Robert Pattinson curated a special exhibit for Sotheby’s, the art world balks

In recent years, there’s been a movement by the art community and museum community to select non-art-world people to curate special exhibitions. It works the same way as stunt-casting for a film – there’s a hope that attaching a non-art-world name to an exhibition brings more people into the galleries or museums. I remember reading about the Baltimore Art Museum allowing their security guards to curate an exhibition and the result was fascinating, and the exhibit got national and international headlines. So Sotheby’s wants part of the action too – they’ve hired Robert Pattinson as a special guest-curator for an exhibit. The art world sniffs at this but I bet Sparkles fans will be all over it.
It seems Robert Pattinson is no more convincing as a curator than he is as a vampire. Sotheby’s named the “Twilight” actor as the latest celeb to curate an exhibit for the auctioneer as part of a program called “Contemporary Curated.” After insidery art website Artnet announced on its Instagram account that Pattinson — or ‘Art Patz’ as we now like to think of him — had been tapped by the auction house, art industry types around the country flooded it with withering responses, with a characteristic comment reading, “That’s gotta make actual curators feel valued.”
Meanwhile, an art insider told Page Six that it’s unlikely that even Sotheby’s is buying its own shtick. “[Pattinson] maybe picked a couple [of pieces] out — but that’s about it. No major auction house is going to trust a non-art specialist to put an auction together,” they said. “They’ve done this before. It basically means they put a celebrity name on something that a specialist there puts together,” they said likening it bold-face name sitting on “a host committee for an event — they don’t really do anything!”
The “Batman” star’s week-long exhibit ran from September 23 to 29 at Sotheby’s New York. A live auction will take place on the 30th. Pattinson chose six pieces including works by Willem de Kooning, Richard Serra and Lynette Yadom-Boakye.
“Curating this group of paintings has been a really exciting process and an honor for me,” Pattinson said in a press release. “Acting has made me realize that there is an interconnectedness between all art forms, and it made the process of curating the sale a fascinating and fun experience for me,” he added. Of his curatorial process, he said, “What I look for is when a piece has its own language. It doesn’t necessarily feel like it just exists for its own sake and has a presence that hums with a bit of life. It has the ability to communicate with you on a kind of primordial level.”
When we asked Sotheby’s about the unenthusiastic response, a rep told us, “Encouraging fresh perspectives by working with guest curators is nothing new and we look forward to welcoming you at our exhibition which opens this weekend at 1334 York avenue.”
Meanwhile, a source familiar with the series told us the auction house chose Pattinson, in part, because he’s a passionate art collector rather than a seasoned curator.
“The entire series is designed for an outsider to curate this… The specialist works with the cultural figure to ask them about what their favorite works are, and go out and source the work for sale,” they said. In fact, the whole point, they said, “is that they’re non-art world people or cultural figures, [Sotheby’s staff] think are interesting and are collectors. They’re not pretending.”
The art world needs to stop sniffing their own farts and go touch some grass, my God. How dare Sotheby’s actually try to engage new audiences by asking Robert Pattinson to curate a very small exhibit! What’s next, the filthy masses entering museums and galleries and expecting to put their peasant eyes on works of art? I actually think it’s incredibly cool that Rob agreed to do this and I would love to see his art collection. I bet he has some really interesting pieces, and I bet he’ll choose some really interesting pieces for this auction/exhibit.
I think this is very cool!
Yeah, no, I get it. The art world is very small and insular, and instead of getting more working artists/people of color to curate they have taken to getting celebrities (be it Brad Pitt, RPatz, or someone else)…nah. It’s not like they need the publicity…esp. an auction house like Sothebys that is raking in money. IF it was a small public art museum, I would be more understanding, but it’s not.
That said, attacking Rob is uncool. It’s Sotheby’s fault for jumping on the celeb curator train.
Did not see it like that, but I get your poi t.
Haha, I refuse to care about a very small group of gatekeepers who have decided only their opinions can matter. Art is by definition subjective and not even a wealthy white male collector is elite enough not to offend them. I LOVED the security guard curated show which actually promoted underrepresented voices.
Sotheby’s needs promotion of its auctions just like any other business and it might raise prices if someone is convinced to bid because R Patz likes the piece too. That’s just effective representation of the sellers’ interests to maximize the sales price.
Agree
Lol, this article is all “ooh, stunt casting” and “sniffy art world” until we get to the important point at the end – Rob is an art collector. Which is another way of saying he spends a lot of money collecting art. Which could also mean he spends a lot of money buying art from Sotheby’s. Artnet should know this – they’ve had articles about celebrities who collect.
Simmer down art world, Pattinson selected SIX pieces. It’s not like Sotheby’s asked him to curate one their major auctions or even like he’s guest curating a floor at the Met 🙄. The art world courts a certain caliber of celebrities all the time to attend their parties and exhibits, why not one to pick six pieces for sale?
I don’t see a downside for Sotheby’s. This brings awareness to a new crowd and provides a point of differentiation in the collectors universe. There are some who might pay more for a piece selected by a famous actor who leans art-house or maybe there is a wealthy collector who loves both Batman and de Kooning. It could also inspire other wealthy young actors to start collecting aka new clients for Sotheby’s.
As long as Brad Pitt’s not curating it, I’m game to check it out
Ha! Totally! If it was Brad Pitt he would let it go to his head like the time he “designed” furniture.
Rob Six-Pack
Yeah, you can’t scream about more arts education on one hand and bitch about programs designed to open up the community.
Stephanie Jarvis from the Chateau Diaries vlog was asked to curate an exhibition for Sothebys and she videoed the process – it was absolutely fascinating. I think these art houses are smart to bring in new interest and patrons.
Buy the art that you like from the artists that you like. Museums, “fine art”, and wealthy people are just a circle jerk of money laundering and navel gazing.
Thank you for pointing me to the stories about the Baltimore museum exhibit. A very cool idea thoughtfully implemented. And it got the museum as much publicity as when John Waters christened the public restroom named in his honor.
I love this idea. The art world can get over themselves. In Australia there’s a prestigious art prize, highly saught after, and at the same exhibition the gallery ‘packers’ choose their winner. The packers prize gets as much attention (with the gong and the money) as the official winner. Everyone loves the packers prize.
Curator here, worked in UK National museum. None of my colleagues are outraged! It’s a playful initiative and if it draws new audiences, why not! Art belongs to everyone.