“Coolio passed away at the age of 59, rest in peace” links

Coolio has passed away at the age of 59. They suspect the cause of death was a sudden cardiac arrest. It’s so sad, he seemed like a nice guy. [JustJared]
One of the nicest dudes I’ve known.
Good people. R.I.P. Coolio 🕊 🌹 🕊 pic.twitter.com/yQF9ZonbKA
— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) September 29, 2022
My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family of @Coolio 🙏🏾 #rip pic.twitter.com/vH68qVolRy
— Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) September 29, 2022
59 is far too young to go but at least it’s not 24. May he rest in peace.
If you lost someone who was aged 24, I’m sorry for your loss.
But his life mattered, no matter the age. I used to think it wasn’t so bad if someone who wasn’t a child died until the pandemic, and I learned from listening to elders and disability activists that I was being ableist and ageist by valuing some lives more than others. That’s just my perspective, I don’t know yours – but it’s just sad that he passed, without comparison to anyone else’s age.
Glenda: this is a realization I’ve come to only recently. I, too, used to think ‘how sad’ when someone young died, as opposed to someone older who ‘lived a good life’. Now that I have less time in front of me than behind me, I realize how cold this line of thinking really is and am ashamed of myself.
Oh, I completely agree. That was simply a reference to his song Gangsta’s Paradise.
It’s in reference to a line in Gangsta’s paradise where he raps if he’ll live to see 24.
Exactly.
Coolio was one of the first artists of my generation who opened my mind to the reality of racism in the United States. His music and image had a tremendous impact on me, much like the film “Boyz in the Hood” by John Singleton, and an experience at a lecture at a university in New England. (a retired white female model brought two young men from Los Angeles to speak with all of us about their reality living as Crip and Blood gang members. )
These experiences shook me deeply, and I am very grateful. I will continue to work and advocate for social justice reforms in the States for my entire life. We cannot go back to sleep.
Andrew Dominik hates and loathes Marilyn Monroe with every fiber of his misogynist and vile being. He should have never been allowed to make this movie.
No one involved in Blonde cares about MM and what she went through. The director used the movie to visualize his hatred of MM and to humiliate her in the most horrible ways, and everyone else jumped on board in hopes to win an Oscar.
The movie sounds like some kind of porn snuff movie. She wasn’t stupid and everyone’s victim, she overcame a lot to get to where she was. My son watched it yesterday ( film buff, watches everything) he said it was terrible.
I watched this movie last night, and it’s 2.5 hours of my life I’ll never get back. It’s incredibly pretentious, and so, so boring that I kept checking to see how much time was left until the end. I should have just turned it off after half an hour. I felt offended for Marilyn’s memory that people could take such liberties with her character and paint her as someone without any power or agency at all. She was instrumental in her own success and her own undoing, but this movie just reduces her to nothing but a vulnerable little bird. I hated it.
Now we know why Brad Pitt attached himself to this movie as Producer.
MillieMollie- You may be right about the director, but it is based on a book by Joyce Carol Oates and she already put a lot of the garbage in her book. So while he may have loved having the chance to film it, it wasn’t his original source material.
Oh, I know. Joyce Carol Oates also hates Marilyn Monroe and women. No wonder she calls Dominik a brilliant director and loves the adaption.
Andrew Dominik hates women. The movie is not artsy. The whole gaze is misogynistic. The movie is extremely boring and very difficult to watch. This movie tells us nothing new about Marilyn but much about the director.
I hated The book Marilyn SO MUCH! absolute torture porn, and stripped Monroe of any strength and humanity. she was just a beautiful, victimized feather floating thru life. in fact she was ambitious and talented.
Poor Coolio. If it was cardiac arrest, how scary and painful that must have been for him. Yeah, Andrew Dominik has really issues with Marilyn and he never even knew her! I’m guessing it’s a larger hatred of women as a whole. If Taylor wants to come out as Bi-sexual then let her do it, no need to speculate about her private sex life. And the whole Gaylors and Hetlors fanbase is odd to me.
Re: Buzzfeed’s “aging” thing, I HATE it. The one of Diana is particularly atrocious, imo. I guess they get clicks on stuff like that, but it escapes me why they keep doing it.
I decided not even to click on the link to see what they did to iconic people. I do think how they portrayed an older John Lennon, played by Robert Carlyle, in the movie ‘Yesterday’ was a pretty good representation of what might have been.
So sad about Coolio! Brings back high school dance memories.
How dare Andrew Dominik say no one watches Marilyn movies? I mean are there some people out there who buy a poster of her and believe themselves to be fans? Yes, sure. I LOVED her movies as a young girl and owned all them on VHS (I’m an 80’s baby). There is a reason she is such an icon today and yes her beauty is a big part but there were plenty of beautiful actresses and models of yore who never had close to the same cultural impact.
Any other Marilyn movie fans? I love Gentlemen Prefer Blondes for the lavish musical productions and Some Like it Hot for the humor.
LOVE Some Like It Hot! Just saw The Seven Year Itch in its entirety. She shines, no matter how “small the part” (see All About Eve.) She was talented and his reductive, insulting, uniformed, misogynistic take is infuriating, especially since he chose to make a movie about someone for whom he has apparent disdain.
Yes, she’s great in Some Like it Hot. I thought she was charming in the Prince and the Showgirl, though by all accounts that production was very messy behind the scenes.
Apparently Olivier hated her. They clashed over her “Lee Strasberg Method” real emotion acting style to Olivier’s classic Shakespearian memorization and theatricality, and he and his wife Vivian Leigh were in the original stage play so he was clearly the more experienced. She would also show up chronically late, which drove him nuts. I suppose Vivian Leigh would have been a better choice but they were going through a contentious separation at the time.
I love me some “The Prince and the Showgirl.” I so wanted to be Marilyn enjoying caviar and champagne. I love that she worked with Sir Laurence Olivier.
Love Marilyn Monroe movies! As for under appreciated roles, I thought she was great in Niagara. She’s also in the utterly ridiculous Bedtime for Bonzo, where she does a wonderfully funny but nuanced job of playing the sexy secretary. (Check out Ginger Rogers’ fabulous dance scene in that movie!). And I will never tire of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, How to Marry a Millionaire, Seven Year Itch, or Some Like it Hot.
Thanks Kaiser, that Dlisted article is a thing of beauty.
I feel like I saw Coolio on an episode of Wife Swap and he was very demanding of his partner. She was very subservient to him. I think the episode is at least 10 years old so hopefully he learned something from the Wife Swap and treated his partner better. But still shocking news and may he rest in peace.
Dominik seems deliberately ignorant about the economic history of women. It’s only been relatively recently that women have been able to be economically independent. In 1953, at the time of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, finding a husband (preferably a wealthy one) was still the surest way to security – and, in return, the man got a combo of housekeeper, mother of his children and sex partner/arm candy. If Dominik wants to call that transactional, well, yeah…it kind of was. But that was the male-dominated system and there weren’t a lot of options.
Slide slide slippity-slide – RIP Coolio.
He was a great interview. Seemed like a lovely man.
RIP.