The Sussexes were ‘demoted’ even further down on the royal.uk site

For a while now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been featured somewhat prominently on royal.uk, the royal family’s official site which features all of the main working royals. While the line of succession on royal.uk’s site was updated within 24 hours of Queen Elizabeth’s passing, it’s taken the webmasters this long to update the prominence and decline of the working royals’ jump pages. Hilariously, Meghan and Harry are still listed on the page, even though everyone is clear that they’re not coming back and they’re not working royals. So now, under King Charles, the Sussexes have been put at the bottom of the page, under the Duke of Gloucester (who??), the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra (who I have never seen in my entire life). Buried underneath the Sussexes? Prince Andrew. Who is also not a working royal, having “given up” his status when he paid millions of dollars in a settlement to his rape victim, trafficked to him by his good friends Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Guess which version of the story is getting all the headlines?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially been demoted. Over the weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s pictures were pushed all the way down to the bottom of the list on the Royal Family’s website.
While they were still working members of the family, the couple’s dedicated pages were listed right below Prince William and Kate Middleton’s, who have since been promoted to Prince and Princess of Wales respectively.
After they stepped down from their duties on January 2020, they were pushed to sit right below Princess Anne. But now, after King Charles III ascended the throne, they sit right on top of the disgraced Prince Andrew.
Since their infamous “Megxit,” the pair have rarely returned to the UK from their new home in California — that was until Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8. Their demotion is just the latest snafu the couple has faced in the past couple of weeks.
[From Page Six]
I hope the Sussexes’ lawyers send a cease and desist and a removal order to Buckingham Palace and royal.uk. Instead of treating this like a demotion, treat it like these septuagenarian a–holes are still using Meghan and Harry’s names for clout. It’s another case of the Windsors wanting it both ways – either Harry is the son of the king and treated with respect commensurate to his position in the line of succession OR he’s not a working royal and therefore should not be included in way, shape or form. Pick one.
It’s amazing how the RF just keeps getting it so wrong.
All this focus on H&M, & Willy can’t even speak Welsh, you know?
I hope they just ignore it, & continue living their best life. The worst thing they can do is engage: it gives ammunition to continue the narrative.
Does it matter where they are on some website, matter to them?
I hope not. They have each other, their babies, Doria.
Charley and Wails 1 & 2 behave like scorned lovers turned into media stalkers. Do the Sussexes need a restraining order, or what? Oddly enough, I don’t mind the Royal website displaying their new pecking order and sentimental hierarchies: this move evidences a level of improvization, subjectiveness, and an overall lack of strategic discernement which might eventually turn profitable to Harry and Meghan. Why?
Because the Sussexes will keep thriving professionally and personally without Charles and William being able to claim any credit from their enemies’ success. The more they try to make H&M disappear, the more pathologically obsessed with them they will appear. Have Charles an Wails 1 planned to demote the Sussex pair further away from their thoughts and talking points yet? I love a good movie where two village idiots (one with a man’s tiara and the other longing to inherit it) shoot themselves in the foot.
Harry and Meghan should has been taken off the website the day the Palace announced that they weren’t returning as working royals. They don’t represent the Crown so they shouldn’t be there.
The Crown 🤴 spends way too much time thinking about Harry and Meghan that’s why they haven’t accomplished anything since they left🙄They even messed up the funeral invitations that they have been planning the past 10 years, poor princess Mary.
Exactly. And that would have been an easy point to make too – they aren’t working royals, so they aren’t on the website, the same way Beatrice and Eugenie aren’t.
But to just keep bumping them around is stupid. Either the website lists the working royals, or it lists the closest in line of succession, but it needs to pick one.
It’s not stupid from the point of view of the RF. It’s exactly what they need to keep their racist base riled up, the RR satisfied with fresh stories, & the needed distraction from all the glaring issues with this new regime.
They are doing is purposely to deflect & use H&M like they always do.
If I were H&M I’d request to be taken off the website, abdicate my succession & cut off all contact completely.
Oh I know this is about distraction (again) – or its something that Charles wanted done two years ago and the Queen refused – but its still stupid because there is no other excuse for it than distraction and keeping the racist base riled up.
Maybe this makes the base happy, but at this point every move like this makes other people go “well no wonder they left” and that’s not really what Charles should want people to be thinking.
Well they have to feed the INVISIBLE CONTRACT. O God, I just can’t with these people “working royal” the biggest oxymoron I have seen, what a fraud 😦 The biggest con ever🤢
My read is that Charles is cheap and didn’t want to pay someone to update the page. With the Queen dying, he had to.
They did update it when the Sussexes left, just not as much bumping around as this.
It was unfortunate that the Queen died ,especially at the time the Sussexes were being celebrated in the most unexpected way…with the Invictus thing by Germany. Charles used this to create an anticlimax by going all the way to humiliate,suppress and punish them. What Charles is failing to realise is that the burial and its attendant sensation would just be for that short time,just like the Jubilee because the Sussexes are coming back big time . Institutions and governments will continue to enshrine and celebrate Harry and Meghan globally while he will always be seen as a ceremonial egotistical and vindictive King of a weird group of people.
He lost the opportunity to show his magnanimity…what with mental model we have in this century? The RF could have used a good PR.
He’s the son of the King, 5th in line to the throne. His children are 5th & 6th. Not comparable to the York sisters
What’s next; Charles will demote him as his son?
These people are petty trash
I said something similar to this the other day. Like yes, I really think if he could somehow demote him as a son and member of the RF all together he would.
I dunno…
With all the mileage the RF is getting from Harry and Meghan, they seem to be the only ones doing any work, and should be at the top of the list.
Harry and Meghan have made it clear that for the foreseeable future, Montecito is home and they are NOT working for the Crown. The RF, on the other hand, seems to be nursing the pipedream that H&M, or ideally just Harry, would return to the fold. At this point, the Sussexes and their supporters do not care whether they are or are not on any royal list. Let the Firm do their worst. The world recognizes Harry and Meghan; titles and lists bedamned.
These people are so pathetic. Is this really “royal” behavior?
I hope H & M stop going back there and stop engaging because it is just ridiculous now.
Actually it is Royal behavior, I don’t expect anything better from Charles, They’re trying everything to get out of Harry and Meghan shadow 😲 Demoted ha! Ha! WISHFUL THINKING 🤔
Swaz: Yes, and while they’re doing everything to get out from H & M’s shadow, they’re making it all 10x worse by bringing even more attention to them. Ha ha! Anything they do to try to erase them, they only make H & M’s footprint bigger. It is really too funny.
I have to laugh at Charles or whoever thinking this kind of thing matters to Harry and Meghan. They are living their lives with their kids and doing their work, I kind of doubt their placement on some website really matters to them.
Agreed 100%. I’m kind of glad that all of this is happening in the public domain because the world gets to see that the RF and the Firm are petty, pathetic failures. Anti-monarch sentiments will increase and get even louder, and soon they’ll simply destroy themselves. #FAFO
I saw this headline early this morning and went to the royal.uk website. I think H&M should ask that their biographies be removed—Meghan’s is simply awful. If the elderly cousins are being counted in a slimmed down monarchy, something is also very wrong. This was not the update this website needed.
Watch as people stop visiting the royal website. Self own.
I haven’t looked at any “Royal” site since they started their racist hate campaign that has been bullying the Sussex family for years now. Can’t imagine any reason to ever go to the website. I think come this winter between a petty vindictive rage filled racist monarchy and incompetent PM and Tory govt people are going to finally demand change. Life is going to get very hard for most on that isolated isle.
Charles has always been a loser but seeing how he is like a pig who loves to roll around in his own slop has been enlightening. The only winners in this race are Meghan and Harry. That is it. Charles has double down on bitchiness, snobbery, racism and elitism. A man who was recorded saying that he wanted to be a tampon so that he could be with his adulterous lover has the gall to judge. Whew. What a life.
Someone said he was afforded every courtesy as the Son of a King during the funeral. So as Son of the King working royal or not why are they always going back and forth with rules and protocols that arent worth a damn.
We have our share of problems in the US, but at least we don’t have a monarchy.
I have a question, why is it only in England that the king’s son is mistreated so badly in the press? All the other European royal spares are hardly vilified despite not being a working royal. How is this a good look for the new king? I don’t understand.
I have asked the same question! Why does the English Royal house have to be such a trashy soap opera. Why cant they all get along or the very least respect each other in public. The press or the gov must have them by the balls about something ,it makes zero sense. Its disgusting!
That’s because they are emotionally stunted people who are caught in a centuries old pattern of familial dysfunction. They are also in debt to the worst press in Europe. The British tabloid press cannot compare to anything else. It is so utterly vicious and it bleeds into the more “respectable” press in a way that seems unique to the UK.
Answer, the ‘gold standard’ courtier and the royal family dumb enough to employ them though they really are not good at their jobs but they have the ‘right’ connections.
That’s b/c H&M did the Oprah Interview whereas the other European royals who have left the firm did not even the Japanese princess who lives in NYC has not. Now personally I don’t think anything truly bad came out of that. I’m aware of how hypocritical it is considering Charles gave interview(s) as did Diana on their marriage but there’s a key difference. The UK media and the RR as biased as they are, one thing they have done is create a counter narrative so relentless that when the Oprah interview happened, majority of ppl esp in the UK were split on their feelings of H&M. The interview did not land H&M being universally revered and sympathized the way Diana’s interview with Bashir did. The fact the interview did not do as much damage as Diana is due to the UK media and RR and that’s why Charles will always side with them over his own family. This shouldn’t be a shock, he will literally throw all his family members away if it meant he could keep the crown and that means always siding with the UK media oligarchs.
😒 He was being mistreated LONG before the Oprah interview; what the media was doing to him and Meghan wasn’t a mere “counter narrative”, it was a full-out smear campaign. Try again.
Princess Mako had a loving family who sent her off in a kindly manner like decent people. They didn’t leak nasty things about her to the press. They didn’t label her a “spare” and scapegoat her for her entire life. PH had the exact opposite and still does. Given the shear numbers who watched the interview and the fact that the RR and RF are STILL in a tailspin about it, it did more damage to the RF rep than you are acknowledging.
“Now personally I don’t think anything truly bad came out of that.” Am I reading this correctly? You don’t think any bad info came out in the interview, or from him leaving (which is the same since they were telling what happened to them)? Please correct me if I’m not.
And if I am reading correctly – what came out of it was that Harry’s security was cut, his father ignored him, his family allowed the press to smear his wife, his wife was suicidal and her pleas to be allowed to seek help were ignored, and Harry’s children were the subject of racist “concerns” and abuse.
So, you saying that…is a very telling statement.
Harry and Meghan didn’t need it to make them universally revered and sympathized with and neither did Diana in 1995. They did those interviews for their voices and stories to be heard.
The Diana interview did divide people. The UK was not 100% on Diana’s side. Brits were divided about her much as they are with Harry and Meghan. The media tore her to pieces and even people on her staff left her after it aired. Her death is what made her larger than life. Harry and Meghan didn’t talk to Oprah to win people’s approval. They did it to tell their story and fight back against the false narratives the UK media put out about why they left and the circumstances around their departure.
Chuck Petty does not have good advisors.
The Palace wants its both ways they wanted to constantly bash the Sussex’s smeared them all time then turn around use them for publicity for attention and clout. Let’s be honestly William and Kate and King Charles aren’t not getting the publicity they wanted the media has to used Meghan and Harry to get clicks and attention . Meghan and Harry live rent free in the British media mind and the new king they wanted to appear hard on Meghan and Harry punishment them for value their lives and children lives they to toll the line of being racist but not appearing to racist because they know the world is watching .
The BRF are really riding the ultra-right wing wave in the UK and want it to be known at every opportunity that Harry & Meghan are game for the hate they were showed during the mourning period.
Also this does not look like a family in mourning for me, for all the proclamations made after Liz’s death and the many articles and think pieces I really don’t get the impression her family care or miss her that much. The focus has firmly been on commissioning hit pieces against H&M, which tends to make me think that maybe they held back a fraction when Liz was alive.
It’s so disgusting to watch this full onslaught and RR’s gleefully pronouncing Meghan to be ‘their Diana’. Harry was right when he said he could not sit by and watch as Meghan is continually comoditised.
The RR’s have lost their minds and forgotten that Meghan is a human being, a daughter, a mother, wife, friend. The UK really needs Levenson 2 now, bc this level of media hate is outrageous.
They don’t miss her.
The stories & excuses that Charles is in mourning made me laugh.
He’s not, he’s gleefully doing what he’s always wanted: controlling everything.
The whole family is so gross.
The power dynamics in this ‘family’ always meant jockeying for position and favour (and cash as she held the purse strings) and as soon as she died they got busy fighting like rats in a sack to establish the new hierarchy – and I mean everyone involved here, not just those who get the royal jobs.
I hope this is the final push they need to completely cut ties with King Petulant and Prince Incandescent. I know Harry had wanted Archie and Lili to know the UK but they’d be better off spending time in his beloved Africa and with their Uncle Nacho and Aunt Delfina in Argentina. Salt Island is proving to be a source of eternal trauma. F them.
Agreed – I really get the impression that this station of Harry’s life will be significant for years to come.
He needs to find a way to limit his interactions with him bc they are a literal health hazard at present. The hate they give is scary and it might be time to have a time out from them completely.
I really feel sorry for Harry & Meghan because whereas these issues are usually dealt with behind the scenes, they have had to navigate their hugely dysfunctional families in the full glare of the media.
Edited to add that I hope they both skip the Coronation. I want these RR’s starving bc as we have seen w/o H&M there is no show.
@Flower: But Harry already had limited interactions with his family. He only communicated with his grandmother. I suspect that now that she’s gone he has no interest in maintaining any relationship with the new regime.
@Amy Bee, I agree. From the article in The Cut, I get the impression that Harry was leaning towards no contact with Charles and Meghan was telling him that it didn’t have to be the same as with her dad. I bet that conversation is way different now.
The U.K. is in dog sh1t right now and this is what they are focused on?
@Sunshine: that’s precisely *why* they’re focusing on this BS.
“The Pound’s tanking minutes after we cut taxes for the 1% and excluded thousands from benefits? Quick! Look over there!”
Exactly. Racism is always a way to distract the gullible white poor and lower middle class from being robbed by wealthy white leaders.
TQ was 96, and not in great health for the last year. So I’m sure her death was sad but expected. Which means it makes sense that the family is not that devastated. They were prepared. Charles in particular…I get why he’s off and running as King and getting things done. He’s been waiting for this.
But, like, the UK is dealing with rising energy prices and sweage in their water. And it looks terrible that this shit is what the king is concerned with. Nobody cares.
I don’t give a dang if Charles is an a-hole glad his mommy has died and left him in charge. But the optics of being concerned with his estranged son’s place on the family website while Britain is burning is just….petty.
There is no off and running as king. Rolentirely ceremonial. You can be replaced in a heartbeat Charles.
At this point, the royals are acting like the bratty little brother trying to get attention from his older sibling. It’s as if they are holding a glass of orange juice over a plate of scrambled eggs, and saying “I’m gonna pour the juice on your eggs! Watch me! Watch me!”
The thing is, big sister didn’t want to eat scrambled eggs for breakfast and says, “go ahead. I don’t care.”
Bratty brother then whines, “Yes you do care! I’m gonna mess up your breakfast. watch me! watch me! MOM!! SISTERS BEING MEAN TO ME!”
The royals have done their worst to the Sussexes. They have taken all they can take without going to Parliament, and Parliament has much more pressing matters than taking away titles for spite (but you never know with these royals). What else can they do? the really think it matters where the Sussexes are placed on a web page? With they draw a mustache on Meghan’s picture next? Photoshop a “kick me” sign on Harry’s back? Put big X marks through pictures of the children and write “Ha Ha you’re not a Prince or Princess” next to them?
This was wonderfully evocative & so on point. Bravo!
I thought Charles spokesman said you couldn’t put ”love” on a website.
Well, you certainly can’t if you don’t even know “what love is”. Obviously, what they excel at is putting hate out.
Even after all the Windsors asshole behavior of trying to demote and erase Harry and Meghan,it’s still always only about Harry and Meghan. You tried though windsors , you tried. Time for the Windsors to recognize it’s Harry and Meghan world and they just live in it.
Engaging them only spurs them on. Harry and Megan will do the best thing they can do for themselves and the worst they can do to the family:Ignore them. They won’t feed the beast ,they’re getting on with their lives, are those people?
Strange that they use the word “snafu” – it means a “chaotic mess” and it used to be an acronym for “situation normal, all fu*ked up.”
Page Six has a Brit writer who seems convinced that the Sussexes miss that snake pit. And looks to take shots at the Sussexes as much as possible. Its a Murdoch trashloid.
They might have meant it as a slam against the Sussexes, but it really fits the way the RF and the tabloids have behaved.
You know, I’m kind of glad these stories keep getting piled on. Sometimes, when a person is being bullied, it’s tough to see that with the grapevine telling you one thing and the bullied person says something else.
If it’s gotten to the point when even the casual follower of UK royals can see what is happening, then it’s useful.
And happening now? Might also have been useful to Harry, to help clear the rest of the FOG from his brain, if he wasn’t 100% mentally. It’s tough to finally acknowledge that the people who raised you and were supposed to love you are not safe people.
Kind of like finally pulling the loose tooth, or ripping off the bandaid.
I’m glad they are home, safe, and with their kids. And I hope they are not reading the tabloids at all. No need to give these people any head space now. Just be a family, and mourn Granny.
Why are the royals/firm so afraid of the upcoming memoir, unless there are things included they cannot refute with evidence? I’m sure the publisher is being careful with how some of this stuff is worded, so it can be backed up if necessary. But by acting this way, they are signalling to the public that they think there is substantive info in the book…
And how do they explain Kate’s being higher on that initial webpage than William? She’s in the upper right (primo spot per my 7th grade journalism teacher) of the page, directly right of the king.
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester have worked for the Queen (and now the King) for 50 years. The Duke of Kent and his sister Princess Alexandra have been working members of the family even longer. They are not young and beautiful and “hip”, but that is not the measure of their standing in the family. (Actually Alexandra and Birgitte (the Duchess of Gloucester) were quite pretty in their younger days.). No need to get so petty about them. Even Meghan and Harry will get old.
Princess Alexandra is my favorite among the older royals. She’s the epitome of charm and grace and could give a master class in Princessing 101. The Kent family was considered more royal because their mother Princess Marina was a princess of Greece and Denmark whose own mother was an imperial archduchess of Russia. Both Alexandra and Birgitte were quite lovely in their younger years and all of that generation worked diligently for their cousin the Queen.
Thank you @Freeshalori! I find the constant put downs (“who??” “Never seen in my entire life”) of these older people who did their duty well as they saw it for many years quite annoying. They don’t deserve it.
^^ Yeah sure, but there’s another sad and fascinating back story, which again speaks volumes about the downsides of the British monarchy, and the innate, inherited dysfunctions of the Windsors, passed down from Hanovers and Saxe-Coburg-Gothas. Princess Alexandra’s mother, Princess Marina, was yet another poor European princess (much like the German Princess Mary, later Queen Mary), brought in, or ‘bought’ we could say, to marry a wayward British prince in hopes to help him settle down. (Greek-born Marina is a cousin to Prince Philip — yet another royally poor married-in to the Windsor clan).
Marina wed the handsome but troubled and drug-addicted Prince George, Duke of Kent. He died under mysterious circumstances in WWII, which left Marina poor again, with three young children, heavily dependent upon The Crown, and ultimately beholden to the kindness and generosity of young Queen Elizabeth II. Marina was therefore exceedingly loyal to the British monarchy. Princess Alexandra grew up understanding she too must work hard and bow down to the monarchy first and foremost.
Alexandra’s daughter didn’t appreciate coming behind the monarchy in her mother’s devotions, thus she famously/ tragically rebelled. She was ostracized and she fell on hard times. Alexandra’s son took it all in stride, but he learned the important lesson of how crucial it was for him to gain life skills and talents that he could employ to build his own wealth and independence away from slavish devotion to the monarchy.
Lots of illuminating stories among this Windsor clan. Once again, kudos to M&H for their badass majestic courage in getting out at the very right time!
@Ohso? They did their “duty”? They’ve been rewarded for what they’ve done, not least in status, which counts for a lot in the UK still.
Royalty is a mirage and so is royal “service.”
We’re not talking about nurses and coal miners here.
The Duchess of Kent was a primary school music teacher, known to her students as Mrs. Kent. She also taught piano lessons out of a flat near the palace. I love that for her.
^^ @TeamAwesome, you mean the current Duke of Kent’s wife, Katharine. Yes, as The Duchess of Kent, she worked as a music teacher. There’s a lovely YouTube video with Katharine discussing her love of music and teaching.
Honestly, there are no happily ever afters among the royal Windsor married-ins. Katharine was made to change her religion before she could marry. It must have distressed her. In old age, she was given the right to change back. I’m not even sure whether or not she and the Duke unofficially separated at some point. Maybe they are still friendly and supportive of each other. Who knows? It has been kept private. Katharine has been known to be in ill-health for some time. The Kents were a striking couple in their youth, on their wedding day.
@Aftershocks – the Duchess of Kent was a convert to Catholicism (in 1994) – she was not brought up as a Roman Catholic so nobody forced her to change her religion before she could marry. I think the current Duchess of Gloucester could be said to be a “happily ever after” Windsor married- in. She and her husband seem quite devoted to each other and have just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. I know someone who met them both- they seemed like very nice pleasant people.
^^ Right @Ohso, thanks for the correction. Katharine, The Duchess of Kent was a convert to Catholicism, in 1994. One of her sons, Lord Nicholas Windsor, also decided to convert to Catholicism. As a result, he had to give up his succession rights to the Crown. Apparently, he was very willing and happy to do so.
I get the distinct impression that being a married-in royal somehow did not suit Katherine’s personality and her creative spirit. Marriage in general can be challenging. Marrying into the Windsor clan on top of it! 😱
Katherine’s conversion to Catholicism is clearly a private, personal choice. She’s lucky to not have been married to a prince in the direct line of succession. Plus, her husband, The Duke of Kent, is a favorite cousin of QE-II, which probably lent her some grace in her desire to teach music, and in her unconventional choice to convert to Catholicism. Both of these desires/ choices speak of something missing for her in royal married-in life.
I don’t know a lot about Birgitte’s and Richard’s married lives. Even though the Gloucesters are above the Kents in the line of succession, the Kents have been more popular and well known, possibly b/c of QE-II’s close relationship with Edward, Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra — added to their utter devotion to her and the monarchy.
The Gloucesters may be glad to have seemingly happily raised their three children under-the-radar. But everything for sure has not gone smoothly for all of the Gloucesters either. One of their daughters married an indigenous New Zealander, and they later divorced in part b/c of difficulties associated with her connection to royalty. The details are just out of the public view/ tabloid wrecking machine.
Certainly, the sad saga of Richard’s older brother, The Other Prince William, has been swept under the rug. His star-crossed life and love story should be the focus of Peter Morgan’s next royal project for Netflix. But I heard they are doing a WWI era prequel.
@QuiteContrary – then why do you or anyone care about any “insults” to M&H by the “mirage” that is royalty? It seems liKe people want it both ways – that they should be loved and respected by the RF and free to expose what a mirage royalty is. They both want to be free American citizens AND have their children be HRH princes and princesses. It does come down to the fact that their relation to royalty is the only reason anyone knows who they are. They may be good people but if they were just Harry Smith and Meghan Jones they never would have been given a platform.
Meghan had a platform before marrying PH. She wasn’t as well known but in some circles (including the UN) she was well known for charity work and women’s rights issues. And many people, even without fame as actors have built themselves up to have a platform, especially nowadays with SM. PH should be able to expect something from the RF because they ARE his family. I imagine, he sees the titles as KC recognizing that his grandchildren ARE part of the family and important to him.
Exactly, Kaiser. Pick One. Charles wants it both ways and he can’t have it both ways. You can’t abuse your son’s family and still expect deference from your son. God, I would love a cease and desist!
Does anyone else feel like this is the calm before a Prince Harry Storm? Like King Charles didn’t just poke the bear during the funeral but stabbed it. I can’t help but think Prince Harry will do something that basically declares his father is zilch to him.
The royal clown family is exhausting. Just remove Harry and his kids from the line of succession and be done with it. It is what they want to do, so just do it.
The Duke of Gloucester is The Queens first cousin, the son of her father’s younger brother. He is the older gentleman in uniform that marched in all The Queen’s funeral corteges. He represented The Queen at many events. He appears to have been very fond of his cousin, The Queen. He has been very dutiful in carrying out Royal activities. The Duke of Kent is also a first cousin, the son of a brother of The Queen’s father. He also has represented The Queen and is a very dutiful royal. The Duke of Kent probably did not walk in the funeral corteges as he is just too old and frail now.
The Duke of Kent is a grand old gentleman who had always presented the winner’s trophy in the men’s final at Wimbledon as president of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. l always remembered how much time he took to stop and speak with the ball boys and girls walking to the podium. Before his wife Katharine stepped back from public duties, she presented the ladies’ trophy and did the same as well. I can’t remember which tennis final it was, but the runner up was sobbing on her shoulder at her loss and the duchess was comforting her. She’s had an interesting life, a lot of trial and tribulation, and I’d recommend Googling for her story. And there was Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, who trained as an architect and was never meant to be duke until his brother died. He is also president of the Richard the Third society, Who is also a previous Duke of Gloucester. This was a wonderful generation of royals who represented the Queen well.
I remember that Wimbledon. It was Jana Novotna who cried on her shoulder after losing to Steffi Graf. Late 1990s
And the Duke of Gloucester has 2 biracial grandchildren- Senna and Tane Lewis who are half Māori. Senna attended the funeral and both children attended the Prince’s vigil with their mother.
I do think it is disgusting to put Meghan right above Andrew. Purely spiteful/hateful move. I agree that they should ask to have their photos/bios removed. The other bios for the “working” family members should be like on Cameo with their rate listed.
Its amaizng how little people actually care in the UK where I live. Our country is in a freefall from terrible economic policies so these self absorbed utterly petty people are no one’s current problem? We intend to keep it this way.
At this point I think that H&M’s best course of action is to demand that the palace remove their names from the website, send cease and desist letters to the authors of these garbage books that have just come out. just insist that they take their names out of those lying mouths.
There will come a point, probably sometime during the winter, when most Brits-even the worst of the haters-will start to realize that Meghan Markle is NOT the reason they are shivering in their bedsit and eating cat food.
Sending Cease & Desist letters to the authors would only highlight their garbage books.
This is what happens when you eat your cake and want it.
The decision to strip him of his titles, security and continued support to his tormentors in the press has inured Harry against any punitive action from his father and brother.
This action of demotion? betrays what is most important to Charles and William.
Take away the titles, power and materialism, they are nothing.
They never really affirmed Harry,never actively listened to him, so they are unaware of what is most important to him.
If his place in the rf was at one time important, his priorities have drastically changed when he encountered real love.
That of his wife and children.
The fact is there is nothing the Sussexes can do about this and there is no need to respond. They’re trying to erase them but they’re still prominent on the front pages. If the press left them alone this would be fine but they’re still waiting on their next moves and won’t leave them alone. The Sussexes will figure out what they need to do going forward. Again, red meat for the monarchists and right wingers. Yes it’s incredibly spiteful and disrespectful but this is what the king wants.
A demotion was needed when the Sussexes looked more royal and classy than the remainders. The whole funeral news cycle focused on Harry and Meghan. Now that the two are back in the US it’s all hands on deck to tear the Sussexes down. The books , the 2nd hand stories, the rehashing of offenses…nothing is too petty to throw out into the public arena- all while Harry and Meghan are silent and living in peace.
The website would be more impressive if they removed PA entirely.
Charles is worrying about being petty while the people of the UK are beginning to question what good he is, but not because of Meghan and Harry. Liz Truss’ government has implemented a catastrophic economic plan complete with outlandish tax cuts for the wealthy, borrowing $300 billion dollars, and tanking the Pound. Everyone knows that there will be a massive cut in public spending and people are genuinely worried that the NHS will somehow be sold off. The rise in interest rates due to this policy could see the interest rates on mortgages doubling. Soon, the Pound will be at parity with the USD which is an unprecedented fall. This will only get worse because the dollar is growing stronger and her policies are making the Pound weaker at the same time. Every international financial agency has come out to warn that this could damage the UK market for decades and people would lose faith in its currency.
Why does this make people ask what Charles is good for? It’s because he can use his royal prerogative to dissolve the government. It is an extraordinary step but it is clear that the people do not want this “mini-budget” and Truss’ government has outright stated that it will not back down. As the rules stand, Liz Truss cannot face a leadership challenge for the next 12 months and a general election is years away so people are stuck with her policies unless Charles rides to the rescue.
The public are generally opposed to the monarch interfering in governing but there has been a recent crisis when the Queen did not exercise her power to dissolve the Johnson government when he lied to her about Brexit and his violation of the UK constitution. Back then, people asked what is the point of the Queen if she does not exercise her power when it is necessary to address such extraordinary circumstances. And, now, people are genuinely panicking because they have no means of stopping her. Royalists and republicans alike are asking where their king is because he does have the power to intercede on their behalf. He has the power to do it and the current circumstances merit his intervention because they are clearly acting in defiance of the public.
Charles is focused on trying to humiliate Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lilli while the UK is in crisis. Charles always wanted to be king and claims he has lived a life of service. Well, the time to really serve and really be a king is right now. Most people aren’t interested in the Royal soap opera even if it shows how racist Charles is. But, they will begin to care when they see that that is the focus of their king during a crisis. He won’t do anything because he is out of touch and only wants to use his power to enrich himself to settle scores. Diana told us he was not up to the job and he has proven her right since the moment he became king.
For comparison/context and proof that CK3 and his courtiers are arses!
Sweden took title away but still list children of monarch in order with CRwon princess with hubby and kids
https://www.kungahuset.se/english/royal-house
Not sure how Denmark will change their current listing once HRh are removed. This link then go to page on royal family and it lists I order
https://www.kongehuset.dk/en/
Norway lists in succession order but stops with Martha Louise – good idea! Then goes to king’s sister
https://www.royalcourt.no/seksjon.html?tid=28435&sek=27259
Netherlands – always mg favorite had all I line except of course Friso’s wife, but they left HRH before marriage. Ther is a great family picture- they are unified.
https://www.royal-house.nl/members-royal-house
God I hate them.
“Their demotion is just the latest snafu the couple has faced in the past couple of weeks.”
This is the usual misrepresentation by the media. This action by the royal family was not requested by or negotiated with Meghan and Harry. As far as I can gather it doesn’t affect their day to day business so the couple are not facing anything. It really continues to be a one sided fight
NOT ONLY did they get demoted to the bottom of the page, but the Duchess of Sussex’s blurb is just one of two people they had condensed. Under her name, there is a general description of who she is. If you want to read more about her work it is HIDDEN. You have to look to the left of the general intro, then click on “Biography”, “Charitable Work”, or “Charities and Patronages” to see more information and photos. EVERYONE else’s information is listed in its entirety on the same page, with the exception of Megan and the shamed Duke of York. What a horrible, hateful family. All my respect goes to Harry and Megan and the tough but honorable choices they had to make and continue to live by. They are such beautiful examples of choosing love and life.
I guess I was wrong with some of the technical differences between what was presented for each of the royal family members’ page. Megan’s description was SO brief that I thought the firm had done her and the creepy uncle’s page differently than the rest of them.
This is another example of how short sighted the “firm” is. Archie for sure, and Lilibet probably, will have to seek “permission”, or at least official endorsement to marry from the monarch. The fact that they refuse to let them use their titles and honours now when the firm has a built in mechanism to force a “resignation” later is just amateur work. The incompetence* of the firm annoys me so fucking much.
*clearly not their worst sin, but one that grinds my gears regardless
I have a rabbit’s labyrinth of thoughts on this, but I’m currently not sober enough to articulate them.
Greetings One and All,
When I came across this article about 48 hours ago my one and only thought after I read the article and saw the litany of comments. How is this for censorship since all comments are being “moderated” I am referring to another publication.
I thought good grief, what a small minded, spiteful and malicious triad that Charlie and the Wailers have created to belittle, shame, humiliate even further members of their own family when the triad and other family members have done so much worse.
What is even more appalling that the triad are enjoying every moment of slinging mud, putting people in their place then crowing about it from the rooftops.
No good will come of a triad so rotten – whatever the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to do surely whether liked or not, when you have your own blood sticking the knife in, twisting it then cheering when you are bleeding is positively Medieval.
Royalty for this lot is not Royalty in my name. Especially when you now have a 9 year old repeating almost word for word what his whingeing father did at four – stating that he is the “big I am” and will deal to you when he is King, does not bode well.
The one good thing is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are living “Rent Free” in the heads of the triad – and that is something they should be thanking them for since they do not believe they should pay a cent for anything.
Rule Britania? I think it will be “Ruin Britania” and all who sailed in her.
Have a magical day wherever you are in this world of ours …. there are still some good people out there we just need to have our hearts open otherwise we are left with being blind in one eye and deaf in the other.
See you on the flip side ….
Wild Rose, ITA. The only thing we need do is make sure we have enough popcorn to watch their ruin.
I was at the grocery store this morning. I always talk to the person checking the groceries and as I was leaving, he told me to have a beautiful day. Now you’ve wished me a magical day. Thank you.
I’m having magical and beautiful day! I hope others are having the same.
Somewhat off-topic, but I note there are no stories about the Queen Consort lately. Everything revolves around titles for the Sussex children, Harry’s memoir, the relationship between Wales, and the Sussexes, etc. Camilla trembles and I don’t think it’s nerves. The broken toe story, which I don’t believe, covers her absence from royal news. Was not the autobiography written by Angela Devlin due to be released today? I’m not easily distracted.
The claims that Harry and Meghan’s popularity connects to their titles are laughable. The countless daily articles, podcasts, books, documentaries, Lifetime movies, the resurgence of royal reporters, etc., after Meghan started dating Prince Harry are notable. Media coverage of the Royal Family was minimal. William and Kate were not working; all the glitz and glamour had long faded. The Windsors were too narrow-minded to accept the blessing.
The relationship between Charles and Andrew is the pandora’s box I dare Charles to open.