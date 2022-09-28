Gisele Bundchen rented a place in Miami, she & Tom spent the summer apart

Hurricane Ian is hitting Florida as I write this. There have been evacuations throughout Florida, and the hurricane strengthened to a Category 4 before it made landfall. Earlier this week, seeing the projected path of Ian, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved operations from Tampa to Miami. Sources were making a big deal about how Tom Brady was moving his children out of the hurricane’s path too. With no mention of Gisele. Probably because she’s not in Tampa. Gisele and Tom have been living apart, and she’s left him to deal with the kids’ daily needs for a month now. I bring all of this up because, according to Page Six, Gisele is currently renting a home in Miami. I wonder if Tom will move into Gisele’s renting home with the kids during the hurricane?

There was “no cheating” involved in Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s troubled marriage — but the couple has recently “grown apart,” according to sources.

One source said, “There is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side. Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.”

The insider added that the the 45-year-old quarterback, who un-retired from the NFL in March, spent most of the summer living separately from the 42-year-old model. The couple vacationed with their children in the Bahamas in July, but Bündchen then took the kids to their Costa Rica home for three weeks without Brady, Page Six has learned.

While it was previously believed that the pair was together during Brady’s shocking 11-day break from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp in August, the source tells us that the pro athlete actually took another trip to the Bahamas alone with the kids during that time. The source close to the couple added, “Gisele wasn’t there in August. It was Tom’s time alone with the kids.”

While Page Six had reported their marriage was on the rocks following an “epic row” about his decision to return to the NFL, the family source countered, “There wasn’t an epic fight. Gisele has no problem with Tom returning to football, she wants him to be happy, and wants him to play, if that is what he wants. There was never an ultimatum set down for Tom to choose between football or her. Their problems are more about the distance that has been created between them over a longer period of time.”

Meanwhile, Brady and Bündchen are still building a home on Indian Creek Island in Miami, known as the “Billionaire Bunker,” Page Six exclusively revealed. The Brazilian bombshell is said to be staying at a rented home in Miami with their children after she spent time in New York City with her daughter last week.