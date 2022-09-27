Will the Duchess of Sussex be honored at British GQ’s ‘Man of the Year’ awards?

Before Queen Elizabeth II passed away, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were looking at an autumn full of appearances, interviews, book releases, tea-spilling and success. Just win after win after win. We know that Meghan was supposed to be on the cover of Variety, and that Variety agreed to postpone it. We know that Meghan was going to be in New York to speak at the United Nations and do at least one talk show (The Tonight Show), but those appearances were canceled. Hopefully, some stuff will be rescheduled and we’ll get to see more of both Meghan and Harry in the weeks and months to come. By that I mean, I hope they stick to America for the time being. American media, American charities, appearances in America. Salt Island is desperate to capture Meghan and Harry yet again, and they’re looking for any excuse to get them back. Speaking of, there are rumors afoot that British GQ wants to honor Meghan at their “Men of the Year Awards” in November? LMAO, desperados.

Meghan Markle is being lined up to receive an honorary award at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards. This year’s ceremony will be held at the Tate Modern in London on November 16 – with Meghan Markle expected to attend in person. The swanky showbiz bash is one of the most exclusive events in the UK calendar with David and Victoria Beckham regulars and the likes of Madonna, Dua Lipa and designer to the stars Donatella Versace all attending in previous years. Insiders said Meghan, 41, was going to be celebrated for her charity work. A source said: “Meghan has been offered one of the top awards of the evening so it’s a massive coup for her. She already has a close relationship with GQ due to her friendship with Vogue’s Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful which is also owned by Conde Nast. Edward is very much seen as a friend rather than a business acquaintance.” The GQ Men of the Year Awards usually take place in September and were initially due to take place on September 7. However earlier this summer the event, where tickets cost £5,999, was postponed with no further explanation. Insiders said the change was put in place solely to accommodate Meghan and Prince Harry should they wish to attend. The source continued: “Due to their mini tour of Europe Meghan wouldn’t have been able to attend if awards went ahead on their original date in September. Talks about the evening were already happening before The Queen’s passing so no doubt things will have to be re-evaluated to make sure it’s as respectful as possible.”

Seems to me that any “whatever of the year awards” should probably go towards, you know, the end of the year, as opposed to a September event. What if someone has a late surge of success in the last quarter of the year? In any case, this is from the Sun so it’s likely a big pile of BS. These kinds of awards/events are not postponed just to ensure that one person can come. Besides, I smell a trap! Salt Island is trying to convince Meghan and Harry to come back so that they can keep abusing them and profiting from them.