Princess Kate, who has four homes & a castle, spoke about ‘the cost of living crisis’

The British markets do not like Liz Truss, her government or her financial proposals. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the British currency was in freefall and everything in the British economy seems to be tanking. On Wednesday, the Bank of England began emergency procedures to stabilize the British economy by buying 65 billion pounds worth of bonds. This is on top of the looming energy crisis in the UK and Europe and what seems like a somewhat localized – but still catastrophic – post-Brexit recession in Salt Island. When the new Princess of Wales heard about all of that, she reportedly said “gosh” and “can you test the recession by testing it?” No, what she actually said was deemed “a rare foray into politics.” Because she acknowledged the obvious, that British people are struggling.
The Princess of Wales made a rare foray into politics as she spoke of the need for food banks as millions of families struggle with the cost-of-living crisis. Kate made the comments about the importance of community services during a discussion with volunteers and members of the congregation at St Thomas Church in Swansea – her first visit to Wales since inheriting her new title.
Over the last two years the church has been transformed into a community hub, which includes a food bank, facilities for homeless people, and a not-for-profit café and community training kitchen. The site is also home to the Swansea Baby Basics baby bank, a volunteer-led project that distributes essentials to vulnerable mothers and their newborn babies across the city.
During the visit with husband William, Kate said: ‘With the cost of living crisis, there are a lot of desperate people out there.’
The royal said that the food bank was a ‘lifeline to so many people’ particularly after the pandemic and amid the soaring cost of living.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson told MailOnline: ‘Given the number of visits and conversations that take place during these, we are unable to verify specific comments that are reported upon.’
Chatting with a group of elderly worshippers, she added: ‘What’s so wonderful about this place is that there is such a good mixture of young and old. It’s extraordinary. You have 90-year-olds as well as youngsters. It’s a real family organisation. We need places like this to bring people together, places where people can come and engage. It’s what we need post Covid and with the cost of living crisis. Lots of people are too scared to come an engage so it’s wonderful that you go out to see them too.’
The Mail’s headline was “Princess Kate wades into politics.” Imagine if the Duchess of Sussex had mentioned something about the “cost of living crisis” though – the Mail’s banner headline would have been “Woke American Lectures Welsh About Recession Then Returns to Her 74-Bathroomed, $92 million Montecito Mansion!” Because it’s Kate, none of the coverage even dares to mention the fact that this woman already has FOUR homes and she will soon move into Windsor Castle, which has over 1,000 rooms. She was literally wearing a new coat too! And she’s been dripping in QEII’s pearls and diamonds from the very second QEII died. At some point, hopefully very soon, people will start to question this very gross arrangement.
Now, all that being said, I don’t even believe Kate said that sh-t. She never speaks like that at events or during walkabouts. Usually she’s just talking about her kids or how she wants another baby. These quotes feel planted by KP to make her seem “in touch” with the peasantry briefly before she literally took a private helicopter back to her castle.
Another thing… they visited a baby bank and yet again, Kate brought nothing. No baby clothes, no diapers, no baby slippers, nothing. “With the cost of living crisis, royals can’t just give things away to peasants!”
“Cost of living crisis”. How could a person who has never supported herself even know such a thing exists?
The grossest part about all of this is that she won’t be criticized. Her fans will hail her as the second coming of jesus and others who might have some braincells will shrug their shoulders. It really does get tiring that in the eyes of the Brits waity can do no wrong.
Ding ding ding! That is absolutely the part that hits me the most. It’s possible to possesss a great deal and still be aware and informed about issues you don’t have. But Kate has never, ever paid for her own existence. She has never once had to match her lifestyle to her paycheck. She’s been subsidized by her parents ( and maybe her uncle) and the crown.
She doesn’t know anything about it, Grace. And there is no way she made those actual comments as they’re far too articulate. She has never once spoken in such long sentences or with such clarity, especially in off the cuff remarks! Her more typical is along the lines of “can you test the smell by smelling it” or getting the name her own charity wrong so there’s no way she said those quotes, and not because they’re “too political” either.
The funny thing is, the comments aren’t even all that articulate. Honestly, I think my almost-12-year-old would be able to make the same observations. It’s no secret that it’s tough going out there, which leads to desperate people making a lot of sacrifices. But ol’ Katie Keen wouldn’t really know much about that aside from what her aides told her say, now would she?
Wow! Is this politics or humanity and common decency to speak to real people about real issues?
Yeah, it’s wild to me that the RF can’t even sympathize with people who are struggling financially without being accused of being “political!” If they can’t even do that, what is the point of the RF? (We all know the answer to that. That’s why it needs to be abolished.)
Again, Kate is such a garbage human being. Ms Early Years went to a baby bank during a cost of living crisis and brought nothing. Wow.
Nailed it.
She is just horrible
My god, she’s WORTHLESS. Every time, **every** time Meghan and/or Harry show up at a charity, they bring things, food, donate money AND pitch in to work. This one grimaces terrifyingly at small children and mumbles unintelligibly. There’s no effing way she articulated those thoughts in a manner that could be understood, let alone quoted.
Are they not allowed to physically take stuff? I remember that William also said something along the lines of ‘ we cant offer anything..’ when they went somewhere else too. Maybe they dont want any possible liabilities with bringing any goods and donate funds instead.
It’s doubtful they ever donate funds. Their presence alone is supposed to be seen as a precious gift.
I think it’s one of those things that was seen as inappropriate in the Victorian era, so the royals still don’t do it. Sigh.
I can see how it would turn into endless sniping in the press about how they brought X to Y charity, what about Z? Also, they are cheap AF.
“He also gave us a very generous donation of things we were short of, like oatcakes, shortbread, sugar and suchlike.” This was said of Charles who visited a food bank in Scotland on 29 July 2022
@Sure So it is allowed and now that they have the duchy funds they should be able to do it. And Kate has brought home-baked things before, which would be more of a liability issue.
Noki, that’s not correct. They could bring things if they wanted/cared. Kate once donated a baby hamper filled with baby items…that someone had given her (she regifted it). And they/she once copied Meghan by bringing banana bread (or something similar, after Meghan did that) to some volunteers.
So they definitely are permitted to bring things. They just don’t because they’re lazy and don’t actually care about the people or charities that they’re visiting. They don’t prepare in advance so don’t consider things that would actually help the places they’re going. And we know their staff is so incompetent and lazy that the staff is also not thinking up ways to offer more than a smile and empty platitudes.
In short, Peggington and Kkkeen are useless and do not care about anyone but themselves.
Now now, she clearly brought her manic smile back out for the starving masses and also those special broody baby vibes. We can see that clearly from the photos. Peggington said that smiles and waves are all they can give, so let’s not get greedy now.
Maybe they gifted a photograph of themselves like they do on overseas trips. Or is that patronising shit reserved mainly for brown/black Commonwealth countries?
Brought nothing and did nothing. She could have helped pack a box or something at least
Also, are those babies old enough to have gotten COVID vaccines?
But they took a basket of Welsh food!
She brought her grinchlike smile. It’s like she doesn’t know how to act in public. Don’t miss William’s face at the 17 second mark in the video while she’s talking to the children.
Literally twitter has been roasting her and the egg for not bringing anything or speaking any Welsh and for literally “listening and learning ” about the poors.
No way she said that. There’s no way she has an inkling of what’s happening in the world.
There’s no curiosity there, no desire to learn or help.
She has kicked the condescension into high gear.
She probably kicks her dogs to stave off hunger pangs.
Sorry. I just can’t with this one.
Re: She probably kicks her dogs to stave off hunger pangs.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
This bitch… I just can’t even. It’s not even like she would have had to nip into Boots to buy some nappies herself but she couldn’t even be bothered to ask one of her staff??
Wouldn’t it be great if all 4 homes could be turned into affordable housing? Given than, y’know 1,000 rooms is probably enough for one family (even if parents are separated!)
Obviously would be a drop in the ocean for the housing and cost of living crises but it would be a nice gesture.
KP: “A Kensington Palace spokesperson told MailOnline: ‘Given the number of visits and conversations that take place during these, we are unable to verify specific comments that are reported upon.”
Translation: For the love of God, woman. If there’s one thing we can usually trust you to do, other than turn up with buttons and hair that comes with its own luggage, it’s NOT to say anything political or vaguely about the real world. Stick to hugging babies and talking about how George likes food banks…oh no, wait…
Yep, this is it. It’s hilarious though, shouldn’t Kate be able to remember what she said, and then pass it along to her bosses to confirm or not?
They can certainly confirm whether she has a wiglet, or whether she has botox.
Things that make you go hmmmmmm……..
I think she did say it, if it was reported by whoever the Royal Rota person was there that day. They follow them around, noting everything and they do not, repeat not, put words that they did not say into their mouths on pain of losing their access. What happens is the opposite in fact – as when the RR reported Will’s unbelievably stupid comments about war in Europe. Quite rightly, there was backlash and KP then forced the journalist to retract and make up some nonsense about what he thought he heard/misheard/misinterpreted.
So my money says that, if they’re reporting she said it, she said it. If there’s a huge furore over it then retraction/denials will be coming shortly….
I would honestly respect her so much more if she stuck by it, and said ‘yes there is a cost of living crisis. I’m so sorry there even needs to be baby banks in the first place. I can’t imagine how difficult this is. How can I help? What would you like me to do? How can we support you? How can I encourage others to support this? How can we engender community spirit without it having to come from a place of desperation to meet basic needs?’
If she doubled down on it and was like ‘yeah we have humanity, it’s hard to watch’ I’d think there was hope after all.
Which is translation for: Kate has no idea there is a cost of living crisis in the UK, she is too busy raiding the Queens jewelry to care of what’s going on.
Its funny to me bc what she said was actually pretty benign (maybe scandalous that she’s acknowledging there is a crisis to begin with?) but KP walks even that back.
If KP hadn’t intervened with this comment I might had thought she never said anything, but KP’s intervention suggests she did say something.
It still wasn’t much of anything because they want the focus on kate wearing a new red coat called Spencer. As if that helps anyone who is using the food banks.
1789 France would like a word….
Royals never learn until it’s too late.
Yep- did you see the comments on that article? Even the bots couldn’t keep up. Either their PR was drunk or Willy threw a tantrum and demanded they be allowed to do this visit.
She is so patronizing and fake
She most definitely never uttered those words. She hasn’t the ability to string those sentences together. Besides Kkkhate cares for no one and would probably need to be briefed about economic hardships and suffering. She’s never wanted for anything. She has no curiosity nor empathy, and arriving empty-handed: she brings only her manic smiles and hideous wiglets.
Give us your palaces and hand over your personal wealth then, Kate. If you’re so bothered. She’s as fake as press-on nails!
Hey now. Press on nails can actually create a good impression…
Quick! Pretend you care so the peasants don’t storm the castle this winter!
Kate Mrs Politics Middleton is far behind. I was so angry when I saw this article in the papers that I couldn’t read through, but I think she made the facile remark that we need more foodbanks. If she had her head screwed on right, she would be thinking food banks are a disgrace and we don’t need more; what we need is better policy to ensure people have the wages to buy food. In real terms, food banks make things worse; the government gets by with awful welfare, relying on charitable members of society to set up and give to food banks. Food banks aren’t the answer, they are part of the problem, Kate. She is so thick. Given all this, I make donations to food banks because they are a necessary sticking plaster. Here in the UK people are choosing eating over heating, sending their kids to school desperate for their school lunch, closing business because they can’t afford the overheads. One of my charities is Church on the Street. She visited it earlier this year. She has no idea about the magnitude of their work and will have forgotten all about it.
Thanks @sparrow, I also mentioned this down below! It is astounding how these people are so disconnected from reality…
Did she donate anything to your charity?
I don’t think the BRF can make donations; I think their position is to highlight issues by picking out charities. I don’t even think she is a patron (although their patronages have been shown to make no difference in terms of bringing in money from the public, anyway). I think it was a one off visit. At the time I thought, great, this will bring in a flurry of donations, but I suspect not. I was a donor before she went to COTS. I wonder whether it was here that she saw the work of food donations and came up with the idea that they are great. Food banks shouldn’t exist. They are shameful. They are also highly controversial in terms of taking up some of the slack in providing for those who can’t make ends meet, a duty of the government not members of the public. If that didn’t occur to her at the time, it should have occurred to read up on it or remember that it isn’t within her remit to make remarks such as this. It’s a bit of a slap in the face to COTS.
They can make donations. Both Charles and Camilla made personal donations to charities related to Ukraine, I believe. Now they obviously don’t want that to be the norm or expected when the gift of their presence should be enough, or when they can funnel money through their foundations, but they can make donations.
This is to Becks1. That’s interesting. I didn’t know that. I can imagine Camilla’s position in donating financially at that point was easier than Charles’. The committal of royal money is hugely controversial – it can bring in claims of lobbying and allocation of money that is sometimes hidden beyond public record in order to keep government from questioning personal v public funding.
@ sparrow the worst thing is this government has yet to confirm that they are going to be increasing benefits in line with inflation. Just hope the foodbanks can keep up. It is going to be a very rough few years and I’m personally scared of what is going to happen.
The absolute hate and vitriol against her are something else. Is she good at her job? Not really, she’s just not made for it. She’s lazy and doesn’t have what it takes to engage people, which is really all she’s supposed to do. But is she single-handedly destroying people’s lives? No. And before anyone starts on Meghan, that was sure as hell a group effort. The problem is not her, the problem is the institution. The UK isn’t going down the toilet (I say this as a German whose country is also facing some harsh times) because of her or the RF, it’s because of politicians like Boris and his ilk. The hate belongs there. It belongs in Parliament and in board rooms. And our collective feminism seems to fly out the window whenever it’s about Kate, not even body shaming/concern trolling is off limits.
There’s a LOT to be criticized and I sure as hell don’t think any European country needs a royal family. It’s 2022. But sometimes reading comments on royal posts is really hard.
I hope this doesn’t get deleted, we’ll see.
Kkkate deserves all the barbs because of what she’s done to Meghan. She will never, ever get a pass for being a mean, hateful racist.
Nope, try again. I work in an industry in the UK which is, well, not a friend of the public. Well sort of, but I don’t want to give it away.
Anyway, despite the constraints on me, I do my absolute very best, and push the envelope any time I can. I pick my battles, but I aim to be effective and impactful.
Has it gotten me a lot of heck? Yes. Is it the right thing to do? Also yes.
Just following orders isn’t good enough. Integrity doesn’t count if you only have it when it suits you.
I love comments that begin with a nice condescending “Try again”, that always makes for a good discussion.
I don’t know what you mean by not a friend of the public but I assume an industry that is working against the common interest? Not sure.
That’s good you love them. Shame is one of the few motivators that incentivises people to do the right thing. For example- the best way to get medical professionals to wash their hands is shame. Gentle encouragement isn’t enough, and for something as serious as infection prevention, or in the RF’s case, stealing wealth, property, goods, and being unelected lobbyists is just as serious as infection prevention.
Well, my industry is supposed to work for the common interest, but they are generally headed by people who are numbers focussed, as opposed to people focussed. Unfortunately it’s hard to stick your head above the parapet to do the right thing, because it is deeply unpopular, and can have serious negative impacts to those of us who do, but we’re fighting the good fight.
Feminism doesn’t mean we support all women, all the time, no matter what. Kate is a garbage person and deserves to be called out as such.
No one is blaming her for the crisis. People are pointing out that she sounds tone deaf and clueless in her expensive new designer coat before she boards a helicopter back to one of her four homes.
I do agree that the problem is the institution. But for the time being, Kate is firmly part of that institution and she has fully bought into the toxicity and problems of that institution because she gets jewels and castles in return. She’s a part of the problem and for Meghan, she was probably a BIG part of the problem.
That’s not my definition of feminism either. But constantly pointing out her physical “flaws” or what people perceive as such is very much against what I personally believe is part of feminism. And reading other posts here, it seems to be what most regular posters believe as well. But with her it seems fine? There is PLENTY to criticize, I’m not against that at all. Her body doesn’t have to be part of it.
And yes, of course she’s completely tone deaf, the woman has never had to worry about material things a day in her life. We often complain that the RF staying out of political issues makes them unnecessary and I do agree that they are. But this is one reason why they probably should stay out of it. They have no credibility and every time they open their mouths about current issues (see climate crisis and helicopter rides), they seem insane.
Nobody pointed out her body here, though?
Yeah I don’t think anyone here pointed out her body, but I’ll say that I don’t really like criticism of it either, but I do think its painfully obvious that she is not well and needs help and I don’t think its criticism to point that out.
I would disagree that the problem isn’t her. She is a 40 year old woman with a ton of privilege to do soft diplomacy, and she is awful at it. I have never once heard them (Wales’) say match our donation up to this pound amount, or announce in advance a visit and do a drive, anything that people “dedicated to a life of service” and philanthropist’s would do. This isn’t about comparison to the Sussexes, this is about comparison to any other royalty and any other person that styles themselves that way, they flat out don’t cut it and deserve scorn and derision for their laziness and at this point malice. I’m going to be honest I constantly ask why do some people on this site look for every possible reason to find some way that this woman doesn’t have agency? It’s always its the FIRMs fault, its the governments fault, its her mothers fault, her husbands, its never she’s not a great person, and its reflected in her actions. That’s not misogyny its honesty. I personally am not responsible for the homeless situation in my city, or drug use, or violence, that doesn’t stop me from volunteering and I’m not doing it in $800 coats.
Absolutely well said. Thank you. Kates comment made the Foodbank sound as though it was just a wonderful place to socialize. It is indeed great if it engenders community spirit, but there should not be a need for food banks in the first instance.
” I’m going to be honest I constantly ask why do some people on this site look for every possible reason to find some way that this woman doesn’t have agency? It’s always its the FIRMs fault, its the governments fault, its her mothers fault, her husbands”
Exactly, which is why the feminism argument makes no sense.
She’s not the cause but she could contribute to the situation to help instead of just visiting. Wasn’t William going to work on homelessness once he was running the duchy of Cornwall?
He has to solve racism in football first.
Becks1 – that is hilarious. He’s also got to explain London homelessness to his wee children who wondered what people were doing sleeping outside in the cold as they drove home to one of their palaces. Good grief.
Well said!
Emmi. Yes, these issues are the responsibility of government. But constitutional monarchy, with potential veto but essentially silence in regards to policy, depends on neutrality; its survival within the fabric of Law and Church, and ability to maintain government funding, is to keep off the grass. The collective gloves are off when one of them strays into politics, particularly when their statements are so wide of the mark as to be offensive. Right and left are astonished by her naivety.
They drop that neutrality though to be exempted from employment and environmental laws.
Exactly, equality. Upholding a class-based system is inherently not-neutral. By simply existing, they are not neutral. Which is fine (I mean it’s not, but for argument’s sake), but don’t pretend it’s not neutral. If they were neutral, they would not have premogeniture-based ruling, they would give back everything they have stolen, they would not be allowed to lobby the government, as you say as well, they would not be exempt from things such as the Equality Act 2010.
As Becks1 has said above as well, it’s not feminism to support every woman ever, because that strips women of their agency and personhood. She is judged on her merits, or lackthereof. She asked for this. She was not born into it, like William and Harry and Charles etc. She was not a literal teenager sacrificed to the wolves, having only been on 6 dates with her future husband who was in his thirties.
I gave just as much vitriol to William for not knowing or caring to know the Welsh language. He didn’t ask to be born into it, however, he accepted the Prince of Wales title, knowing full well for decades that it would be coming.
The difference between Kate and Melania Trump is that Kate has an entire country’s media system defending her shallow existence whereas not all US media was in lockstep defending Melania.
So let’s stop pretending either of these two are anything but shallow insincere materialistic women who care nothing but for status.
And neither of them is close to being a feminist.
It interests me how many times people try to use “feminism” as an argument to excuse toxic people.
That isn’t really how it works.
One of the ways the RF obscures their political and financial involvement in the UK are their domestic scandals and publicity thereof – something Kate leaned quite a bit into, in quite a racist way.
If you think that the framework of the government and the operations of the monarchy are not hand in hand and are zeroing in on the former as the “real problem”, and yet feel the need to proclaim some sort of bigger picture image in order to excuse Kate, your perception is a little off.
Do not forget the Parliamentary process of Queen’s consent by which Charles and the Queen used to vet over 1,000 laws. Do not forget that Parliament made so it that the royals are exempt from disclosing financial information in the Freedom of Information Act.
“Vitriol” is an interesting word for you to use. I can tell you I have never seen comments here that stated Kate used a surrogate, was the REAL accomplice of Epstein, etc, the way I see in Meghan-hating accounts all over the internet. There is not a lucrative financial industry devoted to slandering Kate, the way there is with Meghan. And it’s particularly illuminating for you to use the word vitriol on this post, where Kate is making a condescending and one-off statement about an economic problem she very much is a part of.
This is a reply to equality and Iforget. I don’t know how to post directly underneath you both. I agree with you. My reply was to Emmi, who seems to believe nothing is the BRF’s fault in regards to government policy and K’s possible remark shouldn’t be shot down. Yes, there is no true neutrality, it is a supposed neutrality, and my summation was a description of how they have painted themselves into C20 and now C21 Britain and how Kate has therefore fallen foul of their position. They are hugely funded, and disgustingly so, through government grant and a twisted narrative regarding the crown estate and duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall. They can’t keep out of politics because it is politicians who keep them going financially. But it is meant to be behind the scenes, and all the more corrosive in that regard. They pride themselves on their neutrality, in exchange for lack of public record, for example their wills being made available. Spouting off makes them vulnerable. She deserves all she gets. And this idea that it is anti feminist to be anti Kate on this and other issues pertaining to her is a get out clause like no other. Are we supposed to defer to everything a woman does because we are also women? Is it wrong to be critical of a woman who is not innocent of blundering about making mistakes.
Kate has done everything in her life to uphold the patriarchy including diving head first to be a part of an archaic sexist institution. She then proceeded to say nothing about issues and positions herself as the feminine ideal for regressive conservatives to be used as a model in which to attack her own sister in law.
Not all women are feminists and kate certainly is not one.
Don’t worry @sparrow, I struggle with allocating my replies correctly too 😀
The whole thing is just shambolic and needs to go at this point. They are ALL terrible at their jobs. Even the ‘good’ ones (i.e. harder working ones) like Anne are still more problematic and ineffectual than they’re worth.
Abolish the monarchy, give them all a stipend to live a few years while they get jobs in the private sector. They did it to Harry right? Ergo, they should have no problems doing it to themselves or each other.
If they want to be philanthropists, they can do so… on their own dime, as it were.
They want to be horrible at their jobs? They can suffer the consequences in the real world, and get better. They need to be better.
Even in these stressful times of COL crisis, Brexit, war on our doorstep, record inflation, etc. etc., they could be a stable mainstay to build and promote initiatives to cope with it. Do that cringey British thing of ‘keep calm carry on’ and demonstrate how they’re committing to being one of us and how they understand our plight, and that they’re not some Marie Antoinettes who are only able to ‘bring smiles and handshakes.’ But that would require actual effort, so…
A commenter on another thread yesterday nailed it- Kate is the poison that began the hate campaign against Meghan, and hire dire behaviour as a human being in general is why there is so much vitriol against her. And tbh yes the government, brexit, invasion of Ukraine has caused the situation in the UK, but this woman has 4 houses, helicopters, limos, range rovers etc etc etc so when she talks about the cost of living crisis in an attempt to empathise it is seen as fake and is criticised. if William, Charles or any of the others made these comments, if a Tory MP made these comments they would also be ripped to shreds.
And deservedly so.
…Another day, another commenter trying to defend and make excuses for a terrible, racist white woman (this time with the good old “it’s not feminist!” argument). If Kate getting rightfully called out on her behavior disturbs you, Canadian, and anyone else who agrees with you so much, scrolling and skipping the comments are always good options.
🤣🤣🤣 Oh dear, oh dear!
Um, how about no? Instead of petitioning the pitiful government we have, instead of using their so-called soft power, the only thing to say is that food banks are needed during this cost of living crisis? How about paying people enough that they don’t have use for food banks? The same with energy and people on benefits, etc.. But no! She doesn’t know anything about trying to make ends meet or to not have food in order to feed your children or to not to have heating on. Go on Kate, live in your ivory tower, totally disconnected from reality!
Given the economic climate and low rates of pay by the Windsors, I wonder if any palace staff have had to seek assistance from a food bank?
Well @sure I’d bet that the lowest in the food chain would definitely go to a food bank! If you are paid around £20,000 pa, I don’t think you could live in London without needing a foodbank or benefits or something!
She shows up in expensive outfits and then there is spin about how she wore it twice ridiculous
Wow. All of twice? I can’t count how many times I’ve worn items of clothing.
Do they really think people have already forgotten that food banks were closed for the funeral? That’s still fresh in my memory, so it makes her comments — which would otherwise be fine, true, whatever — ring pretty hollow.
I’m going to disagree with others here and say that I think she did say this. It’s such a canned, predictable comment. She could have heard it on the morning shows as she was drinking her morning bloody mary or whatever or saw a headline in passing. There’s nothing deep there, nothing helpful, just “cost of living crisis” and “desperate people.” I bet if someone had followed up with “what does cost of living crisis mean?” She would have turned full mumbles. This seems like a canned response that someone on her team felt was probably safe for the setting.
When it got leaked to the press and spun as “politics” that’s when KP had to walk it back.
My thoughts exactly Becks1
Exactly. While looking at her own coverage in the tabloids, Kate probably saw a cost of living headline flash by out of the corner of her eye. I also think it is possible that they have been regularly briefed on how well the peasants are accepting the fourth home. I have seen phrasing multiple times that the Cambridges are aware of the cost of living crises in articles talking about the move to Adelaide, so they know that lip service is necessary to quell the mob.
Or, it could be Kate’s stilted, short-sighted way of trying to imitate Princess Di’s enormous empathy.
I just can’t see how she could come up with this when she can’t even read clearly from a cue card that has, like, 4 words per card. ‘Good morning and…(flips card) thank you for coming…(flips card) today.’
How could she possibly have memorized something so articulate and with so many sentences at once? I just can’t see it. I think someone, somewhere wants to pretend she has more gravitas than she actually does.
Oh I don’t know if she said the nonsense about the mixture of young and old etc. That seems way too articulate and thought out for her, LOL.
But I can totally see her team saying to her “mention the cost of living crisis and that you know how desperate people are” bc that is something canned she could memorize and then spit back out. As long as no one asked her follow up questions, lol.
Maybe politics is different in the UK, but…I don’t see anything political in her statement? It sounds like she is just reciting facts: a cost of living crisis exists and foodbanks are a lifeline in such times. Are these two statements being interpreted as a jab at the Tories’ policies? That’s really stretching it IMO.
Lol. Cost of living and food prices are political everywhere. It absolutely is seen as a jab at the Tories by some and horribly out-of-touch by others.
There was just a huge funeral where food banks were closed and millions of taxpayer pounds were spent on it, for one woman who once requested money from British poverty funds to heat her palaces.
Of course, it’s political.
I think it’s more a general disgust that she thinks food banks are a good thing. Their work is brilliant but should not be needed. I give to food banks but am also aware that my donations are letting the government deflect its responsibility. Raving about food banks sounds all well and good, but it is a loaded topic. If it was said, it comes over as straying towards “let them eat cake”. It is naive and not thought out, and therefore typical of someone with money and not forethought. In that regard she sounds right wing to me, not left; there is no way she has been brought up as anything but Tory.
So she is making a jab at the Tories by commenting on the cost of living while simultaneously supporting Tory policies by raving about food banks?
I can’t tell if you’re trying to be disingenuous or not. Obviously she’s not trying to make jabs but they are perceived as such.
Maybe you missed the statement of Tory politician Lee Anderson who recently stated food banks are unnecessary and only for people who “don’t know how to budget”? and the cuts to meal programs by Tory politicians in general?
Fredegunda. Kate was not making a jab at the Tories at all. She has pulled “cost of living crisis” out of the general discussion in the UK and put jolly food banks into the mix to come up with a naive comment. Kate sounds political here but isn’t. Kate is no radical; it’s highly flattering to think so. In regard to food banks being Tory policy. They aren’t. They are a hidden element of life in Britain under the Tories. Kate would not understand that they obliquely limp along underneath the day to day struggles created by Tory policy. As C says, I don’t know whether you are trying to dance on the head of what you assume is a clever pin, or whether you really aren’t aware of what politics are like in the UK, as you said at the top.
My point was that she said something that can be twisted to mean two opposite things, so while COL may be a political topic inherently, her statement is fairly chameleonic.
I don’t live in the Anglosphere and don’t follow the minutiae of UK politics so have no idea who Lee Anderson is nor meal program policy there. Having said that, I’m sorry that you have such incompetent and callous politicians.
@C – Thanks for your further clarification. I did not realise that food banks are such a politically charged topic in the UK. The COL discussion where I live is not apolitical, but undertaken in a very different way. For the king to express his sympathy for people who are suffering due to government policies (for example during the Covid lockdowns) and to praise the work of volunteers who work to mitigate those issues is considered empathetic not political.
I agree with Kaiser that the comments were probably planted. She’s a lightweight and I just don’t think she has the awareness to talk about those things. If she was conscious of the cost of living crisis she would have brought some items for the foodbank and the baby bank.
If these utterly benign comments are considered “a foray into politics,” then just imagine how hamstrung is the royal family. Probably, a donation would have been called a constitutional crisis. Still, that’s the tabloids, and there’s no excuse for keeping at arm’s length like that and not setting a good example.
They went to a baby bank during a cost of living crisis & brought nothing? They visited a food bank & did nothing. One 4 hour volunteer shift at a food bank accomplishes the following:
• Makes 360 boxes
• Which hold 11,160 LBS of food
• For a total of 9,300 meals (4,368 meals feed a family of 4 for a year) 🙄
It would have been better if they showed up and did some actual volunteer work to help out these charities which are probably stretched very thin due to the situation for normal people in the UK.
While I’ve donated and volunteered packing at a food bank, it’s far more rewarding to do the food packing. It’s demanding but you leave feeling the impact of your work…
I 100% agree I volunteer at food banks 2-4 times a year and yes, it is a lot of work, but it is 100% rewarding. Wouldn’t it have been amazing to see the Wales roll up their sleeves and do a few hours of packing food… the PR would have been way better. After a few hours they could have posed beside all the boxes they packed and bring better awareness to the initiative!
Isn’t it wonderful! Aren’t you blessed to be poor and in need, this way you get to come to this wonderful place and have company. Look at poor little old me all by my lonesome self in one of the many homes at my disposal. You know, Louis my little one would love this place, he’s always “poor man” when the kiddies play “ Rich man Poor man”.
You’ll never see me here again and I won’t give you or your needs a second thought after I leave here, but yes it was grand that you got to meet me.
Athena. You have hit the nail on the head. This was not a dig at the Tories. This was a happy go lucky comment about how great food banks are and isn’t it wonderful people come together. She hasn’t a clue and as soon as she gets home it’ll be all forgotten. A bit like W’s comment about driving through London with their kids and one of the kids asking what people were doing sleeping on the streets. It makes the BRF look more out of touch than in. She is no political crusader; she is a clueless poverty tourist.
I liked Kate better when she kept her mouth shut.
Can I just say that the perma grin she’s had on her face ever since the Queen died makes me want to barf. She’s probably so darn ecstatic because Charles told Willy that he CANT divorce Kate now that Kate is Princess of Wales, or else spend the rest of his life hearing people compare Will and Kate’s divorce to Charles and Dianas. And they would sound awfully similar, and guess who the cheating bad guy would be?
Even if she did say this, I’m not sure why it’s deemed ‘political’ or how it’s news. She stated a fact. Hooray! So weird that this is what’s used to laud her.
What a flipping dipsh*t she is. She either said these things or she didn’t. My opinion stands either way.
“Oh, I have a gabillion dollars, but I don’t need to give in some way to help those in need. So long as I remind people how extraordinary it is that old and young can come together and ‘engage,’ all will be well.”
Never worked, never had to worry about bills, or food or shelter. It occurs to me that KKKate may think that work is beneath her. That she be held to a certain standard and that responsibilities that others have to no apply to her. What a lazy bum.
HRH The Grinchess of Wales
#PerformativeFrugality
Cute little girl though!
I thought this was a joke when I saw it on my Twitter notice. And the walk back from KP: some minion with a brain cell realized it make Kate look like the reincarnation of Marie Antoinette. Even if the situation in the UK does require redress on the food bank crisis, the message should not come from a woman who never earned a living (Party Pieces doesn’t count), gets around by helicopter, lives in four palatial homes, and flaunted royal jewelry before the late queen was lowered into the royal crypt. If the statement didn’t come from Kate, my tin foil tiara says someone is out to kneecap the new PssOW. My money is on Camilla; she’s had practice on Diana. Carole is a rank amateur by comparison.
I thought the same thing but from her husband to make her look bad at her job
There was a video clip yesterday of her saying the first part. I cannot find it anywhere today, I guess it has been scrubbed. She was sitting at a table with older people and it was a close shot of her talking to them. Ugh, where is the clip?!?!?
She is talking about the importance of food banks? B*tch, your family literally closed them and decided people didn’t need to eat bc your granny in law died. The balls of these people.
This is pure fantasy for many reasons but as I read about what’s happening in the UK I think, why is one of the royals not out there *everyday* visiting and supporting the public, at the food banks, shelters, hospitals, overrun emergency rooms, polluted beaches, water treatment facilities, places like smart works, Hubb kitchen etc etc Bring food, supplies, help clean up, meet people, dig in, support your subjects! This would endear you to people of the new millennium and new generations, or at least shore up support of the public. I can think of so many things off the top of my head. William and Katherine really could be the peoples’ Prince and Princess. I know it’s not going to happen mostly because they look for excuses for it not to happen but my god your subjects are suffering
Having worked in social housing builds and hosting visits from local dignitaries, we called this kind of nonsense poverty tourism. I think this is the drive of the new Elizabethans: let’s show we’re in touch by getting to grips with the issues of the day. But they can’t escape the isolationism of their monied lives and come up with remarks like this. I don’t see this as political. I see it as her being clueless.