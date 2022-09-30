“Clarence Thomas’s wife Ginni Thomas still believes the election was stolen” links

Clarence Thomas’s nutjob wife Ginni Thomas is a full-blown QAnoner who sent Mark Meadows (then Trump’s chief of staff) more than 30 texts to get him to “release the Kraken,” tell Americans that the election was stolen and install Donald Trump as dictator for life, basically. She testified for hours before the January 6th Committee this week and she told them that she still believes the election was “stolen.” [Jezebel]
This monstrous evil woman has too much access to power and needs to be brought down. She is a racist and has clearly committed acts to overthrow the GOVERNMENT.
Jordan Peterson IS the King of the Incels as Oliva stated. He’s just “crying” about it now because folks are piling on Olivia for the nonsense she has gotten into trouble for. What a douche bag.
That Kate Hudson Oscar de la Renta gown is not pretty.
I mentioned the Daily Wire on the Lizzo thread. Jordan Peterson works for the Daily Wire. They’re all busy tweeting about how Olivia is a feminist icon who attacked their noble Dr Peterson for being a man.
And Ginni Thomas leaked the Dobbs decision
Was there ever any doubt the leak came from the Thomas house? The fact that it went to Politico says it all.
If he’s the boss of incels, he’s crying so he can say ‘see? they shame men for having emotions, we are always treated horribly, what a cruel world’ freaking joke
Ginni needs to rot in a prison cell.
They need a whole new Super Max to hold everyone associated with that administration.
I wish every last one of them would join her there.
I’ve been imaging Drumpf locked away in a Super Max for years. The isolation, the total lack of an audience, would be the worst fate for him. I picture him pacing his cell and muttering to himself like Norma Desmond in Sunset Blvd.
This is the same crazy b@tch who left Anita Hill a message a couple of years ago saying she needed to apologize to her husband. As someone said on Twitter “the cheese fell off the cracker years ago”
What she said.
Are the crazy-white-people-insanely-lamenting-their-imagined-loss-of-privilege stories coming at us too fast at this point? Like, there’s no pause at all?
I (maybe naively) hope that the increasingly fast-and-furious pace means that we’re reaching the crescendo. Fingers crossed that these are largely death knells.
Everyone’s SO CLOSE to going to jail!
It’s overwhelming. Abysmal. How can so many people be so monumentally blind?
She knows it wasn’t, right? She’s just pushing her agenda? I don’t know which option is worse.
That may be the case, but just look at how CT looks at her. She has a history of being involved in a cult and it sure looks to me like he’s controlling the marionette strings, and is using her to help fulfill his Christofascist agenda. This court is out of control, trying to reshape our republic into a theocracy. I bet he’s one hell of a gaslighter…he’s got her wrapped around his grubby, tyrannical fingers.
It’s absolutely insane.
tealily & NotSoSocialB, when I read that she continues to say the election was stolen, my immediate thought was, “well, that’s one defense”. I don’t think she believes it except that it gives her a reason for all of her actions. I have no doubt that she and hubby have discussed this and he’s given her advice on what to do and say.
I don’t believe she’s as wacked as people think. I do think she does what she does to get what she wants.
I sincerely hope that they can tie hubby to the insurrection, too. I firmly believe that he has had a finger in this as well as Alito.
And I just found out what a Day collar is………..the more you know!
Oh god, why did I google that at work?
OMG that Liz Truss BDSM collar theory on Gawker is both crazy and plausible. Absolutely no kink-shaming here but I think so publically advertising your submissiveness is not a strong move when you are in a job requiring constant negotiation… if that’s what’s she’s doing. She and the Prince of Pegging are quite the Tory pair.
Okay so I’m definitely not clicking on that link from my work computer, LOL.
Agreed! I think as Prime Minister you need to be careful about the image you present to the world, especially one as chaotic as ours currently is. There will definitely be people looking to exploit that kink.
This woman is beyond vile. And her husband should be banished. Both are pure examples of people who think they are better than others. In my opinion, the problem is partially that people like this have no concept about being a gracious loser when necessary. They have no empathy, compassion or respect for the Constitution. I wish them into the cornfield.
Ginni was coached. Coachity, coached coached. Clarence is besties with Leonard Leo of the Federalist society. The guy who picked all 3 of Trump’s scotus nominees. The first nominee who he worked on? Clarence Thomas. If she plays the benighted naif card she conceals her power hungry, immoral, reprehensible insides. The Federalist society can’t afford a vulnerability that close to one of their justices. Gaaah
The sight of that beastly woman makes my blood pressure rise. So instead I will just say Andor on Disney+ is fantastic!!! You need to watch the first three episodes (that’s less than two hours) and you will see. So well written, great performances. Not for the “let’s blow something up and make quips every two minutes” crowd. Probably can be enjoyed alot by someone who isn’t into Star Wars, but if you are? Wow.
Did she not pay for buses to transport people to the insurrection? She runs her home
Her husband has been compromised. He needs to be investigated and removed. She needs to be charged and jailed.
Horrible people
Andor is not good at all. Could not get through the first episode. Disney have ruined Star wars.
Andor, thus far, is too similar to Obi Wan in tone and feel. It’s not awful, but it hasn’t distinguished itself like Rogue One did.
I am very very very very excited that Adria Arjona is in it though. She was the lead in Emerald City, which was gone way too soon.
Ginni Thomas needs to go to prison for the rest of her life. Merrick Garland needs to grow a pair so he can do his job and put her there.
I said what I said.
Izzy, damn straight. Clarence Thomas NEVER should have been allowed on the SC, just as Brett Kavanagh should never have been allowed in. BOTH were illegitimately placed there. Their crimes against women should have disqualified them.