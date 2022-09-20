Tominey: Prince William is still ‘seething’ & wants Harry to ‘apologize’

As I’ve now said endlessly, as soon as Queen Elizabeth II passed away, the new king and new Prince of Wales began a campaign of leaking and briefing against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their focus on Harry and Meghan was disturbing, and it reached a bizarre crescendo over the weekend, when Roya Nikkah at the Times and Camilla Tominey at the Telegraph both got similar-sounding briefings from Kensington Palace. Those briefings were almost solely about Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship and how nothing significant has changed and how Harry really, really needs to “cancel” the publication of his memoir. If anything, Tominey’s Telegraph piece was even more unhinged than the Times piece. Some highlights:
Does King Charles III see a way back for the Sussexes? A former royal aide pointed out: “It’s simply not the King’s style to do anything that would alienate either of his children. He loves them both deeply and has been devastated by everything that has happened.” His offer to Harry to be able to wear his Blues and Royals uniform at Saturday evening’s poignant event is evidence of his desire to “bring Harry back in” despite the family’s fears over his forthcoming memoirs.
The Windsors are currently riding an all-time high? Meghan has also shelved her Archetypes podcast for six weeks and cancelled a planned appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. But will it be enough to persuade a public that has already somewhat fallen out of favour with their unique brand of royal oversharing? And can they really afford to carry on attacking an institution in mourning, when sympathy for the Royal family is currently at an all-time high?
Harry should be grateful that he wasn’t snubbed harder: Far from treating them as outcasts, the so-called men in grey suits have given them a ringseat seat. Since Harry has been afforded every courtesy as the King’s son, it surely now behooves him to behave courteously back.
Ah, yes, the Sussexes are out of touch: So if the couple now revert to being overly critical of their nearest and dearest, they are going to look even more out of touch and bitter than they do already. Little wonder, then, that there has even been talk of the book, ghost-written by Pulitzer Prize winning author J. R. Moehringer, being canned altogether – although having already been submitted and approved by lawyers, that seems highly unlikely.
William is “still seething”: The pressure is also on the Prince of Wales – still seething over the way he and Kate have been treated – to seize the moment. If there was ever an opportunity for reconciliation then this week surely presents it. Yet it seems William and Kate are unable to move on until Harry and Meghan at least “acknowledge” the hurt they have caused – let alone apologise for it. As one source close to the couple explained: “They feel that Oprah crossed a line and that someone should acknowledge the motives behind it and the pain it caused. They feel they’ve had to be steely to send a message that you cannot just say this hugely upsetting stuff without there being consequences.”
Again, let’s be perfectly clear: Prince William and his clownshow aides have been nakedly briefing about and against Harry and Meghan for weeks/months, and the sum total of the message William WANTS out there is that “William is still seething and Harry needs to apologize!” Apologize for what? For the Oprah interview, wherein Harry soft-pedaled specific criticisms of his brother and instead showed open disgust with the way their father treated him? Or the way Meghan – at long last – corrected Kate’s unhinged and incessant narrative that Meghan made Kate cry? Hit dogs holler and it should deeply concern the new king that his heir is running around, telling on himself and being such a racist, incandescent pig.
Lordy, KP needs to step away from the leaking. No, sympathy for the royal family is not an all time high – at least not in the way Tominey thinks. People feel sorry for them bc their matriarch died, but considering how Charles is being received, I don’t think it extends much beyond that.
Then, this line:
“little wonder, then, that there has even been talk of the book [being shelved]” – this reminds me of the line from yesterday about how it had been “suggested” that W&K move to Windsor Castle. Suggested by whom? William and Kate? Here – there has been talk of the book being shelved – who’s talking? Camilla Tominey? William and Kate? the RRs? Because I feel confident that its not the publisher.
Finally – Harry and Meghan barely mentioned Kate or William in that interview. Even Meghan discussing the crying story was bc Oprah brought up that headline, and Meghan protected Kate in that discussion as much as she could – “shes a good person,” “she wasn’t allowed to correct the lie” etc. Harry said that William was trapped and that was about it.
The worst thing that might have been said about William was the skin color discussion – so is Camilla T telling us that was William?
Exactly! They barely scratched the surface in the Oprah interview. All we got was how Meghan felt- and almost nothing on what those derangers really did. If the events of the last 2 weeks are anything to go by, then H&M were being really compassionate in the Oprah interview. I hope H&M do one real tell all and burn them to the ground.
I’m SURE that Oprah interview had hours of tape and they had to edit it for the ?one hour? show.
I’d LOVE for more of it to show up!
Well they don’t call her #CamillaTomineyisaliar for nothing. She’s going to find people questioning her if she says water is wet at this rate.
You know what I find really funny, that no matter how much the royal rota and British media continue to such up to the monarchy, they still can’t get an invitation to the queen funeral. Harry and Meghan might have been in the second row at one point but that’s still 999 rows ahead of the suck up ass kissers who can only get a seat on the bbc or itv set up on some roof somewhere. Karma is a beautiful bitch .lol.
He will wait forever William needs to get over himself
So they want Meghan to shelve archetypes for 6 weeks why? She will not and neither will Spotify. A new episode drops next week. So that’s them wanting the podcast to stop being number 1. They’re showing how jealous and insane they are and that they’re mainly upset that the sussexes don’t need their money to survive .
Tominey wants the UK to think that Meghan’s podcast is on a long break so that people forget to listen to it. Then she will crow about how people of the UK are over Meghan and that the podcast is no longer pulling in huge audiences because they see through her lies now or it shows that they will not listen out of respect for the dead queen or whatever. This is the second time Tominey lied about Archetypes being postponed for six weeks so there’s KP’s obvious agenda showing.
Meghan doesn’t even mention the rf in the 2 podcasts I’ve listened to. She’s just not allowed to talk? I think this old cow is trying to suggest the lie that Meghan’s podcast is about the rf. Lying old cow.
My question is , if the Keens and Chuck wanted to stop the mud slinging and briefing the press,is that even possible at this point? I saw some humane glimpses of William coming out here and there so i was shocked to keep seeing these weird headlines. I think their petty staff and the rabid press would not stop even if they chose to.
That wasn’t humane glimpses of William. He just knows how to behave in front of the cameras.
Pretty much. That was William’s debut as a “statesman.” And he was the one in control, extending an invitation to Sussexes.
I think William’s the time to pretend to be your friend while stabbing you in the back. Slyness is part of the enjoyment.
Even as a child William was called “sly”. I guess the die was cast a long time ago.
I’m wondering about this, too. At this point, the narrative and talking points are so established that I don’t know if this is a new briefing or just Tominey repeating herself. This whole funeral process and change of reign has been so intense, so 24/7, that I don’t think William or his “team” have had time to be seething about the Oprah interview. Tominey, however, doesn’t seem to have anything else to do, so she dredges up the same old story.
Exactly ,whatever deal they have with the press is on autopilot by now,especially when the Sussexes are in the UK and can just use their palace sources for a myriad of things. We shall really see the next following weeks how this plays out. I would be so appalled if Chuck and William really had time to bother with such nastiness amidst everything else going on.
Is it William still seething or is it Kate? Because every time we’ve seen them around the Sussexes these past almost two weeks, it’s been Kate who can barely contain her rage and who refuses to behave decently. Notice how Kate completely stares down Harry:
https://twitter.com/ForumsMeghan/status/1571902337765212160?s=19
On top of that, if William can’t even bother to pretend to be chivalrous to his wife in public are we really supposed to believe he’s sooo upset about Meghan saying that Kate was the actual aggressor in the dress fitting crying situation? He doesn’t care if the public knows that he can barely stand being around Kate for five minutes yet now he’s “fighting for her honor” and Harry and Meghan must apologize to his dear wife or else? It makes no sense. Sounds like some stuff Carole and Kate came up with, imo.
@Nyro One of the notable things now is that Harry has not even looked in Kates direction,he pays her absolute dust. It must sting Kate having to watch Harry in love and lust with his wife when she once upon a time had a lot of his attention.
Good point.
I thought she was doing everything she could to not throw herself at him. Just think, he was so close she could smell him. I think Harry would just laugh at her trying to give him a dirty look.
I don’t believe for one minute that Bill cares about his wife in any way, except when she reflects poorly on him. I absolutely believe he weaponizes her crappy behavior against her privately and briefs against her, and that he also enables her to be the petty mean girl she is to do his dirty work.
this is a good question, and I do think they could at least get the negative press to diminish. But the attacks won’t stop as long as the Firm (either through KP or through Charles) continues to brief against her and Harry in the press. So its a hard “what if” game to play – but i do think we’ve seen over the past few weeks how Charles and William can take control of the narrative when they want and get the press to stand down re: the sussexes, at least somewhat.
I think the big issue we’re seeing right now is that there is still active briefing against H&M, but its not playing as well in the press (esp the international press) so then there’s scrambling to correct the briefing, but they’re the ones who briefed, you know? Like they just keep overplaying their hand over and over again.
@Noki, @Eurydice – The answer is no, IMO they can’t stop it, and it’s been a while since that was possible – not to say any of them wanted to! It’s too profitable for too many. But I can’t see that this level of hatred and insanity can continue indefinitely, at least, not focused on the Sussexes; it’s getting old, and too much is changing. I’m curious to see where we’ll be in January. Archetypes will be over, Harry’s memoir will be out, plus the Crown will be on tv. It’ll be three years since Harry and Meghan said they would step back. They (particularly Meghan) aren’t likely to be in the UK again for a long time. TQ is gone, and any goodwill from her 70 year reign will evaporate quickly during what’s going to be a difficult winter for UK citizens.
The last two weeks revealed how the machine’s worked to insult and smear the Sussexes, and the world at large isn’t going to unsee that. It’s now the Charles and William (and Camilla and Kate) show. They’ve already screwed up plenty on their own unrelated to the Sussexes. I’m curious if staff changes behind the scenes will make any difference (and if Ed Young still be part of RAVEC). Curious if Will feels the money and his new title finally put him on level playing field with Harry, and if that makes any difference in how he acts. In any event, almost certainly the beast they’ve created (press/SM, etc.) will still need to be fed – the money’s too good – so the question remains, who/what will be their next prey?
Yes, indeed. The Queen’s death kicked over the anthill and it will be interesting to watch them scurry. Who will be the next prey? Probably those who are up front taking the heat – and that would be Will and Kate. There really isn’t anyone else. Charles and Camilla will hunker down behind the throne with Ann by their side, Andrew will be banished somewhere and I don’t think Charles wants any of the other Yorks in the inner circle, Edward and Sophie are ciphers. the kids are all too young.
So, they’re left with W&K who, so far, have shown no abilities other than to spend a lot of money and alienate several countries. The focus will be on them. And if there’s a choice between the FK and his very middle class wife, I’d say Kate has the target.
Oh, the level of delusion with this Camilla! So much explaining and complaining is not good for the Prince of Wails. He is really telling on himself. We can see, clearer than ever now, how it is always opposite day with the Wails. And who told Camilla that Archetypes is cancelled for 6 weeks?
Hate to say this, but reading this, it sounds like they offed Betty to derail the Sussexes. Yikes
They’ve done it before. I wouldn’t put it past them.
@Snuffles
The family has an elevator for coffins! How many does one habe to *off* to make that cost-effective?
Lol at that but unfortunately for the Unroyals all of their nastiness backfired and made them look bad instead. Especially King Tampon. Yikes indeed! The Sussex train will keep right on rolling.
If so, William’s a coward. Only yesterday, he was basically shooing his wife to the side so Meghan could pass through- and at Harry’s direction, I might add. And a few days before that, during the walkabout, he was acting like the third wheel in H and M’s marriage; walking closer to them than Kate! So, he’s a wuss who can’t say stuff to H’s face. He needs to sit down and tend to the non existent follicles on his bald head!
I admit I only watched the funeral on “fast forward;” when did he shoo her?
I believe it was at the church for the second service at Windsor. According to a lip reader, he held Kate back with his arm and said let them pass first. It was right when they entered the pew.
“Meghan has also shelved her Archetypes podcast for six weeks”
There is no way in hell Spotify would approve of that. 2 weeks tops. But I think the BM know that but they are planting this false information so they can act all outraged when it returns next week.
“and cancelled a planned appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Which will most likely be rescheduled for next month. Again, cue faux outrage for when it happens.
Exactly! You know Cameltoe said that just so she can write another ignorant article about Meg disrespecting the buried queen when the next episode of Archetypes drops next week. Meg clearly said she would pause the podcast until the “official” mourning period is over. That ends on the 26th. The podcast will be back next week…Spotify is not a subsidiary of the royal family!
Thank you! I literally screamed, No!! I’m ready for a new episode today! Her podcast has nothing to do with the royal family.
The Royal Family and the press are delusional. If anything this week should further confirm for Harry and Meghan that they made the right decision and they should continue with their plans.
See, that’s what I don’t get. Have these twits forgotten why Harry and Meghan left in the first place?
Charles walked Meghan at least part—way down the aisle for her marriage to Harry. He is the head of the family. Had he taken the lead and openly welcomed Meghan into the family by protecting and supporting her as she got used to the royal ways, others may have thought twice about bullying her, -and making filthy, hurtful and ignorant racist comments about Harry and Meghan‘s future children. If they had all seen -that Charles really did treat her like a daughter, and she felt protected, she and Harry would still be in England. Instead they felt lost as an island out at sea, with little to no support, help and protection. I left home for exactly the same reason.
Instead, after they left, these silly stories came out about Meghan making Kate cry. Boo hoo.If there was no truth to these claims then Meghan had every right to try and set the record straight, even if that meant “hurting Kate and William’s feelings”. The Wails’ are 40, for crying out loud. If they are this petty and juvenile then they are not fit to hold the title they do.
“Seething” huh? Welp I suppose it’s a nice change from “Incandescent”
Who says William can’t show growth?
Anyhow. They’re all bigly mad because without even trying, the focus was on H&M. The.Whole.Time.
Now the Suxxesses can go home, be with their babies, put their feet in the salt water and just BREATHE knowing they are leaving that garbage behind and good luck to the RF (not really)
I hope they both reach out to their therapist and decompress from all the scrap they received
Welcome home H&M
We got y’all
William is seething. Why? And why should Harry apologize? In William’s view it is unforgivable that Harry even exists. How horrible for William that he has a brother who is naturally charismatic, who loves people, and is a hard worker, all things that Willian is not. By merely existing Harry makes William look like an angry, petty, lazy man.
I think they had their Therapist on speed dial last week, that’s why they were standing tall.
COVID test before seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lili and Doria.
Okay, for Oprah. Harry described his relationship with William as ‘space.’ Meghan said that Kate was ‘a good person’ and ‘going through some things’ and accepted her apology from Kate for making her cry.
What exactly was the issue? KP are telling on themselves now. THEY made Harry travel round the world and do the difficult work. THEY were the ones who had multiple conversations about Archie’s skin colour. THEY were the ones telling Meghan to be ‘50% less herself’ and not allowing her to go visit friends because she was ‘everywhere’ despite not having left her home in weeks.
Did you see Meghan touch Kates hand while on her way to the seating? Kate flinched away. Kate is signaling to her racist followers to be mean to Meghan while Meghan was being kind to her. So gross.
I read some loony Rota story last week that reported the RF wants *Oprah* to apologize. 🤣
Well, I hope Oprah didn’t hurt herself while she was laughing after reading that!
God, I hope they don’t go back for the Coronation. And by all means, let the receipts rain down. Nice kindling for a monarchy bonfire.
I think that was this was the last time Harry will allow himself to be used by his family. And this showed how horrible the BRF and the BP are to the world. They literally abused him and Meghan all week, lied and attacked and did petty shit. He did his duty to his grandmother, now he can say eff yall
100% this. I’ll be very very surprised if either one of them set foot on English soil again. Harry obviously won’t put Meghan in the position of having to endure that kind of abuse, not just from the media, but from the women who married into his family. Meghan won’t want to ever see Harry humiliated and used by his father or his brother.
They can make appearances by video link for their charities. And, like his mother, Harry knows that he doesn’t need to have a title. He’ll always be a prince.
Brand new Prince of Wales and William’s concern is about…. raging against his brother. Truly pathetic.
As for Tominey’s article, LOL. That’s all the effort I am giving her fanfiction.
The manuscript has been handed over for now, so it’s too late to stop it. What has everyone panicking is that the book has scrubbed by Harry’s lawyers and the publishing house’s legal department. The book may have some truth bombs where they have no grounds to sue for defamation.
The whole lot of them are miserable. Happy, grateful and confident people don’t act like these royals and royal rota do. I am so proud of how Harry and Meghan held their heads high after two weeks of attacks. I’m relieved that this is over for them and that they can go home and live their lives together as true partners. Will and KKKate can’t ever say that.
“The beatings will continue until morale improves”
I think the humiliation narrative was from William. Look at the Rota members used: Richard Kay, Roya Nikkah, Camilla Tominey. William is desperate to come across as if he has the ability to hurt Harry and that Harry better do as William wants to stop the abuse.
Comment of the Day!
“Not the king’s style to act in a way that would alienate his children?” The same king who transparently regarded their mother as a broodmare? Who flagrantly treated her as lesser than the mistress he went on to marry, and who has been smearing her and attacking her mental competency in the press for decades?
The same king who did nothing to stop the vicious smear campaign against Harry and Meghan, who said nothing when Archie was compared to a monkey by the press, and who intentionally made them all vulnerable to grievous harm or death when he punished his son by pulling their security without warning and leaking their location?
The same king who just forbade Meghan from supporting Harry at Balmoral, and who only “allowed” Harry to wear the uniform he earned with two combat tours in Afghanistan after celebrities and news agencies all over the world called out the obscenity of denying a uniform to the family’s only non-rapist combat veteran?
Yeah, okay. We see you, Charles the Turd. We all see you.
Thank you! That sums it all up very nicely.
“Charles the Turd” 😂😂😂
“Since Harry has been afforded every courtesy as the King’s son, it surely now behooves him to behave courteously back”
It is now a courtesy to treat him like he is the son of the King? These people have lost it completely in their racist hate. He IS the son of the King, and in the class system there these grey men and racists still have to bow or courtesy to him.
Shame on all them, they did not give the Sussex’s the courtesy of being allowed to grieve in peace when they there for the circus events referred to as a funeral so imo they are the last people who’s opinion matters.
That “every courtesy” line is what sounds super crazy to me. Didn’t we just read that Harry was supposedly told about the queen’s death five minutes before the public announcement? And that he couldn’t even take his wife with him to Balmoral? And that he and his wife were “univited” to a state dinner? So when exactly did the “courtesy” part start? And of course, in the midst of all of this courtesy, how could the Sussexes possibly be upset and not want to be bothered with that family? Oh wait, Harry got to wear his uniform in public for 15 minutes on Saturday so it should all be good now. /s
To be honest, this is bull from the press. That clip of William shooing his wife so Harry and Meghan pass has been doing the rounds so they want people to look elsewhere as always. What I’ve seen throughout this is a Prince Harry that wants nothing to do with his brother. He’s fed up.
Exactly, Harry is so over William and Kate. In fact I would say Meghan is the one who is willing to show them a little more acknowledgment and not by much. But yeah. Harry no longer even acknowledges they exist.
I suppose it’s never occurred to any of these numbnuts that every time they brief against Harry with claims that the book is going to be full of salacious tales about them that will further fracture the family bond, they’re driving up interest in the book. It was already going to be a bestseller but thanks to all the promo work by Kensington Palace and Clarence House it’s going to sell out the first print run in the first 48 hours that it’s available to preorder.
They need the book shelved not because of any tea that will be spilled but because there will just be more evidence that Harry would’ve been a better ruler.
Honestly, I don’t think the book is going to even be that “juicy”. In my mind, if Harry was willing to release this book while the queen was still alive, it can’t be all that damaging.
But I won’t lie, I am hoping to see tea spilled everywhere.
I don’t know why people keep saying the book won’t be “juicy”? Look at the Oprah interview, who would have thought that we would learn some of the things that came out of that? And way more ish has happened since then. I don’t think this will be Harry’s Book of Grievances but I think he will be honest and stop holding back. Look at the Andrew Morton Diana book as an example.
I’d LOVE to see tea, and MsIam, you’re right that Harry surprised us with his willingness to serve us! My point is just that the larger issue is that Harry’s competence rocks the foundation of monarchy — that the first-born has a natural right to rule.
I think like with everything else their reaction to certain excerpts is going to tell more than the actual excerpt. Their reaction to the Meghan made Kate cry reveal that twisted itself into 15 different reasons for why it was definitely Meghan for two more years, showed us that it was 100% a story fed because the opposite was true. And we all know the press is chomping at the bit to tell stories they have been sitting on. The memoir just gives them the opportunity to throw rocks and hide their hands.
That is *such* a good point. They’re always telling us where the smoke is, and so we can conclude there’s fire.
Pegginton should get a life and stop trying to insert himself into Harry’s life
If he does that then Peggy will be forced to deal with his wife. Even having separate houses won’t be enough.
Could it be that Cameltoe wants to keep stirring up controversy so she can keep her “royal expert” persona going as it brings in the £££££? I doubt that she really cares how William, Harry and Charles are feeling right now.
Well they all feel that way I suppose. Nobody wants to go back to covering how many buttons are on Keen’s coatdresses or fawning over yet another pompous proclamation from William. Although, I do think that some are itching to write about Great War between William and Charles.
At this point, I think Harry should consider sending William a goody basket consisting of bags of those oat drink powders Meghan invested, brochures of Invictus / Travelyst and a framed picture if their rescued chickens with ” Sorry boo” written in Meghan’s stunning handwriting.
I love to hear that seething is going on over the memoir because you know that totally badly stupidly un-strategic William is going to blink first. William HAS to have an excuse ready as to why he behaved so badly and when he looks around he has very few choices of people to throw under the bus. Is there anyone else besides Kate or Ma Middleton that can take the fall for him?
So, they are supposed to forget about removing The Queen’s initials from Harry’s uniform or the invite/disinvite thing? Everything they “do” for The Sussex’s is passive aggressive and mean.
What a place of darkness. All Will-di Amin can do is seethe over his brother. He is steps away from being king of the UK–there’s no higher position in his country than that. He has heaps of money, a beautiful wife, beautiful children. Why is he so miserable? Even more so, why is he willing to project that misery all over the media? What an embarrassing shame it is that the only thing that seems to matter in his life is one-upping his brother, a brother that he would always outrank by accident of birth.
He should be talking about his plans as Prince of Wales. He should be crafting the image he wants to present to the world. Instead he’s whining and wailing over the most gentle of scrutiny placed upon him. The Sussexes didn’t unload the way they could have, and he can’t bully them into silence. That’s the real problem.
Prince of Wails indeed. He continues to earn that name.
Is this what the legislation on freedom of the press seeks to protect – the freedom to express a prejudiced and biased opinion without accountability. Surely not.
More sensible journalists should speak out and called out Camilla Tominey for her dubious reportings. They should be shamed by their peers.
The RR’s aren’t worried about how any of them feel. They are only worried about PH’s book contradicting all the BS they have put out in books and articles.
William wants an apology? Really? Well, people in hell want ice water.
Lol. All I am doing is laughing at Camilla the liar when Meghan podcast is dropped way before 6 weeks, keep dreaming you idiot, keep dreaming. As for Harry book, yeah no. Harry book will drop when these people are in the process of pulling up their pants from going to the bathroom and the title alone will make them piss themselves.
I am grown so tired of will and Kate steely we are doing it for all the right reasons narrative. They literally lied, abused a pregnant woman to the point of considering suicide. They were openly racist and to this day they continue doing it with the help of 99 percent of every British media/ and royal household help. When is it going to sink into their pea sized brains that Harry and Meghan were holding back to Oprah and they didn’t reveal a quarter of the shit that they could have. If I were Willy and Katie I would sit the f down and shut the f up because the Harry and Meghan love and respect for the queen was probably what stopped them from saying more. Chucky and his wife and Willy and his won’t get the same grace if they keep f-ing around. The finding out part will find the two dumb asses sooner than Kate can raid any more pieces of the queen jewelry box.
It’s just salt in the wind. The rota is frantically trying to make bank off the few days the Sussexes were photographed on their turf. When that’s done, they’ll go back to innuendo and passive-aggressive hints regarding Charles, his wife, etc.
Look at William being all slouchy in the second photo. He’s a disgrace in uniform. My Naval officer father stood up straighter into his 80s.
Harry: OK. I’ll apologize. “William, I am sorry you turned out to be such an azzhole.”
Will is incandescent, but I think Kate is the one that is seething and had her mom brief Clown Tominey.
This already seems so irrelevant. Does anyone really care how incandescent William is over rifts he orchestrated? Based on how the royal family behave this week toward Harry and Meghan, Will can keep waiting for this “ apology “ he doesn’t deserve. These people are incapable of maturity and moving on.