Nicholl: Prince William ‘simply can’t forgive’ Harry for refusing to be his wingman

Twenty-four hours before Queen Elizabeth II passed away, Omid Scobie’s weekly Yahoo UK column went up and it’s worth re-reading. It was all about Prince William and Prince Harry’s strained relationship and how neither of them is ready to bury any hatchet. Unlike the talking points issued straight from Middleton Manor and Kensington Palace, Scobie pointed out the thing that no other royal reporter ever likes to admit, which is that William did a lot of sh-t to Harry and Meghan behind-the-scenes, and Harry has good reason to not reconcile with William. Scobie quoted a family friend who said, “What [Harry] is waiting for is accountability… Many lines were crossed by William. He was at the centre of a number of painful moments, be it the actions of his own staff or turning his back when support was needed. It was a dark time and one that, so far, William has been unprepared to unpack.” Scobie also noted that William expects/demands an apology from Harry because Harry dared to speak about just a fraction of the sh-t he went through.

I bring this up because Katie Nicholl is currently promoting her latest book, The New Royals. It was excerpted in Vanity Fair, where sources lamented the idea that Harry and Meghan’s departure from the UK has been hard “particularly for William, whose young family has been thrust into the spotlight prematurely. He always expected Harry would be his wingman; there was a long-term plan in place for the brothers to work together and support one another.” Because everyone knows that William is incompetent and awful, “plans were in place” to ensure that William could hide behind his more charismatic workhorse brother indefinitely. William’s ass still hurts that Harry refused to stick around to be abused and bullied. Well, Nicholl had more to say in a new interview:

Prince William ‘simply can’t forgive’ Prince Harry for the way he has behaved – and ‘always thought his brother would be his wingman’, a royal expert has claimed. Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals – Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, claimed the new Prince of Wales, 40, is unlikely to let bygones be bygones – despite putting on a united front with the Duke of Sussex, 38, during a walkabout in Windsor following the Queen’s death. Speaking on Dan Wootton Tonight, Ms Nicholl said: ‘William simply can’t forgive [Harry], not just for his behaviour and what he’s done and how he’s done it, but look at how much now rests on William. He always thought Harry would be his wingman, now he’s doing it on his own. Thank goodness he’s got Kate by his side,’ added the author.

[From The Daily Mail]

Just in case anyone needed it underlined and head-bashed, Nicholl’s sources are almost entirely from Kensington Palace and Middleton Manor. And even she can’t sugarcoat it – a 40-year-old man is incandescent with rage because his younger brother refused to hang around indefinitely and “help” him. There have always been theories that William is jealous of Harry, jealous of Harry’s happy, loving marriage, jealous of Harry’s popularity and charisma, jealous of Harry’s ideas and work ethic. But I also think William is jealous of Meghan because she “got” Harry. Harry was supposed to be William’s toy. Anyway, just a reminder that for all of this talk that William “can’t forgive” Harry, Harry still wants accountability from William for all of the sh-t William did to him.