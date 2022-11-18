Nicola Peltz: ‘I feel like I have to do a few more work things before I have kids’

At first, I thought Nicola Peltz Beckham was on the cover of Grazia because she’s just doing endless self-promotion since marrying Brooklyn Beckham. While there’s an element of that, she’s actually promoting something real: she plays Dorothy Stratten in Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales, opposite Kumail Nanjiani and Dan Stevens. It’s based on the true story of how Chippendales was created, with Kumail in the lead role. Nicola talks about that, but the bulk of the piece is about her “hockey family” and how she always wanted to be an actress and she’s very career-focused. Brooklyn, on the other hand, wants to start a family. Nicola doesn’t say it outright, but he’s going to be waiting a while.
Nicola on her billionaire family: “My family is not in the limelight. I don’t see them like that at all. I come from a hockey family. All my brothers play hockey and my parents are, I guess, anti-Hollywood. They didn’t grow up in L.A. or anything.”
Playing Dorothy Stratten: “It was one of my favorite sets I’ve ever been on. I’ve been a fan of Dorothy’s for so long and her story is so heartbreaking,” Nicola says of the former Canadian Playboy Playmate who was murdered by her estranged husband in 1980. “I actually watched Star 80 when I was younger and her story suck in my mind for so many years. When I got the audition, I was just really excited. I hope people like my performance. I wanted to honor Dorothy because I love her so much.”
Brooklyn drove her to the Chippendales set every day at 4 a.m. “I don’t have a license; I’m a really terrible driver. If he was working, he would come bring me lunch and then we’d eat lunch together. He would pick me up and everyone on set was like, ‘Wow, you really have a great husband.’ I feel like I’m really lucky to have him and his support.”
She really did ask Victoria Beckham to design her wedding gown: “Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress… and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.” Nicola’s close friend, the stylist Leslie Fremar, and mother, Claudia, were helping design the gown. “I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom.’ We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’ I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That’s really what happened. When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings. I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”
Nicola on the possibility of children: “Brooklyn tells me every day that he wants kids yesterday and that makes me fall way more in love with him. I love that he says that. I’m so excited to be a mom one day. I just want to be as good as a mom as my mom is and give them all my attention. So, I feel like I have to do a few more work things before I have kids. But we definitely want a very big family.”
Brooklyn on starting a family: “I can’t wait to start a family. I’ve always wanted to be a young dad. I’m willing to have as many as Nicola wants. Obviously, it’s her body; she’s the one who’s going to be carrying it. Not me. So I can have 10, but as many as she wants, then I’m happy.”
Why they combined their surnames: “She didn’t want to forget her family, and I love and respect that,” says Brooklyn. “So we just came up with the decision to make Peltz Beckham a double last name for us. It made her happy and it made me happy.”
I’m actually sort of happy for Nicola that she’s not jumping head-first into motherhood. I imagine Brooklyn is pressuring her a lot, and she’s probably feeling pressure from society as a whole. While she’s not a big “movie star,” her career is her own and she still wants to work and do things before she becomes a mom. Again, though, did Brooklyn and Nicola not talk about their timeline for kids before they got married? I think that about Hailey and Justin Bieber too – he so clearly wants a kid and Hailey is so clearly like “nope, not for a while.” Also: she really doesn’t have a driver’s license and Brooklyn has to chauffeur her around? LMAO. Well, at least he has one job.
Cover & IG courtesy of Grazia.
I haven’t paid much attention to this couple. But the sentence “I feel like I have to do a few more work things before I have kids” bothers me. Work things???? I can’t take that seriously and it sounds like she doesn’t either. And I gave her the benefit of the doubt thinking she is a non native English speaker – that is not the case.
“…my parents are, I guess, anti-Hollywood. They didn’t grow up in L.A. or anything.”
So, basically the Beckhams are not the hot sh*t they consider themselves to be in her parent’s place.
Oo, that sounds interesting. The family dynamics, the power struggles…
Ok, I died at the chauffer line!
I actually love this cover, but god all the interviews are so repetitive, and when none of it was really interesting to start with…
I figured she never had to learn to drive because she always had a chauffeur driving her around while growing up.
Oh so she’s an actress. I was about to ask what does she promote with all these magazines covers. There’s nothing interesting about her and her husband.
Also how can you start making plans about a wedding dress on your own like that without telling the one that supposed to do it. Sounds like she assumed Victoria would make the dress and ended up disappointed.
I can’t be the only person who thinks she always looks like she just smelled something bad, right?
You are not alone, I think that EVERY time I see a pic of her haha
Her face is like, imagine a rich white girl.
Im not sure if it’s boring as hell or privileged as hell, so I’ll just say both.
She is beautiful as a blonde but this brunette look makes her look so basic.
It’s her bad nose job.
Hopefully they will divorce before any kids.
What a vapid pair.
The snobbery is strong in this one. Hockey family, puh-lease.
Am I alone in thinking the Beckham trophy husband kid will be discarded as soon as she meets someone better, since his value is just in providing name recognition?
I think this Beckham kid is basically useless, nepotism and nothing else, but she’s the same, and she’s devaluing him publicly. Poor chauffeur.
Whoever did her last nose job did her no favors — I love the clothes and styling in this spread and she just doesn’t do it justice – she has no presence on camera.
I believe Esmerelda above is correct — her starter husband is for name recognition and she will move on.
Brooklyn’s life sounds rather aimless right now, doesn’t it? All he does is drive her around? I hope if he wants kids, he TRULY wants them, and isn’t pushing for them because he’s bored.
I get the feeling he’s way more in love with her than she is with him. I give them 2 years max.
I’d never heard of this young woman before she married Beckham and I find her uninteresting. I see her the same way I see Zoe Kravitz…attractive, boring and deluded with the talent they think they have.
She looks like a young Marion Cotillard here, rather than actually looking like herself. Such a strange choice.
And she REALLY needs to stop talking about how much she (supposedly) wanted Victoria Beckham to make her wedding dress but then Victoria (also supposedly) backed out. It sounds more & more immature and shady as hell–about her own mother-in-law–each time. Not a good look.
Her look is so ‘hard’. Strong and exotic but hard.
She is softer as a blonde-But DS was so naturally soft looking…Nicola was a terrible choice since all they were casting on was looks…
Sorry everyone, but she always looks to me like someone’s waved a t*rd underneath her nose. Apparently I’m not the only one who thinks that.
I had no idea she was an actress LOL