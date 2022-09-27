Will the Duchess of Sussex be honored at British GQ’s ‘Man of the Year’ awards?

Before Queen Elizabeth II passed away, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were looking at an autumn full of appearances, interviews, book releases, tea-spilling and success. Just win after win after win. We know that Meghan was supposed to be on the cover of Variety, and that Variety agreed to postpone it. We know that Meghan was going to be in New York to speak at the United Nations and do at least one talk show (The Tonight Show), but those appearances were canceled. Hopefully, some stuff will be rescheduled and we’ll get to see more of both Meghan and Harry in the weeks and months to come. By that I mean, I hope they stick to America for the time being. American media, American charities, appearances in America. Salt Island is desperate to capture Meghan and Harry yet again, and they’re looking for any excuse to get them back. Speaking of, there are rumors afoot that British GQ wants to honor Meghan at their “Men of the Year Awards” in November? LMAO, desperados.
Meghan Markle is being lined up to receive an honorary award at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards. This year’s ceremony will be held at the Tate Modern in London on November 16 – with Meghan Markle expected to attend in person. The swanky showbiz bash is one of the most exclusive events in the UK calendar with David and Victoria Beckham regulars and the likes of Madonna, Dua Lipa and designer to the stars Donatella Versace all attending in previous years.
Insiders said Meghan, 41, was going to be celebrated for her charity work. A source said: “Meghan has been offered one of the top awards of the evening so it’s a massive coup for her. She already has a close relationship with GQ due to her friendship with Vogue’s Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful which is also owned by Conde Nast. Edward is very much seen as a friend rather than a business acquaintance.”
The GQ Men of the Year Awards usually take place in September and were initially due to take place on September 7. However earlier this summer the event, where tickets cost £5,999, was postponed with no further explanation. Insiders said the change was put in place solely to accommodate Meghan and Prince Harry should they wish to attend.
The source continued: “Due to their mini tour of Europe Meghan wouldn’t have been able to attend if awards went ahead on their original date in September. Talks about the evening were already happening before The Queen’s passing so no doubt things will have to be re-evaluated to make sure it’s as respectful as possible.”
[From The Sun]
Seems to me that any “whatever of the year awards” should probably go towards, you know, the end of the year, as opposed to a September event. What if someone has a late surge of success in the last quarter of the year? In any case, this is from the Sun so it’s likely a big pile of BS. These kinds of awards/events are not postponed just to ensure that one person can come. Besides, I smell a trap! Salt Island is trying to convince Meghan and Harry to come back so that they can keep abusing them and profiting from them.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Cover Images and Backgrid.
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, on the Yellow Carpet ahead of the Invictus Games. The Invictus Games will take place from 16 to 22 April 2022 at the Zuiderpark and are intended for soldiers and veterans in the service who have been psychologically injured Robin Utrecht.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, on the Yellow Carpet ahead of the Invictus Games. The Invictus Games will take place from 16 to 22 April 2022 at the Zuiderpark and are intended for soldiers and veterans in the service who have been psychologically injured Robin Utrecht.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Manchester, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan Markle speaks at the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit in the UK.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Manchester, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan Markle speaks at the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit in the UK.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Manchester, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan Markle speaks at the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit in the UK.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Manchester, UNITED KINGDOM – Megan and Harry were seen arriving at Manchester Piccadilly for the train back to London after being in Manchester all day for the ONe Young World Summit.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: AARON PARFITT / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Manchester, UNITED KINGDOM – BGUK_2453366 – STRICTLY NO MAIL ON LINE USAGE
Prince Harry and Megan Markle catch a train back to London and are all smiles after spending the day in Manchester at the One Young World Summit.
Pictured: Megan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: FARRELL / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending a lunch reception during the One Year to Go event, one year before Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023, at the City Hall on the Market Square in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 6 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending a lunch reception during the One Year to Go event, one year before Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023, at the City Hall on the Market Square in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 6 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
If she does get a GQ “award” she can do a video acceptance speech. No need to cross the pond for that mess.
Right she can send an acceptance video from her lovely home and the haters can feast on that.
i hope she wins man of the year and everyone’s brains melt
Agreed, if given an award, a video acceptance speech from Meghan would do more than fine….
Lol at Meg being buddy buddy with Edward Enninful. Didn’t he trash her in the press?
Noooo!!??? What i miss? Did he trash her or like most famous Brits have to be seen to not bash the royal family,especially if they are gagging for OBEs and Knighthoods.
@Noki: I wouldn’t say he trashed her but didn’t pick up for her either. He denied that racism was involved in the treatment of Meghan and said her issues was she didn’t understand the rules.
she’s professional and she doesn’t burn bridges needlessly – probably quite the opposite – i suspect she’s the type to want to make things positive if she can
case in point, she still shows up for royal family stuff and is obviously anxious not to put a foot wrong even though they treated her like trash and were briefing against her *during a funeral*
she wanted to do a half-in, half-out scheme even though she was suffering being in
and she was still in contact with her dad up until everything blew up with the wedding when obviously he must have been a piece of work for a looooong time before that
Some of these ‘awards’ are just to rope them in and give the event more exposure. I am sure Meghan is smart enough to know when these accolades are sincere.
Also, a “MAN of the year” award is wildly off brand for Meghan. I have no doubt that they tried to get her, but there’s zero reason she’d do it.
I went to the British GQ website and, going by past recipients, the awards look pretty on brand.
I don’t believe this story and I don’t think Meghan and Harry are going to be in the UK anytime soon. They’ll stopover to do the Wellchild Awards on their way to Duesseldorf next year.
This is a random award to make up. What in the world is happening?!!
Didn’t Harry give a video speech for the AstraZeneca team at last year’s awards? So, it’s not such a random leap. If this is true, Meghan can also do a video speech.
He did. If Meghan gets the award then she can do a video message as well. There is no need to fly there for this.
This story is such bull it’s clearly that the British media is desperately to get Meghan and Harry back to the U.K. now that the queens gone . The British media can’t use the Queen Or Philip to bash the Sussex’s with no more it their last Christmas nonsense storylines poor queen can’t see Archie or Lilibet. The British media got a taste for the Sussex’s being the U.K. and now they will come up with anything to try to get them back even come up bullshit awards .
This sad song should be called “Trash ,Bash ,and Beg” for Sussex engagement.
Ah no. If it’s not true, that means we won’t get to hear Piers Morgan moaning about wanting to leave the place but ultimately walking into a glass door in a fit of incandescence rage and having Meghan’s face peer down at him as he lies on the floor. Because let’s be honest, you know he’d repeat that story and just swap Harry’s name with Meghan 😂
I’m not surprised to hear that she is friends with Edward Enniful. Edward will always be obsequious to the crown but that doesn’t mean he can’t be friendly with Meghan. Contrary to the ppl on these boards, he did not bash Meghan but rather was obsequious to the crown as a Brit living in the UK.
One thing I noticed is that whether it’s Kate “fans” or even the most eager Meghan fans is the need to infantalize these grown women. Yes, Meghan can be friends with Edward despite him not “fully defending” her. Similarly how I think Harry is still friendly with The Obamas despite Michelle not agreeing with the Oprah interview. H&M are grown adults and can be friends with whomever they want and they know that their friends won’t always agree with them publicly and that’s ok.
I have my doubts that the Obamas still be friendly with Harry and Meghan. But to each his own.
THIS!! Meghan was still friendly with that founder of the one young world even though she openly thrashed Meghan on Twitter following the Oprah interview (even though she was really quick to get rid of them after being called out)
I don’t get the impression that Meghan is friends with any of these people the way she is friends with Serena. I think she likes Enninful and got on very well with him professionally, but are they really friends? Maybe. It’s possible but they know lots of people. Same with the Obama’s. She interviewed Mrs. Obama once, went to the White House once, and Harry met them as a working royal but they does not mean a friendship. They never cross paths. Whatever happened with One Young World was probably resolved behind the scenes. Again, a long professional relationship does not mean a personal friendship.
To everyone in Florida, Canada and Puerto Rico, and Cuba as well. My thoughts and prayers are with you all!! Please stay safe.
Floridian here…thank you! 🙂
Here’s hoping that Harry’s suit against the sun has a date. A firm win will not stop that vicious woman Rebekah Brooks but it will a sweet respite.
This is utter insanity, why would Meghan return to England in a public capacity?
She never give out any masochistic vibes.
Why would she allow herself to be tore apart by the ugly people in the press GQ notwithstanding?
This just reminded me. I had friends visit unexpectedly last weekend because they were invited to attend a big event . Many, many celebrities and VIPs were involved. And one of the participants was supposed to be Meghan interviewing Serena Williams! They still got Serena, but they changed the interviewer. I will spoil no more than that. Dang though!
Archetypes has not dropped today and no new updates on when it comes back.
I’m really bummed about that so hopefully it will be out next week. If it did drop it today, they’d accuse her of barely being out of mourning, not respectful, blah blah blah. I hope going forward the Sussexes completely ignore the royals and stick to their schedules.
I’m really bummed. I hope its back next week.
Definitely a trap and publicity stunt to shore up interest and get attendance up. Even they can’t deny Meghan’s charitable endeavors! LOL at them begging her to come and charging 6k a ticket! Did they name the other recipients? And is Edward Enninful clout chasing or is he being thrown to the racist wolves like they do with Omid? Since when did he and Meghan become BFFs?
I hope Meghan announces that she can’t attend because of lack of security. These organizations will soon start pestering the TPTB bc they don’t have access to the Sussexes bc the security issues are preventing it. Driving the money making Sussexes away are starting to have real repercussions for the many British orgs’ who want to leech off them. Not providing security for the king’s son and his family is no longer excusable in any way, shape, or form. The king has shown he has to be pressured into making the right decisions and RAVEC is going to have to do something about Edward Young if he is still blocking things. His amount of power should have diminished since he is no longer anyone’s private secretary. Part of me wants Meghan to get every award she has earned. Another part wants them to stay far away, esp if their security issues haven’t been resolved. Anyway, congrats Meghan!!
The Sussexes have barely left, they were incredibly abusive toward Meghan when they were at that funeral and are constantly slagging her off in the press over there, yet they’re hoping she’ll be back in the UK? Are they crazy? Can they ever just leave her the eff alone? Meanwhile she has canceled everything for these fools.
Why do Harry and Meghan’s work seems to be on hold while the entire royal family back in blighty are all out and about? Did they have to agree to vacate the world stage or what? I thought Meghan’s podcast would resume today? Was really looking forward to it. It seems like Meghan is the one who has had to make the big sacrifice because of the timing of the Queen’s death.
Perhaps she needs time to mentally recover from last week. It may be more than a matter of observing the mourning period for Meghan.
I don’t believe this story, bc if Meghan does get an award she can do a video speech like Harry did last year, but IF they are going back to England at this point (again, I doubt it), it will be more like the Manchester visit. She’ll go, show up at the awards show, and leave, and the press will be lucky if they get a shot of her exiting her car or whatever.
I see Charles has declared that the mourning period is officially over. Perhaps he should declare a moratorium on briefing against his younger son and his wife for an equal amount of time. I once read that Jacquie Kennedy said that if you failed to bring up your children properly, then nothing else matters. I think the Queen appears to have failed to instill human decency and kindness in all three of her sons. Anne seems to have inherited her parents hard working ethic. William is a product of the same tree so to speak. Harry is a bloody miracle.