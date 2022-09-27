Hailey Bieber addresses Selena Gomez-overlap rumors from, like, 2018

I hate that I know so much of the backstory of Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez. Selena and Justin were off-and-on for so many years. Selena was Justin’s first serious boyfriend and Justin was Selena’s first everything. They were chaotic and dramatic and Justin dated a lot of different women whenever he and Selena broke up. In late 2017 and early 2018, Justin and Selena started hanging out again and many thought that they were back “on” for a moment. Then nothing happened – Justin seemed to distance himself from her and move on. He reconnected with Hailey Baldwin and they got engaged in July 2018, after “dating” for about a month (although Hailey and Justin had known each other for a lot longer than that).

Hailey and Justin got legally married later in 2018 and they’ve been loved up and “happy” ever since. It honestly seems like a somewhat healthy relationship for Justin, much healthier than his toxic on-and-off cycles with Selena – I often think Justin and Selena brought out the worst in each other. Selena, meanwhile, has blossomed professionally and her career has never been better, and she’s got all kinds of projects in the works. But there remains this beef between Hailey and Selena, and the fandoms argue about whether Hailey “stole” Justin from Selena. Having covered it at the time, I don’t think there was any overlap – Justin had moved on from Selena and he was (arguably) trying to break their toxic cycle for good. Anyway, all of that is being debated once again because Hailey appears on the Call Her Daddy podcast this week:

THIS WEDNESDAY 9/28 Hailey Bieber opens up about the public-generated controversy between her and her husband's ex. Hailey makes it clear she wants to discuss this one time and one time only…on Call Her Daddy. pic.twitter.com/TXuc5WuXBg — Call Her Daddy (@callherdaddy) September 27, 2022

Now Selena’s fans are mad that the pod refers to her as “Hailey’s husband’s ex” and that Hailey actually answers the question, it seems. Like… I think Hailey should probably avoid speaking about Selena too, it’s not a great look and Hailey does some shady sh-t online as well. That being said, Selena was still making ALBUMS about Justin and her feelings about him when he had been married to Hailey for a year. Selena was still talking about Justin and how she “hopes” that he hears all of the music she made about him and about them. Don’t tell me that Selena has moved on because she hasn’t. Her fans haven’t moved on either, which is why they climb all over Hailey over anything.