‘Royal advisors’ were snooty divas at Duchess Meghan’s 2019 Smart Set launch

There are some interesting podcast clips making the rounds this week. The clips are from a pod called The Gal Code, with hosts Rob Gartland & Bibi Bagnall. You can see the Apple page for The Gal Code here, I don’t know which episode these clips are from. During the pod, there’s a discussion with a woman who worked on the project which became the Duchess of Sussex’s Smart Set capsule collection. In 2019, Meghan organized the Smart Set collection to provide basic wardrobe pieces (a white blouse, black trousers, etc) to her patronage, SmartWorks. SmartWorks provides professional clothing and job training for British women entering or re-entering the workforce. Meghan had made several visits to SmartWorks and thought there needed to be more wardrobe staples for the women, thus the Smart Set collection. It was a great, successful effort. But of course the British media tried to rip Meghan to shreds over it. Anyway, the conversation is about how Meghan was completely amazing during the launch event and how the snooty people were the royal advisors:
I love how much this woman loves Meghan! Talking about how much Meghan glows and how prepared and nice she is, then saying the snooty ones were the “royal advisors.” I wonder about who was around Meghan at that time, because at that point in 2019, Meghan and Harry had their own team around them, they weren’t being staffed by Kensington Palace. Curious. Also: the part about the British media going hyper-negative and even flying someone out to the factory? Holy YIKES.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, Instar, WENN.
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20190912- The Duchess of Sussex departs the launch of the Smart Works capsule collection.
-PICTURED: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, launches the Smart Works capsule collection, in support of Smart Works, at John Lewis, Oxford Street, London, UK.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 12 SEPTEMBER 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, launches the Smart Works capsule collection, in support of Smart Works, at John Lewis, Oxford Street, London, UK.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 12 SEPTEMBER 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, launches the Smart Works capsule collection, in support of Smart Works, at John Lewis, Oxford Street, London, UK.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 12 SEPTEMBER 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Duchess of Sussex launches the Smart Works capsule collection of which her Royal Hiqhness is a patron.
-
-
The Duchess of Sussex launches the Smart Works capsule collection of which her Royal Hiqhness is a patron.
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits The Smart Set, Capsule Collection at John Lewis, Oxford Street
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Sep 2019
Credit: Phil Lewis/WENN.com
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits The Smart Set, Capsule Collection at John Lewis, Oxford Street
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Sep 2019
Credit: Phil Lewis/WENN.com
The palace keep FAFO. They kept Insisting that Meghan was the “diva” who screamed at staffers and blah blah blah and every time, the truth eventually comes out.
This was a good discusssion. I just loved how both the hosts were fangirling over Meghan and how they both made it clear they don’t like the Keeny weenies and the other royals. #whoops
Also, the desperation from the media, you’d think Meghan and Harry are the Fk&Q.
I love that we’re getting real-world opinions, not filtered through tabloids.
I love it too and it should worry the Firm. The more they keep attacking her, the more the people who actually know her and have worked with her will keep rising up (like here, like Tyler Perry last week, etc.)
Yup, didn’t Sam Kashner from Vanity Fair also speak out publicly to deny the story about her being so awful to work with when he interviewed her for VF’s cover?
I love it. The more people who speak up, the more comfortable others will be to speak out, too.
The Daily Mail : Meghan Markle left the event early.
Reality : Meghan Markle did not leave the event early. She overstayed.
This right here perfectly summarizes how the bi-racial Duchess of Sussex has been hounded, persecuted, and thoroughly victimized by calculated heinous slander and defamation of character, by media distortions aimed at minimizing her persona and charitable services, as well as fueling global loathing against her.
The Daily Mail in particular has been hiding behind freedom of speech to carry out its unabated kill-Meghan hate campaign and continues to do so without being held accountable. This press is nothing but a crime syndicate that keep putting a harmless philanthropic couple under psychological duress. Honestly, I would nurture suicide ideation if my every well-intentioned move and word were so viciously weaponized against me.
Every time that gutter Daily Fail mentions the luxury of the Montecito residence, we must bear in mind they make hundreds of millions per year off of insulting the Sussexes. Meghan is literally paying their wages, bills and vacation. They should have some respect for their employer.
Love her even more now
Yes. This lends credence to the idea that the staff bullied her and not the other way around.
There is evidence that Buckingham’s staff relished bullying and sabotaging Meghan. This might seem as a detail but to me, it speaks volumes about the staff’s racist mindset: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Tonga from Fiji on day 10 of their 2-week tour of Australia. All I recall from this are the pictures of Meghan stepping off a charter plane with the price tag still attached to her red dress.
I can only imagine Meghan silently crying over the obvious sabotage and Henry comforting her. Whoever was in charge of washing, folding and packing Meghan’s clothes (how difficult is this?) deliberately left the price tag to embarrass her publicly, which boils down to Kate made Meghan cry and the odious white staff turned Meghan’s life into daily hell.
@Sugarhere, I get what you’re saying (and agree!), but I actually don’t think of things like that as just “details” — like you said, palace staffers were very deliberately setting her up at every opportunity, and they were enjoying it. They WERE purposely trying to sabotage her and her good work, and it was sinister. These people were doing the opposite of the (taxpayer funded!!) jobs they were supposed to be doing because of their personal feelings toward Meghan, and that’s a big deal. And worthy of coverage.
@Lorelei: Exactly. I fully agree. This might look like a minor technical glitch when it’s way more.
Yeah Meghan never had a chance with that bunch. They didn’t deserve her. I’m so glad she and Harry escaped.
meghan can always rock a white button up. smartworks and the cookbook are two of my favorite things she has done
It makes me so mad when I hear that cow Levin the Liar say Meghan HATED being a working royal. No, she loved and was good at it.
looking back it’s so easy to see that she was born for platform work. being a british royal family member is a whole other story though
I think she loved it too – she had the ability to make a real difference and do amazing things, and WANTED to work to make that happen, and those lazy royals and hangers on ruined it.
It really is too bad because she could have been great for the brf. They didnt act on it.
A good boss recognizes when they have talented staff and lets them shine (and it reflects well on the boss).
Tina Brown has also been lying that Meghan hated being a working royal. Meghan disliked working with the courtiers at KP, who kept telling her no, to be less than she was, and that tried to obstruct her and Harry from doing honest work with the charities.
That’s one of my favorite looks on her. Her hair looked great, she looked happy and proud, the outfit was classic and on point, it was fantastic.
Agreed. I own her cookbook and love paging through the stories and recipes, love cooking from it, love having it displayed in my kitchen. She did SUCH good work in the short time they let her do it.
The royals lost a great asset in her. I’m so happy she and Harry are living their best lives now.
I think the stories in the cookbook are my favorite part. They humanize the women and their families in a way that just hearing “Grenfell victims” does not, you know? I love reading about the one with the gym rat husband, the one who was a chemist in Iraq, the one who wants to open a food truck. It’s all these little anecdotes that really put a face on the victims and on the community.
That’s how you know it was all about racism. Because only racists would think they could get away with mistreating their, yes, superior, and denigrating her, and complaining when she was successful because their attempts at sabotage didn’t work.
The woman in the podcast said Meghan stayed longer than necessary and made a point to thank everyone, not just the higher ups. Then later the DM wrote that Meghan skipped out early. Which was a strait up lie. What the hell.
The dm originally wrote H&M skipped out on greeting the crowds when they went to view the flowers outside Windsor with W&K. ‘Only Will and Kate remained to greet the crowds’, or something like that but there were literally pics of them shaking hands so they had to remove that one strait up lie.
It was truly amazing to see a royal reporter concocting a blatant lie and smear in real time, and to be called out on it. I was watching it live on CNN while the Sussexes were out meeting the crowd. Did they even give an explanation of why they even made that dishonest post or just delete it and slink away to smear another day? Anyway, was great to hear these clips about the SmartWorks launch and how great Meghan was at the event!
The DM also said there was boo-ing at the Windsor flowers. Rubbish. Even their own BTL commenters were saying no there wasn’t and some of them had actually been there in the crowd. I was watching it on TV. I was so happy to see them both; such a surprise. I shouted for my partner to come and see. They stayed on just as long as W&K and were warmly received. Equally with that film of Meghan wanting to lay the flowers herself and turning to say how she appreciated the offer for someone else to take them but she had promised, which is what you do when you promise something. It was lovely. How that was turned on its head was disgusting, ie aggressive, whereas she was very sweet to the crowd and the aide.
@L4Frimaire –
my working theory on that goes along with Kate’s sour face and the whole “meghan took 45 minutes to get ready” – I think Kate thought it was just going to be her and William, or she was told that the Sussexes would see the flowers and go home, or visit separately, or something – and she told Becky English who ran with that story, and then when Kate realized they were going to be there the whole time she was ticked, and English looked stupid.
Becks1. Your reading of the event syncs pretty much with mine on another post. I think Kate thought it would be just her and William, just possibly perhaps Harry tagging along. I think her anger getting out of the car was because it was the four of them and William had been key in getting everything together, including giving time for Meghan to get ready at the last minute, under instruction from his father. All of this would have involved talking to Meghan, which I think was done by William not Kate. I think Kate looks as angry as all hell at the three of them, including William, hence why she marches off to the side from the group and then across them all on a diagonal.
So much juicy details is just a few minutes! It’s nice to hear a Brit to confirm just how lovely and hardworking Meghan was. A joy to work with who treated everyone equally. Stark contrast to the British media party line that she was a bully. I also appreciate exposing how the British press bent over backwards trying to find a negative angle to such a positive, uplifting project. And also trying to coax SmartWorks into saying something negative about her.
The BM like to tout that the royal family is essential because they bring attention to important causes. But if they truly cared about said causes they wouldn’t expend every ounce of their energy trying to denigrate Meghan and Harry’s good work.
Ugh. The Royal advisors (courtiers) suck. Really suck.
They were used to working with Kate and William. I’m sure that’s how those 2 act.
The fact that Meghan is so hardworking and affective in her projects and really sweet and kind , just makes my girl crush on her all the more right.
I really love that people are willing to tell the truth about how nice she really is. It’s especially appreciated because of how hard the last few weeks have been to watch and see how horrible and cruel she has and continues to be treated by the British media and the institution.
Those palace trolls were trashy to Meghan because they were allowed to be. They had notice from on high that it was okay to treat the American like trash even though she is married to the Prince, even though she a princess now, even though she is a HUMAN BEING. Trash trolls, that’s what they are.
It’s laughable to think Meghan had a chance with them. It was Sabotage Meghan From Day 1. I want Harry and Meghan to tell us the truth about what they went through. None of those bozos deserve to be spared at all. I hope they continue to show the world what the royal family lost.
It’s not vindictive of them to tell their story. They won’t be “being bitter,” or “whining” or anything else the royals might say. What they will be doing is creating a healthier space for all royal children who are not the direct heirs. Harry and Meghan’s pain and suffering may prevent the pain and suffering of Charlotte, Louis, Archie, and Lili in the future. Archie and Lili will be raised outside the royal hamster cage, so they will likely grow up with lots of unconditional love. Even though Charlotte and Louis will grow up in the decidedly conditional framework of the royal family, they will grow up to know that they can do more with their lives besides following after George and serving as his court jesters and fools.
Love your image of the royal hamster cage – running frantically on a little wheel, scurrying through the Habitrail – ending up in the same place and accomplishing nothing.
I’m STILL mad I didn’t get the brown bag from that collection. That thing was beautiful!
I have the brown bag and it is a great bag. Also bought the dress in blue and black.
I bought the dress in red but would have loved it in blue. The first day I wore the red dress I got a big compliment for it which really made me feel justified in the purchase (which was not expensive to begin with).
I got the blue and black dresses and I love them! I went to and fro on the bag but left it in the end. It was such a great project and I still follow them on IG, their ‘she got the job’ follow up posts on people always make me happy.
I was just thinking I need that belt. I’m going to have to do a bit of googling & see what I can find.
I bought the white blouse. Really wanted that bag though. Would have been perfect for work.
As if it weren’t clear enough already…..this makes it crystal clear that the job of a royal is to be keen to do things, not to actually do them.
By actually doing things that actually helped people in a tangible way, Meghan was a threat to the system .
They talk so much about the royals and their “service”…service where? The BRF is the one being served by the common British person. Not the other way around. It’s disgusting.
I think it’s more that Meghan was a threat to William and Kate, who are notoriously lazy and do nothing to help their charities in a tangible way.
Meghan has high standards for herself so I bet she hated that the folks supposed to assist her had unprofessional and honestly horrible work ethic. They can easily make her look incompetent e.g. the Caribbean tour, the Andrew problem and pretty much everything from Liz funeral.
It usually comes out in the wash.
This, and the comments that were the rebuttal to South Africans rejoicing at the wedding.
It takes a while but the truth emerges in the end.
Hi Well Wisher. Can you tell me about the rebuttal re S Africans. Meghan was dragged for that comment and I thought, there’s no way she would make this up. Thanks.
Hi Sparrow — here’s some info and video on the rebuttal and proof that Meghan was validated. https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/1663307/Meghan-Markle-wedding-Prince-Harry-South-Africa-Nelson-Mandela-vn
When the Daily Fail tried to dispel and minimize the fire in Archie’s nursery story, south africans came out and exposed how palace officials tried to keep the story from coming out. Now we’re hearing how rude and unorganized the staff were at engagements. I hope more ppl build the courage to speak out about the incompetent staff Meghan had to deal with.
Also I don’t think H&M made most of the decision when it came to hiring staff. Remember in the podcast when Meghan said she was told by palace officials during their South African tour to go on another engagement instead of being with her son because of “how it would look” if she didn’t? It’s clear these people are hired by the higher ups to watch and control H&M
Is anyone surprised that the royal advisors are aholes? That’s probably part of what draws them to these jobs – they feel superior bc of who they are working for and getting to be an ahole is probably considered one of the “perks” for them.
Anyway I just love how the truth keeps coming out. No Meghan is not a bully. No Meghan does not skip out of events early. No Meghan did not hate being a working royal. etc.
Meghan never had a chance. The plan was to get her out of the family from the start and the staff were used as a tool to make it happen. Granted she was still able to have good relationships with a few people who still work for her and Harry today but it’s clear that a hostile environment was encouraged by the Royal Family. People who Harry and Meghan thought they could trust were working against them. It’s clear that Harry and Meghan were bullied by the family and staff.
“Further proof that the palace aides can often act more royal than the royals … some of the palace staff are described as divas who felt they were exempt from security procedures.”
I’ve been rewatching “The Crown” in preparation for Season 5 (can’t wait!). I have no idea if Alan “Tommy” Lascelles was really the bully that Pip Torrens’ performance makes him out to be (fantastic performance, regardless), but I was immediately reminded of it when I read the second tweet above. And I’ve no doubt that some courtiers think being royal-adjacent makes them royal, too. Poor Meghan. So glad she’s home.
#KingCharlestheCruel is trending on Twitter. BWAH-HA-HA!
The most surprising thing about this is that the DM bothered sending someone out to investigate a claim they dreamed up for a negative angle. Why not just publish the made up rumor? Does that toe too close to the line of liability?
As a Canadian of a certain age, can I just say how much I flipping miss Smart Set?
Yes! She lived in Toronto right before it shut down so I’m sure she’s aware of the reference.
I always thought it was a big miss for Kate not to go with Meghan to this. How amazing to see two royal sisters-in-law supporting each other. In one swoop, Kate would have looked AMAZING for supporting Meghan, and it would have meant a lot to Harry, too. Bonus points if she also would have worn the pants and shirt from Meghan’s collection.
I know. That’s what most people would do, see Meghan as a team mate, someone to learn from, and not a rival. I bet it has never occurred to Kate that she’s the loser in this scenario. They could have made a great four but it was never, ever going to happen.
She didn’t even have to go with her. Kate wearing the shirt or pants from this collection, or the Marks and Spencer dress, at her next event would have been a huge show of support and, more importantly for Kate, it would have won her SO much good publicity.
But its Kate, so she didn’t care about the support and she gets good PR without the effort.
I’ve said it before, all she needed to do was to link arms with her SIL and promenade. All she had to do was put on something from the Smartworks capsule clothing, hold the Together cookbook, and pet a rescue dog. She would have gotten credit – undeservedly- for showing her the ropes. She would have been haloed up as the beneficient St. Catherine of Bucklebury. The halo effect for doing the absolute least.
I’m actually glad Kate wasn’t there. This was all Meghan’s hard work and she deserved the full credit for it. There was nothing stopping Kate from wearing any of the pieces but we see what she’s like so was never gonna happen.
Agreed, this was Meghan’s project. Didn’t they try to turn it around afterwards to give credit to Kate for SmartWorks? Imagine if she did show up, they would have said Meghan was accompanying Kate. I’m so glad this lady spoke up in Meghan’s defense, slowly but surely we’re going to hear more of the truth down the road.
This was such an insightful exchange. It is crazy how determined the reporters are to find any dirt on Meghan. The fact they were flying to the factories. Another thing they stood out was how she exposed the lie they Meghan left early to feed Archie, when she actually stayed beyond her scheduled time. I genuinely do not understand the motivation behind the royal staff behaving so arrogantly and briefing behind her back. This shows Meghan is a professional, was there to put her device into action, and the royal apparatus is not equipped to deal with it. It’s just such a disgrace and a real loss. I hope she can eventually scale up things like this again because it’s so impactful.
It is amazing how much M accomplished during her short time as a working royal, isn’t it? Bless these people for speaking the truth about M’s kindness and thoughtfulness. She has remained consistent in the way she treats people and in her work ethic for decades.
God, I know. She did so much, so quickly, and we lost so much here in the UK when she went. I still have my Community Cookbook.
I’m reminded of the video interview of the “fab four” discussing their new combined foundation (Making a Difference Together) and Meghan mentioned how it’s not a case of women “finding their voice” but that they “already have a voice that people need to listen to”, and with that simple sentence she stole the show. Buttons mumbled and basically said nothing but Meghan nailed it. I think that was the point where the animosity against her really boiled over. How dare she speak out! How dare she steal our thunder! Who is this American parvenu? She’s not one of us and never will be! Here’s the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0IF9iT91Ek
Jaded, exactly. I’ve just made a similar kind of point below. I remember that event. Kate looked totally out of her depth. Meghan wasn’t doing anything to leave Kate behind but Kate was swamped by someone who could talk properly and think on her feet, and someone simply so engaged with what she was doing. I knew there was no future for The Four. Kate couldn’t even be happy for Meghan or happy that someone was handling the project so well, even if she was unintentionally overshadowed. Surely the project mattered more than her lack of similar ability. It could have been positive for Kate’s growth. That sounds patronising, but the woman hasn’t been exposed to what it is to work and be part of teams and strategies.
I knew from the get-go that there’d never be a Fab Four. Meghan was just so creative and involved in the things she did, and Kate is the opposite. I suspect Meghan dimmed her light around Kate, out of kindness, because it’s obvious Kate was overwhelmed by someone who came from a true working environment and wanted to do more, rather than as little as she could get away with.
It’s nice to hear a Brit talking like this. There are loads of us who never believed the rubbish.
Remember what Meghan said: the courtiers told her to be 50% less? I wish she had told them that there’s no dimmer on this little light of mine!
The staff person in question is suspected to be Sarah Latham. There were some photos of her at this event in the background.
It was good to hear from a local Brit who was a part of these charity projects provide the real story behind the scenes. The UK media has been awful and unfortunately they have been able to control a lot of the message.
Just from the comments made by this person on the pod, you can see how the staff were never going to be fully helpful to Meghan. If they were snooty to the charity, what were they doing to Meghan herself? They clearly thought they were above it all.
No matter how long it takes, eventually the truth will out. This interview really highlights how the whole smear campaign on Meghan was coordinated by the Palace with full support of the British press. Meghan does something good and impactful and they fly their reporters to the factory behind Smart Works to look for a negative angle on the collection. One of the advisors accompanying Meghan that day was Sarah Latham so we see who the snooty people were. They pay people to come on talk shows or be quoted for newspaper articles to say something negative about Meghan. How the British revere their do-nothing/take-everything royals and condone their toxic press that targets people is beyond me.
Yes, the BM tried to “shred” Meg’s work on SmarkWorks, and the palace staff tried to undermine her but, and this I would have added to the article above, the BM later tried to give Kate credit for Meghan’s work on that project by putting out a story stating that it was inspired by Kate, or something. They saw they couldn’t tear down Meghan because her work was an undeniable success, so they tried to co-opt her efforts.
I hope that even though they try not to read the blogs ( can’t blame them) that someone shares the positive stories or when others validate things she’s been accused of lying about. This makes me smile.