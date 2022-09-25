Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin reconciled one month after she filed for divorce

A month ago, Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone, her husband of 25 years. Their three daughters are all “grown up” and somewhat out of the house, although the Stallone daughters are apparently filming a reality show, which also features Stallone and Flavin. The reasons for the divorce seemed shockingly mundane. Sources claimed that the age difference had begun to bother Flavin and that there were a lot of little conflicts about money and how Stallone made big purchases without checking in with Flavin. There seemed to be a looming divorce fight over real estate. Some said that Stallone was actually blind-sided by Flavin filing for divorce. Then something weird happened: the gossip dissipated quickly and Flavin and Stallone began talking to each other. Now it looks like they’ve reconciled.

Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, have decided to reconcile a month after the former model filed for divorce, his rep tells Page Six exclusively. “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” the spokesperson says. “They are both extremely happy.” Page Six can confirm that the order of abatement filed this week — which aims to put a hold on divorce proceedings — was submitted due to the fact that the couple are working things out. We’re also told the throwback photo that Stallone, 76, posted of him and Flavin, 54, holding hands Monday was “in his own way alluding to what was coming.” The “Rocky” star and the Serious Skincare founder have been married for 25 years and share three daughters: Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20. Flavin shockingly filed for divorce from the “Tulsa King” star in August in Palm Beach County, Fla., and was seen without her wedding ring shortly thereafter. Stallone then appeared to take permanent steps to cement the split by covering up two tattoos that he had gotten in honor of his wife.

[From Page Six]

Interesting, I guess. I wonder if Flavin intended the divorce filing as a wakeup call to Stallone, or if her original intention was to truly divorce him. It worked as a wakeup call, it seems. I halfway hope that she’s getting something out of this reconciliation, like a payout or her name on one of their properties, something like that. Also: isn’t an order of abatement different than simply asking for the divorce filing to be withdrawn? Is Flavin saying “no, we’re not getting a divorce” or is she saying “we’ve sort of reconciled for now but he’s still on notice.”

PS… At the end of the day, it would not surprise me if the Stallone girls’ reality show was a big factor in all of this. Like, the divorce filing could have been to generate some interest and scandal. And/or Flavin and Stallone got back together for the sake of the reality show.