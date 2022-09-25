Nicholl: Prince William ‘simply can’t forgive’ Harry for refusing to be his wingman

Twenty-four hours before Queen Elizabeth II passed away, Omid Scobie’s weekly Yahoo UK column went up and it’s worth re-reading. It was all about Prince William and Prince Harry’s strained relationship and how neither of them is ready to bury any hatchet. Unlike the talking points issued straight from Middleton Manor and Kensington Palace, Scobie pointed out the thing that no other royal reporter ever likes to admit, which is that William did a lot of sh-t to Harry and Meghan behind-the-scenes, and Harry has good reason to not reconcile with William. Scobie quoted a family friend who said, “What [Harry] is waiting for is accountability… Many lines were crossed by William. He was at the centre of a number of painful moments, be it the actions of his own staff or turning his back when support was needed. It was a dark time and one that, so far, William has been unprepared to unpack.” Scobie also noted that William expects/demands an apology from Harry because Harry dared to speak about just a fraction of the sh-t he went through.
I bring this up because Katie Nicholl is currently promoting her latest book, The New Royals. It was excerpted in Vanity Fair, where sources lamented the idea that Harry and Meghan’s departure from the UK has been hard “particularly for William, whose young family has been thrust into the spotlight prematurely. He always expected Harry would be his wingman; there was a long-term plan in place for the brothers to work together and support one another.” Because everyone knows that William is incompetent and awful, “plans were in place” to ensure that William could hide behind his more charismatic workhorse brother indefinitely. William’s ass still hurts that Harry refused to stick around to be abused and bullied. Well, Nicholl had more to say in a new interview:
Prince William ‘simply can’t forgive’ Prince Harry for the way he has behaved – and ‘always thought his brother would be his wingman’, a royal expert has claimed.
Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals – Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, claimed the new Prince of Wales, 40, is unlikely to let bygones be bygones – despite putting on a united front with the Duke of Sussex, 38, during a walkabout in Windsor following the Queen’s death.
Speaking on Dan Wootton Tonight, Ms Nicholl said: ‘William simply can’t forgive [Harry], not just for his behaviour and what he’s done and how he’s done it, but look at how much now rests on William. He always thought Harry would be his wingman, now he’s doing it on his own. Thank goodness he’s got Kate by his side,’ added the author.
[From The Daily Mail]
Just in case anyone needed it underlined and head-bashed, Nicholl’s sources are almost entirely from Kensington Palace and Middleton Manor. And even she can’t sugarcoat it – a 40-year-old man is incandescent with rage because his younger brother refused to hang around indefinitely and “help” him. There have always been theories that William is jealous of Harry, jealous of Harry’s happy, loving marriage, jealous of Harry’s popularity and charisma, jealous of Harry’s ideas and work ethic. But I also think William is jealous of Meghan because she “got” Harry. Harry was supposed to be William’s toy. Anyway, just a reminder that for all of this talk that William “can’t forgive” Harry, Harry still wants accountability from William for all of the sh-t William did to him.
God, William is so Ugly now
Now Ms Dee let’s not get into the physical attributes shaming, it’s childish. Now if you really mean to say that William’s behavior toward his brother makes William look ugly I’m on board.
I think sometimes when someone is so rotten it doesnt matter how good looking they are… they simply ugly. And yes once upon a time William was a pin up but because he is so Dr Evil now no one even says that about him anymore, even if he still had all his hair.lol
I think people are simply shocked by the role reversal perhaps. When they were younger adults William was considered the looker, but then Harry rose in the ranking and has stayed there. I don’t think William is ugly – I think his ugly behaviour has coincided with his fall from on-high looks wise. I feel he is more natural than Kate when he is with people, from what I’ve seen of them at functions etc, but the well known anger issues behind the scenes have gnawed away at his inner being and these things reflect in your features. Ditto her.
No. He’s ugly. Inside and out.
Well now we wouldn’t have half the things to talk about if we didn’t shame physical attributes. Can we go on and talk about his sagging jowls now?
Ugly is as ugly does. And others are right — when you’re that ugly inside, it always seeps out and shows itself physically.
He does not give the impression of a happy, contented person. His (lack of) work indicates that he has no positive, imaginative, creative ideas, and if he does, his thoughts are petty, calculating, and vindictive. This is also evident in his appearance.
This has cost him his attractiveness, he has no charisma at all.
I think that charismatic people usually show sincere interest in others. We know that Will has no interest in other people, and he struggles to look and act sincere, so, no charisma.
“Look at how much now rests on William”? If you want and think you deserve the top job and the top wealth, then the accountability and weight of the job should rest on you. That’s how the world works. If he wanted PH to take equal responsibility, there should be equal rewards. If they want to think of themselves as a “firm” then they need to understand some basic principles like this.
William expected Harry to be his servant so to speak.
The question is why William feels entitled that Harry occupy a lower in status?
Is it the recognition that Harry is competent?
Why did he allow the staff to be disrespectful towards Harry and especially Meghan?
A whole Word!!!!
Exactly!
Unearned privilege is a scourge in society at every level. Birth should not entitle you to positions of power/authority over those born with less.
This. If the monarchy is a firm, act like a firm and reward the best workers accordingly. What they are suggesting is servitude for H&M.
Here’s the idea. Why doesn’t he pay the independent contractor known as Prince Harry a competitive rate. Who is popular and maybe expensive. They may have an opening for old time sake.
I visited The Fail yesterday and it was headline after front page headline of Meghan and Harry hate. Queen not yet a week in the tomb and this is all they have to talk about? It literally made me feel sick.
I saw it too but i will say this though, there is certainly more people voicing how sick they are of the Meghan hate. Even ones that arent particularly fans are sick of seeing these articles. The FB Daily Fail were there are real accounts and not bots like the site ,you can see real people telling the DF to put a sock in it. The funeral coverage were they should have had some sense and left them alone but didnt really opened peoples eyes to their sickening coverage.
The dm is going full throttle and it is do shrill and there are leave them alone comments now
True. People are beginning to post “this scathing attack is why she left the UK” as if the scales have fallen from their eyes. Reading the DM is like picking at a scab; I hate the site but it’s where the hatred of M&H started pretty much and I like to monitor their behaviour and attitudes.
Yup. There are a lot of people in the UK who hate the Sussex’s but they also don’t want to hear about them and wish they would disappear into oblivion. Previously, they would blame the Sussex’s for being “attention seekers”, but they are now realizing or finally acknowledging that it their own press that won’t shut up about them.
Because if the BM only talked about them when they are out promoting their projects, then could go months without mentioning them.
The articles don’t have staying power at the top anymore like they used too. They fall down the page within an hour.Also the stories quickly get rebutted on Twitter and start trending. It’s not the flex that KP and BP think they are.
It’s the only thing that sells their papers now.
It’s because there are like 5 royal books coming out at the same time. They have to get them out before Harry’s memoir.
It’s pure distraction. What else would people talk about?
How the king once dreamed of being the QC’s tampon? The Prince of Peggignton’s tendency to wander into random rose bushes? The Wales multiple residences when so many are struggling financially? How the King’s brother is a pedo rapist?
If people are not talking about H&M, that leaves the rest of the royal fam and they sure don’t want that. H&M being exiled to outsiders makes for a lot easier scapegoat.
You already have your Khate so why are you going on and on and on and on?
Apparently William having his Kate/hate is not enough. He must have Harry at his beck and call to make him look good.
This is een BS narrative told over and over again.
Why, in all this years, was any of Chucky’s siblings, ever ‘branded or appointed’ as his wingman/-woman, to help him to carry the weight of his (future) rein? Why did Betty never, at any point during her rein, had her only sister ‘branded or appointed’ as her wing woman?
As a reference. None of the European kings/queens have branded or installed any of their siblings as their wingman/-woman. Let alone the kings in the middel eastern or African countries.
Kingship/ queen ship is a one-person-rol.
Some have official support from other family members in a formal (government) capacity, not in a position to be fade away or to cover-up the wrong-doings of the monarch.. Like when the queen let the government give Andrew a position as a business ambassador (which he screwed-up).
We should stop echoing this UK media BS. William is just not fit for kingship, same as his father. That’s it, and they all should leave Harry, a grown man with his own family and responsibility as an provider for his family, alone. He is not asking his brother to help him to carry HIS responsibilities either.
One thing is very clear in my mind: Harry and Meghan both are more charming, charismatic and intelligent than William and Kate ever hope to be. William and Kate know this and they can’t and they won’t have Harry and Meghan steal their show in their own kingdom.
William needs to pick a battle, the way him and Katie seem to be unravelling he will probably make up with the Sussexes at some point lest he wants to be the common denominator. The War of Wales part deux will be interesting so he will need H and M more than ever.
I bet that’s what Willy is most pissed about: his plans to dump Kate off are now in jeopardy.
Willy planned to hoist her into Adelaide, divorce & move on.
Now he can’t, the image is family man is all he s got. So they can separate but not divorce I think.
Lol he is definitely stuck, he can never divorce her or even separate publicly, he has no achievements other than being happily married with kids, his popularity will tank if he leaves her.
If William REALLY wants to divorce Kate it would be SO easy to start briefing against her and her family to the point the public believe that staying with her is a liability for a future king. And he wouldn’t even have to make anything up. Just expose the truth.
I agree with Jean. He’ll never divorce her. I suspect he has behaved badly throughout their relationship and she has sanctioned it (yuck). If he did divorce her, her life would be hell; she’d have to move into a separate property, knowing her she’d go back to her mum’s house, and then share the kids but face the massive press interest on her own. If I were William I’d fear that once the kids were older she’d write a book. I wonder what pre nup was signed for this eventuality? William has simply learned to love (read accept) his captor.
Lol, if the crown prince wants a divorce, he will get one.
If William wants to pave the way for a separation/divorce, now would be a great time to start briefing against her. He’s probably got 10-15 years until Charles dies so if he starts leaking bullying rumors and that courtiers are tired of her not working, he might be able to dump her in a year or two. Any fuss she makes will be a fairly distant memory by the time he’s king (IF he’s ever king).
Snuffles- I kind of wonder if that’s what’s going on with the kkkate trending. William isn’t mentioned. Kate is the full bully who ran the sussexes away.
It’s possible that deep down William wants to make up with the Sussexes or at least Harry, primarily bc it would make him look good and maybe he could use Harry again in some way. But if he can’t admit to siding with the DM against Meghan then I’m not sure how that’s gonna happen if Harry wants accountability.
I also think that William hates that Meghan is a true help-mate to Harry, that they work together so successfully and really enjoy each other’s company. As Harry said recently, many members of his family have difficult time living and working together which he doesn’t understand cuz he has a wonderful work/life partner.
His family has ego and jealousy issues.
You think.
William is upset that Harry actually loves his wife, that Harry can feel and express love.
Nothing about it is performative.
All of these royal “experts” are insisting that it would be shockingly tacky of Harry to release his book after the Queen’s passing, yet they haven’t hesitated to rush their own books out less than a week after her funeral. They’ve been exploiting the Sussexes’ (especially Meghan’s) presence there to fuel interest in their anonymously sourced gossip, which seems disrespectful both to the bereaved and to the late queen.
Good point.
The one by Valentine Low (what a name) is particularly scummy. Even people on the DM are getting sick of the attack on Meghan just a few days after the funeral. Talk about cashing in. I read that Harry is delaying/doing rewrites on his book because of the queen’s death. It shows his grace and dignity, but in one way I wish he would leave it be and just publish later.
Those stories about Harry delaying and doing rewrites of his memoir are tabloid fan fiction. There is no truth to them. Neither Harry or his publisher have issued any public statements regarding the status of his memoir.
@Sparrow: The alleged rewrites or delay of the book has not been confirmed by Harry. This is just speculation by the press. So be careful with what you are reading.
Once again, there is no legitimate source stating that Harry is delaying anything. Especially to add another chapter. The book is finished, it passed legal checks and will drop when the publisher wants it to drop. And the publisher could give two shits about the royal family’s fee fees. If he wants to add additional chapters, it could be next year in the paperback version.
Thanks. That is really good to know and a relief. I want the book to stay as is.
All these Royal Rota books recycle the same tabloid stories over and over from unnamed sources. Their writing is one sided and basically H&M are wrong and to blame for everything. There’s no attempt at balanced writing and no new factual revelations. These Royal Rats seek to cash in by pretending to be Royal experts. They dread Harry writing his own story because that income stream dries up. Who wants to read their lies when you can read the truth straight from Harry.
When the scapegoat child finally revolts, the rest of the family simply cannot handle that the gig is up.
They’ll try anything to get him back, threats to manipulation to pleading to rage.
Also, like I always say, the idea that the RF is put upon because they are Royal is ridiculous: they are more than amply compensated for any “service”. The very idea that living in such extreme wealth with a payout of events to equalize is insulting.
@Kokiri, I am 100% on all you said. And as I read the article, it dawned on me that H&M were able to see just how much Wills needed him and would need him and so they knew the house of cards would fall quickly once they left. As others have said here before, it’s an abusive type of relationship and in a way, they are enablers (the BaRF). History has shown what happens when you have a temperamental and entitled person in power – no one is safe – so cut your loses and leave.
And so sorry Wailses, along with your extreme wealth and all that comes with it comes service. That’s how the world works and it’s 2022. They are no longer needed to forge an army together to keep the realm intact. As future KoE and head of the Church of England he should know – To whom much is given, much will be required.
Everyone laid off William when Diana died so he would not be overwhelmed. When he went to college, everyone had to lay off William so he would not be overwhelmed. After he graduated, he skipped royal duties so he would not be overwhelmed because he had a lifetime to serve. Once he got married, he and Kate got to hide out so they could have a good start to their marriage and not be overwhelmed.
He’s been pampered and treated with kid gloves his entire life to the point where the collective impression of him now is of a man-baby who needs a protective bubble around him and his brother is required to keep him company and safe from the pressures of the world. William is never going to be able to step up and sustain any kind of work load, neither will Kate. It’s nice that Harry is not there for them to hide behind anymore. William is kicking himself for ending up in the job alone with lazy Kate. Hope all those tricks he played on Harry and Meghan were worth it.
Then Kate had to research her charities and will wanted to do air ambulance work
Thanks, I never thought of his situation in that way. He’s been pampered and excused his entire life. Now, it’s sweet that after his crappy entitled behaviour toward the Sussexes, he finds himself in even a worse situation than even he could have imagined. So sweet!
If William doesn’t have Harry to make him look good, then he’s going to go after George and Charlotte to use as props. I hope he lets them grow up first. If Kate is really the “hands on mother” she/CarolE claim she is then she will step up herself for the sake of those kids. We’ll see what happens.
It is wills way or the highway so he has to thrust his children in the spotlight did he want harry to have no life William is the worst
William approaches the magical mirror and asks: Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the better looking and more charming brother, I or Harry? The mirror answers: your royal highness how many times do I have to tell you? It’s prince Harry you fool.
But he doesn’t Have To thrust his children into the spotlight — beyond cultivating some general interest in George as the FFK. Putting the spotlight on the kids is a choice that William and Kate are actively making, even though William himself realizes how damaging doing this could be for his kids. If William is truly as incapable as he appears, all he has to do is be a consistent figurehead for other people’s projects. He —and Kate — could carve out interests and support them publicly, while other people do the work. All he has to do is be consistent.
I’ve wondered why William doesn’t use playing polo to support charities more than he does — and if it’s as simple as that he can’t tolerate the possibility of losing.
Hard agree. I’m really not into this whole thing of the poor Cambridge children and how Harry and Meghan have hurt them. How they’ll be forced into the spotlight earlier just bc their uncle and aunt….moved away. Like you said, that’s a choice William and Kate are making. They don’t have to do that and could tell the rota to fuck off. But they won’t bc they’re trying to keep the press happy. Their priority is themselves.
“He always expected Harry would be his wingman; there was a long-term plan in place for the brothers to work together and support one another.”
This was never a two way mutual support situation. It was always William leaching Harry dry and never giving anything in return.
I doubt William will ever realize or acknowledge this in his lifetime, but maybe the Cambridge kids witnessing this now will break the cycle as adults. Especially since they have Uncle Harry and Auntie Meghan to look to as a blueprint.
When Harry asked for support from William, he got none. So yeah, not reciprocal in the least.
Will and Kate was the problem, why would Harry ask for support, after the documentary on the South African tour he publicly called Harry ‘fragile’.
Harry never needed anything from William?
But the monarchy isn’t about reciprocal anything. Everyone is a servant of the monarchy and the monarch is a servant of God. The RF has to deal with icky real life details – like getting enough money to live the way they want to live, and sending out heralds to sing their praises so that more money can keep coming in, and occasional public appearances so that even more money can come in – but, the basic model is that of a one-way street.
What we, as normal human beings, don’t get is that the RF and those who support them have had centuries of thinking this way – it’s practically genetic at this point. When Meghan said she thought things would be fair, they just heard a record scratch – like, Wha? Does not compute.
Yeah, centuries of inbreeding will do that. 🙄😬
Well @Eurydice they should stop with the lie about being a family and how Will and Kate have “stable, middle class values” and all that b.s. Maybe a hundred or more years ago when the royal family could be hidden away shrouded in mystery you could get away with that. But in this age its pretty plain to see that this family is not “stable” or “middle class” or even have values and they have a lot more in common with some other “royal” despots than not.
@MsIam – from what I’ve read it was TQ who pushed for the family image and for the “working royals” image. Perhaps this was her way of modernizing the monarchy and making it seem as if they worked for a living, I don’t know.
As for middle class values, I suppose that means whatever values the middle class has. People use the words a lot, but I don’t know that anyone agrees on what they actually entail. All I can tell is that William wasn’t brought up in the middle class and Kate was. And, in general, I think everybody knows that that this is a fiction because the public doesn’t really want a monarchy that’s middle class – what’s the point of all the pomp and palaces and jewels and ermine if the royals are just regular folks?
Of course the RF have more in common with royal despots than with regular people – they *are* royal despots at heart. It’s just that they’ve had to give up the “despot” part in order to survive. They’ve accepted the leash and agreed to stay ornamental, but that doesn’t erase a millennium of indoctrination.
I don’t know how Katie Nicolle can continue to show her face after she lied about Harry having a crush on Meghan 2 years before he met her. Is she not embarrassed? Also, does anybody find it odd that she’s discussing this with Dan Wootton on what is supposed to be a “factual” news channel? I can’t even imagine CNN inviting a Kardashian biographer to debate on gossip about the Kardashian family. The UK is weird country
I always think how empty these people are. Didn’t Dan Wootton say Meghan was his Diana, rubbing his hands in glee – like he was going to run her into the ground while making as much money off her as possible. Dan Wootton looks as nasty and unattractive as he is on the inside.
Dan is the UK’s Perez Hilton. He is a stupid gossip that no one respects and everyone hates.
This same Katie wrote an article about Doria moving to England. She had the audacity to talk about the decor for the new space. This woman merrily makes up her own stories and with wide eyed wonder reports them to the public.
The other day I forgot that I don’t watch ET and it was on and tjst ass kissing to the white royals Kevin Fraser was talking to Katie Nichols. I noticed how vile and easy to believe anything untrue and humiliating some people in the American media are about Harry and Meghan. It really bothered me because one, he is a fellow Black American, like show some backbone and dignity and push back on these British racist clowns. But then I remembered that not all black folks are kinfolks.
And 2, why are these people so jealous of Meghan like she stole their man, Harry was ever ever going to look your way. Get over it Katie.
Of course a lot rests on William. That’s why he gets the money, the palaces, the land, the perks. This is a hierarchical family and William is almost at the top.
Sometimes I wonder if the whole “William NEEDS Harry when he’s king” is just because William is lazy as eff and and everyone knows that and Harry leaving has everyone in a panic for that reason, not anything deeper related to rage etc. Harry was supposed to be his Anne but without William working like Charles.
“Harry was supposed to be his Anne but without William working like Charles.”
Yes! Hardworking yet perpetually dull and in the background never taking any of the public’s attention.
Agree with you, William wants all the princely perks but none of the actual work.
Not only does Charles work hard (gotta give him that), but he certainly never expected “his Anne” to accept being fed to the tabloids as distraction when everything went down with Princess Diana. Anne certainly has been a workhorse for the monarchy, but she’s also always been protected, respected, and her family has never been trashed repeatedly by staff and “courtiers”.
I don’t know if Harry and Meghan would have ultimately stayed, but in their interviews, they’ve been really clear (even Harry despite his hatred of the firm) that they were prepared to “do their duty”, but that the issue was not just not being protected, but being proactively fed to the tabloids to protect William. I think it’s possible Harry would have been William’s “wingman”, his “Anne”, at least for some period of time, if he and his family were treated at all respectfully.
Yes, I think it’s as simple (and complicated) as “Harry disturbed the natural order.” In general, there seems to be some cloudy thinking going on. If Will had been self-aware and pragmatic about needing Harry as a wingman, then he wouldn’t have pushed out H&M. If the RF had had its priorities in order with regard to Will’s laziness, then they wouldn’t have pushed out H&M.
But everyone seemed to think the “natural order” was something inviolate. Harry said “No, service to the crown is not the highest duty on the planet. You guys aren’t gods, you’re just people and not very nice ones, at that.” Blasphemy, really.
Excellent points!
Even though Charles and Diana had a bad marriage, they managed to do hundreds of engagements per year each. And this was with babies and young kids not in school full time.
There was never any discussion of Charles needing Andrew or Anne to be future king.
This discussion that William needs Harry as wingman is because William has never done the work and he married someone even lazier and incompetent than him.
As it stands the three kids are in school full time so William and Kate have plenty of time to do hundreds of engagements per year. They chose not to.
Bullyiam has chosen to dedicate his energy to his prolific side life. Somebody has to pick up the slack in the workload department.
And will got above himself wanting to be the one to approve or disapprove of Meghan as a bride for harry
Doesn’t William have Kate, the savior of the monarchy, early years expert and peacemaker? Why does he need Harry? We never get articles claiming that Harry needs William. William needs to grow up. He is a 40 year old man and his need for his younger brother to be his ‘wingman’ is pathetic and sad. It also proves how many know William will make an awful king and the responsibility would have been with Harry.
Kate was expected to clean up the mess she started, she was filled with envy, behaved badly then projected that onto Meghan.
She was leaking stuff to that awful tabloid media via staff members and when it got too close. She let them go and projected that on to Meghan.
That was part, stop that behaviour and help save them from ill-repute.
In terms of work, the best out of William is 5 days a month, that number increases if there’s an event like the jubilee then all attendance are included.
He needs to do something, maybe seek help??
I don’t know about you guys, but Kate isn’t ever by William side, she is dutifully and dully and sleepily following behind him because this big cry baby can’t stand to have his wife as his equal by his side and Kate , well she would be a doormat for life if it means getting those Crown Jewels except when the occasional moments happen and I noticed they seem to happen a lot these days when she momentarily forgets about those jewels and she snaps at him and rolls her eyes
And if one ,more royal ass Kissing commentator tells me one more time that Willy can’t forgive what Harry has done, I might pull out my hair.
William set his his employee to help the daily mail destroy Harry wife.
William told Robert Lacey that Harry wife was that bloody woman and unhinged.
William sets his pals in the British media to write hurtful disgusting disparaging things about Harry wife every damn day.
So William can go sit the f down and shut the f up and take all his media pals with him.
And then he can try to grow the f up and maybe then he can see that what he wants isn’t always what he will get despite the fact that he has been raised to think differently.
Has anyone ever gotten the feeling that Willy is also big mad that Meghan won’t look his way? Like he expected because he is the fk she should find him appealing and she just doesn’t.
Agree with everything you wrote. It’s mind boggling the constant gas lighting. The BM and Rota Rats have one shared agenda and it is the same regardless of the facts and truth: Harry and Meghan are in the wrong for walking away and need to apologize for telling their truth. The messaging is so one sided and relentless. I guess the adage that if you tell a lie often and long enough it become the truth applies.
To your last point, I think that Meghan might be one of the few —or only — people in William’s adult life who has approached him simply as one person to another. She has probably questioned him, and even openly disagreed with him — which challenges his shallow image of himself that’s been constructed on a base of other people’s flattery.
I’m also wondering what Kate hopes for — and how her treatment of Meghan might have been impacted by Kate’s own limits and limitations.
This is the same William who would have been quite happy to exile Harry and Meghan to Africa.
Reading your comment makes it even more clear to me just why William dislikes Meghan so much. Meghan represents everything William wants and does not have. Not only is she Black (a mortal sin for the BRF) but she is the key to Harry’s strength and Harry is not willing to sacrifice everything she brings to his life just to live life as William’s scapegoat/wingman.
William is jealous that :
Harry didn’t need to wait 10 years and test the waters to find his soulmate.
Harry has in Meghan a partner with shared goals and ideals who works well together with him in business as well as family matters.
Harry has in Meghan someone that truly loves him, not just the titles he can give her.
Harry has with Meghan someone who has his best interest in developing as an individual and finding his own true happiness, and was willing to take the risk with him to leave the system he’s felt trapped in his entire life.
Harry and Meghan support each other unfailingly in the face of hatred and vitriol on a worldwide stage. They are each other’s rock.
William has none of this. Every time he sees Meghan he’s reminded that this exists, and he, the FK of England DOESN’T HAVE ANY OF IT. And being FK won’t get it for him either. He’s jealous of the Sussexes bond. Everything he does to break it, just makes them stronger as couple. It makes all of Will’s incandescent rage well up to the top. Kate is mad because she wishes William would be with her the way Harry is with Meghan. So together they are trying to destroy what they know they (the Wales’) don’t possess.
Too bad William. Stay mad. Harry and Meghan share a love you’ll never have.
I know it has been said before, but no other monarch has needed a sibling as some sort of permanent crutch and certainly not to the degree that they interfered in their sibling finding a spouse and having their own personal life. William’s expectation demonstrates the extraordinary disrespect he has for his brother’s wellbeing and a sense of entitlement to controlling other people’s lives that is concerning, even for a Royal! Thank god Harry got away from him! If I were the rest of the extended family, I would be very concerned about the younger minor Royals and the fact that William appears to view his relatives’ entire purpose of existence as supporting him without care for their own views of how they want to live. Who is he going to demand step in and do the work he expected of Harry? Louise? Whoever it is, they certainly won’t get anything out of it, but will just be expected and if they refuse what? We’ll have another person being the punching bag of the tabloids, fed to the RR by William and his gross courtiers? Yuck
W has K but she is no Diana or Anne is she? Is all this anger, resentment and bitterness against H for having a happy and successful marriage and work partnership whereas W and K are equally lazy and aren’t hiding their boredom with each other in public. The ship has sailed with H and M so it is up to W and K to make the best of their situation either together or apart. All are adults and have the right to self determination and to live their lives as they see fit. What I find sad is W and K now dragging their own children out as buffers. It is the kids who are trapped in this unhealthy cycle of belonging to the BM.
I believe it was in Tina Brown’s book where she said that William was upset that Meghan took Harry away from him. So I think there’s some truth to that and I don’t think it started when they left the UK. Since they got engaged Harry stopped doing engagements with William and Kate and I think that upset them.
That is crazy, like Harry is a puppy or toy that belonged to William. But to be honest, that dynamic exists in regular families. When we got married, my SIL who was a single parent had a lot of issues with the fact that my husband couldn’t be at her beck and call anymore, like a surrogate spouse. It was like she felt she and her kids should always come first. I’ve seen it with parents too when the kids get married. I guess combined with money, fame and power its like conflict on steroids. Sometimes cutting ties is the only way, but I think the onus is on Harry’s family is to accept things have changed and don’t have control. Which has got to be mind blowing if you are the king, lol.
Dude is anointed by God to be the boss of everybody. I hope A lot rests on his shoulders bc if you really believe that shit, who else’s would it rest on?! These people man.
What Willy wanted was a whipping boy, not a wingman. There is a huge difference there. As the older one Will was to lookout for Harry, protect Harry. What a f*cling ugly failure Will is. Disgusting.
Thank God Harry has Meghan.
Can the RR please explain how one crown fits two heads? Will wants the big job so he can on with doing the work. I can’t recall any stories about Charles needing any of his siblings to rule. I’m starting to suspect that the RR knows something serious is up with William that the public don’t know yet.
Lol, no one cares about William’s forgiveness. Stay mad.
Indeed. The dude has no moral standing.
William behaves better in public toward the Sussexes than his wicked wife of Wales. She must really be getting put out to pasture by Willnot and blames them for it, or cannot stand the fact that they’re happy and committed, and the most she might get out of all this is a crown, duties, but no glory or love. If she were really Diana’s protege, she’d divorce Willyawn and find someone fabulously wealthier.
William should have advocated for the Sussexes to be half in half out if he wanted Harry’s help.
Exactly. But he and the rest of the Royal Family mistakenly believed that Harry and Meghan would have failed and crawled back to them within a year.
William and his wife’s intolerable behaviour is the main reason for the Sussexes needing to remove themselves from the toxic environment.
Why would he volunteer to be an advocate on their behalf?
“He always thought Harry would be his wingman, now he’s doing it on his own. ” what exactly is he doing on his own? Judging by the royal calendar he hardly does anything, apart from meetings with his team (we don’t really know if he even attends them, probably, the team discuss and they simply inform him) , phone calls (!), and, now and then, some public appearances where he just offers a smile, a “thanks” etc. He even wants help with that? Is he really so incompetent? Those RR don’t do him any favors with this kind of statements in their haste to criticize Harry once more.
I guess nobody remembers 2019 when the royals went FULL TILT into the “future of the family” making it clear that Harry had no place in the future???? It was all about the succession and Charles and William’s family. They made it exceedingly clear that Harry was not needed.
Thanks for reminding me. Yes it was December 2019 when they thought that Harry and Meghan were just in vacation. The Palace via the press did put out the word that Harry wasn’t part of the future. I guess they never believed that Harry would leave.
That was mainly William’s punitive vision. He started using the threat of disinheritance as a means of control.
It backfired.
Charles was all for it as well. Remember he was the one who cut Harry off and took away his security.
Can you imagine the press saying the same thing about President Biden or Bill Gates or Hillary Clinton or Kamala Harris – famous people with jobs that bigger and more impactful than Wiliam’s decorative role? None of them needed a sibling to share the load and certainly none of them have complained to the press about their sibling growing up, getting married and pursuing their own career and family life. It’s so odd and sad.
I do not understand how Wills young family is “thrust into the limelight “
Are the kids doing Harry’s events? How exactly has Harry forced these kids to work?
Exactly! Will had the choice to stand on his own or to pretend he can stand his own wife, and instead he was like nah, let’s use the kids instead. The children being “thrust into the limelight” is a situation entirely of his own making. He wouldn’t need to use them as tabloid fodder if his own closet weren’t chock-full of skeletons he was desperate to keep the media quiet on.
Also, bringing the kids to engagements doesn’t have to mean dressing them up like bankers and making them stand about silently and shake hands. They could bring them to an event with other children and (gasp!) have them play sports or have fun at a park or whatever. But we can’t have them mingling with the commoners so a suit and tie it is!
#KatieNichollisaliar
#Abolishthemonarchy
OMG. William, put on your big boy breeches. You’re going to be monarch. MONARCH. It’s always been a single person job. It’s right there in the name.
It’s pretty simple: William needs Harry to make up for his laziness, lack of charm, and lack of intelligence. William also needs Harry to serve as distraction from any negative stories about William.
The “you can’t be half in, half out” was to keep Harry subservient to William and the crown. Nobody thought Harry would chose to fully leave. Nobody thought once Harry left that he’d succeed.
This is why they harp on Netflix, Spotify, and the memoir. They can’t stand that Harry is capable of existing on his own.
Now that Will is PoW, it’s going to get worse. He really needs something to make him look better.
I think he is unwell and cannot cope with the responsibilities.
Having acknowledging that fact, he does not well with others.
He was prematurely promoted and had no business making important decisions concerning his brother and his wife.
POW refused his brother the same opportunity that he enjoyed at the beginning of his marriage. He had a part time position in Wales where he did very little work.
The business deals of the Sussexes means financial independence, they get to be productive members of society without the use of inherited titles.
Titles open the door, productivity and profitability in output keep the Sussexes firmly in demand.
William is just being himself, for better or worse.
It is no one’s problem.
As long as H & M keep doing, and are strategic with their talking they’ll continue to be more successful than these deeply damaged people briefing against them
Interestingly, we have not once heard any of these royal sycophants claim that Henry had made up the narrative around William’s jealousy, possessiveness, deterrent racist rhetoric, and sabotage of Meghan through staff briefing. None of them has attempted to belie or disprove the Sussexes’ allegations. Why?
Instead, the so called experts obsessively refer to William’s godly power to grant or deny forgiveness, no matter who’s at fault for creating a hostile environment around Henry’s nuptials, Meghan’s pregnancy, and Archie’s christening.
In their crooked rationale, Meghan is expected to be Karen’s lady in waiting looking up to her from every corner of the ball room while fu…king William (future king, of course 🤥) can take it out on Harry the wingman. I believe there’s no need or obligation for reconciliation, but the Royal Family has an agenda for conveniently weaponizing the notion if reconciliation: this whole notion of extending an olive branch is a faux peace offering designed to guilt the Sussexes into a one-way subservience deal.
They are given a script to write, that is not in it.
They are paid to follow the script, drunk with self importance, they are betting that they can destroy any one’s reputation by simply repeating untruths.
It is up to their customers.
It’s one thing to be close with your siblings, but if you cannot function as an adult without having your brother beside you then it’s absolutely a ‘you’ problem. Do they get that they make William seem unwell when they wring their hands and exclaim that he can’t possibly do his job if Harry isn’t there to do it with him? Like it’s actually sick if at 40 you still expect your brother to prioritize your life and family over his own. Call me crazy but jealousy, insecurity, and codependency aren’t exactly the qualities you want to see in a king.
If he is unwell, it is his responsibility to seek help.
If that fails, and he is unfit: appoint a regent to stand for his heir should this occurrence takes place before George is 18.
Harry left the job in the armed forces to fill in some of grandfather’s roles upon his retirement.
He also chose to help his brother until George was old enough to attend events.
Bill realizes he is one heartbeat away from the Crown now and he would have to deal with responsibilities like the daily red boxes, And Kate becoming Counsellor of State? She’s not even on the Privy Council after 11 years with the Firm. William is mad he & Kate will face more scrutiny now and it will come out Bill is unfit for office. Being Diana’s son will only get you so far.
So Bower, Nichols, Levin, and Low all have books out at around the same time. Was this meant to create chaos to overshadow Meghan’s podcast and Harry’s book? Because otherwise isn’t this bad planning? Are derangers willing to shell out for all of these books?
To get out their fictional stories before the truth emerges.
One last grab at the gravy boat.
Watching the videos of William and Harry over the last few days, my main impression was that William was relieved and, if not happy, then satisfied to have Harry with him. As if he drew comfort from Harry’s presence.
Very different from the funeral of PP, where William was clearly sitting on a horse so high it would have taken his head off as he rode through the Arc de Triomphe.
I mean, in recent days we have seen him reach out to Harry (and Meghan) in a way he has not been able to in recent years. To me, that was something completely different. I do not think it was just for show. Whatever the reason, I got that impression.
Harry was having none of it, LOL.
ETA And yes, I fully agree that William is jealous that Meghan got Harry, that Harry is happy without him. He’s jealous and lonely and unhappy, and it’s all his own fault.
Unfortunately its all a lie because he has been briefing harder than ever against Harry and Charles. People keep saying Will doesn’t want the responsibility but he is sure giving the impression of someone trying to elbow everyone else out of the way to get to the top.
The tabloid briefings have been out of control, right? You’d think that everyone would observe a grace period after the death of a monarch, but Wills, Charles, Sophie, Andrew, Angela and every single anonymous bootlicker on the payroll have been leaking nonstop over the past two weeks, mostly about the Sussexes (although, pardon the threadjack, I would love to discuss Charles changing the locks on Angela).
well william, boo-freakin-hoo. grow up and do your job or abdicate. it’s YOUR fault H&M got out of there. if YOU and YOUR wife hadn’t teamed up with the press to make working and living in the UK so unbearable, they’d still be there. they WANTED to work, they WANTED to uphold that sh*t institution but YOU and YOUR coat hanger for a wife couldn’t handle another couple being the least bit popular. they were hard working, isn’t that what you need? YOU could’ve teamed up with them, their popularity could’ve rubbed off on YOU. but noooo those 2 brain cells you and your wife share combusted at the thought. well guess what? now you have no one and its exactly what you deserve. I hope every time you look at your kids, you hear the countdown of their fleeting freedom. that’s YOUR. FAULT.
We should stop echoing this RRs and UK media BS narrative of Harry as Williams wingman, told over and over again.
Why, in all this years, was any of Chucky’s siblings, ever ‘branded or appointed’ as his wingman/- woman, to help him to carry the weight of his (future) rein? Why did Betty never, at any point during her rein, had her only sister ‘branded or appointed’ as her wing woman?
As a reference. None of the European kings/queens have branded or installed any of their siblings as their wingman/- woman. Let alone the kings in the middel eastern or African countries.
Kingship/ queen ship is a one-person-rol.
Some have official support from other family members in a formal (government) capacity, not in a position to be fade away or to cover-up the wrong-doings of the monarch. Like when the queen let the government give Andrew a position as a business ambassador (which he screwed-up anyway).
The fact of the matter is that William is just not fit for kingship, same as his father. That’s it, and they all should leave Harry, a grown man with his own family and responsibility as an provider for his family, alone. He is not asking his brother to help him to carry HIS responsibilities.
I worry about George will is such a control freak he may keep George from living his own life and disapproving of the woman George wants to marry
Until they are willing to honestly address the elephant in the room: William’s constant need to denigrate his brother and the Duchess. His unreasonable expectations and cowardly conduct.
This is an exercise in futility.
William needs his four S. Harry was one of them, he was the supply, the other three are safety, sex and security.
Until he accesses mental therapy, this will be his sad song, his slanderous take on the state of his situation.
What William did to Harry (and Meghan) is reprehensible. He’s a spoiled, lazy, entitled and jealous man-child who hasn’t matured into someone who has empathy, a sense of remorse and a desire to better himself. His way of dealing with his egregious behaviour is to lash out and blame everyone else — to project his own bad qualities onto everyone around him, especially to Harry because he’s pathologically jealous of Harry’s accomplishments. He knows in every other way than the order of birth, he’s the “lesser” brother and can’t stand it. This isn’t a case of not being able to forgive Harry for refusing to be his wingman, he can’t stand the fact that Harry had the smarts, the focus, the determination and the good character to step away from a untenable situation that was consuming his life and making his wife suicidal. It all boils down to jealousy which, as we all know, is the cornerstone of narcissism.
Probably deranged will not buy the new books they can just say oh he is right or she is right and spend no money
Treating Diana so shabbily, divorcing her and her subsequent death was the first fatal blow against that family and it’s been downhill since. The final nail in the coffin is the treatment Duchess Meghan was/is receiving. It put into focus how unqualified Chuck & bill really are. Do the Brits really want Chuck or Bill as head of the church? It’s a clusterf@ck. If Bill really needs Harry so badly, why did he force him out? If Harry were to dump Duchess Meghan & his kids & go crawling back to Bill, how is that a good look for the RF? It would ruin Harry. Not that he would ever consider it. I just don’t think this mess can ever be fixed. Bill has dug himself into a deep hole, and I don’t see how he can undo any of this.
Ugly is as ugly does. And others are right — when you’re that ugly inside, it always seeps out and shows itself physically.
I totally agree with fellow CB member Jade’s post. This is very self-evident in one main person’s case===> Take-A-💩 Trump! He has soooo much hatred/malice towards different people (women, POCs, LGBTQIA persons, persons with different political views, etc.) to the greater degree that he was the instigating element that threatened U.S.A.’s democracy!🤬 Whatever is bad on the inside will show up on the outside! 👆☝🏽
Every time I read articles like this, I get the impression that they never expected Harry to marry anyone. I think
they wanted the fun bachelor uncle to just hang around, to do the heavy lifting, be fodder for princess fantasies, and be condescended toward. I didn’t follow them before Meghan but was Harry really that big a wingman before? I got the impression that none of them did a whole lot in terms of the bread and butter stuff, but at least Harry did tours and had his causes like Invictus and African Parks that he really worked at. What were the Wales/Cambridges doing then? They really think they did nothing wrong, even when you see their blatantly rude behavior towards Harry and his wife. It seems to be a lot of pleading for Harry to come back while trying to once again attack Meghan at the same time. Make it make sense.
Things are getting bumpy already with Camilla’s authorized biography. The knives are out. The story about Andrew trying to replace Charles when William was a teenager is an example. Now might be a good time for the Firm to blame Kate for Megxit. Her jealousy over Harry and mean girl actions during the walkabout and not letting Meghan take her seat first at the funeral support that narrative. He can just say that Kate and her staff made up all the bullying stories and he believed her until Meghan cane out with the receipts. They can definitely make Kate out as an attention whore if William wanted to divorce her. He could also emphasize how much time he had to spend catering to Kate rather than his duties. William would suffer less damage to his reputation than his father because it looks like he at least tried to make the marriage work. Whereas Kate went after William for the title not for him. However if he still wants in the marriage then they really need deep counseling.