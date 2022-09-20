Prince William & Kate will likely go on a royal tour to Australia next year

There are four things the new Princess of Wales loves more than anything. One, grabbing a dead woman’s jewelry before the body is cold. Two, cosplaying her dead mother-in-law. Three, copykeening her Black sister-in-law. Four, dressing up like a Victorian ghost. Well, on Friday, Kate got the chance to channel a Victorian ghost when she and William visited an Army Training Center in Surrey. As Princess of Wales, Kate has to adhere to the “mourning period” dress code, which means black hosiery, black shoes and black outfits. Queen Camilla has worn all black as well, only Camilla actually looks, you know, like a modern woman in 2022. Kate looks like she’s cosplaying an emotionally disturbed cousin in an E.M. Forster novel. Once again, Kate is wearing earrings which belonged to QEII. I also did a button count because I just can’t help myself. There are 14 buttons on Sgt. Keen’s coat. *sigh*
Meanwhile, there are rumors that the first tour the new Prince and Princess of Wales will undertake is a trip to Australia. They haven’t been in Oz since 2014. They got an okay reception in Australia back then, but it was nothing like the wall-to-wall success of the Sussexes’ South Pacific Tour in 2018.
Talks are under way to send the Prince and Princess of Wales – and their family – on an official tour Down Under next year, Australia’s prime minister has confirmed.
Anthony Albanese said that a royal visit is on the cards for William and Kate – and it is hoped that they will bring their children George, Charlotte and Louis, probably during the school holidays. Discussions on when the new King will make his first official visit to Australia as head of state have not begun. Mr Albanese told ITV: ‘There have been some preliminary discussions about the now Prince and Princess of Wales visiting Australia. And of course the Royal Family have always been welcome visitors here in Australia and they would be again.’
The last time William and Kate visited Australia was in 2014. They took along nine-month-old Prince George, whose popularity was such that he was dubbed the ‘republican slayer’.
Asked if that status made him ‘nervous’ to extend the invitation to the couple’s children, Mr Albanese said the young royals were more than welcome. ‘I think I would hope that if they visit, they bring their children with them,’ he added.
Mr Albanese, who will meet the King this weekend ahead of Monday’s funeral, has not ruled out holding a referendum on the republic if he is re-elected. But he said it was ‘inappropriate’ to discuss it while commemorating the Queen.
Yeah, as we’ve discussed before, Albanese isn’t a monarchist. He’s actually taken the first steps towards eventually making Australia a republic. If and when that happens, it will likely be by a national referendum vote. Albanese is being smart about a royal tour too – the way things have been going, by next year, William and Kate’s Oz tour will make their Caribbean Flop Tour look like a walk in the park.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Prince William And Catherine Princess Of Wales at the Army Training Centre (ATC) Pirbright in Guildford, Surrey, meeting troops from the Commonwealth who have been deployed to the UK to take part in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince William And Catherine Princess Of Wales at the Army Training Centre (ATC) Pirbright in Guildford, Surrey, meeting troops from the Commonwealth who have been deployed to the UK to take part in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Soldiers from Canada, Australia and New Zealand have gathered at Pirbright to rehearse their roles in the funeral on Monday.
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Army Training Centre (ATC) Pirbright in Guildford, Surrey, meeting troops from the Commonwealth who have been deployed to the UK to take part in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Soldiers from Canada, Australia and New Zealand have gathered at Pirbright to rehearse their roles in the funeral on Monday.
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Army Training Centre (ATC) Pirbright in Guildford, Surrey, meeting troops from the Commonwealth who have been deployed to the UK to take part in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Soldiers from Canada, Australia and New Zealand have gathered at Pirbright to rehearse their roles in the funeral on Monday.
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Army Training Centre (ATC) Pirbright in Guildford, Surrey, meeting troops from the Commonwealth who have been deployed to the UK to take part in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Soldiers from Canada, Australia and New Zealand have gathered at Pirbright to rehearse their roles in the funeral on Monday.
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Army Training Centre (ATC) Pirbright in Guildford, Surrey, meeting troops from the Commonwealth who have been deployed to the UK to take part in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Soldiers from Canada, Australia and New Zealand have gathered at Pirbright to rehearse their roles in the funeral on Monday.
Will there be much appetite for sending the Wails on an expensive tour after the difficult winter the UK will likely be facing?
Looking forward to seeing them get fired on local television again. This time by white people.
Don’t want to break the stride.
That was the funniest thing I think I’ve ever seen! My spouse watched with me and observed, “I think William was expecting that—but not her!” I agree…it seems tone-deaf for them to launch an expensive tour now. And the CHILDREN??? What about their schooling? You know, the whole reason they moved to the “cottage” in the first place…so the children wouldn’t be in a “fish bowl.” 🤬
I predict a phot op with Kate and William trying a didgeridoo on a Land Rover. Kate will be wearing Alessandra rich, something with a puffy sleeve, and they will be looking scared around a group of indigenous people that they can’t help but be racist towards.
Seems to me it would be more important for the new King to visit the countries that actually are retaining him as monarch.
Charles is super unpopular here, his visit would put the republic vote in the bag… in which case it could very well be money well spent 😂
Very popular CP Mary of Denmark is from Australia. They might want to let a little more time go by before a visit to OZ after dis-inviting her to the queens funeral.
@Lizzie, I’m glad you wrote this as it was my first reaction to this article, too! They’ve managed to bury the fact that Mary was told bot to come, but if and when they plan their visit, this story will get airtime.
I am convinced something went down on Khate’s 24 hour trip to Denmark. Probably something minor where Khate realised how incompetent and ridiculous she looked compared to Mary, and now Khate has decided to actively mean girl her to the extent possible. Press can blame the Foreign Office as much as they like, won’t convince me otherwise.
Speaking of mean girl
Go back and watch the video of mean girl Kate making her daughter turn around when she turned back to look at Meghan. Charlotte clearly says “oww”
Go back and watch the video of William telling Catherine to let California in first. Look how mean girl clearly blocks Meg with not only her body but her hand so there’s no way to get around her unless she moves. While knowing that Meg was behind her
Watch the whole video when William tells her since they’re the perfect couple in love🤔 and she backs up all the way that will tells Charlotte to go before Catherine.
Lying body expert Judi James glosses over that fact when she was making up stuff for the rota.
It’s clear to anyone who has 👀 and common sense where the prince and princess of Walls current relationship is
Oh snap! I didn’t realize she was Australian. That’s a massive fuck up that won’t be easily forgotten.
Lol she looks like Nanny Mcphee.
Remind me, how did their last charm offensive go?
*snort* 😂😂😂
If Keen is in mourning black, why is Baldemort in blue? *confused*
That’s been my question throughout as well (blue suits for the men and, it looked like to me, George yesterday). And this looks like a black tie with a blue suit?
I think for men, navy suits count as mourning attire.
No actual idea, but my guess is because historically, women have to carry the emotional labour, and we all know how much this family loves regressive traditions.
In the UK, wearing a black tie with a black, navy or dark grey suit is usually regarded as acceptable for men.
The Waleses will take their children with them to Australia for a couple reasons: a buffer because their marriage is a mess; and because they know nobody is interested in seeing these two clowns but bring along the kids, especially Louis, and you’ve got yourself a cute show
But is that even allowed? Aren’t the kids supposed to be in school? Sorry but i can’t help but feel like this kids are exploited
@Carol, And because when they took baby George with them the last time, the monarchy became less unpopular in Oz.
Generalisima Jeggings will certainly try to buy the public’s approval or shield herself from its disapproval by trotting out the generalisimitos. No bueno.
These two just aren’t charismatic enough to charm anyone as POWs. The only chance for them is to trot out the kids constantly.
they’ll have to bring all the kids and throw them out front in order to get the positive attention. they aren’t great at one-on-one meetings. no one comes away saying they are ever memorable or charming or interesting
If Kate speaks they will need an interpreter with that fake accent.
Kate really does look like a woman from the Victorian age in that outfit. There’s nothing modern about her. As for the tour they’ve been itching to go to Australia since Harry and Meghan went in 2018. I’m going to predict that the tour is going to be another flop.
I think she looks like she’s selling war bonds in early 1940’s in these photos.
Oh Lizzy, that sounds too much like work for poor Kate lol.
I’m not sure going anywhere out of Britain is a good idea anymore.
Wait, wasn’t that an actual announcement after the Flop Tour, that they would only do smaller/domestic tours in future?
With their natural charisma, sincere interest, and loving relationship, I’m sure they will make a success of a tour. What’s that you say? It’s W&K not H&M? Sorry. Nothing to see here.
Victorian ghost sums it up. Canada, Aus and NZ are the only safe places that the White Wailses can tour.
Ick no tour here please
Dear KP
Just a note to let you know, we’ve moved. We no longer live next door to Australia. We will send you our new address once we get change of address cards printed (That may take a while).
Love
New Zealand
They’re bringing the kids because that’s the only way they’ll get the press coverage they want, and having the kids along will shield them from criticism (in their minds.)
“No William and Kate couldn’t do more than 3 events in 5 days, think of the children!!!!”
Those kids really ARE being put to work early. I just didn’t predict this early. I thought george would at least have the chance to turn 18 first.
Albanese: Step into my parlor.
First thing: I look forward to Kate pulling her ultimate “anti-Diana” routine in Australia. Where Diana punctured the momentum of an energized republican movement, I fully expect Kate to rise the occasion and energize the republicans after the Jubbly and funeral combo has kind of taken the air out of the room for them. Come with your diamonds and pearls, darling, and remind them why someone this opulent shouldn’t also get a free ride from taxpayers. We’re all counting on you.
Also. These two are supposed to be forty, right? FORTY? As in, both younger than Meghan?
Life is sometimes its own reward.
I adore everything about this comment Dee. Everything!
This must have been written before the press gleefully reported that Crown Princess Mary had been uninvited to the funeral…Anyway, has Clown Prince William stepped his style game up? He doesn’t look like a hot ass mess as usual. CPW still acting like Kate’s invisible despite the recent headline about them displaying pda. And for someone who loves to constantly wear high heels, how is it that Kate’s shoe game is NEVER on point? And her dress? Just why??? Kate the Great Disappointment… the saga continues.
Argh! You can see her shoulder blades and ribs poking out of the back of the coat. Her face is gaunt. Kate has lost a lot of weight recently. Are they feeding her at Adelaide Cottage given there’s no staff?
Maybe actually having the Tour is part of Albanese’s plan to achieve a Republic?
Well, he did appoint an Assistant Minister for the Republic, which we’ve never had before, so you are on to something, I think.
Hilariously, the AM was sworn in by the Governor General.
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/jun/01/minister-republic-twilight-queen-reign-good-opportunity-next-for-australia
Yikes…um…just…yikes.
This suggestion is enough for me to start looking at tickets out of here. The headlines that the morning show sycophants will generate is enough for me to think anytime the Wales’s visit is a opportune time to holiday elsewhere 🙄 2023 Australia for Republic 🤞
How Kate clothes and both of their faces always managed to look like they traveled back in time for the clothes meanwhile traveling to the future with how fast they are aging is a complete mystery to me. But I guess your inner demon somehow always manages to show up on Your face at some point.
Sigh, I feel like I am being punished for something I have no control over.
At least I live in a tiny town, no chance they will be inflicted on us.
The clout chasing William and Kate will receive a much different reception than the Sussexes. Their lack of charisma and authenticity will be glaringly obvious.
Still chasing rainbows?
Those two need to stay in Britain where they are surrounded by their racist fans. Stay away from other countries and leave folks alone.
Just no. Don’t want them in Australia. Don’t want to pay for their PR porn tour.
Republic please.
I can’t wait for these two to alienate the Australians. Even if they bring the kids for kinder press, they’ll still come off wooden, dull, uncharismatic, and less achieved than the children.