Duchess Meghan’s ‘Archetypes’ podcast will come back next week!

As everyone noticed, Spotify did not release a new episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast this week. Meghan decided to delay the podcast as soon as Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8th, so this is the third week without a new episode. Many of us hoped that she would release the new episode this week, given that the period of “royal mourning” was completed on Monday. But she wanted to give it one more week. The good news is that Variety has a confirmation that it’s back to regularly scheduled programming starting next week:
Meghan Markle’s podcast “Archetypes” is returning on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The episode will feature comedian and actor Margaret Cho in a conversation about Asian American tropes in the entertainment industry.
In light of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8, the recently launched “Archetypes” delayed the release of new episodes “during the official mourning period for Her Majesty,” according to Spotify. The royal family’s official period of mourning ended on Sept. 26, seven days after the Queen’s funeral.
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Price Harry were in the United Kingdom for three weeks following the Queen’s death. Upon returning home to California, the couple intends to take a week off to spend time with their children, Archie and Lilibet.
I think Variety got this news because they agreed to delay their cover story/interview with Meghan, which was probably originally supposed to come out last week or this week. Supposedly, Variety really did just postpone it, so we’ll eventually see the cover and cover story. Maybe that will come out next week too. My theory is that Meghan probably spoke to Variety more than a month ago for the primary interview, but the piece will be rewritten/reworked with all of the sh-t that’s gone down this month, and maybe we’ll get some new, post-funeral quotes too. Anyway, I’m interested to hear the Margaret Cho discussion – Cho is very interesting and she was groundbreaking as an Asian-American comedian, but she also has a history of saying controversial sh-t sometimes. We’ll see.
I hope the delay was because they were re-scheduling all of the appearances she had planned but was forced to cancel. So, we will get the Variety cover story, the Jimmy Fallon appearance, and maybe a few other promo activities.
Also, I totally understand they both needed some time to recover from the funeral ordeal and just wanted to snuggle with their babies to make up for their 3 week absence.
Oh I’m so glad. I love her podcast! It’s quickly become one of my favorites to listen to.
so excited! I’m really loving her podcasts so far.
that photo in the car is giving me Diana on the tour of India vibes. just getting through it until it’s over. maybe b/c I know the feeing.
I’m very glad Meghan is going back to work and I’m looking forward to hearing what she and Margaret Cho discuss.
What was supposed to be a whirlwind trip for several days stretched into a more than 2-week nightmare, separated from their very young children. I am quite sure both Meghan and Harry are spent, traumatized, and both physically and mentally exhausted. They NEED the rest. If they need an extra week out of the public eye and promotional circuit to snuggle with their babies and recuperate, they’ve more than earned it. I’ve been seeing frustration on Twitter and other SM that they have not emerged yet when the others on Salt Island have. I know their fans love to see them when they’re out and about, but if we are true fans, we’ll respect the fact that our faves have been through a very traumatic experience that they need to decompress from. They’ll be back. Patience, grasshoppers.
She has shown such respect to these people who didnt even deserve it. Did not know that Mike Tindall had a podcast and he was running his mouth talking about the Queen,the funeral and giving little anecdotes that Meghan would have been crucified over.
He’s been over-sharing for quite a while but, of course, it’s different because…he was never a working royal, he and Zara don’t have titles that they are profitting off… They will get a pass for obvious reasons. And don’t ask me how you profit off a title.
Man I love Meghan and hope the best for her I’ve never been so tired for a celebrity wishing her all the best/success