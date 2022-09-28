Kiki Layne on Don’t Worry Darling: ‘they cut us from most of the movie’



I know KiKi Layne from If Beale Street Could Talk. She’s a talented actress and I was surprised to see her in some of the trailers for Don’t Worry Darling considering the time period in which the movie is ostensibly set. I did notice she was pretty absent from the bonkers promo though. I haven’t seen Don’t Worry Darling, but I have seen some more information about the 1950s setting, but I guess ultimately it doesn’t matter because apparently most of the scenes KiKi shot were cut. She posted an Instagram saying as much.

KiKi Layne is sharing her thoughts about ending up on the cutting room floor. On Sunday, the 30-year-old actress revealed on Instagram that many of her scenes in Don’t Worry Darling were cut from the final edit of the movie. Yet she remained upbeat about the experience of filming opposite Tony and Grammy Award winner Ari’el Stachel, whose role was also largely cut from the film. “The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel,” Layne wrote on Sunday. “They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life. 🙂🙂. Love you Ari ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Layne, who played Margaret in the movie, also posted a video of herself with Stachel, 31, alongside an image of the two filming a scene from the movie, in which he portrayed Ted. The If Beale Street Could Talk actress added the hashtags about their blossoming off-screen relationship, “#GotMyCheck#GotMyMan#EverythingHappensforaReason.” In response, Stachel commented on the post “My love. You are a queen and your talent shines so bright. I was thirsty then and I’m thirsty now ❤️❤️❤️.” On his own Instagram, Stachel added a link to the post carrying the banner “My Queen ❤️❤️.” The actor also posted a series of photos of the two on the set of the film and added his own tribute to Layne, writing that working with her was “My favorite part of my experience in Don’t Worry Darling.” “This woman did phenomenal work and I was thirsty the second I met her,” he added.

So most of KiKi’s scenes were cut, but she did meet her current boyfriend, Ari’el Stachel, on set. His scenes were also cut and he similarly posted a TikTok about the same. But KiKi got her check and her man so she’s happy. They’re both happy and look super cute together. The gushing is a little cringe, but I’m just a Grinch. At least they admit they’re thirsty! I do wonder what the rest of their scenes were supposed to entail. Are the posts a little shady? Yes, but nowhere near the shadiest thing about this movie. I’d probably gloat a bit too if I’d escaped from that mess unscathed. It’s probably better for both of them not to be closely associated with the messiest movie premiere in a long time. They don’t have to wear it, they didn’t get spit on, they got their checks, and they found love! Win, win, win, win.