“Clarence Thomas’s wife Ginni Thomas still believes the election was stolen” links

Clarence Thomas’s nutjob wife Ginni Thomas is a full-blown QAnoner who sent Mark Meadows (then Trump’s chief of staff) more than 30 texts to get him to “release the Kraken,” tell Americans that the election was stolen and install Donald Trump as dictator for life, basically. She testified for hours before the January 6th Committee this week and she told them that she still believes the election was “stolen.” [Jezebel]

Incel Jordan Peterson cried when he was asked about Olivia Wilde calling him an incel. The incel circle of life, honestly. [Dlisted]

FKA Twigs has a new song and a new AI-spun video?? [OMG Blog]

More photos of Jon Hamm & Jennifer Aniston on set. [LaineyGossip]

Cher walked the Balmain red carpet. [Go Fug Yourself]

Some theories on Liz Truss’s jewelry choices. [Gawker]

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen went to Paris Fashion Week. [Just Jared]

Review of Andor, which sounds pretty good. [Pajiba]

Some good/nice pieces of news this week. [Buzzfeed]

Kate Hudson wore a full Oscar de la Renta gown to a screening. [RCFA]

Review of Bros, with Billy Eichner. [Towleroad]

“Serial cheater” Shaquille O’Neal supports Adam Levine. [Egotastic]

Embed from Getty Images