is absolutely no way on earth would I willingly curtsey/bow to Mr & Mrs TO2Rs. Mind you as they want to do away with all that I wouldn’t have to. 😉

  17. Maxine Branch says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:17 am

    All of the noise and nonsense from the UK has proven two things for those interested. 1. More have seen Harry’s comments through the Me you Can Not See. And secondly divided support further into two camps, you are either firmly Harry and Meghan supporters or firmly monarchist. In the court of public opinion the Sussexes continue to reign supreme because with every appearance, they are impeccable with their decorum and behavior. The failures are plenty for this family, every negative utterance supports why this couple left and ensures the myriad of reason for if they have to or choose to return the focus will remain firmly on them. You either have charisma and authenticity or you do not and most importantly, the firm does not. If you were to add superficially into the equation, the Sussexes would win in spades because of how they look and the obvious love they share with each other. Also, you hear and see the fear that institution has for this couple every time a gossiper/journalist attempt to take them down. Think of the bad teeth Tom Bowers attempt, the so Called Biographer who attempted this on Meghan, his book landed with a thump.

  18. Red Weather Tiger says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:17 am

    Meghan did look perfect. Absolutely elegant. It must really tick off other women in the group that she commands the room (the abbey, the chapel, the castle) and they are lucky to get crumbs, even with all their stolen jewelry and trotting out bewildered children.

  19. BUBS says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:17 am

    True story, my family is actually royal…my grandfather was a King…we grew up with butlers and nannies…the whole works. But I will say even with my background and etiquette training, I don’t think I would have been able to behave as regally and impeccably as Meghan, given the circumstances. Miss D raised a goddess! She was fantastic!

  20. Summer says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:30 am

    ” ‘I remember, at the Platinum Jubbly, someone saying that the Duchess of Sussex was ‘the prettiest girl in that church.'”
    I agree with this statement as well–Meghan is incredibly beautiful. However that above statement is gross. Honestly, what a way to discuss women. Does anyone say “X was the cutest boy in that church.” It’s just reductive of women, as though all any woman should want is to be the prettiest girl in the room. There are contexts in which discussing Meghan’s beauty is appropriate, but writing “she was the prettiest girl in that church” is not one of them. And ultimately who care if she was prettiest or not prettiest–is that really what matters?

    Reply
    • Margot says:
      September 20, 2022 at 9:54 am

      I wonder if our reaction has less to do with surface beauty, but from the warmth and generosity of Duchess Meghan; while there are other ‘ beautiful people’ in these events, when we see her standing amidst such coldness in the RF (other than the late Queen), she (and Harry) radiate caring and love. Great question to think about…

    • Nita Rao says:
      September 20, 2022 at 10:11 am

      I second Summer’s point.

    • Same says:
      September 20, 2022 at 10:45 am

      co-sign — EVERY comment section on every post about the BRF is gross and reductive to women.

  21. Queen Meghan’s Hand says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:40 am

    Looking at all the photos of the Duchess of Sussex, I now understand why Kate *hates* Meghan. If I was a dull, dowdy racist person whose only accomplishment was tolerating emotional abuse from her husband, I too would rage at the fact that a mixed race woman so effortlessly upstages me and everyone. In every single way. Even in a simple black dress and teeny tiny pearls.

  22. Harper says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:44 am

    Meghan was perfect in what was absolutely the most trying of circumstances. Having the Queen die while she was there and separated from her babies had to be the most torturous thing but now she has paid her dues to Betty and is absolutely released from her obligations to any senior royal. I bet she never expected to be free of that family before September was over. In a few weeks, the full extent of how free she is now will sink in.

    • molly says:
      September 20, 2022 at 10:42 am

      I suspect she HATED having to get pulled around by the royal family and all the courtiers again. (And hated twice as much how they kept f*cking over Harry!)

      It started with “she’s not allowed at Balmoral”, and it never, ever let up. Uniform runarounds and more rescinded invites and leaks, leaks, leaks.

      I’m sure it breaks his heart to have been so right, but if either one of them ever had doubts about leaving, this week confirmed that it was the only way.

  23. QuiteContrary says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:48 am

    The fashion bloggers Tom and Lorenzo tweeted of Meghan: “It’s not her fault that she looks better doing less than the rest of that family.”
    Meghan was indeed impeccable. As we have learned, she prepares for every occasion. And she has an innate grace and elegance that can’t be faked. To borrow a phrase, she didn’t put a foot wrong.

  24. Patty says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:49 am

    Megan stood strong , supporting Harry this time . She had that “ you bastards are not going to break us “ look .

  25. OrIginalMich says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:51 am

    The hat was a black version of the white one she wore during the Jubblie.

  26. Over it says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:52 am

    I saw Harry singing god save the king. I was personally hoping he wouldn’t but he did . As for Meghan, no words for her other than perfection inside and out. And of course she is the prettiest one. It comes from not having to share your soul with the devil like the rest of them like Kate, Camilla and Sophie do.

  27. Bad Janet says:
    September 20, 2022 at 10:08 am

    They KNOW she is supposed to take off her gloves in the church. They’re trying to fluff up a controversy out of nothing a la Fox News. They can’t find anything to complain about, so they made something up.

    Must be exhausting. Every time the press talks about either of them, they strengthen my belief that they’re a bunch of salty half wit puppets of a bigoted, equally half witted monarchists. And yet they never tire of the same song and dance. I guess it plays well.

  28. Well Wisher says:
    September 20, 2022 at 10:08 am

    They are still hoping that she would leave : when in actual reality she has already left.
    Meghan was raised right: her mother guided/showed her how to model acceptable behaviour with a trifecta – she imbued the idea that “she was enough”.

    Where there are social norms are unknown, one can do the necessary research to get it just right.

    In this case, it was about microagression during a prolonged time of the funeral: wherewith the sheer inappropriate timing and the audacity of the belief of her ‘attackers’ that they would remained unscathed of their terrible behaviour.

    Meghan’s beauty was shown in her dress, carriage and manners. One got the feeling that the reason she is there is to support her husband as they pay homage to their grandmother. The real beauty and simplicity of that is enough.

    She rose to the occasion, which shone a light on the conditions that still prevailed after they were forced to retire from the working relationship within the royal family.

    She shone by disengaging and being present.
    A mean feat.
    Good on her, now off to decompress.

  29. Chantal says:
    September 20, 2022 at 10:16 am

    Based on the ninety gazillion photos and being mocked for trying to slam her for crying, they absolutely know it! Photos of Sophie openly crying is also destroying their narrative. Based on their ignorant reporting, one wouldn’t know that Meghan was at a funeral so the pushback is great to see. Harry sighing (or puffing out his cheeks as they’re reporting it) also isn’t getting the responses they hope for. I would be demanding a full refund if I had subscriptions to any of these papers!

  30. Kimsan says:
    September 20, 2022 at 10:20 am

    I know it’s partially misogyny and racism and for profit that the British press focuses on Meghan. But in my opinion Harry is the one who’s deciding not to mess with his family. He’s so protective of meghan and the kids he’s not going to let those kids anywhere near this island for a while.

  31. Cerys says:
    September 20, 2022 at 10:32 am

    I’m not usually a big fan of Meghan’s style but I thought she was one of the best dressed women at the funeral. Her dress, hat and jewellery were so tasteful and elegant.

  32. Pumpkin (Was Sofia) says:
    September 20, 2022 at 10:40 am

    Yeah she looked really chic. Wasn’t a fan of the hat (although I get why she picked it) but overall, really stunning.

