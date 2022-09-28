Gisele Bundchen rented a place in Miami, she & Tom spent the summer apart

Hurricane Ian is hitting Florida as I write this. There have been evacuations throughout Florida, and the hurricane strengthened to a Category 4 before it made landfall. Earlier this week, seeing the projected path of Ian, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved operations from Tampa to Miami. Sources were making a big deal about how Tom Brady was moving his children out of the hurricane’s path too. With no mention of Gisele. Probably because she’s not in Tampa. Gisele and Tom have been living apart, and she’s left him to deal with the kids’ daily needs for a month now. I bring all of this up because, according to Page Six, Gisele is currently renting a home in Miami. I wonder if Tom will move into Gisele’s renting home with the kids during the hurricane?
There was “no cheating” involved in Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s troubled marriage — but the couple has recently “grown apart,” according to sources.
One source said, “There is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side. Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.”
The insider added that the the 45-year-old quarterback, who un-retired from the NFL in March, spent most of the summer living separately from the 42-year-old model. The couple vacationed with their children in the Bahamas in July, but Bündchen then took the kids to their Costa Rica home for three weeks without Brady, Page Six has learned.
While it was previously believed that the pair was together during Brady’s shocking 11-day break from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp in August, the source tells us that the pro athlete actually took another trip to the Bahamas alone with the kids during that time. The source close to the couple added, “Gisele wasn’t there in August. It was Tom’s time alone with the kids.”
While Page Six had reported their marriage was on the rocks following an “epic row” about his decision to return to the NFL, the family source countered, “There wasn’t an epic fight. Gisele has no problem with Tom returning to football, she wants him to be happy, and wants him to play, if that is what he wants. There was never an ultimatum set down for Tom to choose between football or her. Their problems are more about the distance that has been created between them over a longer period of time.”
Meanwhile, Brady and Bündchen are still building a home on Indian Creek Island in Miami, known as the “Billionaire Bunker,” Page Six exclusively revealed. The Brazilian bombshell is said to be staying at a rented home in Miami with their children after she spent time in New York City with her daughter last week.
I’m honestly obsessed with how open and matter-of-fact this is. Gisele has been unhappy with Tom’s decision making all year, probably longer. Gisele has made sacrifices for his career. Gisele decided this summer that she’s going to live her life for herself. It’s interesting to hear that they were actually living separately all summer too, and I wonder when Gisele began renting this place in Miami. I wonder if living separately will force Tom to take more responsibility as a parent and a partner. I don’t know. But the hurricane is here and I’m curious about the arrangements they’ve made.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, Instagram.
118112, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen at the Met Gala in NYC. New York, New York – Monday May 5, 2014.
157441, Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen at National Geographic's Years Of Living Dangerously Season 2 world Premiere American Museum of Natural History. New York, NY – September 21, 2016.
Cambridge, MA – Tom Brady plays football with his sons John and Benjamin at the Harvard University Best Buddies event. Tom caught a pass for a touchdown from fellow Patriot Julian Edelman. Michael Chiklis played football too. Tom was very affectionate with his kids on the field. Brady was once again the star of the weekend, raising a lot of money for Best Buddies during his downtime with a new football season just around the corner.

Pictured: Tom Brady

BACKGRID USA 31 MAY 2019
Pictured: Tom Brady
BACKGRID USA 31 MAY 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Monaco, MONACO – **FILE PHOTOS** Like many public spaces across the country, parks in Tampa, Florida, are closed to visitors because of restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.
That didn’t prevent one man from trying to get an outdoor workout recently.
The scofflaw was none other than new Tampa resident Tom Brady, according to Mayor Jane Castor. And, yes, the superstar quarterback was sighted (not cited), she said.
Park staff came across Brady while patrolling a downtown park, Castor said Monday during a joint news briefing with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.
“I got to tell you this story, too. Now, I always tell people, I’m not one to gossip so you didn’t hear this from me,” Castor said.
“Our parks are closed down; and so a lot of our parks staff they patrol around just to make sure that people aren’t doing contact sports and things like that, and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks,” Castor said.
“And she went over to tell him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady.”
Pictured here during a Tag Heuer event during the 76th Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix **SHOT ON 05/26/2018**
Pictured: Tom Brady
BACKGRID USA 21 APRIL 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Portofino, ITALY – Tom Brady cuddles up to wife Gisele Bunchchen as the couple enjoy very romantic getaway to Portofino. The Brazilian model smiled as Tom leaned in to look at something on her phone as the couple were spotted briefly over the weekend during a casual outing. The pair who have been married for 13 years have been enjoying some couple time together before Tom returns to the field again for his 23rd NFL season after initially announcing his retirement in February. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP announced roughly a month later that he'd changed his mind and would play another season with the Buccaneers.

Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady

BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2022
Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady
BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Couldn’t he coach or something? Like, a compromise? I get her concerns and they do seem valid from the outside. That said, I am the first to admit, I know nothing about football so have no idea if that could work. I know a hockey player who had trouble settling into life after his retirement. Eventually he found his pace installing condom machines throughout the country. He made another fortune; I was so proud of him. At first he was a little ashamed of his “come down” as he saw it. I hope I helped him see that what he was doing was vital and important, needed and necessary. Surely Tom Brady could have found something that was related to his beloved sport but would not put his head (concussions=brain damage) and body at further risk?
I believe there’s a position for him at one of the sports broadcasting networks.
He singed a beyond mega deal to be a lead analyst for Fox Sports post-retirement.
I really am team Giselle here. Like, if you watch his documentary, you hear what an amazing partner and source of support Giselle has been to him(and how much she sacrificed to do it) and while circumstances change, he promised her retirement at 45. I know he is a junkie addicted to winning but he’s won all the things and like many athletes still cannot let it go. I mean part of that is he is still playing at nearly the top of his game so he isn’t being forced to retire due to age or injury.
Yea, he already has a $300+ million contract with Fox Sports I believe.
Yeah, when he’s done, Fox is waiting.
The plan was to move into management & eventual ownership of the dolphins but Tom’s agreement was based on him picking coach & qb. This meant sacking Brian Flores, who sued instead. So his retirement plans were scuttled, he went back to the Bucs to try to paper over this, and Giselle has had enough.
The ethics violations of what he planned to do with the dolphins would be enough for me to want to divorce him.
It’s just gross that going back to the Bucs got him the commentating deal from Fox. Flores is not dropping his suit, but it’s not going to be public.
Did not realize Brady’s involvement with the Brian Flores firing and yeah that’s pretty effed up.
What?!
But…he still couldn’t just not play football?
Tom was under contract with the Bucs, even during his retirement, so going to the Dolphins was never a real option. He signed a broadcasting deal, that’s his post retirement plan.
He has a 10 year, $375 million contract to be an analyst at FOX Sports when he retires. However that job will require a similar amount of film study and travel that being a player requires (and that’s just in-season, Fox will look for ways to use him in the off season to get their money’s worth). If he follows through on that, he’s still not going to have the kind of flexibility to jet off to Fiji on a whim that it feels like Gisele’s camp wants. I’ve said this before, I wonder if Gisele is as angry at the post football career choice as returning for this season. She expects (or was promised) him to retire full stop, not begin a second time consuming career.
Yeah being an NFL commentator isn’t easy, although its certainly less physical. It’s clear that there was an issue that came about last spring, was it the un-retiring, was it this subsequent deal, etc?
I’m team Giselle though. I call BS on the whole “she wants him to play!” no. she’s probably like, wtf, you’re 45, you’re getting multiple concussions a season, you have the legacy, you have the records, you have the money, you’re a first round hall of famer….when is enough enough?
If anything, coaching requires longer hours.
The irony is I don’t think that they would have been married that long if he wasn’t playing football 🏈
That’s the way it usually happens with pro athletes. Their families develop their own rhythm while the athlete is focusing on staying in the game, but when they retire and suddenly have a bunch of time and no structure, they drive their partners and their kids crazy, which usually sees the relationship fall apart..
Any retirement really. One of my mother’s friends described it as double the husband and half the money.
@ConcernFae – that’s cracking me up. My dad retired last year after working for over 50 years at the same company, and even though he was home a lot as a result of the pandemic, I bet my mom would still describe it as “double the husband and half the money” LOL. His new hobby appears to be commenting on fox news on facebook which….just step away Dad, just step away. (He’s liberal, he’s commenting to try to “own” the fox news crowd.)
My husband worked from home during the first two years of the Pandemic, and since then goes to the office sporadically but is mostly home. If I’m being honest, it is kind of driving me crazy. He’s a lawyer, and now my son who is in his second year of law school is living at home to save money and the two of them are camped downstairs – my husband in his study, my son in the dining room – constantly talking Law.
I was a lawyer too but I don’t want to feel like I’m living in a law office! Between that and the sports and fantasy teams etc., I’m going a little bonkers. I love them both dearly and they’re good company but it’s all too much.
At least my husband golfs. That is going to save me and our marriage when he retires for good. My hobbies are more home-bound. I have an Etsy shop and I garden and cook, so I need my house. *sigh*.
Anyway, Team Giselle.
AnneL, does your son know how to cook? Maybe you could get him interested in learning a few dishes so that when he’s on his own he got that going for him. I’m trying to think of something that would get the conversation headed in a different direction.
I’m a retired paralegal and I can’t imagine have the law talked about every day. Perhaps your husband could go to the office once a week and your son could hang out in the law library at his dad’s firm? Assuming the firm has a law library. I’m retired and I’m alone, so I get to do what I want when I want.
If all else fails, I suggest you tell both of them as the Judge you find them in contempt of court and order them to take a 2 hour walk. Who knows? It might work.
I’m actually really impressed with Gisele and how she’s like “Nope. Not gonna do this anymore buddy.” She has held it down for him for years and yes it benefitted her in some ways but he got the best out of the deal. The freedom and all that goes with it. I think it would be quite benevolent of Gisele to allow Tom to stay at her home in Miami to hunker down during the hurricane. I think she will absolutely have the children with her.
Agreed. This is about a lot more than football. She’s put their family first for a long time and he doesn’t. And when he said he would, he still doesn’t. His behavior on the field probably shows what he’s like at home.
How many concussions Tom suffered? Just maybe Gisele is worried about his physical well being.
I think she’s been clear that’s a concern as well. I don’t blame her one bit, and admire how she has handled this.
I am surprised she is staying in Miami when the kids are likely in school in Tampa? It’s a few hours drive away.
Helicopters.
In the recent interview she did, she referenced her concern over how “violent” football is. And yeah, she’s right: it’s irresponsible for him to not put his health first when he’s got a family to care for.
Hot Girl Summer may be over, but now it’s Free to Do Me Fall.
Im dreading the hurricane. I live in its path and we are enjoying our last moments of power. I got books and candles ready.
I have family in Fl. Stay safe and I hope you don’t lose power!
I’m here to second those wishes! I hope you all stay safe and make it through the storm with minimal damage.
Alaina, stay safe!!!
Stay safe and good luck! I have a bunch of family in Sarasota, I’m worried about them.
I’m not a big fan of her but I’m certainly on her side here, she absolutely did sacrifice a lot for him and his career and their children, and if he promised to retire and be more active in their lives then went back on that promise I’d be out as well. They don’t need the money obviously, and he doesn’t need any more wins or titles or whatever, he’s simply prioritizing his own desires over his the needs of his family and that makes him selfish as hell. I hope his season is terrible, lol.
She also hit 40 recently and since I did too I get it even more, you start to think more for yourself and stop caring what other people think. I think she’s doing just that and I love it.
Cheating doesn’t have to be with another person.
There’s 3 in their marriage: Tom, Gisele, & football.
And we know which one comes first.
I hope she never goes back.
Good for Gisele and honestly, it’s probably best for the kids. I was someone who struggled to be both mom and dad to my own kiddo because his dad was always working. When we finally split and he failed to step up, I stopped trying to cover for him and it was the best thing for both my kiddo and me. She can be an even better mom once she moves on from his entitled butt.
It’s interesting to me how LOUDLY the “source” is claiming that IT’S NOT CHEATING and IT’S NOT HIS UN-RETIREMENT and IT’S NOT X, Y OR Z and only that “they’ve grown apart”.
her behavior, to ME, anyway, is not indicative of “oh, they just grew apart”…it’s more than that. I fully believe it IS because of his unretirement or something more concrete than just “they grew apart”.
Well, it can be all the things. You don’t break up a healthy, happy marriage because one person’s career plans changed. You might break up an unhealthy marriage because one person’s career plans changed and you’ve been unhappy for a while. I think when outsiders look at divorces we tend to want to find the One Thing, the cause. As someone about Giselle’s age in a marriage about as long as theirs, I know how in downswings if there isn’t a concerted effort by both parties to put in the work to turn it around then it’s just a matter of one party gaining the courage to call it a day. I think sometimes that’s where that concrete thing you mentioned comes in, it provides an excuse or a tipping point to be like NOW it’s enough.
They’re getting divorced divorced.
Prayers to Tampa and every person who’s been affected by this horrific hurricane season.
I would have noped out of there too. He broke a promise to her, put football over his family and health. He’s being selfish. He has how many Super Bowl rings already? How much glory does one man need? It’s all very off-putting, frankly. I wouldn’t want to be married to someone with that kind of ego, period.
I think she is done. His PR sounds like a guy who has never imagined that he couldn’t get what he wants do of course she will get back together…meanwhile she is doing her thing without him…
All marriages are different, all people are different and have different needs. But, at the end of the day, fame and fortune isn’t going to hold you at night or sit with you as you’re dying. The narrative has more or less consistently been that he is choosing to keep playing football instead of spending more time with his family, and I’m just suddenly very sad about that if it is indeed the truth.
I don’t believe that there wasnt sime cheating involved. Gisele is just so darn proud she wouldnt say anything that would make her look or feel like she wasnt good or pretty for her husband to cheat on her “supermodel” a$$. Dont forget she was the one dressed with a burka to hide her plastic surgeries/injections or whatever she got.