Ana de Armas on playing Marilyn: I felt ‘deeply sad. I felt heavy. I felt helpless’

Ana de Armas covers the latest issue of Variety, all to promote Blonde, the Marilyn Monroe bio-pic (sort of). The cover and photoshoot actually leans into Brigitte Bardot-esque styling, which actually works for Ana. I friggin’ love those fishnet stockings too, this cover alone has made me want to buy a pair of fishnets. I haven’t owned fishnets since college! Lord. Anyway, Ana is promoting the hell out of Blonde but all of her magazine profiles are sort of bleeding together for me. Netflix and Ana are going the “Lady Gaga route” of making this role sound like it was the most all-encompassing and soul-crushing job of a lifetime. Except Ana at least acknowledges that she didn’t live inside Marilyn, Method-actor-style, 24-7. You can read the full Variety piece here. Some highlights:
Finally premiering ‘Blonde’ in Venice: “It’s been a roller coaster of emotions. There were moments where I thought maybe this movie would never come out.”
Chris Evans on seeing the first camera-test photos of Ana-as-MM: “I remember looking at it and saying, ‘OK, that’s Marilyn … where’s your shot? That’s you? Holy sh-t! You’re going to win an Oscar for this!’”
Why ‘Blonde’ has such raw exploitation & abuse scenes: “We’re telling her story from her point of view. I’m making people feel what she felt. When we had to shoot these kinds of scenes, like the one with Kennedy, it was difficult for everybody. But at the same time, I knew I had to go there to find the truth.”
She didn’t stay in character constantly: “When I’m doing my hair and makeup, it’s just me, it’s Ana.” But she describes her state of mind while playing Monroe as “deeply sad. I felt heavy. I felt helpless that I couldn’t change what was happening. I just had to go through a story that I know how it’s going to end.”
On direct-to-Hulu movie ‘Deep Water’: But in another disappointment for de Armas, the film was something of a disaster, receiving poor reviews and an ignominious dump on streaming. “I learned that I cannot compromise on a director,” she says of that film, which was helmed by “Fatal Attraction’s” Adrian Lyne. “Because at the end of the day, that is what the movie is going to be, and that’s what the experience is going to be, and that’s the person that you have to trust the most.”
Her pap strolls with Ben Affleck: Her ongoing role seemed to be as a partner in romantic walks with Affleck around Los Angeles in view of invasive photographers. This wasn’t exactly new for de Armas, whose screen career began in Spain after studying theater in Cuba. “When I was living in Madrid, I was a very well-known actress and had press and paparazzi after me. It’s something that you learn, unfortunately.” But the intensity of focus on de Armas’ romantic life frightened her. “I have never been someone that wants any attention that’s not about my work. So when the attention is not about my work, it is upsetting, and it feels disrespectful, and it feels inappropriate, and it feels dangerous and unsafe. But, especially in this country, I don’t know how you can find protection. I don’t know how you can stop that from happening, other than leaving.” Her breakup with Affleck was first reported in early 2021; now, de Armas lives in New York City.
She knows that naked clips & screengrabs from ‘Blonde’ will hit the internet: “I know what’s going to go viral and it’s disgusting. It’s upsetting just to think about it. I can’t control it; you can’t really control what they do and how they take things out of context. I don’t think it gave me second thoughts; it just gave me a bad taste to think about the future of those clips.”
On being a Cuban woman playing a famous American: “As drama students, we did Tennessee Williams. We did Shakespeare in Spanish. To me, this concept of ‘You can’t play this or play that’ — what does that mean? I’m an actress, I want to play that role. It’s a personal desire and ambition to play roles that I wasn’t supposed to play. To me, art is to be repeated and replicated and reinterpreted; that’s the whole point of culture. And I deserve that challenge.”
While I have qualms about a Cuban-accented Marilyn Monroe, I agree that casting Ana isn’t really problematic to me in general. There’s so much whitewashing and American-centrism in Hollywood, it’s kind of cool to see it go the other way around, for a Havana native to tackle this role. All of Ana’s quotes about Ben Affleck and Deep Water though… hilarious. Those were super-obvious pap strolls and both of them knew what they were doing. Now she wants to play it off like it was super-invasive – they were walking on the street, POSING for photographers. My God.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, cover courtesy of Variety.
Her pap stroll jeans were cute. That gape maw laugh was unfortunate, though.
I keep intending to check out Blonde and then forgetting about it.
That’s what I will always remember this relationship by, the pic where she is laughing so hard, like, omg ben, you’re so hilarious, we’re having so much fun lol
She was so thirsty she was downright parched.
Crispy Crackers, was Marilyn Monroe ever *happy*? I realize she had her demons and that a lot of her life was troubled, but good Lord I don’t think I have read a single positive or uplifting thing about her life in regards to this movie. It just seems like a swampy mire of dark bleak misery that you have to slog through because it’s an ‘important’ film.
Actors can be so exhausting. We get it, you’re so invested, so emotional, you give your life your body your spirit to this ART! I enjoy some actors talking about their work, like Denzel. Because they talk about it like it is actually work and requires training and dedication. Then there are actors who actually don’t talk about the work but about themselves and their Sacrifice with a capital S. It just makes me not want to watch those movies. And I’ve been so bored by so many of these movies that are supposedly amazing. House of Gucci? It had so much potential but ended up being so boring. Batman? I never finished it, I was – again – so bored. The list goes on. The best thing about Thor – Love and Thunder was Christian Bale, no surprise there. I was told it would be suuuuper funny but it was just fine.
Caught Deep Water on Hulu. Interesting flick, but it played so hard into the mystery, that when you get to the end, a movie about the reality of what was going on would have been a much better movie. Another film Ruined By The Twist.
Also – Zandalee, a whacked out Nicholas Cage neo-noir from the 90s, also set in New Orleans, is currently streaming on Tubi. These two made for a great double feature. Highly recommended. Nicholas Cage has one of my favorite lines of all time in this film “I want to shake you naked and eat you alive, Zandalee.”
Looking forward to Blonde.
Ana is a really talented actress, and according to the reviews I’ve read, she’s basically the best part of the film. And I do think she’s playing things up a little bit in this interview because she’s clearly wanting an Oscar nom for the role.
However, I’m tired of all these dour and depressing takes on Monroe, and Blonde sounds like the worst one yet. One review said you were almost relieved when Marilyn dies at the end, because all the violence and rape is finally over for her.
Was this the review where the writer was hoping for her death? This movie sounds rather awful.
“We’re telling her story from her point of view.” But you’re not. The pornographic rape scenes with Kennedy are complete lies. Everything I’ve read about this movie sounds truly awful and yet another chance for some people to fantasize about using and abusing Marilyn. Let her and her memory rest in peace.
it’s not really lies, it’s fiction. the movie is based on a fictional ‘what-if’ story. i wish she had made it more clear (and the marketing in general would make it more clear) that this is a piece of fiction based on a piece of fiction. fiction allows some creative license with the details. but year, totally agree that they’re not telling the story from marilyn’s pov.
She’s doing more than being unclear here though. And de Armas has been suggesting she channelled the real Marilyn during the shoot. Does she understand she’s in a fictional movie based on a fictional story? She’s either very ill informed about her own project or she’s trying to create controversy. At the very least, she’s harming Marilyn’s image by suggesting it wasn’t fiction.
I’m not a fan of these pseudo biographies, like the Diana movie with Kristen Stewart, it’s an embellishment of someone’s life. Like a previous poster mentioned, Marilyns life wasn’t a constant horror movie, or at least I hope it wasn’t. Ana isn’t too interesting in interviews, and the Affleck stuff was so obvious and cringy.
Thé New Yorker did a review of the film and this is what the critic said: “The movie is ridiculously vulgar—the story of Monroe as if it were channelled through Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ. The character endures an overwhelming series of relentless torments that, far from arousing fear and pity, reflect a special kind of directorial sadism.”
I think Ana is beautiful and talented , but to act like the pap walks with Ben were invasive is laughable. They were staged to the point of being ridiculous. I’d like her a lot more if she’d just admit the pandemic lockdown hit as her career was gaining momentum and she had to do something to stay on people’s radar.
She was with Affleck in the midst of the global pandemic, strutting around LA dressed to the nines to “walk her dogs”. It really laughable that now she wants to be seen as a serious actor and is trying to cover up her clout chasing ways. She can say what she wants but her actions prove otherwise. I ain’t buying any of her BS. And this film is a crime to Marylin’s memory.It’s just sexual exploitation and she is crass to suggest that Marilyn ghost visited her and gave her permission.Ana is just full of herself
You’re 100000% right, Dakota!