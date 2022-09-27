Prince Harry ‘worried’ his memoir ‘might not look so good,’ palace morons claim

The second Queen Elizabeth II passed away, the British media was harping on and on about Prince Harry’s memoir. It’s especially weird considering it hasn’t even been three f–king weeks since QEII’s death and Katie Nicholl, Valentine Low and Angela Levin all decided to release their royal books on schedule, if not ahead of schedule. That was always the plan – the desperados were trying to get ahead of Harry’s memoir to capitalize on the interest in the Sussexes before Harry’s book sales blew them out of the water. So for the past two and a half weeks, “sources” have claimed all kinds of dumb sh-t, like Harry is going to cancel his memoir completely, or Harry will push back the publication. Absolutely none of it is coming from Harry, Harry’s people or Penguin Random House sources. All of it coming from palace sources and their need to turn their own wishful thinking into reality. Speaking of:

Prince Harry has made an eleventh-hour attempt to tone down parts of his forthcoming autobiography because he fears being vilified for it in the wake of the Queen’s death, according to reports. The Duke of Sussex is worried that some of the revelations in his book “might not look so good” following the public outpouring of support for the monarchy, both at home and abroad, it is claimed.

The book, part of a three-title deal worth £36.8 million, is expected to be published this autumn, but the Duke is now said to be worried that it will be ill-timed as his father the King begins his reign.

He reportedly wants to make “refinements” to the manuscript, which had already been signed off by publishers Penguin Random House, though industry sources have questioned whether it might be too late.

Having invested such a huge sum of money in the Duke’s memoirs, the publishers are likely to want the book to be as revelatory as possible. The Duke had already been told to revise the manuscript after it was regarded as “too touchy-feely”, according to The Mail on Sunday, with too much of it taken up with his mental health struggles. A separate report in The Sun on Sunday claimed that the publishers found the first draft “disappointing” and “too emotional”.

A source told both newspapers that: “Harry has thrown a spanner in the works as he is desperate to get it refined in the light of the Queen’s death, her funeral and his father Charles taking the throne. There may be things which might not look good if they come out so soon after the Queen’s death and his dad becoming King. He wants sections changed. It’s not a total rewrite by any means. He desperately wants to make changes. But it might be too late.”

No release date for the book has yet been made public, though it is understood that the publishers want it to be on the shelves in the US before Thanksgiving on November 24 so that it will hit the all-important Christmas market.