Olivia Wilde & Florence Pugh had a ‘blowout argument’ in January 2021

The promotion for Don’t Worry Darling was chaotic, but you can’t deny that there was word-of-mouth “buzz” for the film. Was most of the buzz about the behind-the-scenes drama? Yes. But that’s worked for other films too. It does look like all of the dramas between Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine created enough interest to ensure that people came out for DWD’s opening weekend. Box office prognosticators were at their wit’s end trying to figure out what the up-and-down tracking meant, which led to a curious piece on Vulture. Vulture spoke to those industry insiders, executives and prognosticators to figure out what could be learned from the Please Worry Darling promotional debacle, and unnamed sources actually spilled some tea about the on-set tensions between Olivia and Miss Flo herself.
An anonymous executive from a rival studio called early estimates of DWD’s opening-weekend box-office performance “schizophrenic,” and an exec at yet another studio called it “all over the place.”
“I’ve never seen tracking go up and down so much,” said the latter exec. “They went up three points of interest, lost five points of interest. Now they’re, like, nowhere. They’ve got young girls excited because of Harry Styles, and that’s it. Their campaign keeps changing: ‘It’s a thriller!’ No, just kidding. ‘It’s a romantic drama!’ ‘It’s this. It’s that!’ Kim Kardashian liked it on Instagram. The audience is like, What the f–k is going on?”
In one alarming indication of ebbing interest for Don’t Worry Darling, ticket presales have leveled off this week rather than spiking upward as is more typical of a film about to make its multiplex debut, according to tracking data. By contrast, Paramount’s supernatural-horror title Smile — which opens a full week later on September 30 — just pulled ahead of Don’t Worry Darling with a score of 13 in the crucial box-office tracking metric of “unaided awareness” versus DWD’s 12, according to a Thursday report from NRG. Not helping matters: Chris Pine’s “last-minute” cancellation of a promotional appearance on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week. (He joined Pugh in skipping DWD’s New York premiere.)
Pugh’s refusal to do more than the barest minimum of media appearances in support of the film has been parsed as confirmation of her animus toward Wilde… and rumors about the true depths of DWD dysfunction have seemingly picked up the promotional slack. According to an anonymous source who spent significant time on the DWD set and spoke to Vulture last week, a blowout argument between star and director did indeed take place in January 2021 — about three-quarters of the way through filming. Pugh, who is a few degrees removed from Wilde’s ex, Jason Sudeikis, had reportedly grown fed up with the director’s frequent unexplained absences. “Olivia and Harry would just disappear,” the source says. But the breaking point came when Pugh, 26, and Wilde, 38, broke into a “screaming match,” this person recalls.
According to our source, the acrimony between Wilde and Pugh allegedly reached all the way to the top of the studio totem pole, with the highest-ranking Warner Bros. executive at the time, Toby Emmerich, forced to play referee in a “long negotiation process” to ensure Pugh would participate in the film’s life cycle “in any way” and not jeopardize the potential box office. (A Warner Bros. spokeswoman said Emmerich was traveling and unavailable to comment. Vulture also reached out for comment to representatives for Wilde and Pugh, who did not respond.)
An anonymous executive with knowledge of the situation told us that top Warner Bros. brass are ultimately unhappy with how Wilde has handled DWD promotional duties — specifically with regard to how she’s discussed LaBeouf’s departure from the film in interviews. (Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.) “Olivia is either a mad genius who figured out a way to make people more aware of the movie in a way that just drives up the box office,” says another source close to the production, “or she doesn’t have any self-awareness that she is f–king up her movie.”
This is actually not the first time we’ve heard about a “blowout argument” between Florence and Olivia, nor is it the first time we’ve heard that Florence was upset with Olivia’s unexplained absences, when she was off with Harry. That gossip has been layered into tabloid reporting before now, so it’s interesting to see Vulture’s industry sources backing up those stories. Now, I hadn’t heard about Toby Emmerich coming in to mediate the conflict, but I think it’s worth pointing out that no one from the studio seemed the least bit surprised that Florence refused to do promotion and that she didn’t even do the press conference in Venice. Florence has clearly been backed by Warner Bros for months and the WB has been kept in the loop about Pugh’s issues with Wilde (which is smart for Pugh – go above Olivia’s head, deal with the issues at an executive level). This Vulture piece also confirms something I’ve been half-way assuming this whole time: the studio isn’t happy with Olivia and this whole DWD drama has done serious and lasting damage to Olivia’s career, regardless of the film’s box office.
There was an episode of House where her character has to deal with a female sociopath. Every time DWD article comes up, I remember that episode.
I hated OW in House for no real reason that I could explain, but I’m glad to know years later that my intense dislike was apparently justified!
There’s a review thread for “Don’t Worry Darling” on the r/Movies subreddit.
If the user reviews are to be believed, this movies is a hilarious mess as in “It’s so bad and so bonkers it’s hilarious”. Harry Styles’ acting is said to be atrocious. Reports of audiences breaking out into laughter at parts that are meant to be serious.
I kinda really want to see it now because of these reviews.
Yeah the review of DWD on Pajiba is damming. It’s getting such funny reviews that I now want to see it so no bad publicity I suppose
Yeah the critics have basically ripped Styles and his acting apart – the only good thing in the entire movie is Flo’s performance.
Styles is already getting sh!t for comments he made about his upcoming movies about a gay policeman.
Couldn’t happen to 2 nicer people – Styles has always been a brat.
The Daily Beast had an article that revealed the entire third act of the movie and, without giving anything away, it’s ridiculous and not in a good way. After seeing the first trailer, I wanted to see the movie because I liked the eerie mid-century vibes, but after all this drama and now knowing what’s actually going on in the movie, I’m glad I didn’t waste money on a ticket.
My hot, unpopular take is this whole thing reeks of misogyny. Olivia f*cked up, no doubt about it. It was also clear the Shia thing was out of context (some of those messages were pre Twigs). Yet the media blew this up way more than the David O. Russell issue and some refused to think ‘hm, maybe Shia isn’t giving the entire context of the story.’ It’s giving me Taylor and Kim, where it came out that Taylor hadn’t flat out lied.
TLDR: She f*cked up. I also think the backlash was disproportionate. And I think the only one who comes out looking good in this entire mess is Gemma Chan. Chris Pine looked high as a kite and was basically rolling his eyes at the press conference. Harry was…a mess. And while people on twitter were like ‘slay’ about Flo, walking out in the middle of a standing ovation and posting tik toks while the rest were at the press conference, despite allegedly having a scheduling conflict, seemed petty asf. None of these people-except Gemma-seem professional, though Olivia was clearly the most unprofessional.
Also, a bunch of people from the set came out to refute this so as bad as it might have been, the fact that people felt the need to refute it…and Flo posted pics from the movie, also of Olivia, makes me think again this is way overblown.
I think several things can be true in the same time. Is there misogyny? Yes. Is Olivia an a**h***? Yes. Is Florence petty? Yes. Is Shia telling the truth? Yes. Is Shia a predator? Yes. And so on…
My only question personally here is why Olivia exposed herself so much just to get together with some Harry Styles who is ridiculous in my opinion? The man wears onesies ffs 🤣
@Fernanda.
Yeah, I’m just surprised she did all this over….Harry. Even if she acted flawlessly, his stans hate whomever he dates and the media knows it’s obvious clickbait to write gossipy, negative stories on his partners (to get clicks from said stans)…she must really love him because there’s no other explanation.
And yeah, I agree, there are multiple things going on at once and multiple things can be true or ‘partially’ true. I do suspect-outside of twitter/media which ate this up-that no one is going to come out of this completely unscathed…though Olivia will clearly get the brunt of it. All and all though, the studios care about money, so I don’t think this will ruin her.
This ^^^
Yes, Olivia f*cked up big time. But my old lady self absolutely thinks Florence’s attempts to go over her head and up the Exec ladder would have been received very differently if Olivia was a man….
What part did the crew refute? The screaming? Or OW being MIA sometimes? If OW did go missing at times and crew was literally waiting on her to come to set so they could get started, that’s not great. It wouldn’t be great for any director of any gender to do that. Filming long hours is not a joke. If that’s how it went down. A male director shouldn’t do this either but would producers react the same? Probably not.
Hard disagree. OW is responsible for the vibe in the set as director. If there’s tension with her cast, it IS her responsibility to alleviate that, NOT make it worse..
I find the misogyny argument for this situation so disingenuous. Feminism should mean that we expect men to behave better, not giving women a pass to behave as sh*tty as men do now.
Yeah, I feel like OW’s behavior has been reinforcing harmful stereotypes about women in leadership – they cause drama, they talk behind people’s backs instead of being professional, they’re led by emotion, etc etc. I worry that it will be even harder for other female directors to get a chance now.
This right here. The main argument in Wilde’s defense is that men have done the same and worse, which is true but not a valid excuse for unprofessional behavior. She’s taking a lot of heat because she courts the press more than most male directors ever do, with all the magazine covers and talk show appearances.
I think Pugh’s dislike of Wilde disappearing with Styles seems reasonable. It honestly doesn’t strange to me. If you are the director, why are you disappearing off somewhere to make out?
I also think it might be in some ways easier to stand up to yourself against another woman without fear. It’s likely someone might want to express their frustration at a man for the same indiscretion, but because of his physicality (assuming he’s not really puny) one might back away.
When a woman is annoying me with her behavior, I’m probably less fearful in expressing my frustration.
That said, we have heard reports of women getting into arguments with male directors. But it’s always the woman in a subordinate position who gets branded as crazy.
I don’t think anyone is saying Wilde is crazy. Everyone thinks she was being inappropriate and possibly dishonest in some interviews, which sounds fair.
Then wasn’t Gemma pushed as the actor to promote the film? Or Gemma and Nick Kroll? Kiki Layne???
This film has a stacked cast, and it’s very odd that since the female lead is not able to do publicity it falls to…the director almost entirely, and her boyfriend the male lead for a few scraps.
If it was typical for directors to be the centerpiece of their film’s PR campaigns, I would agree with that the OW backlash is misogynist, but she’s putting herself front and center of the promotion. What else are we supposed to respond to when OW gives us only her mess?
I absolutely agree with this take. The continued media backlash over Wilde’s actions is far disproportionate to other problematic directors. There are so many other male directors who act far worse on set than OW did (and have the YouTube and criminal case receipts to prove it), but is anyone saying it has done serious and lasting damage to their careers? This has gotten out of hand.
I agree, it sounds like the issue is that she was occasionally absent from the set, which is unprofessional and annoying. But the repercussions seem to be far worse for Olivia than what male directors receive for very serious abusive behavior. I wonder if Flo would have behaved this way with a male director.
I also want to read reviews from female reviewers. I know it can make a big difference and in general female focused movies tend to have worse reviews because bros don’t get it.
40 crew members of every level (below and above line) put out a joint release saying this didn’t happen. That’s a strong case that it didn’t, but it’s interesting that Vulture, which is really New York Magazine would put something so gossipy in an article and not vet it.
Regardless, I still feel Olivia Wilde brought much of this on herself during promotion when she just couldn’t stop talking.
That said, her career is most definitely on the line. Let’s all remember that Catherine Hardwick directed the first (and best of that terrible franchise) Twilight movie which was a huge success, but because there were reports that she briefly cried once on that set she wasn’t asked back to direct any more Twilight films and really hasn’t done many features since. David O Russell can traumatize his cast and crew on every single one of his movies and that’s just fine. A woman cries once on set or does anything else that isn’t perfect and she never gets hired again.
She was also labeled difficult bc Stephenie Meyer is hella racist. They seriously butt heads bc Catherine wanted to diversify the cast but SM wouldn’t let her. That’s why only minor characters are not white (Laughter is fully white).
+1 @D re Hardwick.
Also re variety why are they using language like “studio totem pole” in 2022? Offensive and sloppy work
I hated what happened to Catherine after the first Twilight, even though the film was awful. The tone was so wrong.
I honestly don’t believe OW kept disappearing from set, that makes no sense at all and frankly sounds like jealous fanfic with a slice of slutshaming. I do believe something went down between the two of them and since OW has shown to be a manipulative and egocentric person, I‘m just going to assume she had at least a big part in it.
What I find interesting is the fact that the cast seems to have taken Florence‘s side.
Ok. So now I think Florence Pugh has so much dirt on OW. Why else would the studio let her get away with so little promotion? And why else does OW keep sucking up to her? There’s something rotten in Denmark.
The star of the movie is immunocompromised but the director decides to fly 7000 miles for a wedding with a co-star during filming after they had been shut down twice for Covid breaches
And no I do not think she was sneaking off with Harry during filming as her daughter was in the cast
@Fortuona, Florence is immunocompromised? What is her health issue? I’d never read that about her.
She has Tracheomalacia which is reason she was not rushing to do the extra rehersals in the UK . That was the reason she was living with ZB so early as her parents wanted her out of the UK for Covid and the reason they moved to Spain while she was little
I didn’t really care about any part of this story when people were keeping their mouths shut. Sudeikis served her on stage at an industry event. When both parties kept their mouths shut, the furor started to die down. Pugh was not liking any DWD instagram posts. Who cares? But then Olivia kept talking about her and Miss Flo kept keeping her mouth shut. Then Wilde-at-Heart is doing magazine interviews and saying things she should have kept her mouth shut about, and Shia comes in with receipts. Mode: Interest Piqued! Then she keeps talking and backpedaling and talking and blaming sexism and she just dug her own hole over and over again. She is bad at PR and should lay off trying to gain glory for herself and maybe people will quiet down about it too. Bottom line: she did some unprofessional sh*t on set and upset her lead(s) and heads of the studio. If she knew how not to center herself in all the drama, no one would be talking about all the drama.
I agree. I think Wilde may have other strengths, but PR does not seem to be one of them.
Olivia also did this weird post about her boyfriend, overly praising him for his work on the film and choosing to be in a woman-directed movie with a strong woman lead. The post essentially positioned him as the star of the movie and some critics were like—“Wait, the boy band guy can compete with an Oscar-nominated actor?”
At the end of the day, all that will matter is if the film makes money.
True and it’s opening numbers which seem to be good. Believe me, that’s all anyone really cares about $$$.
This whole scandal will 100% derail Olivia’s career, both as an actress and as a director. I’ll be shocked if she gets another high profile gig again.
If her movie makes money, I think she’ll get another shot.
I just wonder if she’ll learn how to do PR better.
Saw the movie with friends last night and it is genuinely awful. The pacing is terrible, the plot is nonsense, and in my opinion it does a real disservice to every POC actor with lines (such as Kiki Layne and Gemma Chan). Florence Pugh and Chris Pine do their best but they can’t salvage it. There were points in the film where my friend was literally snorting with laughter, and those moments were not meant to be funny!
I have no plans to see it but I hopped to Wikipedia to read the summary and find out what this erotic thriller full of female pleasure was about…… and was gob smacked that the basic plot was so unoriginal. I’ve seen it so many times. The execution would have to be really novel or revolutionary for it to not seem derivative.
I was like, “All these months of gossip and controversy, wrecked relationships, Instagram shade and spit, for *this*? THIS is the payoff?”
This seems very clear to me. It was such egregious behavior by the director that the very top of the studio gave the lead actress whatever she wanted to get through. And the other major established actor in the film was in solidarity.
And after all that, the director continued to tell big big lies in magazines. OW knew that her lead disliked her thus wouldn’t promote it. And no one else stepped up to promote it, or OW was happy to be on magazine covers to promote it herself. Neither is good, and then when given opportunities to maybe repair the situation or just promote the work, she went completely off script and lied about casting. She centered herself instead of the work.
Frankly I don’t think OW is very talented, but that aside, I think she got this opportunity after Booksmart, acted really unprofessionally all throughout this process from start to finish, and just kept absolutely making it worse.
I’d say the fault of all of this is squarely on her.
Something else I noticed, the body language in the header photo is interesting, IMO.
Olivia and the cast are posing on the red carpet with their arms around each other EXCEPT for Harry Styles. He kept his arms down by his side. Does that say something?
Am I reading too much into it? Did he forget to join the pose in the moment? His facial expression reads as “too cool for school” to me.
Florence and Olivia were clearly kept apart. Maybe it’s nothing but there’s been so much drama with this production I feel like everything can be examined.