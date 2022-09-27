Hailey Bieber addresses Selena Gomez-overlap rumors from, like, 2018

I hate that I know so much of the backstory of Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez. Selena and Justin were off-and-on for so many years. Selena was Justin’s first serious boyfriend and Justin was Selena’s first everything. They were chaotic and dramatic and Justin dated a lot of different women whenever he and Selena broke up. In late 2017 and early 2018, Justin and Selena started hanging out again and many thought that they were back “on” for a moment. Then nothing happened – Justin seemed to distance himself from her and move on. He reconnected with Hailey Baldwin and they got engaged in July 2018, after “dating” for about a month (although Hailey and Justin had known each other for a lot longer than that).
Hailey and Justin got legally married later in 2018 and they’ve been loved up and “happy” ever since. It honestly seems like a somewhat healthy relationship for Justin, much healthier than his toxic on-and-off cycles with Selena – I often think Justin and Selena brought out the worst in each other. Selena, meanwhile, has blossomed professionally and her career has never been better, and she’s got all kinds of projects in the works. But there remains this beef between Hailey and Selena, and the fandoms argue about whether Hailey “stole” Justin from Selena. Having covered it at the time, I don’t think there was any overlap – Justin had moved on from Selena and he was (arguably) trying to break their toxic cycle for good. Anyway, all of that is being debated once again because Hailey appears on the Call Her Daddy podcast this week:
Now Selena’s fans are mad that the pod refers to her as “Hailey’s husband’s ex” and that Hailey actually answers the question, it seems. Like… I think Hailey should probably avoid speaking about Selena too, it’s not a great look and Hailey does some shady sh-t online as well. That being said, Selena was still making ALBUMS about Justin and her feelings about him when he had been married to Hailey for a year. Selena was still talking about Justin and how she “hopes” that he hears all of the music she made about him and about them. Don’t tell me that Selena has moved on because she hasn’t. Her fans haven’t moved on either, which is why they climb all over Hailey over anything.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar.
Justin and Haileys relationship gives me the same vibes i get fron the Keens and JT and Jessica Biel. The guy acts like the woman should be grateful he ‘chose’ her and that he brings a lot more to the table and they must never forget it.
I can see that. Especially in that video where he lost it when she beat him in basketball
You can’t “steal” a person.
Personally don’t see what anyone sees in Justin. You can’t “steal” somebody though. It’s sad for Selena that she can’t seem to move on. Or maybe she’s like Taylor and just cashing in.
Selena isn’t even the one talking about this, but she can’t seem to move on? It’s Hailey bringing this up, and then fans making a big deal about it.
Hailey did a podcast interview talking about how difficult being married was and how her mother had to talk to her about being patient, blah, blah, blah. After getting pushback/feedback about that interview, she said that she would never talk about her relationship with him publicly again. And yet, here she is.
I have seen unfortunate videos of how Justin has slammed the door on Hailey when they are out and about. Stomping around like a brat. I don’t think Justin should be with anyone cause he’s an entitled little monster. But Hailey wants to hang in there with her husband and they may even be doing well now.
Ughhhh…I know wayyyy too much about these folks.
Justin bounced back and forth between Hailey and Selena a few times. Selena was the “official” girlfriend and Hailey wasn’t. In some ways, Justin respected Hailey more because he didn’t start a real relationship until he was ready, whereas he cheated on Selena constantly.
I do think Selena is over Justin. You can be over a person and still need to process the trauma; let’s face it, Justin emotionally abused her. Albums are also written long before they are released.
Hailey is the most vanilla flavor of vanilla. The last straw for me was her tiktok promoting “brownie glazed lips”… women of colour have been doing that since the 90s.
Hailey and Justin a healthier relationship,LOL..Kaiser,you’re funny.. I see Justin being a brat with her every time and very domineering. Justin is not husband or boyfriend material, he is immature. I suspect he leans on heavily on his faith to control her.
Didn’t Justin and Hailey date during one of his off periods with Selena? Then Selena dated The Weeknd for about 10 months-ish (I hate that I know this lol) and then all of a sudden she and the Weeknd broke up because it looked like she abruptly reconnected with Justin. Then that fizzled out too and Justin went back to Hailey. He definitely dated both Selena and Hailey, but I didn’t think it was at the same time but like a ping pong he was going back and forth (especially to Selena).
I’m too old to have been invested in any of these relationships. I don’t follow Justin and Hailey at all so I don’t know what they’re like as a couple but whenever I see something about them, it’s never good so I get the feeling they’re a toxic couple. As for Selena, I really hope she isn’t hung up on Justin! She doesn’t seem like it? I hope she finds someone who treats her well and makes her happy.
I have like the opposite read on this situation. I think Justin pulled Selena back when he saw her finally moving on and happy with The Weeknd. And then when he “won” her back he lost interest, as usual.
I think he “works” better with Hailey because she is a younger fan who idolized him, being married to him was her dream. So she puts up with him being a selfish brat, it’s her privilege to be the one who takes care of him.
Selena was someone Justin looked up to, she’s older, I think she was less patient with him being a selfish d***.
This is why Hailey is talking. Selena’s documentary. Note this is from Newsweek!
https://www.newsweek.com/hailey-bieber-accused-damage-control-selena-gomez-documentary-justin-bieber-1746508?amp=1
She’s talking but doesn’t even know what exactly is in Selena’s documentary.