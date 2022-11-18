Early Black Friday deals, an eyelash curler, and a skirt for your holiday parties



From CB: I’m sorry the Amazon post is a day late this week! My dog is sick and let’s just say it’s been a lot of cleanup. I ordered these blue light blocking reading glasses last week. I didn’t feature them in the Amazon post but I got the idea from a dupe for some reading glasses among Oprah’s favorite things. You get six pair, six cases and two lanyards for just over $11. I really like mine and am happy with that purchase. I also got my dog this pole to play with. He loves it and it really keeps him occupied without a lot of effort from me. Here are some early Black Friday Deals and some things that Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon.

Early Black Friday Deals

Up to 58% off Haus Labs Makeup

Up to 34% off Kindle E-readers

Up to 57% off HoneyCanDo Storage and Organization

Up to 45% off Home Essentials from Comfort Spaces, Casper and more

Up to 35% off Google Pixel Phones, Buds, Watch and More

Up to 60% off Ring Doorbell, Cameras and Bundles

Up to 52% off Select Home Décor and Artwork

Up to 50% off Calvin Klein Women’s Underwear

$15.80 and under Dog Toys

Up to 32% off Dog and Cat Toys

Up to 58% off MidWest Dog Crate Kits and Pet Carriers

Delicate stacked bracelets for a layered look



From CB: This is the type of gift you can keep on hand in case you’ve forgotten anyone this season. They’ll never know you didn’t buy it just for them! These lovely stacked bracelets come in gold, silver and rose gold finishes and in 31 different styles including with evil eye and pearl accents, all under $17. These have almost 6,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say they’re cute, delicate and lightweight. Some say they’re a little long and you may want to cut the extra length so they don’t get tangled. “These are my go to daily bracelets and I wash my hands constantly with them on. I’m glad to say they have shown very little wear in the 5 months I’ve had them. No green stuff to be seen.” “These are so pretty! They are very delicate looking. They look like real gold and not fake at all! I have the trio with the one that has a pearl and the peal looks authentic!”

A wrap you’ll want to wear all season



From CB: This gorgeous one size fits all plaid wrap comes in 45 different prints and colors, all under $37 and most under $33. It has 1,500 ratings, 4.6 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. This would make a great gift for yourself or a friend. Anything that I can wear out that doubles as a blanket is awesome in my book. Reviewers say it’s pretty, comfortable and that they get compliments on it. “Better than expected! It’s super soft and warm!” “I was pleasantly surprised at the quality and softness! I get so many compliments when I wear this and my friends think I purchased a very expensive shawl!” “Great looking cape at an affordable price!”

An outdoor battery operated wireless camera that’s so easy to install



From CB: I have four Eufy outdoor cameras. I installed them myself and I love the app, which is free yet stores the events for two full months. It even has alerts for when it spots people and I haven’t had any false alarms. It was so easy to install and gives me peace of mind. It has over 1,700 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers like it as much as I do. “I love the fact that it comes with a local storage unit. Although cloud storage can be purchased additionally, it is not required. These cameras pack quite a few options in the app and are very easy to install. The fact that connecting another Eufy camera is a snap as well. The battery holds up extremely well.” “Bought extra cameras and doorbell. Easy to install. Absolutely no wires and rechargeable. Charges last for months. The app is easy to use. Also no subscription!”

An eyelash curler you’ll wonder how you did without



From CB: I got this eyelash curler over two years ago and I still use it! It comes with five extra pads and it’s under $10! Once you use it you’ll wonder why you didn’t get it sooner. My only complaint is that my eyelashes can bump my eyelids after I use this. You’ll also want to angle it a little so it doesn’t pinch, but that’s easy to figure out. This has over 14,000 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. Most reviewers like it as much as I do. “I have been curling my eyelashes since the 1970s and this curler is by far the best. It’s easy to use, comfortable and gives your lashes curl that lasts all day” “This curls your eyelashes well and the curl stays.”

An extra long and luxurious bath mat



From Hecate: This is a quick way to make your bathroom super-fancy. It’s an extra long, luxurious bath mat that runs the length of your bathtub. And don’t worry about your tub size, there are five sizes to choose from, ranging in price from $16 -$28. And there’s several beautiful colors to match any bath decor. They are non-skid and machine-washable. Almost 15,500 people rated them with 4.4 stars and Fakespot gave them an A. Customers say you can trust the photos, “It is quality and super soft. The color looks exactly like what was online.” And almost everyone mentions how soft they are, “Love go across the entire length of my tub. Very soft and absorb so good.” Perfect for the cooler months.

Facial oil makes a great stocking stuffer



From Hecate: CB is so good about turning me on to all the best trends in face care. And a great way to tell a friend is give them as stocking stuffers. This Olivia Care glow beauty oil is only $10 for a 2oz bottle. It’s all natural and cruelty free. The vitamin E helps with hyperpigmentation and promises to make you glow. You can look like a Who for Christmas! There are three different oils to choose from (or get all three). Each is made with different natural oils and made in the US. They have over 100 reviews with 4.4 stars and a B from Fakespot. Customers love how much mileage they get from one bottle, “I’ve been using this for over a year and love it ! 1 bottle lasts About 8 months for me . Because a little goes a Long way.” And they say winter is the perfect time to try it, “Great for winter because it kept your skin moist and not dry.”

A fun metallic skirt for your holiday parties



From Hecate: I am the resident drama queen so I feed off of flashy. I love these metallic skirts for anytime, really, but especially for the holidays. They’re so versatile. You can wear them with a cute sweater, formal blouse, bodysuit or even a chambray shirt and moto jacket if you want to punk it up a little. Plus it comes six fabulous colors for you to choose from. You have the option of knee ($23) or maxi ($26) length. At those prices, I might get both. These have 4.1 stars from over 2,600 customers that ReviewMeta confirmed. People were even happier once the skirt arrived, “I already loved the picture of this skirt online, but honestly I’m skeptical and thought, there’s no way it looks like that in person. I was completely wrong. This skirt is absolutely gorgeous and so unique.” And they love the shimmer, “ It shimmered beautiful, waist band was not to tight, length was perfect. There is a little weight to it and is soft on the inside.” Despite what that person wrote, some complained they run small so if you are in between sizes, go up.

