King Charles felt ‘tremendous flickers of hope’ for unity with the Sussexes

It should be said again and again: King Charles III and the whole palace operation proved to be utterly incompetent and tone-deaf in the days following Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The immediate focus was not on QEII, but on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Charles and Prince William were really feeling themselves as they launched a full assault on Harry and Meghan for daring to want to travel together to Balmoral. A source close to the new king said: “Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time. It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family. Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome.” Not right or appropriate for Harry to travel with his wife and mother of his two children. Meghan “would not be welcome” because, as other palace insiders insisted, it was “wholly inappropriate” and Balmoral was for “family” only. And Meghan isn’t “family” to them.

That set the tone for everything that followed, with Charles and William’s aides once again briefing the media about all things Sussex, with all of the messiness about who was allowed to wear military uniforms and who wasn’t. The fact that Charles and his staff want everyone to know that they’re snubbing two little kids by publicly refusing to acknowledge their royal titles. The fact that Charles invited and then uninvited the Sussexes to a diplomatic mixer. And it just keeps going, because now King Charles’s aides are briefing the media that the king thinks there’s a “thaw” in relations.

Hopes of a thaw in the ‘cold war’ between The Firm and the Sussexes emerged last night after royal insiders revealed that King Charles saw ‘tremendous flickers of hope’ when he spoke to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Queen’s funeral – and even believes he might even be able to salvage the relationship with the duke and duchess.

The King’s conversations with his son and daughter-in-law at the ceremonies for the late monarch at Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle left him feeling hopeful that he could mend relations with the Sussex after their acrimonious departure from the royal family.

An insider told The Telegraph: ‘It remains the case that the King loves both of his children. Over the last 16 days or so, there were tremendous flickers of hope. In terms of the future, there is hope of a cause for unity.’

Among the many challenges facing the King in his reign, including modernising Britain’s ancient monarchy, will be how to deal with the duke and duchess, who plunged The Firm into crisis after quitting public duties for a life free from royal obligations in California – from where they have made a string of damaging allegations against the institution.

This is how Charles thinks he needs to rewrite the narrative which he set himself in the first ten days as king. Instead of actually focusing on his kingship, he played petty games and now he’s reaping all of the petty prizes. If anything, what the mourning period and funeral showed the Sussexes was that they were right to go, right to stay away and right to start the process of cutting ties from these awful people. As I’ve said before, the only “win” here for all parties is to stop the bleeding, which would mean William and Charles making a commitment to stop scapegoating and briefing against the Sussexes entirely. Which isn’t going to happen.

  1. ThatsNotOkay says:
    September 27, 2022 at 9:46 am

    And he’s using the grandbabies’ titles as leverage, not realizing he’s damned if he undoes their birthright, so he’s got no leverage at all. It’s impossible to negotiate with utterly willfully stupid people. Impossible.

    Reply
  2. HeatherC says:
    September 27, 2022 at 9:48 am

    Charles’s definition of “unity” is “you will come back and do everything I say, and be dependent on me for everything because I am king and I am more important.”

    That won’t happen. The Sussexes, despite the vainest hopes from the Windsors, have forged a successful path for themselves, successful so far in all ways, fulfilling, financially stable and happy. Though Harry said he was willing to work on his relationship with his father, Charles sees only one way, and its not a good way. The scapegoating won’t stop. The more distance that the Sussexes put between themselves and the Windsors (both physical and emotional), the more desperate they will become, because they need that scape goat. They need that portion of their family willing to be beaten down to show how much better their “superiors” are.

    Reply
  3. HeyKay says:
    September 27, 2022 at 9:49 am

    As a parent, I can understand wanting to bring the family back together.
    Charles needs to do a ton of work on his part, IMO.

    Reply
  4. Rapunzel says:
    September 27, 2022 at 9:49 am

    If Charles had flickers of hope, that’s because he mistook Harry acting civilly in honor of his grandmother for capitulation to Charles’ rule. He viewed Harry not causing a fuss as winning him back. But Harry was just being decent for his Gan Gan.

    And if Charles really wanted unity, he’d have waited for Harry and had dinner with both his sons. Charles wanted the appearance if unity, not real reconciliation.

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      September 27, 2022 at 9:54 am

      You took the words right out of my mouth. Harry and Meghan simply wanted to get through the mourning period with as little drama as possible.

      Reply
  5. Over it says:
    September 27, 2022 at 9:50 am

    I know this has absolutely nothing to do with this post but I am really worried about Harry and especially Meghan. The last couple of weeks were unbearably hard for me to watch and listen to and I can’t imagine what it’s done to her knowing what a dark place she was in when she was living in the uk. I am saying all this because her podcast doesn’t seem to be coming out today so I am thinking she is really going through it right now and trying to take the days one at a time, praying for them both.
    Now I shall go read your post . Sorry for putting this here but I don’t know where else to post it.

    Reply
    • MakeEverydayCount says:
      September 27, 2022 at 9:54 am

      I’m hoping she has some type of USA public appearance so we can see for ourselves that she’s ok. The UK was so toxic that I had to turn things off for my sanity. I can’t imagine how Meghan was able to endure the toxicity. Not to mention she had to go a few weeks without seeing her children.

      Reply
      • Amy Bee says:
        September 27, 2022 at 10:01 am

        She was supposed to attend the Variety women of power event that takes place tomorrow. She’s cancelled after the Queen died. I don’t think we will see her for awhile.

  6. Amy Bee says:
    September 27, 2022 at 9:50 am

    Charles is the real sociopath not Meghan. I hope Harry and Meghan are doing OK and are talking to their therapists. Last week must have been hell for them and I wouldn’t be surprised if they both had some setbacks from having to go through that smearing and abuse from the Royal Family and the press.

    Reply
  7. girl_ninja says:
    September 27, 2022 at 9:51 am

    Charles has never taken responsibility for anything in his life. Even when mocked and ridiculed in the media he has still gotten what he wanted, to be the king and the power that comes with it. He has raised Will like this and it shows. A petulant, lazy, racist brat with a horrible wife.

    He is jealous of Harry and Meghan’s popularity and it shows in his abuse and attempt at belittling them. Charles is Trash. Trash. Trash.

    Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    September 27, 2022 at 9:51 am

    I think part of the problem is that at this point, William and Charles have created a beast that they can’t control. Even if they do stop all (or even most) of the anti-Sussex leaks and briefings, the RRs at this point will just make up their own stories about the Sussexes or continue to give ever royal story an anti-Sussex spin. They’ve let the press run wild on H&M for years and the press makes too much money off the hate, so why would they stop?

    The only thing the royals can use as leverage at this point is access, and they have to use the rota, and they can’t cut off all access because they don’t want the RRS to actively turn on them. So even if the briefing did stop, neither Charles nor William is going to actually say to the DM “hey shut the eff up about Harry and Meghan, they’re doing nothing wrong and this is gross.”

    All that to say….even if there were “tremendous flickers of hope,” if I were Charles, I wouldn’t read anything into H&M being civil at the funeral. They went back to CA so fast for a reason.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      September 27, 2022 at 9:59 am

      That’s it. I think Charles has mistaken Harry and Meghan’s civility for flickers of reconciliation. It means that Harry and Meghan said nothing to Charles about him smearing them in the press after the Queen died.

      Reply
  9. Lizzie says:
    September 27, 2022 at 9:52 am

    Clearly Meghan wasn’t allowed to go because it would have shown KKKate in a poor light, no other reason at all.

    Reply
  10. equality says:
    September 27, 2022 at 9:54 am

    Of course, H&M are going to behave decently at a funeral. Did KC feel a “flicker of hope” when his consort put out a story that she sneered at PH when he allegedly suggested a mediator. Or was it when he was thinking up all the petty ways he could snub or punish them?

    Reply
  11. [insert witticism] says:
    September 27, 2022 at 10:00 am

    “Tremendous… flickers”
    This is the land of Shakespeare, right?

    Reply
  12. Lurker25 says:
    September 27, 2022 at 10:03 am

    Not to nitpick but how do you feel “tremendous flickers”?

    Aren’t flickers, by definition, faint and easily extinguished?

    He felt an enormous amount of something faint?

    I don’t want to hear it about the Queen’s English and american word salads after this.

    Reply

