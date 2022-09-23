Mindy Kaling on the 10th anniversary of The Mindy Project: ‘the most fun six years’



The Mindy Project, which doesn’t even need an explanatory comma since its creator/star is so prolific, is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its premiere this week. The Mindy Project is one of my favorite shows and also one of my comfort shows. I’ve re-watched it more times than I should probably admit and it remains hilarious and so good. Mindy Kaling marked the anniversary occasion with an Instagram post describing her inspiration for the show and noting that she plans to share more throughout the week.

Mindy Kaling is looking back on The Mindy Project in celebration of its milestone anniversary. In an Instagram post Tuesday, Kaling, 43, shared a montage of scenes from the series that ran from 2012-2017, commemorating its 10-year anniversary. “This Sunday marks the 10 year (!!!) anniversary of the premiere of The Mindy Project. I love this show so much,” the post began. “The cast, crew and writers room remain some of my favorite and most important people in my life today. I wanted to play a woman who was basically a good person, but also very insane, and had tons of stuff she needed to work on. Coming from The Office, I wanted the show to be packed with jokes, but also, like You’ve Got Mail or When Harry Met Sally, really romantic and made you want to live in New York City.” Kaling shared that when coming up with the idea for the show, she wanted to be sure the main character, played by her, showed a different type of female lead than what was usually seen on television. “In addition, I wanted to wear head-to-toe amazing designer fits even though I wasn’t (and still am not) a size 2,” she wrote. “I think we accomplished that! It will always be the most fun six years (117 episodes!) of my life!” The Office alum said she would be sharing some of her favorite “moments and scenes” from the series throughout the week. The Mindy Project first premiered on Fox in 2012. The series ran for three seasons on the network before Hulu picked it up, where it continued for three more seasons before its finale in 2017. The show, created by and starring Kaling, centered around Mindy Lahiri, a lively doctor working in New York City, and her colleagues at an OB/GYN office. The Mindy Project first premiered on Fox in 2012. The series ran for three seasons on the network before Hulu picked it up, where it continued for three more seasons before its finale in 2017. The show, created by and starring Kaling, centered around Mindy Lahiri, a lively doctor working in New York City, and her colleagues at an OB/GYN office.

[From People]

I watched the first season when it aired and watched the show in its entirety on Hulu in 2019. Mindy really accomplished all she set out to do with her zany, fashionista character. The character was, at her core, a good person, but also a bit of a jerk at times. A lovable a-hole, in the best way. The show turned a lot of rom-com tropes on their head, while still remaining a rom-com at its core. For example, Mindy’s long-running list of random physical ailments (like sharp toenails) was to poke fun at the perfect women usually portrayed in the genre. And the political satire in the later seasons is pretty funny. I liked what she said about the fashion and body positivity in her post. The Mindy character wears such great clothes throughout the series and the fashion isn’t size-dependent at all. The character talks about her body and what she wishes it was occasionally throughout the series, but is extremely confident in herself, her personal, and her professional life, as she should be. It’s really such a funny, clever, and heart-warming show and it looked incredibly fun to film, so I completely believe Mindy when she says it was “the most fun six years of [her] life.” I wish it were still on and I wish Mindy acted in more stuff, but she seems very happy writing/producing her many successful series.