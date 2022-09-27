People: Brad Pitt & Emily Ratajkowski are ‘spending a lot of time together’

As someone who lived and gossiped through The Neri Oxman Debacle of 2018, I have to say that I think Brad Pitt got burned by trying to force a tabloid relationship with a full-on MIT professor. Brad’s attempts at PR relationships and rebranding needed someone much more willing, like poor married Nico Poturalski, the German instamodel who (whoops) turned out to be married. So that looked bad too. Now, finally, Pitt has found someone who is at least getting a divorce from her skeevy husband: Emily Ratajkowski. We also know that Emily loves attention (a big plus for Pitt) and that she has a bad picker (also a huge plus for Pitt). So it seems to be full speed ahead with the “dating rumors.” Pitt’s team got Page Six AND People Magazine to write about how Pitt and Ratajkowski are quietly seeing each other.

They’re not Bratajkowski just yet — but “stay tuned.” Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have been out a few times together, sources confirm to Page Six exclusively, but the duo are not officially dating. There has been speculation online that Pitt and Ratajkowski — who filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, earlier this month — have been “secretly dating.” But a Hollywood insider with knowledge of the situation tells Page Six of the pair, “People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple times together.” The source notes that Pitt has also “been seen with other people” in recent months and that he is not dating anyone in particular. However, the movie insider cryptically adds, “Stay tuned.”

[From Page Six]

Ah, the old confirmation-through-denial. “I wouldn’t say they’re dating but they have been on a few dates and he’s super-interested in her and they’ll be official soon,” Pitt’s publicist told Page Six and People Magazine:

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are hanging out, a source tells PEOPLE. The source says that the Bullet Train actor, 58, and the model, 31, “are spending a lot of time together.” However, they add that “friends aren’t sure if it’s serious,” and the two don’t “appear to be ‘dating’ formally.” A rep for Ratajkowski did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

[From People]

This is so dumb. Brad Pitt is 58 years old, you think he could actually date like a mature man and threat his audience with respect? But no, his publicist sends out these non-denial confirmations like he’s Justin F–king Bieber. As for Emily, she seems happy enough to play along. I wonder for how long.