People: Brad Pitt & Emily Ratajkowski are ‘spending a lot of time together’

As someone who lived and gossiped through The Neri Oxman Debacle of 2018, I have to say that I think Brad Pitt got burned by trying to force a tabloid relationship with a full-on MIT professor. Brad’s attempts at PR relationships and rebranding needed someone much more willing, like poor married Nico Poturalski, the German instamodel who (whoops) turned out to be married. So that looked bad too. Now, finally, Pitt has found someone who is at least getting a divorce from her skeevy husband: Emily Ratajkowski. We also know that Emily loves attention (a big plus for Pitt) and that she has a bad picker (also a huge plus for Pitt). So it seems to be full speed ahead with the “dating rumors.” Pitt’s team got Page Six AND People Magazine to write about how Pitt and Ratajkowski are quietly seeing each other.
They’re not Bratajkowski just yet — but “stay tuned.” Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have been out a few times together, sources confirm to Page Six exclusively, but the duo are not officially dating.
There has been speculation online that Pitt and Ratajkowski — who filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, earlier this month — have been “secretly dating.”
But a Hollywood insider with knowledge of the situation tells Page Six of the pair, “People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple times together.”
The source notes that Pitt has also “been seen with other people” in recent months and that he is not dating anyone in particular. However, the movie insider cryptically adds, “Stay tuned.”
Ah, the old confirmation-through-denial. “I wouldn’t say they’re dating but they have been on a few dates and he’s super-interested in her and they’ll be official soon,” Pitt’s publicist told Page Six and People Magazine:
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are hanging out, a source tells PEOPLE.
The source says that the Bullet Train actor, 58, and the model, 31, “are spending a lot of time together.” However, they add that “friends aren’t sure if it’s serious,” and the two don’t “appear to be ‘dating’ formally.”
A rep for Ratajkowski did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
This is so dumb. Brad Pitt is 58 years old, you think he could actually date like a mature man and threat his audience with respect? But no, his publicist sends out these non-denial confirmations like he’s Justin F–king Bieber. As for Emily, she seems happy enough to play along. I wonder for how long.
She could do better than Brad Pitt.
Let’s face it – *anyone* could do better than Brad Pitt.
Whatever, Brad. This reeks of desperation.
He’s exhausting, isn’t he? My first thought was: oh, come on! I don’t buy it, no one buys it. Just stop it already.
Then I stopped for a minute and remembered: we enlightened Celebitchy frequenters see right through him. And rightfully so, he’s a joke if you’re even halfway paying attention. But grocery store checkout line tabloid browsers? I think they might yank out their credit cards and accept at least part of his story.
Twenty years from now when the current crop of college students are parents and today’s middle-aged crowd who are still stuck on Angelina as she was during the Billy-Bob’s-blood-in-a-necklace-kissing-her-brother-at-the-Oscars period are realizing they can’t afford to retire it might be a different story, but, for now, I think we’re stuck with this nonsense for a while.
–LOL!!!!
Emily Ratajkowski seems better than this (from her essays that I’ve read, at least) so I hope it’s more a case of her “people” convincing her to use the PR to further her career
Surely her reliance on ~feminism as her brand is too high to actively be engaging and supporting an allegedly abusive man?
If completely fictitious, her not quashing the theoretical is still a bit icky given all the allegations against him.
100%
I came here to say the same thing- I don’t follow her social media persona but I read her essays and felt that this isn’t the type of relationship she would pursue. Maybe she’s using the PR with the delay but I don’t see her dating him.
Feeling exactly the same way. She’s been big on ardent feminism TikTok, which is my feed cuz I myself am an ardent feminist.
If there is any truth to this Brad crap, I’m going to feel pretty bad by her. I bet a lot of other people will too.
Emily: little word of advice. Anna de Armas’ bream’s has NEVER really recovered from those tacky ass pap strolls with Ben. Before that, she was seen as cool, talented and cerebral. Yeah, Brad’s a name, but come on!!! Not all publicity is good publicity girl.
Might I suggest “Pittily.”
How about “Ratpitt” it has a certain something?
Just for him even.
No woman in a reasonable age distance from him would put up with him.
She doesn’t have to put up with anything if she’s using him for sex.
Ok but at the risk of sounding ageist, I’m just gonna say it: she’s in her prime and he hasn’t been in his prime for 15 years or more. She annoys the hell out of me but she’s hot and could easily use someone as hot as she is for sex if she wanted to. She probably just likes the attention TBH which…fine, I guess.
Nah. Not fine. Not if she’s lending him her feminist brand as a weapon against the ex wife and children he abused. Because that’s EXACTLY why his PR team chose Emily. Look look, Brad can’t be an abuser he’s dating a proud feminist you guyzzzzzz.
So pathetic. Mid life crisis is always a bad look. This will bite him in the ass like every other attempt.
I mean she does describe feminism as a hustle so sure. Let’s hope she’s not yet another person happily enabling and validating this alleged abuser.
As for him, he’s horrendously pathetic. Months on end away from LA where he is forcing the mother of his children to stay with the kids whilst he’s gallivanting Europe partying and crafting.
I don’t hold out much hope for him experiencing any accountability but he must be an empty shell of a man to be able to walk away from 6 children and not think to change his ways.
please don’t take this as any kind of defense of Pitt, but I don’t think he walked away from the 6 kids.
THEY walked away from HIM. I don’t think he had a choice as I think none of them want anything to do with him. and really, who can blame them. sounded like he was a scary, out-of-control monster on that flight. and that’s just the incident we know about. I can’t imagine what ELSE those poor kids and their momma went through.
however, you are right in the sense that, since the plane incident, he hasn’t appear to DO the work to make things better, he’s just TALKING like he’s doing the work. in that sense, he did walk away, seemingly without trying to mend his relationship with the younger kids. I don’t think he’ll ever have a good relationship (or ANY relationship, really) with the two older boys, and maybe the younger ones saw too much of what he was really like to want to move forward with any kind of relationship. Sad all around but I think the kids are better off without him in their lives.
“stay tuned”
is this a joke? lol I am definitely getting flashbacks to him “dating” the professor. I remember the articles about them being infatuated with each other only for it come out that she was getting married
I can’t get over how bad that suit/tux fits him. And worse, that seems intentional.
Anyway, I expect nothing less from Pitt and his PR.
It really does look sloppy on him, yet his female co-stars walk out looking like a million bucks. This double standard really pisses me off.
You know, there isn’t anything left for me to criticize him on that I haven’t criticized him for BUT THIS. HIS CLOTHES. I never talked about it before, but DAMN MAN, you are rich enough to afford tailoring and a stylist!!!!
gross. I hope this is not true. he’s literally almost twice her age.
And she looks like an amalgamation of his two ex wives.
I kind of expect this from Brad cause he’s desperate and sad for attention so he will do anything. it would seem. But isn’t she divorcing her husband because he’s awful? Now she’s supposedly “spending time” with a woman and child abuser?
Probably not the wisest move if true Em.
Thinks she lets him babysit? But seriously, he strikes me as someone who does not want a baby in his life. I’m sure douche baby-daddy will also have lots to say about this arrangement.
Their couple name should be BRat. So fitting and I can actually see them as a couple. Her thirst for A list status will override any issues regarding the age gap. His need for attention/adoration and her youth would be favorable for him. Won’t make them a power couple, which i think is something he is aiming for again. Still, YUCK!
I find both of them insufferable, so …. (shrugs). That said, I don’t wish anyone to be with an abusive partner.
Hate myself for liking the chain trousers outfit, but she’s making it work for me.
Meh. Brad is living out in midlife crisis for all to see and he really wants a trophy girlfriend. She always seems so weird and gloomy to me. Anyway, he might be an interesting rebound. I’m surprised it’s not Julia Fox.
I could see Julia Fox happening next week.
Kids, find someone who looks at you like Brad Pitt looks at his publicist when they pitch a fresh distraction from Brad being an abusive POS.
Two eww people who are more eww together.
Fake Femanist pick me women dating domestic abusers who abused women and children, what a sad situation. Emily should make time for her child whilst she’s just getting out if a divorce into a fire Pitt of another abuse