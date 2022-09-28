Duchess Meghan’s ‘Archetypes’ podcast will come back next week!

As everyone noticed, Spotify did not release a new episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast this week. Meghan decided to delay the podcast as soon as Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8th, so this is the third week without a new episode. Many of us hoped that she would release the new episode this week, given that the period of “royal mourning” was completed on Monday. But she wanted to give it one more week. The good news is that Variety has a confirmation that it’s back to regularly scheduled programming starting next week:

Meghan Markle’s podcast “Archetypes” is returning on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The episode will feature comedian and actor Margaret Cho in a conversation about Asian American tropes in the entertainment industry. In light of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8, the recently launched “Archetypes” delayed the release of new episodes “during the official mourning period for Her Majesty,” according to Spotify. The royal family’s official period of mourning ended on Sept. 26, seven days after the Queen’s funeral. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Price Harry were in the United Kingdom for three weeks following the Queen’s death. Upon returning home to California, the couple intends to take a week off to spend time with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

[From Variety]

I think Variety got this news because they agreed to delay their cover story/interview with Meghan, which was probably originally supposed to come out last week or this week. Supposedly, Variety really did just postpone it, so we’ll eventually see the cover and cover story. Maybe that will come out next week too. My theory is that Meghan probably spoke to Variety more than a month ago for the primary interview, but the piece will be rewritten/reworked with all of the sh-t that’s gone down this month, and maybe we’ll get some new, post-funeral quotes too. Anyway, I’m interested to hear the Margaret Cho discussion – Cho is very interesting and she was groundbreaking as an Asian-American comedian, but she also has a history of saying controversial sh-t sometimes. We’ll see.