Laura Harrier is engaged: ‘It’s a funny feeling when you just find peace’


Laura Harrier, mostly of Spiderman and BlacKkKlansman fame, kind of flies under the radar despite having been in some buzzy projects. She started out as model, was in those movies and in the Hollywood Netflix series, and is filming the upcoming remake of White Men Can’t Jump with (ugh) Jack Harlow as the titular white man. I guess Laura’s busy filming and that’s why she hasn’t been around much lately, but she did get engaged to a fashion consultant named Sam Jarou, which she confirmed in interviews.

Laura Harrier confirmed some happy news: she’s engaged to fashion consultant Sam Jarou!

The 32-year-old Spider-Man: Homecoming actress confirmed the news in two recent interviews, and even revealed where Sam proposed. She also spoke about wedding planning and how that’s going.

“We did get engaged recently, which I’m very excited about,” Laura confirmed to Cosmopolitan, before speaking about the proposal. “It was really simple and sweet in Paris. I never wanted one of those big showy public engagements. That’s just not my personality. The cliché of when you know, you know. I never really believed it until that happened to me. It’s a funny feeling when you just find peace and calm. I also really do believe that you need to be ready within yourself before you can find somebody else to be with, which I also always thought was a cliché until I felt secure within myself and the person I am and where I’m at in life.”

On wedding planning, she recently told WWD, “I’ve done nothing. I need to plan. It’s like, when do you have time? We’ll get there.”

[From JustJared]

Laura is older than I realized. She’s still a relative newcomer, so I guess I assumed she was in her early-mid 20s. I thought this would be a very young engagement, but apparently it’s not. She and Sam have seemingly been together since last year. Before that she dated a basketball player and was maybe linked to Justin Theroux, so Sam is probably a better match. It seems like the proposal was to her liking and she and Sam have a chill and stable relationship from what she says in the interview. It’s nice that he’s adjacent to, but not completely within the industry. Laura used to model and I believe she was a Louis Vuitton spokesperson at one point, so they do have fashion in common. Anyway, congrats to the happy couple on their engagement!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

photos credit: Cover Images, Getty and via Instagram

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to “Laura Harrier is engaged: ‘It’s a funny feeling when you just find peace’”

  1. DrFt says:
    September 21, 2022 at 7:14 am

    Don’t know who she is ….but she is really pretty.

    Reply
  2. Brubs says:
    September 21, 2022 at 7:18 am

    I was about to say that this guy was too old for her before I realized she is 32(!!!!)
    How is that possible?

    Reply
  3. Lady Baden-Baden says:
    September 21, 2022 at 7:25 am

    Wait – they’re re-making White Men Can’t Jump??!! WHYYYYY?? (I mean – I get the answer is “money” and “because we haven’t got any better ideas” but still: NOOOOOOO!)

    Reply
  4. Nev says:
    September 21, 2022 at 7:32 am

    Word.
    I just saw the original the other day. It still was so great and held up. Rosie Forever.
    They should leave it alone.

    Reply
  5. Who ARE These People? says:
    September 21, 2022 at 8:33 am

    On the one hand — a man to help me pick out my clothes!

    On the other hand — a man who dresses better than I do!

    They’re beautiful. Wishing them much happiness.

    Reply
  6. anniefannie says:
    September 21, 2022 at 8:40 am

    Their babies ( if they so choose ) are going to be absolutely gorgeous….

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment