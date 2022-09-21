Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury welcome daughter Kingsley



Ashley Greene and her husband, Paul Khoury, just welcomed their first baby, a girl they named Kingsley Rainn Khoury. I don’t think I’ve seen Ashley in anything since the Twilight series, but I’ve seen plenty of her pap and event pictures. According to his Instagram, Paul is a “Director | Entrepreneur | Story Teller | Artist.” Cool! Ashley and Paul got married in 2018 and announced they were expecting a baby in March 2022. And now baby Kingsley Rainn is here and the new parents are thrilled.

Sink your teeth into this good news: Ashley Greene is now a mom! The Twilight actress and husband Paul Khoury welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Kingsley Rainn Khoury, on Sept. 16. “And just like that – everything changed,” the couple shared on Instagram on Sept. 19. “In a single moment, you came into our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered. The love we’re engulfed in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest of ways. We love you so much baby girl. Welcome to our world.” The arrival of their daughter comes nearly six months after the Aftermath actress shared images of herself hugging Paul as they held photos of their baby’s sonogram. “I love you more than I’ve ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more,” she captioned the March 25 post. “I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby.” In July, Ashley showed off her growing baby bump in a steamy nude shower photo on Instagram, writing, “Baby Khoury coming soon…” The newborn joins the family more than four years after the actress tied the knot with Paul in July 2018 during an outdoor ceremony at the Nestldown retreat in Los Gatos, Calif. The bride wore an all-white Katie May wedding gown, while the groom sported a dark-colored suit with a calla lily boutonniere. A source told E! News at the time, “It was a beautiful and unique venue with redwood groves, waterfalls and beautiful ponds with lily pads.” Several of Ashley’s celebrity friends attended the nuptials, including her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Paul, Evan Ross, Josh Duhamel, Eiza Gonzáles and Cara Santana.

[From Yahoo! Entertainment]

I like the name Kingsley for a girl. It’s unique without being wtf. Rainn and variations of it seems to be a pretty popular middle name, but it’s good they broke up the alliteration with another letter. Overall, a very cute name! Ashley is quite active on Instagram, including with her bump photos, so I’m a bit surprised her birth announcement IG was so restrained! Also surprising? That they got married in 2018. I really didn’t know she was married, but from the article it seems that their wedding was very well-attended. One might even say, star-studded. Ashley’s celebrity friends sort of belie her status in Hollywood, actually. Anyway, congrats to the new parents on their baby. In a world of surprising celebrity pregnancies, especially during covid, it’s nice that they waited a few years after marrying to have a baby.

I now know that Ashley and I share the same favorite ice cream.

