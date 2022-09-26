Low: Why did it take two years for the ‘courtiers’ to deal with the Sussex problem?

Valentine Low’s Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown continues to be excerpted in the Times. Unlike the excerpts we’ve gotten from Katie Nicholl’s book and Angela Levin’s book, Low seems to be breaking some news here and there, whereas Nicholl and Levin are merely recycling old stories in really stupid ways. This one excerpt about the final negotiations for the Sussexit was particularly interesting, because Low editorializes into his summary, basically saying that all of his sources – the courtiers – did an exceptionally bad job managing two stars of the royal family, then the courtiers compounded all of their own errors by f–king up the exit negotiations. Some highlights:
Different exit scenarios: The people sitting around the table went through five different scenarios, which ranged from Harry and Meghan spending most of their time being working members of the royal family, but having a month a year to do their own thing, to them spending most of their time privately, but doing a select number of royal activities. There was, according to more than one source, a positive atmosphere in the room: they wanted to find a solution. At one stage, Alderton made the point that if they could get this right, they would be solving a problem for future generations of the royal family who were not in the direct line of succession.
The palace still wanted to control the Sussexes no matter what: By the end of the week, the five scenarios had been worked through. The view from the palace establishment was that, however much time Harry and Meghan spent away from royal duties, anything they did would reflect on the institution. That meant that the normal rules about royal behaviour would apply. They should not act or take decisions in order to gain financial or other material benefits for themselves, their family, or their friends. But the Sussexes wanted their freedom: freedom to make money, freedom to dip their toes into American politics. There was no way for the two sides to reach an agreement on that point.
They blame it all on QEII: Crucially, it was the Queen who took the view that unless the couple were prepared to abide by the restrictions that applied to working members of the royal family, they could not be allowed to carry out official duties. One source said: “There was a very clear view: you can’t be in and out. And if you’ve got such clarity of view, it’s very difficult to say, ‘Why don’t we go 10 per cent this way instead of 20 per cent?’ ” Compromise was off the table, removed by the Queen.
The incompetent courtiers: One former palace insider believes the way the developing crisis was handled was “incompetent beyond belief”. They said: “I think Meghan thought she was going to be the Beyoncé of the UK. Being part of the royal family would give her that kudos. Whereas what she discovered was that there were so many rules that were so ridiculous that she couldn’t even do the things that she could do as a private individual, which is tough . . . It just required the decision-makers to sit around a table and say, ‘OK, what are we going to do about this? What do you need to feel better? And what can we give?’ ”
Collective failure: There was a collective failure on the part of those who work for the royal family to recognise that there was a serious problem, to flag it up, and to try to do something about it. There were no high-level discussions any time in the first eight months of 2019 — when Meghan was later to say that she had suicidal thoughts and the first clues were emerging that the Sussexes were plotting an escape — about the nature of their unhappiness and what could be done about it.
Finding freedom: There is one final thought on this, and it comes from a surprising source, someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did. Their view is that perhaps the Sussexes’ departure was not the untrammelled disaster that so many think it was. “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
“I think Meghan thought she was going to be the Beyoncé of the UK” tells me all I need to know about what Meghan was up against with these crusty old men. But Low actually underlined the point which should haunt the courtiers who are still smearing Meghan as a narcissistic bully and sociopath: if all of that was actually the case, why didn’t any of them actually do anything about it for two years? If Meghan and Harry were such a huge problem, why weren’t the courtiers in problem-solving mode long before the Sandringham Summit? Did they honestly think – as Meghan wondered in the Oprah interview – that Harry and Meghan were just going to sit back and take the endless smears and abuse in silence forever? Did they think Harry was just going to sit back and watch as the same people destroyed another woman he loved? The courtiers and the Windsors want to say that the family is “The Firm” and it’s run like a business – okay, then be a f–king a manager and manage the crisis. The courtiers and the family failed to do that.
There is nothing pure about the BRF… even QE2 was a gansta. They are the same descendants from ancient tyrants demanding respect from the people, without giving respect. It’s all about them damn the rest.
There seems to be an clear attempt to blame QEII and courtiers, where is KCIII and Peggy. Weren’t they claiming that it was their ideas and skillful manoeuvering that for Sussex out. I take the Beyonce analogy as a positive, she is hardworking and just drops her albums without lots of preamble. It’s a compliment
Meghan saved Harry’s life and he saved Meghan’s. What a treacherous island.
That is exactly right–they saved each other. That is the bottom line, and all of the rest is just color commentary, if you know what I mean.
I think we know now that “compromise” was likely removed by Charles & William, not the Queen. Both were threatened by their popularity & both knew William wasn’t cut out to be a monarch on his own.
The “plotting their escape” is interesting because they really did slip the trap even with security pulled, which I’m sure infuriated Charles. I bet the sinks were flying the day he realized what happened!
Charles and William expected to control Harry by the purse strings for his entire life. The half in/ half out would have let Harry become financially independent and control his own royal career and that threatened all of them.
I still don’t understand what it is Meghan and Harry did? Clearly there was a serious problem for years (even pre-Meghan). The courtiers were well aware for all that time and were obviously incapable or unwilling to come with a solution. Then Dan Wooton and William forced everyone’s hand. How is any of this Harry & Meghan’s fault?
It’s just like Meghan said in The Cut, they upset the hierarchy by just existing. They didn’t have to “do” anything. They wanted Harry to be like Princess Margaret, smoking and drinking himself to death or like Andrew, constantly lurching from one scandal to another until he lost all credibility. Sober, intelligent, vital, involved Harry was not in the plan.
@MsIam You’re spot on here. The system they create chews up the spares and in turn creates a distraction for the heir who then ‘can do no wrong’. I always feel bad for Margaret. I’m glad Harry found a way out.
Well, I like that someone is admitting that Harry was unhappy BEFORE Meghan came along. This narrative that meghan brainwashed Harry is just so played out and so demonstrably false based on things harry said before he ever met Meghan, so its “nice” that someone (even an anonymous someone) is finally admitting it.
Question – why were the courtiers spending all this time discussing options for a part-in, part-out scenario if the queen said “no” to it? That seems inefficient and incompetent. Why not ask her first and THEN try to hash something out? It also makes zero sense considering H&M were asking for something similar to Prince Michael and his wife or even Beatrice and Eugenie, who make occasional royal appearances (garden parties etc) but still make their own money (supposedly.)
Becks- “why were the courtiers spending all this time discussing options for a part-in, part-out scenario if the queen said “no” to it? ”
This just proves TQ probably approved it only to have Chuck and Will pitch a fit, causing her to cave to the heirs.
It really is what makes the most sense. The Sussexes being financially independent wasn’t a threat to the Queen, what the eff did she care, but it was a threat to Charles and William. So it was all being discussed because the Queen was like “well show me some scenarios” and then someone else nixed it.
I was just going to bring up the Beatrice and Eugenie situation. Both work (well, I know Eugenie has been steadily working in her career for years) and have outside projects/charities. They appear for Ascot, garden parties, and Trooping of the Color.
On your last point, this didn’t strike me as unusual. Inefficient, sure. But not unusual. This is how I sometimes spend my day. My boss has a fuzzy idea of something (an event maybe) and wants me to work out options. I have to coordinate with other people and it takes time, it goes back and forth. I know her and I know what she possibly wants but she’s busy and wants almost-finished suggestions and options. The back-and-forth is to be handled by me, not her. That’s what I’m here for. When I lay out the plans, she sometimes asks if this or that is possible and most of the time I know the answer. To me it sounds like these people simply didn’t know their boss well enough. I’ve never spent days working on something that my boss rejects completely. I have MANY colleagues whose bosses are unpredictable though and often don’t communicate well. So there is that.
Well, it makes sense to blame it all on TQ because she was in charge then and is dead now. The part about dipping their toes in American politics is stupid – why would a woman who married a British prince and planned to apply for British citizenship and was pregnant and suicidal be thinking about American politics? But I believe the part about finances – was Charles prepared to keep supporting H&M and their growing family? Or were they going to accept as “royal behavior” Meghan continuing to be an actress, as some of them suggested? And I totally believe the last paragraph.
Re: “American Politics” – literally anything that could be considered political is therefore “politics” in this world. Have an option on reproductive rights for women? Political. Anti-war and want to support refugees? Political. Stand up against gun violence in schools by delivering water to volunteers? Political. Agree that BLM? Way too political 🙄
The Royal Family is toxic for women. And Meghan is making that plain by her strategic decision to make Archetypes about women and their struggles. No self-respecting woman should ever willingly join that institution, and any woman born into it should get TF out.
And, yes, the courtiers blew with the negotiations and any planning and literally anything they were tasked to do. They’re the Keystone Courtiers and something out of a British sitcom. Come to think of it, that’s not a bad idea for a show…
The Palace just misjudged the whole thing. They devised a plan that would lead to Meghan leaving but they never thought that Harry would leave as well. The thing that broke the deal was that Harry and Meghan wanted to be financially independent. If they had allowed that it would have given rise to questions from the public about the Royal Family’s finances and why they continue to be funded by taxpayers. Low had a really good chance to write a critical and balanced book about the Palace’s inner workings but he choose to do the Royal Family’s bidding and do hit job on Harry and Meghan instead.
Meghan is the Beyoncé of the Royal Family the British media and the courtiers are constantly talking about her . Meghan been gone from the Royal Family for Three Years now and yet the British media the courtiers can’t let her go her name is constantly in their mouths and Meghan lives in Rent free in these people mind they are so ridiculously obsessed with her . The fact that average every day people who didn’t care about the royals or pay them any attention we’re calling out the royal family and their lackeys for their treatment of Meghan and Harry during the queens funeral have these courtiers and the British media shook their smeared campaign is being called out and in turn people were questioning Charles and William behavior.
This such b.s. Especially the part about how “ they should not act or take decisions to gain financial or other material benefits”. Meanwhile Charles is accepting cash “donations”, Andrew is accepting wedding “donations “ and that’s just the stuff we know about. Harry and Meghan meanwhile had to be hamstrung from even putting in an honest day’s work for pay. It’s shocking but not shocking because there is so much corruption among the wealthy whether it’s business, government or even “royalty”.
Anne leases out her farm for events and her children do endorsements. Edward has leased out parts of Bagshot Park before. The whole family accepts gifts.
ALL the royals make money one way or another (Sandringham gin anyone?), I’m yet to hear a valid argument about why it’s so unacceptable for H&M to do this.
It’s especially BS considering that Edward ran a freaking production company. Other’s who ‘work’ part time for the RF also pursue business interests. It’s a bogus rule that was put in place as an attempt to keep H&M in their place.
Well, first of all, they should have been THRILLED they had a Beyonce on the team. They should have been smart enough to figure out a way to make that work for them, but they didn’t.
““There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
And that’s why they will remain salty until their dying day. Harry has ALWAYS wanted to leave but wasn’t sure how he could go about doing it and was getting gaslighted out of it 24/7. Then Meghan came along and was like “We can do this! Here are some ideas.” They wanted Harry feeling helpless forever.
Harry had to leave the army where he was thriving because Will Not and Katie Keen were too lazy to do any work. I’m sure he was desperately unhappy having to cover up for their lack of work ethic, and that BM made finding a life partner hard. I’m sure he also didn’t like being the third wheel to William & Kate and having her fawn all over him at engagements.
This whole story smells Andrew was free to whatever he wanted to the point no one knows what exactly he was doing and he must have had some private stuff going on that enabled him to be buying villas and spending time with his mate Jeffery
Andrew was hanging out with Epstein precisely because he wasn’t allowed to make his own money. Don’t forget that Epstein gave Fergie money to pay off her debts. I’m sure that Epstein introduced Andrew to billionaire oligarch Timur Kulibayev, son-in-law of Kazakh dictator Nursultan Nazarbayev, who bought his former home for 15 million pounds. Also, I remember when Andrew and Fergie did an interview and pictorial for HELLO magazine. I’m sure they didn’t do that for free.
Low and his sources are contradicting each other. In one excerpt he says the courtiers helped Meghan but felt they were being “played” bc Meghan was planting evidence that showed they didn’t support her. Now his sources are saying they knew Harry was unhappy & struggling but didn’t know how to help him. So we’re supposed to believe that ppl who didn’t know how to support Harry when he was struggling with depression SUDDENLY ran to to assist Meghan when she had suicidal thoughts?
All of this plotting and mudslinging at the Sussex’s over Will and Charles in Charge’s jealous and the Sussex’s still outshine them.
All of this nonsense is just rewriting the narrative to erase the failure of what they clearly all intended, which is the delusional belief that the Sussexes needed the Firm in any way, shape, or form to succeed, and being 100% cut off was meant to scare them into crawling back with their tails between their legs. They absolutely did not expect Meghan and Harry to rely on outside connections to help them land on their feet and figure out what to do next. Leaking their location at the same time they pulled their security was the most evil shit and utterly intentional, and they’re so angry it totally backfired on them.
“ They should not act or take decisions in order to gain financial or other material benefits for themselves, their family, or their friends.”
So what about The Kents, Gloucesters, Tindalls, and Yorks? All of them make money on the side via their Royal connections? They’re all half in and at times officially represented the Queen. Seems like a bit of a double standard.
Even the Queen was doing it, on reflection I think the only ones who don’t are Willnot and Kannot. Funny that.
They waited two years to act because the plan was to drive Meghan and whatever children she had, out of the firm alone. The reality set in when they realized they were losing Harry too.
☝🏽☝🏽
BINGO
They did nothing and when they realized Harry was gonna bounce with her, they fumbled everything because that was never the plan.
The Dynasty by Vanity Fair podcast is overall good and interesting, but Katie Nicholls is a cohost and occasionally lets her anti-Meghan dog whistle get a little too loud. Especially in the most recent bonus episode about King Charles.
She said that if Meghan would have “stuck it out” within the royal family, she could have eventually gotten what she wanted. I basically shrieked in my car when I heard that. Nopity nope nope. There was no sticking it out. Nothing was ever going to get better. Their royal lives were untenable, professionally AND personally.
“Stuck it out”? Nicholl is clearly comparing Meghan to Khate. Meghan had no need to ‘stick it out’ what ever that means. Meghan wanted to help her charities and organizations and use her wealth and position to help people–continue the work she was doing before she married Harry. And the Firm was preventing her from doing that. “Stuck it out”? It doesn’t even make sense. They can’t comprehend a woman marrying a wealthy man but still wanting to work.
That’s a bald face lie because Willy and Katy are two of the most insecure famewhores in recent memory. They didn’t want Harry and Meghan to exist in any other sphere except under their thumbs. So it never would have gotten “better”. Meghan probably would have left Harry and Harry would have gone back to drink and drugs which most likely was the original plan.
The Firm has proven they can’t go a day without flapping their gums about two people who are minding their own business in the US. All this does is illustrate why they left in the first place. Harry needs to tell them to kiss his backside and never support them ever again.
Please stop this. The Sussexes leaving is old news.