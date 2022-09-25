Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin reconciled one month after she filed for divorce

A month ago, Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone, her husband of 25 years. Their three daughters are all “grown up” and somewhat out of the house, although the Stallone daughters are apparently filming a reality show, which also features Stallone and Flavin. The reasons for the divorce seemed shockingly mundane. Sources claimed that the age difference had begun to bother Flavin and that there were a lot of little conflicts about money and how Stallone made big purchases without checking in with Flavin. There seemed to be a looming divorce fight over real estate. Some said that Stallone was actually blind-sided by Flavin filing for divorce. Then something weird happened: the gossip dissipated quickly and Flavin and Stallone began talking to each other. Now it looks like they’ve reconciled.
Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, have decided to reconcile a month after the former model filed for divorce, his rep tells Page Six exclusively.
“They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” the spokesperson says. “They are both extremely happy.”
Page Six can confirm that the order of abatement filed this week — which aims to put a hold on divorce proceedings — was submitted due to the fact that the couple are working things out. We’re also told the throwback photo that Stallone, 76, posted of him and Flavin, 54, holding hands Monday was “in his own way alluding to what was coming.”
The “Rocky” star and the Serious Skincare founder have been married for 25 years and share three daughters: Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.
Flavin shockingly filed for divorce from the “Tulsa King” star in August in Palm Beach County, Fla., and was seen without her wedding ring shortly thereafter. Stallone then appeared to take permanent steps to cement the split by covering up two tattoos that he had gotten in honor of his wife.
Interesting, I guess. I wonder if Flavin intended the divorce filing as a wakeup call to Stallone, or if her original intention was to truly divorce him. It worked as a wakeup call, it seems. I halfway hope that she’s getting something out of this reconciliation, like a payout or her name on one of their properties, something like that. Also: isn’t an order of abatement different than simply asking for the divorce filing to be withdrawn? Is Flavin saying “no, we’re not getting a divorce” or is she saying “we’ve sort of reconciled for now but he’s still on notice.”
PS… At the end of the day, it would not surprise me if the Stallone girls’ reality show was a big factor in all of this. Like, the divorce filing could have been to generate some interest and scandal. And/or Flavin and Stallone got back together for the sake of the reality show.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
To me it sounds like she met someone hot and younger than him and wanted an out, and then it fizzled out quickly, but I am a terrible person.
Oh snap! Hahahahah
I can’t believe this was only a month ago. Seems like ancient history, so much has happened since. Anyway, wish them luck. Nice for the girls if mom and dad can stay together and work out their differences.
Where exactly does Sly, at his age 73+, think he’s going after being married for 25+ years and 3 grown children?
He is lucky she stayed.
If I was her, I’d have gotten out long ago.
Whenever people talk about big age gaps and say they don’t mind them; they never seem to think about what that age gap is like in later life. Sure that guy might be vital in his 40s and 50s when you’re in your 20s and 30s; but when he gets into his 70s and 80s and you’re in your 50s and 60s..? That gap really starts to show. Energy levels, health issues, how you spend your time… it all becomes really apparent.
@snoozer – came to say this too. Age differences can be a source of stress and worry no matter how strong the relationship – more so the bigger the gap is as the parties get older
I agree with all of this. My friends and I willl turn 60 within the next year. One of us married someone 13 years older. He doesn’t want to do anything since Covid. I feel bad for her.
Also, since I’m old, I remember all of the old gossip about Stallone. He is gross. I can’t believe she stayed with him this long. Anyone remember his mother trying to make a buck off the name? And his brother was a singer. Lol Family.
ETA His daughters are beautiful. I wonder if he has anything to do with his other children. IIRC, his oldest has special needs.
His oldest son was Sage (who was in one of the Rocky films). He died in his 30s. The next oldest son, Sergeoh (I think), is autistic.
As we get older we contemplate our mortality even if we are wealthy. He probably scared to get older without someone to take care of him.
If she was worried about him spending a lot of money randomly, it makes sense that she filed. That puts a date on the joint assets and if he spent/bought something pricey after, it would be considered in the settlement.
But really, this all seems a little weird.
Sly had a horrible relationship with his son’s from his first marriage and if the rumors are true then he’s been cheating on Jennifer like forever. If I were her, I would divorce him now, take the money and run while you’re still young.
Definitely a publicity stunt.
Another website has a blind item implying that Stallone got one of his daughter’s friends pregnant. The friend got a nice payout to have an abortion, Jennifer got a nice payout just because, and all is well now.
No prenup. Big check for her.
Moptop, I read that blind too.
Rumors of Sly cheating for years.
Wonder if they are “back together” and going to live seperately?
Why would JF take him back?
She’d get 50% in LA divorce, I think.
What a wonderful storyline this will be for their new reality show. Straight out of the Kardashian playbook.
Does he regret the tattoo coverup now? I think they had to have at least briefly broken up because of that alone!