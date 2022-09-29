Brad Pitt thinks Emily Ratajkowski ‘is the hottest thing on the planet & they totally gel’

Emily Ratajkowski has always struck me as someone who is “very online,” bordering on extremely online. Is she still like that, or did motherhood change her? She used to constantly post on social media, although she wasn’t really a Chrissy Teigen-level oversharer. Maybe it’s changed. My original thought was… I wonder why Emily isn’t saying anything about these “dating Brad Pitt” rumors? It’s clear that Brad’s publicist/crisis management team has provided quotes about Brad and Emily’s dating situation to anyone who will listen. Emily is online enough to know what Brad’s team is doing. I wonder if she’s playing along or if she’s waiting to see what happens next. Surely she’s online enough to know some or all of what’s been covered with Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce as well. Which means I don’t see her doing anything with Pitt long-term. While Emily’s not my favorite person in the world, I think she’s smart enough to simply use Pitt for a quick hit of PR and hopefully move on.
Anyway, I also wanted to talk about how stupidly obvious Pitt’s campaign is. Earlier this week, “sources” told Page Six that while “Brad is not dating anybody,” he’s absolutely gone out with Emily and “stay tuned.” People’s sources said Brad and Emily “are spending a lot of time together” but don’t “appear to be ‘dating’ formally.” And y’all know when People Magazine and Entertainment Tonight start running these stories as exclusives, they’re talking to Pitt’s people directly. So here’s ET’s story:
Things may be heating up for Brad Pitt and newly single Emily Ratajkowski, with a source telling ET that the two have been hanging out.
“Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it’s very casual. They’re friends,” the source says. “Emily recently filed for divorce and Brad is still going through his situation with Angelina [Jolie] so neither are looking for anything serious right now.”
Ah, yes, “his situation with Angelina.” “Situation” being some kind of abuser code for “Brad physically abused Angelina and then spent six years financially abusing her and smearing her, while also bribing judges and suing her.” That alone should make Emily want to GTFO. Anyway, the emphasis from Camp Pitt that this is all very new and they’ve only seen each other a few times and maybe it’s not that serious… I don’t know, it’s very weird.
Oh, and here’s one more – a source told Life & Style that Brad “thinks Emily is the hottest thing on the planet and they totally gel.” This is making me miss the Neri Oxman debacle, when Brad’s people swarmed People Mag, ET and Page Six to talk about how Brad loved Neri Oxman’s beautiful mind. Surely it can’t be THIS complicated and tortured to find Brad Pitt an easy PR relationship?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Ugh. I just vomited in my mouth.
I’ll be honest, I never though much of him and Angie as a couple, I thought he was to old for her then. And to me, his looks feel off considerably when they got together (yes, shallow I know, but true) and Angie was/is still so beautiful.
Now seeing him trying to stay sexy and relevant with Emily, it is so very embarrassing and GROSS.
🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢
There is too much desperation and insincerity emitting from him. He doesn’t want to go out, he’s hanging in there trying to stay in the Hollywood hustle.
So GROSS!! Ewwww….
This man is going out Sad, he needs to stop.
Kinda loving that it’s this complicated and tortured to find him an easy PR relationship, tbh. Keep these fail whales coming, Brad, I’ve got plenty of popcorn.
Me, too. It’s like a movie of a sad, washed-up, alcoholic, actor who used to be super hot trying to get the hot girl again.
He’s making me remember my psych 101 class, with Erickson’s stage
It’s like he’s taken a hard right turn away from Generativity and towards Stagnation, with the Next Stop: Despair signpost just up ahead.
It’s gross and sad
Brads team probably told her to zip it while they produce their roll out. I’m sure she will be on his arm for the Babylon premier.
Brad acts like a newbie actor on the scene trying to make a name for himself rather a award winning acting veteran.
Sigh…give it up Brad.
No one is buying this, and you look pathetic and ridiculous.
Unusual match yes buy some of you just out right jealous. Take it easy . There us actual bad things in the world than two adults over 25 wants to date age gap or not. Gosh!
Brad needs to take a page out of Tom Cruise’s playbook and stop with the overexposure. Stop talking the press, stop with the PR relationships, and just go underground for a good, long while.
LOL
Cmon folks what Helene does he have?
His hubris is bigger than he really is.
He wants to be young and noticed so bad. Why would he put on a skirt, and wear those outfits that’s fit for a 25 yr old? He is desperate and pathetic
This is as cringe as watching Leo put out press comments about Gigi Hadid.
I was going to write the same thing.
Middle aged men (or more than middle age) trying to save their image using beautifyl young wome who clearly don’t give 2 f0@Ks about them.
He’s way too old to be acting like this. She’s much smarter than he is.
Oh? Swearing her tits are real when they’re not? And forgetting to photoshop out her implant scars in certain revealing photos? What’s she smart about? All she ever seems to talk about is how she should have the right to be seen half-naked all the time.
And then write essays lamenting how her body is commodified
That suit looks terrible.
This is giving Leo/Gigi fake PR relationship vibe . 😂😂
Very much so.
Sorry but Angelina Jolie is arguably one of the most beautiful women on the planet 🤣
It’s all downhill for you, Pitt. This does make him look so pathetic – but that is what he is, at this point.
Emily, if any of this is true: Girl you in danger!
No offence, but from Angie to Emily R? And btw, run Emily, run!
What a down grade! : – )
All fun and games until Emily’s son gets older and dresses like a “Columbine kid…”
I’ll see myself out.
The same Emily W. who posts regularly about misogyny is dating a man who is completely unrepentant about physically assaulting Angelina Jolie multiple times in front of their children? Okay.
This is deeply pathetic for Brad and Emily.
I think it speaks to how far he’s fallen that Brad can’t find anyone not a damn Instagram model to drag to a premiere.
In an interview she did a few days after this rumor first came out, she made a point of referring to herself as a single person. She definitely should come out with a better denial than that now, although at this point, she might not feel that it’s even worth it to firmly deny negative rumors about herself.
It will be very disappointing if this turns out to be true. Not blaming her for anything that may happen down the road, but it would be pathetic for a grown woman to see photographic evidence of a man’s abuse and still date him anyway. It just seems unlikely to be true, because who would dump someone they have a baby with over cheating just to go be with someone capable of even worse behavior? After risking the ire of Depp apologists?
Right??? This doesn’t make any sense. I wonder if agents force their young clients into these things for a tit-for-tat scenario. Thinking about Gigi Hadid too and how she has absolutely nothing to gain for being linked to Leo Decatchaho (tm Dlisted). Maybe in exchange for a cover or some opportunity for Emily or another client, Emily has to be linked to Brad Pitt for X number of weeks before she can issue a firm denial. Ditto for Gigi.
The CRIDGE.
I don’t know which “couple” is less believable: Leo and Gigi Hadid or Brad and Em Rata. Both these stunt queens (Brad and Leo) are apparently working from the same playbook.
Of course it is a stunt, but don’t grown women have agency?!?
Hey since they are so hard up for attention, maybe the two of them (Brad and Leo) should start dating. What, like you weren’t thinking the same thing? LOL!! At this point, nothing would surprise me.
I see a pattern. He likes slim, dark-haired women with … bustiness. 🙂
This is sad – I agree that Emily is just using him to move on from her ex-husband after a messy divorce. She’ll probably let the rumours fly for a while and then peace out, saying they weren’t that serious or just friends. It’s astounding that someone who has long been prized for his looks and the beautiful women he’s been able to snag is now completely at the mercy of whichever 30-something influencer needs to get her name in the news this week.
He used to be so handsome. But now? Creepy. Pretty is as pretty does.
So pathetic. He’s tried over again to attach himself to successful, younger, or famous women, and NONE of the rumors have been real except that instagram model who turned out to be married. He needs to stop. And take responsibility for what he did to his ex wife and children.
Didn’t Em post a tiktok on the lines of “When he thinks he’s hot because he bagged you, but you’re just into ugly guys”? When I saw the first headline of this fake pairing, I thought of that and laughed.
She always has the same stoned look on her face.
I just have one question?
Are his fans, proud of who this man became?
Is this your king, ladies?!
Maybe I am old but Brad Pitt has always been disgusting. He was 25 when in a relationship with a 16 year old ( Juliet Lewis). Cheated on Jennifer Aniston with Angelina Jolie but it was ok “Because Jennifer didn’t want kids and Angelina was sophisticated and woke.” Brad is so horrible that she had 6 kids with him. Oh, but Angelina hooked up with Billy Bob Thornton ( 20 years her senior ) while he was living with Laura Dern. Oh, but marriage doesn’t matter …. Right. Just trying to capture the right narrative here. Neither Brad nor Angelina nor the rest of us are saints. But the PR is nauseating. No sympathy for Brad or Angelina or Emily…None of them
Please have two seats at this point your just embarrassing your self sticking up for an abuser and victim blaming.
Should we talk about Jen A had no problem cheating with Justin who was in a 16 year relationship when they got together or Laura Dern cheating with her husband who was married and his wife was pregnant at the time they go.
Neither Angelina nor Emily are abusers, so your inability to criticize Brad without dragging these women down to his level says more about you than it does about them.
Btw, bringing up sex Angelina had in the 00s and 90s in 2022 as a reason why it’s not that bad that she was assaulted doesn’t give you any kind of moral high ground over her or anyone else. It means you’re insecure and care more about losing a husband’s gaze than you do about violence against women.
Beads Pitt. Marathon runner from his emotions and life choices.
Isn’t she always spouting off about how she’s perceived
Is Brad Pitt that bullet proof that a self declared feminist Em Rat has no issues dating a known alcoholic abuser of family? Seems like an odd flex for her?
Em Rat is not my feminist. She so insecure to marry a cheat and to hook up with a creep 30 years her senior. Ohhhh, but she is soooooo hot…. Yes. I am back in the 1960s. I guess a feminist can show off her rack and call it progress. But in my female opinion, that goes against what feminism fights for but to each their own. Feminists fought for choices but flashing boobs and hooking up with men 30 years older in 2022 is not what my mother or grandmother fought for. But again, feminism us about choices. I should not judge…. Emily nor even Angelina present my generation of women…. I am Angelina’s age and I have never ever related to her.
Your brand feminism from your comments seems to be trash .
🙁 You sound more like a Bible Thumper than a feminist. Everything you’ve had to say so far screams lady who fell for Purity Culture hook, line, and sinker. Just a word of advice: if you or your family have ties to any religion that you want to be perceived in a less negative light, slut-shaming and victim-blaming women….especially after the fall of Roe vs. Wade and during protests against women being forced to wear the hijab…is not 👏 the way 👏 to do👏 it. That’s not the kind of representation any religion needs right now. The women of the generations you mentioned had their own problems, partially because they were closer to religion than this generation is and because white supremacy was even more socially acceptable then. So please do not try to hold up turn-of-the century women as infallible feminist heroines that modern women should emulate. Movements and needs evolve.
Married 20 years to my one and only husband, raising two children and making most of the family income and raised by a single mom is trash… wow…. I am not sure how you define feminism but it is not by Brad Pitt or Emily R. I am real live regular woman. How on earth do you interact with regular people? This is a celebrity blog…
Funny I guess you left out how you victim blame women in domestic abuse situations because they don’t it your mold or judge women who date older men. As part of your brand of feminism which is trash.
I’m not sure what you being married and having kids have to do with feminism.
Omg…. So if I am married with kids, I nor my daughter have been sexually assaulted nor fighting for women’s rights?!? You have unleashed a beast. Me nor my teenage daughter have been assaulted? Oh my f. gawd. How dare you even go in this direction …. I march for womens rights. Just because I don’t flash my boobs does not means I am no feminist… so what if I have a husband and children. This was an fing post on celebrity blog. Don’t you ever dare go where people have been. This was a comment on celebrities. Don’t go in personal poster posts.
@Rxbunny: Nice DARVO but nope, she didn’t say anything about whether or not you or your daughter have experienced anything like that. She didn’t say you had to go topless*, show cleavage, or get a divorce to be a feminist either.
*Topless. Like men in Hollywood and elsewhere all the time. But I doubt you go around revoking their feminist cards or questioning their place in any movement over that.
What are you even going on about? You started your comment off by saying you are married for 20 year and have kids like that some how defines feminism. I did say you or your daughter had to be abused in any way to be feminist.
Women being in control of their bodies and showing skin really bothers you doesn’t. This is the second time you made some passive aggressive comment about “women flashing their boobs” and little you think of them. Otaku fairy Comment about you seems to be very spot on.
And pls we don’t care. It’s better not as they seem unlikely match she seems over sexualized but she is good looking and he did aj I mean…they may well be casually seeing things its hw.
Acting like the worst thing ever is not normal over it..