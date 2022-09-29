Cate Blanchett is coming for another Best Actress Oscar in ‘Tár’

Cate Blanchett has won two Oscars across her career – one for Best Supporting in The Aviator, and one for Best Actress in Blue Jasmine. Looking back on her incredible career, which performance was more deserving of an Oscar? For me, it’s Notes on a Scandal – she’s brilliant, as is Judi Dench. Many will say Elizabeth, where she lost the Oscar to Gwyneth Paltrow that year. I thought she was great in last year’s Nightmare Alley, although I get why that film wasn’t everybody’s cup of tea. Anyway, Cate has a new Oscar-bait film called Tár. She plays Lydia Tár, a completely fictional composer and conductor. The film is directed by Todd Field, who hasn’t made a film in 16 YEARS! His last film was Little Children. Anyway, the trailer is finally out:
I went into this not knowing much about the film other than “she plays a conductor” and I was pleasantly surprised that it seems to have some kind of plot? The plot seems to be… a complicated genius is slowly driving herself mad because her brain can’t process all of the crazy musical thoughts she’s having. It feels like it also has some horror elements too, which is kind of cool. I bet this wins all of the Oscars for Sound, Sound Mixing, etc.
The thing you should know about Tár is that Cate has already shown up at the Venice Film Festival and taken home the Volpi Cup for Best Actress. The 2023 awards season is going to feature an all-out war between the Best Actress nominees, it’s just one of those years where everything is really stacked. But Cate is coming for wigs, clearly.
Omg thank you for reminding me how fucking amazing Notes on a Scandal was!
And opposite of thank you for reminding me of Cate’s Elizabeth Oscar being stolen.
I’ll def go and see this, I’m an absolute sucker for a creepy score. And somehow Nightmare Alley completely passed me by so will go look that up too!
The black & white version of Nightmare Alley is beautiful. Creepy but beautiful
As a conductor, I find the trailer to be such a cliche. Especially because it’s about a female conductor, of course we can’t deal with anything rationally, said every man ever.
I don’t know, I feel pretty irrational sometimes when my kids have missed a release or entrance for the 3rd time in a row, lol.
If I see another film about crazy geniuses I am gonna scream. What a cliché. My husband is an established artist, I am an established curator and I work with a lot of people for whom interpreting and creating is their work and the source of their money. It is such a stupid cliche that people get overwhelmed by their creativity. There are intense moments but people get crazy because the world is insane. Art, on the other hands, can save lives and balance people’s minds.
Please give me a film about the joy of creating and sharing art.
I believe the film is about her possibly being abusive or problematic with staff/employees and dealing with a public fallout. Her genius and ego get in the way of her taking accountability.
At the time, I was a much bigger Shakespeare in Love fan than Elizabeth fan (I was in HS lol.) But looking back I cannot believe she lost to Gwyneth lol. She was so good in Elizabeth.
Anyway I’m here for a Cate Blanchett Oscar campaign. All the looks!!
Her channeling Katherine Hepburn In the film aviator was amazing
I think the plot is more about hubris, power dynamics and perfectionism, but I’ll go see it.
Sounds a little like Whiplash.
Unpopular opinion: I dislike Cate Blanchett’s American accent. I find it flat, monotone, and a weird amalgam that doesn’t really sound like any actual American accent. I will never understand why, in a film like this, she doesn’t just use her actual accent. Why does she have to pretend to be American?
This looks really good and I’m excited. I will watch this in the theater.
I love that black caped dress