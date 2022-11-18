Nancy Pelosi is stepping down from the leadership of House Democratic caucus

This is a real end of an era for the Democratic Party. Nancy Pelosi will not seek a leadership position within the House for the next session of Congress. The Republicans took back the House by a very slim margin in the midterms, so Pelosi will no longer be Speaker of the House anyway. But even when Democrats were in the House minority in the past twenty years, Pelosi was one of the most respected and efficient Democratic leaders. She was always able to keep the Democratic caucus in line, she stood up to Republican presidents, she shaped Democratic politics and policies for several generations and she – alongside Joe Biden, arguably – had the most institutional memory of how Washington works.

Nancy Pelosi, the first female speaker of the House, who helped shape many of the most consequential laws of the early 21st century, said Thursday that she will step down after two decades as the Democratic Party’s leader in the chamber.

“With great confidence in our caucus I will not seek re-election to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” Pelosi said in a speech on the House floor.

Pelosi was speaker from 2007 to 2011 and returned to the top job in 2019. She announced her decision just a day after NBC News and other news outlets projected that Republicans had flipped control of the House in last week’s midterm election, sending Pelosi and the Democrats back to the minority.

More personally, just weeks ago, her husband of nearly 60 years, Paul Pelosi, survived an assault by a hammer-wielding intruder at the family’s home in San Francisco.

Pelosi won’t be leaving Congress after she won her 19th term last week. She is expected to remain, at least temporarily, given the GOP’s razor-thin majority.

As Pelosi took the mic, the chamber was packed with Democratic lawmakers, while the Republican side of the aisle was largely empty — a symbol of how politics have changed over Pelosi’s 3½ decades in the House. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., did not attend or watch the speech, citing “meetings,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., was present. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., crossed the Capitol to watch Pelosi speak, while the front row on the Democratic side of the chamber was filled with fellow female lawmakers from California.

[From NBC News]

It’s likely that Hakeem Jeffries will take Pelosi’s place as House Minority Leader, and with Pelosi staying in the House, she will likely use this time to mentor Jeffries and other House Democrats. While some of the Democratic caucus grumbled about Pelosi, her age or her methods, no one can deny that she was deeply respected and she held the caucus together for decades, through thick and thin. One of her most awe-inspiring moments was on January 6th, 2021, when she rode out the insurrection and used her cell phone to keep the government together, to call in the calvary by contacting governors, by speaking to the SecDef and the Joint Chiefs and telling VP Pence not to let anyone know his location.

28 Responses to “Nancy Pelosi is stepping down from the leadership of House Democratic caucus”

  1. Becks1 says:
    November 18, 2022 at 7:47 am

    Wasn’t this the deal? People are acting really surprised but wasn’t this the agreement when she became Speaker back in 2019, that basically the Dems needed her desperately then but there was concern about the future of party leadership in Congress, so Pelosi said she would serve out that term and give the party time to establish some leaders in waiting?

    So here we are, and I’m sure she’ll still be a huge presence in the House.

    Reply
    • Lala11_7 says:
      November 18, 2022 at 7:56 am

      EXACTLY! This was ALWAYS the deal…and it is at A PERFECT TIME…in the PERFECT situation…this is the first time in my LIFE…that a midterm election came out EXACTLY the way I wanted coming up to the reelection of a DEM POTUS…we lost the House due to gerrymandering…but we STILL flipped 6 seats & the margin of loss is slim AF…EVERY election denier was defeated…we FLIPPED AZ/MI…we GOT the Mayor’s & Govenors we needed…AND we picked up a Senate Seat..Now the GOP will put on their 🤡 SHOW in Congress for 2 years…while Hakeem drags TF outta of them…cause his mouth is OFF THA CHAIN ❤️ While my Queen Nancy & Hoyer & Kingmaker Clyburn…give guidance to the new leaders…getting them ready for 2024…

      MY G-D…I have DREAMED OF THIS SCENARIO POLITICALLY…FOR 20 YEARS!!!!

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        November 18, 2022 at 8:01 am

        Right! This is the perfect time to do it. Hakeem is amazing and I think he’s going to do a great job (if he wins which I think he will) and Pelosi and Hoyer and Clyburn will be there doing their thing in the background, making sure that Hakeem has the support he needs and keeping the party in line.

      • GingerBiscuit says:
        November 18, 2022 at 11:31 am

        When I heard that Hakeem Jeffries is likely to take her spot I cheered! Because Hakeem is not afraid to tell the Republicans how it is, and calls out their hypocrisy and lies to their face. FINALLY, we have an outspoken fighter for the people of this country and not some mealy mouthed “lets all be civil and nice and blah blah blah.” He understands that Republicans don’t play fair and is ready to get down for real. HOORAY!!!

    • LightPurple says:
      November 18, 2022 at 8:07 am

      It was and she has hand-picked and trained the incoming leadership for years.

      Katherine Clark, my representative, is her choice for minority whip and Pelosi has been training her for leadership for the past 6 years.

      Reply
      • Concern Fae says:
        November 18, 2022 at 10:01 am

        I’m in Clark’s district, too. She is amazing.

        My one real criticism of the Dem leadership is that there should have been no criticism of Nancy staying on, but Steny Hoyer should have stepped aside ages ago. Older leaders are one thing, but when the number twos and other backups are from the same cohort, there needs to be a shakeup. If you don’t have people from multiple age groups with leadership experience, you are risking the future to serve egos.

    • Josephine says:
      November 18, 2022 at 9:23 am

      It was exactly the deal but everyone is used to politicians ignoring the promises that were made, and honestly, it felt like she was considering staying but maybe I’m totally wrong on that. It’s time in my opinion. Some new leadership and ideas will hopefully be an energizer.

      Reply
  2. Genevieve says:
    November 18, 2022 at 7:51 am

    I’m not American, but I have feelings about this. She’s a deeply impressive woman, and honestly, an inspiration. I also think if she’s ready for a break, she’s entitled to it. But I’m also so angry because I think she’s been driven out by violence that was the culmination of decades of demonizing, and the leadership of the other party had barely a flicker of conscience about what they caused for the Pelosis personally, or democracy in general. I’m furious.

    Reply
    • Lemons says:
      November 18, 2022 at 7:57 am

      Honestly, at that age…if you’re being driven out there’s a problem. I’m glad that she is letting the Dems build up a new generation of leaders in the party.

      Reply
      • Concern Fae says:
        November 18, 2022 at 10:06 am

        This casual acceptance of political violence is deeply dangerous.

        A large part of why we are here is that people who did not denounce the violence at abortion clinics were allowed to maintain political acceptability and even maintain their moral righteousness.

    • Brassy Rebel says:
      November 18, 2022 at 7:58 am

      No, she wasn’t driven out. This was always the timetable. And, yes, she is deeply impressive but it’s time for younger leaders in the party. We can only hope that they are half as effective as Nancy Pelosi.

      Reply
    • Truthiness says:
      November 18, 2022 at 11:52 am

      She was not driven out. She’d said in 2018 that she would stop at 2022 and she’s been mentoring a younger trio. Hakeem is eloquent and she’ll still be in the House to help with all the various learning curves. She prepared for all this.

      Reply
  3. C-Shell says:
    November 18, 2022 at 7:54 am

    And Steny Hoyer is also stepping aside. I hope they do a very warm handoff to their successors because, while the Democratic bench has a lot of talent waiting to step up, they just don’t have the heft and skills that Nancy could wield. She’s earned this break!

    Reply
  4. Brassy Rebel says:
    November 18, 2022 at 8:01 am

    On January 6th, 2021, she was, in effect, our first woman president. She held it together when none of the Trump men would or could.

    Reply
    • JanetDR says:
      November 18, 2022 at 11:41 am

      She was something else that day! I wish we could have seen that sooner. Such presence of mind. I’m glad she will shepherding new leadership going forward. Hakim Jeffries will be great!

      Reply
  5. Blue says:
    November 18, 2022 at 8:07 am

    Nancy is one of the most skillful politicians of this era and has worked brilliantly. Despite the slurs & aspersions cast by AOC when she was brand new to her own job, Nancy can teach a lot to the younger Dems. Glad she’s sticking around for a while.

    Reply
  6. LightPurple says:
    November 18, 2022 at 8:09 am

    Nancy Pelosi is most likely the greatest Speaker we have ever seen in the USA. We owe her so very much. And she’s still working for us.

    And now, onward and upward Hakeem and Katherine! You are following a legend and a goddess, may you be up to the parts.

    ETA and the behavior of several Republicans, most notably leadership like Scalise and Elise Stefanik, has been disgraceful

    Reply
    • DeeSea says:
      November 18, 2022 at 12:30 pm

      This is my take as well. I’m profoundly grateful to Pelosi for her dedicated, principled, and tireless service. She sacrificed a LOT and endured a LOT to keep the wheels on this bus. We’ll probably never know the half of it. I’m grateful that she’ll continue to serve in a scaled-back capacity, and I hope she can relax and enjoy life a bit more now. I’m thrilled that Jeffries is poised to carry the baton next; he’s exactly who I would’ve picked if anyone had asked for my opinion, haha. Go get em, Hakeem!!!

      Reply
  7. ElleE says:
    November 18, 2022 at 8:24 am

    Max Mara literally brought back an updated version of the name famous White House coat in the picture (it was about 8 seasons old at the time) after those pics went viral.

    Weird how republican women seemingly have no influence on the fashion world; an industry that seeks to be reactive and to reflect the changes in society. No snark – but even when Republican women try to take control of the fashion narrative an open their own fashion lines, they fail.

    That is a metaphor for something. I think.

    Reply
  8. Zazzoo says:
    November 18, 2022 at 9:00 am

    Truly the end of an era. I’m gonna miss her style and clever retorts. But she’s survived multiple high profile attempts on her life. Her husband was very badly injured quite recently. She has more than earned stepping back.

    Reply
  9. lucy2 says:
    November 18, 2022 at 9:40 am

    This is no surprise, but it’s still a little sad to see. She has been so effective in her leadership, and really stood up to some disgusting bullies and tyrants over the years, and it’s been inspiring to see a woman in that position. I hope this gives her a little more time for herself and her family, even though she’s still in Congress and guiding the next generation.

    Reply
  10. AnneL says:
    November 18, 2022 at 10:14 am

    I love Nancy and have mad respect for her. She was a fantastic Speaker. That said, it is time for new leadership. She deserves a break. She’s prepared her successor. I’m sure he’ll be great, too, but those are some huge shoes to fill. There will be a learning curve.

    Reply
  11. MsIam says:
    November 18, 2022 at 10:29 am

    Nancy is a badass. I’m not a big memoir reader but definitely will be buying hers.

    Reply
  12. bus says:
    November 18, 2022 at 10:41 am

    I watched that video of Pelosi during the 6th. I never paid much attention to her before because she was a politician doing things politicians do. I ended up having a lot of respect for her and a lot of fear for the Democratic Party. Listening to her conversations with other people, it was clear just how little depth democratic leadership has. Schumer in particular came off as a complete moron.

    It does make me wonder if perhaps AOC? was on to something when she said that leadership had not been preparing the next generation.

    Reply
  13. Gabby says:
    November 18, 2022 at 12:26 pm

    Thank you Nancy for all you have done.

    Reply

