“Khloe Kardashian has been canoodling with Michele Morrone?” links

The first season of Riverdale was promising and then it just got batshit crazy. I quit after season 3 but came back to see how they handled the time jump just to peace out again.
I stopped after the musical episode in season 3. Why do shows do this?!
I saw the movie Joe Alwyn was promoting last week, “Catherine Called Birdy” and it was such a lovely funny film. I highly recommend it.
I am half Iranian; the protestors are so brave, and the retaliation is so brutal – I fear will only get worse. I glad to see the nuance and insight of the Buzzfeed article and am appreciative of you giving this brave, brutal situation attention.
I am not culturally Iranian, but I’m very interested in the culture. It’s heart breaking to see pictures of Iran before the takeover of religious extremism, with women walking down the street in normal clothing, intellectuals living their own truth. Iran had a rich and fascinating culture before extremism squelched it. As an American, I can appreciate the danger of extremism. The memoir “Reading Lolita in Tehran” to me has been a very educational book, somewhat like the Handmaid’s Tale (the book, not the show) in the sense that it’s the story of educated, accomplished women who continue their intellectual pursuits in the face of horrific oppression.
I was lucky enough to visit Iran in 2016 and was able to go to various cities and towns. It was one of the best trips I have ever taken and one of the best examples I had ever seen of how the behavior and attitudes of the citizens on the ground can be in complete opposition to what their government tries to enforce and the image projected to the world. It was just a matter of time before something like what we are seeing now happened. I am cheering on all these brave protesters so hard.
When I read that headline about Khloe I thought she was dating a woman, and I was like “yaas, get it!” A young hot french dude is great too. I have very little patience for Khloe, but I’m on board with anyone figuring out their own desires and going for it.
Michele Morrone is Italian.
Same. not too disappointed to see his pretty face, though.
not buying that she’s “canoodling” with that dude.
I may be reading the pic of them together wrong, but it looks like it’s being set up as a “professional” shot, based on what’s reflected in the mirror behind them. the side angle conveniently doesn’t show the photographer and assistants in front of K and that dude, but you can see them in the mirror. so, the side angle pic is a “oh, I just happened to catch these two connecting in an ‘intimate’ moment” while the mirror tells the real story.
EVERYTHING with this family is scripted. EVERYTHING.
Agree ! 100% scripted for their show. They use any willing man for attention. This family repeats the same formula over and over again.
As if Khloe is canoodling…she will take Tristan back 100%..these were set up pics to get everyone talking about how hot and desirable she is while she secretly tries to get Tristan back by making him jealous.
Sadly this is like high school where these women are concerned..that’s their maturity level
The Iran protests have moved me as much as the global GFloyd unity.
Khloe’s hands are placed strategically “look at my magical triangle, everyone. Once you fall in, you’ll never escape.”
I saw the weirdest, dumbest photo of all time. Khloe’s surrogate gave birth 👍🏼 Congrats, I guess. It’s not the baby’s fault that his parents are wacky. My question is why was Khloe in her own hospital bed? I find that odd. Khloe was in bed, I think legs out, wearing sweats or a tracksuit, making goo-goo eyes at Tristan holding their son. Did she pretend to give birth while the surrogate delivered her son? It’s just strange.