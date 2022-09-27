Rumor has it that Olivia Wilde really was ‘unpresent’ during DWD filming

As we discussed over the weekend, Vulture posted an interesting piece of gossip on Friday, when Don’t Worry Darling had already opened. Vulture’s anonymous sources claimed that some of the tabloid reporting about the production drama was true, especially about a falling out between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde. There was a “blowout argument” and a “screaming match” between Pugh and Wilde in January 2021, and it was all about how “Olivia and Harry would just disappear.” Sources also claimed that the fallout between Pugh and Wilde was so bad that then-Warner Bros executive Toby Emmerich had to step in as mediator.
All of that felt “truthy” to me, especially the part about Warner Bros executives being well aware that this film was shambolic behind-the-scenes, which goes a long way towards explaining why executives signed off on Florence Pugh doing next to nothing to promote the film. As for the blowout argument, well… following Vulture’s dishy reporting, “40 crew members” issued a statement defending Olivia, saying that there was no screaming match or blowout anything between Wilde and any member of the crew or cast. Yeah, sure. Absolutely no one believes that. In LaineyGossip’s coverage of this saga, Sarah (from Cinesnark) discussed how HER sources actually back up Vulture’s reporting and then some (these are just highlights):
Here’s what I can tell you after talking to two on-set members of production, and one person with knowledge of the production back at the studio. There was, indeed, a “loud” disagreement between Pugh and Wilde on set late into production. And Wilde would, indeed, “disappear” from set, aligning with times when no one could locate Harry Styles. One person described Wilde as “unpresent”. One social media rumor has it that Pugh “directed” much of the film, but this is not true. A director does more than yell “action” and “cut”, a LOT of their work is preparatory.
But it is believed to be the major source of Pugh’s ire that Wilde would be “unpresent”, and Pugh, already stressed, would grow tired of waiting and ask that they just start filming without Wilde. Everyone has their pages, they know what scene they’re shooting, Libatique and the first assistant director would know the shots Wilde wants, so they would proceed without Wilde, who would then breeze in and “take over” without acknowledging Pugh keeping them on track. Chris Pine apparently backed Pugh every time she asked to simply start without Wilde. Reportedly, Pine is firmly Team Miss Flo, factor that into Phantom Spitgate however you may.
I have no sense that Pugh cared particularly about Wilde and Styles disappearing together, but she did care about staying on schedule and not wasting time, and Wilde was held as unprofessional by many people on set for her vanishing act and then never acknowledging those instances when Pugh’s insistence was the only reason the whole day wasn’t wasted. It wasn’t so much that anyone cared she was (allegedly) having an affair, it’s that the affair was apparently bleeding onto set and affecting everyone else’s workday. THAT was the problem.
I have to believe there is yet more fire behind all this smoke, because an actor like Pugh, on the rise and ambitious, wouldn’t, essentially, throw away a major release like Darling unless there was a BIG reason to do so. Having a shouting match on set hardly qualifies, that happens WAY more than the general public knows, and no one panics over it. But whatever worse thing may exist, no one is talking. The feeling is that this one got away from Wilde, and that maybe she’ll learn from the whole experience (and that maybe without the distraction of Harry Styles, she’ll be more focused next time), and that Pugh will be fine either way. One thing is crystal clear, EVERYONE liked Florence Pugh, and by the end of production, respected her for enduring an increasingly difficult relationship with her director to turn in a fine performance. As the studio flak made clear, Florence abandoned the film’s press, but she never abandoned the production.
I think it’s interesting that sources acknowledge that there was a big, loud argument AND that Olivia would disappear with Harry in the middle of the work day but that stuff wasn’t THE big falling out between Pugh and Wilde. Whatever happened, it happened long before Shia LaBeouf dropped the receipts. Chronologically, Olivia told Shia “I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo” before Wilde and Pugh’s fallout, but Pugh likely heard that message when we all did, in August of this year. If that’s the way Wilde was speaking about Miss Flo before the production even began, I think we can safely say that Wilde was probably dripping with sanctimonious assholery every single day of that production.
She’s said that she originally was going to play Florence’s role, but decided that she was too old for the part. I wonder if that decision actually came from the studio and some of her feelings toward Florence stem from that change.
I had always seen this as discontentment on FP’s part, since she tried out and was accepted to play Bunny’s part in the movie. Perhaps you’re right about OW resenting not being able to play Alice?
I know my comment is problematic, but I just CANT with Olivia Wilde. She’s always rubbed me the wrong way, you know when you get vibes off someone and you just can’t help it, you don’t like them?? That is me with her, really since the first time I saw her on the OC. Everything I have read about this situation reiterates that. She strikes me as a faux feminist faux friend. Try hard. Ugh. So yeah, I buy it all. And yes, I think MUCH less of Harry Styles after this debacle.
@ Susan, I have never cared for her either and I never knew why. OW is a sanctimonious bitch as Kaiser so eloquently stated. OW has her head so far up her own ass that when she sneezes it comes out of her vagina.
By OW’s own words, if the movie is as flop it’s due to the director. Well guess what baby, this mess is ALL on you!!!! DWD is getting scathing reviews and IF she comes to Warner Brothers for another movie to finance, I want to see them escort her off of the lot.
I always had the same view but couldn’t figure out why I didn’t like her until she made the comment that you aren’t a woman until you have had a baby. Then what the Hell am I, Olivia, since I can’t have a baby due to chemotherapy? That sealed it for me. I can’t stand her. (Always had the same sense about Jason Sudeikas too. Thought they deserved each other.)
Had dinner at a friend’s house this weekend and conversation turned to what movies were coming out that people wanted to see. One of the other guests went to high school with Olivia. She said she will never watch anything she’s involved with and, since she couldn’t say anything nice, she wouldn’t say anything more than that.
I’ve said this before but I’ve disliked her since I saw her on House. I don’t even remember her on the OC, but she just came off as SO SMUG (for no reason!) when I saw her on House and I took an immediate dislike to her.
I really think that she thinks her sh*t don’t stink, as the saying goes.
It’s the equivalent of you’re somewhere with this couple and they cannot stop making out in your company and you thinking “why I’m wasting time on these assholes”
You will roll your eyes in their company forever.
Well, Wilde wanted to be the boss and with that comes responsibility. She’s such an egomaniac and it’s all catching up to her.
It’s clear that whatever happened was bad enough that Pugh didn’t want to do press for the film (which says a lot in itself) and that the studio backed her up on that decision, and that Pine has backed her up. That’s more than just one fight, or even more than Wilde being late all the time.
I can’t wait to watch the movie about the making of this movie lol.
I’d settle for Florence’s most indiscreet friend spilling some beans at this point!
Well when WB has to send someone out to location due to the unprofessional antics of the director, that in of itself isn’t a great look. OW should have never cast Harry nor anyone she was fucking as apparently she can’t do everything at the same time, direct, act and pull out a reasonable film.
Ugh, so unprofessional. I wonder if she’s so condescending with her Miss Flo needing a reality check because Flo is who Wilde pretends to be. Talented, hard working and professional.
What really snaps my buttons is that Olivia set herself up as a proto-feminist, girl power, “no assholes on my set” director and we NEED that. We genuinely need good female leadership behind the camera getting the amount of press Olivia garners because she is very camera-ready. But then she got dickmatized or had a mid-life crisis and turned out to be as bad as the men we complain about, just with boobs and better hair.
I think everyone was rooting for Olivia to join the ranks of truly great modern directors and I am just so pranced off that she squandered all of that goodwill.
Really uncomfortable over the Olivia Wilde pile-on. Things may have got out of hand on set but the salacious, misogynistic reporting (where are all the take-downs of David O Russell’s on-set bullying?!) and the toxic awfulness from Styles “fans” desperate to break them up muddies the waters for me….
Seconded! Even if the onslaught of rumors and innuendo are all true, seems like she was kind of a shady a**hole, but these daily report-outs on what a jerk she is feels way over-the-top. This isn’t accountability. At this point it’s tearing a woman down for sport.
Agreed. I also find it hard to believe that ambitious OW slagged off her directing duties for a roll around with Harry. Maybe during their lunch break, lol.
But you have to see that much of this was brought on by OW herself. OW trying to marginalize Pugh with “Miss Flo”, the conversations with Shia about him actually quitting and not being fired. To which when OW is speaking to him in which she will get Pugh “under control” for him to join the film. Or the fact that WB sent an executive to the filming set due to the ongoing issues at hand.
There were some underhanded things going on and it wasn’t Pugh or Pine.
*I don’t think it was under control but it was in that same mindset.
I think she mishandled her power, probably. But I think the reaction to her is over the top and particularly cruel, predicated on things like leaving Jason, dating Harry, and not knowing how to talk to actors, which is more of a minefield than you may think. I do think if she was that unprofessional as a director, it would have shown up in her earlier projects.
I’m not invested in this at all. but like the OP, I am disturbed by any pile-on that is based on rumor and innuendo.
@bothsidesnow
My issue is that people are judging the movie based on her actions rather than the actual movie itself. So many people can separate the art from the artist when it comes to men but they can’t do the same when it comes to women. Idk just feels like men can do anything and get rewarded for it but women have to jump through hoops
I believe the rumours about her behaviour and I think it’s unacceptable. I just wished people would treat women and men equally. Either it’s unacceptable or it’s something that you can look past. Not it’s unacceptable for women and forgivable for men.
The full article touches on that. It’s worth a read.
Midsommar is one of my favorite movies so I was already Team Pugh. It sucks that Wilde is so unprofessional (and it’s long been said Harry Styles is a terrible actor so other than banging him, I don’t know what she wanted him for).
I am wondering what Marvel is going to do with Harry Styles if his acting genuinely just isn’t there quite yet. Maybe his role will be smaller than planned?
What’s he doing for Marvel?
He was in the stinger scene for Eternals, which implied that he was going to be in future films, as Eros.
Sounds like Olivia got a big head and thought she could do no wrong because it was “her” production. Maybe she was a bad director in terms of not directing her actors well or giving them notes that actually improved their performances. Maybe she really was wasting people’s time. It’s one thing if the star does it, but the director?! That’s actually really unheard of and, yes, will get the director fired, eventually. (See Bryan Singer) Stars can get away with it to a point, but having said reputation will eventually result in your being unable to book a job, whether you’re the star or especially the director.
Team Florence all the way. There’s nothing more irritating than being ready to do your job and someone else is slacking off. I mean…if truly doesn’t matter if a male director was doing the same thing, it would still be wrong, unprofessional and gossip worthy. I mean…Olivia had a job to do, instead she’s screwing Harry in their trailers. It’s very unprofessional. I mean these aren’t teenagers experiencing sex for the first time. There’s no excuse for getting that caught up in each other that all reason just flies out the door. Olivia treated her job and actors like shit because she felt entitled to their time. Just because she’s this up and coming female director doesn’t mean she gets a pass. Grow tf up and do your job and don’t give industry insiders reason to slag your ass.
I never really cared for/about Florence, but after this sh!tshow I have a huge respect and admiration for her. She did her job. She did show up for at least the most important film festival. (in my unprofessional opinion) And she’s kept quiet throughout and just let OW run free. And after reading this article and if it’s true I just love her even more lmao. Wasn’t this movie also filmed around the time covid was at its peak? (Or around covid?) Or am I misremembering? Who would want to drag out the time during all of that.. Just film and get done with it. Love Chris Pine too!
All of that and the movie is Just OK. Not campy, not a shambolic mess, not great. Just OK. The movie would have been a lot better without Harry Styles. Can people stop hiring him to act? Please?
What is so not okay is this small production to roll camera without the director. Huge epics like Star Wars have concurrent shoots where the director is only at the primary location, but for this $30M movie? Not a good look, Olivia.
I think her ‘hopefully this will be a wake up call to Miss Flo’ showed a certain condensation that Flo felt from her from the start and then her being ‘unpresent’ when shots were set up and the actors went ahead and started scenes without her would be enough to get the leading lady upset enough to not want to be around her. I know that’s serious -the director is captain of the ship and she was too dickmitized to show up to work? But I think this is the extent of what was upsetting Flo and I think the pile on is bleeding on to the reviews. From what I hear it’s middling like most movies but certain reviewers are being harsher than need be because of animosity to Olivia. It’s a good thing Olivia has already lined up several jobs before all this hit the fan.
If all of this is true, then that explains the energy Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll had towards Florence. They seemed like they genuinely adored her. Chris has known Olivia for more than 15 years, him being firmly Team Flo hints at how badly Olivia messed up on the set of DWD.
I am not an OW fan, just look at all the other threads, I go chapter and verse about why she sucks but Chris Pine was done filming DWD and in London filming “All the Old Knives” by mid December which wasn’t late in filming. But I totally could see Olivia getting distracted, Harry was huge at the time and their relationship has boosted her name recognition and brand. Also he’s cute and has supernumerary nipples which you don’t see everywhere.
So much Olivia Wilde bashing here. And why? You’d think a site where people understand the dangers of this kind of mean-spirited focus on a woman would just give it a rest. Things Maybe went sideways on the set. So what? Move on.
There seems to a pattern of people turning up to do “whatabout” isms and sort of muddy the waters about what is under discussion with Olivia though. And this dates back awhile, people claim the public performance where she slagged off her sex life with her ex was a private event for the Vagina Monologues and it was not and that is easily fact checked, for example. I think part of the reason people are still commenting is that this situation, and a lot of other situations she gets herself in seem to get glossed over by other commentators.
This whole bts trainwreck is at least a fun Hollywood gossip distraction, but honestly I remember thinking this movie looked super intriguing when I first watched the trailer so more than anything I’m just disappointed it sucks so much.
I don’t understand why Harry Styles needs to be an actor if he’s bad at it. I get that they want his fans to pay to see stuff he’s in, but if he makes the things he’s in worse, surely that’s more damaging than his presence is beneficial?
Anyway, Team Miss Flo and Best Chris. I think the studio understood ultimately where the real value lies. Looking forward to seeing her in Dune, and I’m sure her experience with Denis Villeneuve is making up for this shambles.