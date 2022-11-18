Nicola Peltz: ‘I feel like I have to do a few more work things before I have kids’

At first, I thought Nicola Peltz Beckham was on the cover of Grazia because she’s just doing endless self-promotion since marrying Brooklyn Beckham. While there’s an element of that, she’s actually promoting something real: she plays Dorothy Stratten in Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales, opposite Kumail Nanjiani and Dan Stevens. It’s based on the true story of how Chippendales was created, with Kumail in the lead role. Nicola talks about that, but the bulk of the piece is about her “hockey family” and how she always wanted to be an actress and she’s very career-focused. Brooklyn, on the other hand, wants to start a family. Nicola doesn’t say it outright, but he’s going to be waiting a while.

Nicola on her billionaire family: “My family is not in the limelight. I don’t see them like that at all. I come from a hockey family. All my brothers play hockey and my parents are, I guess, anti-Hollywood. They didn’t grow up in L.A. or anything.”

Playing Dorothy Stratten: “It was one of my favorite sets I’ve ever been on. I’ve been a fan of Dorothy’s for so long and her story is so heartbreaking,” Nicola says of the former Canadian Playboy Playmate who was murdered by her estranged husband in 1980. “I actually watched Star 80 when I was younger and her story suck in my mind for so many years. When I got the audition, I was just really excited. I hope people like my performance. I wanted to honor Dorothy because I love her so much.”

Brooklyn drove her to the Chippendales set every day at 4 a.m. “I don’t have a license; I’m a really terrible driver. If he was working, he would come bring me lunch and then we’d eat lunch together. He would pick me up and everyone on set was like, ‘Wow, you really have a great husband.’ I feel like I’m really lucky to have him and his support.”

She really did ask Victoria Beckham to design her wedding gown: “Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress… and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.” Nicola’s close friend, the stylist Leslie Fremar, and mother, Claudia, were helping design the gown. “I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom.’ We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’ I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That’s really what happened. When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings. I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”

Nicola on the possibility of children: “Brooklyn tells me every day that he wants kids yesterday and that makes me fall way more in love with him. I love that he says that. I’m so excited to be a mom one day. I just want to be as good as a mom as my mom is and give them all my attention. So, I feel like I have to do a few more work things before I have kids. But we definitely want a very big family.”

Brooklyn on starting a family: “I can’t wait to start a family. I’ve always wanted to be a young dad. I’m willing to have as many as Nicola wants. Obviously, it’s her body; she’s the one who’s going to be carrying it. Not me. So I can have 10, but as many as she wants, then I’m happy.”

Why they combined their surnames: “She didn’t want to forget her family, and I love and respect that,” says Brooklyn. “So we just came up with the decision to make Peltz Beckham a double last name for us. It made her happy and it made me happy.”