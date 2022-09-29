“Coolio passed away at the age of 59, rest in peace” links

Coolio has passed away at the age of 59. They suspect the cause of death was a sudden cardiac arrest. It’s so sad, he seemed like a nice guy. [JustJared]

Some of Coolio’s greatest hits. [Seriously OMG]

Blonde director Andrew Dominik made some pretty telling comments about the characters in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. [Dlisted]

Photos from the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere. [LaineyGossip]

Alexandra Daddario & Rosamund Pike came out for the Dior show. [Tom & Lorenzo]

The Bling Ring documentary no one needed. [Pajiba]

This Dior collection seems chaotic. [GFY]

A digital artist used AI to “age” people like John Lennon. [Buzzfeed]

Roger Stone has blood on his hands. [Towleroad]

Olivia Culpo’s very weird football-game ensemble. [Egotastic]

Cheating rumors on Real Housewives of the Potomac. [Starcasm]

I think Taylor Swift has been indicating that she’s bisexual or queer for years now? Like, Kaylor was a real phenomenon. [Gawker]

One of the nicest dudes I’ve known.

Good people. R.I.P. Coolio 🕊 🌹 🕊 pic.twitter.com/yQF9ZonbKA — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) September 29, 2022