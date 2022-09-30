Princess Kate, sponsor of the HMS Glasgow, met the battleship’s company

On Thursday, the Princess of Wales had an “event” at Windsor Castle. Considering Kate is now fully doing meet-and-greets and events within Windsor Castle, my guess is that William and Kate were truly measuring the drapes the day after QEII’s death. Kate barely even moved into Adelaide Cottage, and she put the move off so long because the family all had the feeling that QEII would not make it to the end of the year. William and Kate knew that Windsor Castle would be theirs soon enough, and here we are. My theory is that William and Kate will take different wings of the castle, and that Kate will keep up some kind of appearance she sort of still lives in Adelaide Cottage, but not really.
Anyway, this event on Thursday was Kate meeting the HMS Glasgow’s company. The HMS Glasgow is a battleship and Kate was appointed the sponsorship of the big battlegworl last year. It was a weird moment too, because Kate wasn’t actually there when she was appointed the sponsorship. QEII made her take it on and then William accepted it on Kate’s behalf when he was in Scotland (without Kate). I don’t believe the HMS Glasgow is fully functional yet (much like Kate). They’re still building her and making her sea-worthy.
From the airbrushed and hyper-selective photos, I can tell that Kate’s staff just told her to show up at a certain time and she waltzed in, gurned for a few minutes, posed for some photos and then it was off to raid the Royal Collection jewelry.
She probably brought in her personal decorator the day after the Queen died.
The real reason she didn’t go to Balmoral.
That’s why I’m not sure they’re going to officially move into WC in the next year. It just screams “we were just waiting for the Queen to die and now we get the big house, wahoo!!!” My guess is if they do move officially in (as opposed to William just moving in while Kate stays at AC), it will be announced next year in a “the Wales need more space than Adelaide and with all their work taking place at the castle this makes more sense than having to walk 5 minutes.”
Or maybe they’re waiting to see what happens with the economy and the cost of living crisis over the winter?
I don’t know about moving into Windsor Castle, but I think this was always part of the plan – that once they moved to Adelaide, the Cambridges (now Wales) would use Windsor for formal meet and greets like this, events that might otherwise have happened at KP or BP. (I actually wonder if part of the push to move out of KP was because they didn’t want to have to keep hosting events, even small scale ones, there? they wanted outside “event space?” Which is stupid bc Charles hosted events at Clarence House frequently.)
Anyway, is part of the new PoW gig/post QEII life that Kate can dress modern? because this is another pretty modern look from her. Two in a row! do we think the navy and white is theme dressing?
As for just waltzing in at the last minute and staying for 10 minutes – that’s what they all do, but its more understandable when they’re staying for 10 minutes because then there is another event or another meeting or something, since the royals like Anne and Charles tend to schedule a lot of events in one day (and then take a few days off etc.)
Even if they have other events they tend to stay more than 10 mins.
This is kHate and her drive past events. She’s been spending less and less at events for the past several years.
@Becks, definitely theme dressing because look how many military-ish buttons are concealed by her jacket
https://www.katescloset.com.au/holland-cooper-white-shirt-bodysuit.html
But why do they get Windsor,is it cause Charles doesnt want it or it Was always suppose to got to the Wales 2.0 ?
It’s meant to be the house of the monarch. It’s never been meant as the home of the Prince of Wales. Charles lived at KP as Prince of Wales (with young children) and then Clarence house.
I think the then Cambridges decided they wanted it and were willing to take Adelaide as a stopgap, I would not be surprised if the Queen had said “no” to windsor for them but Charles is more like “meh, whatever, i’m not living there.”
But we’ll have to see how this shakes out.
Great! Now they can really drive home the point that the Sussexes live in the servants quarters and she lives in the Massas house.
Those shoulder pads in her jacket look really massive. They ruin it. That’s all I’ve got to say.
Talking about her clothes. Is Kate going to get a MUCH larger budget for her wardrobe now that she is the princes of Wales? My point is that if she spent exorbitant amounts of taxpayers’ money before, now she is going to spend a lot more right?
Those poor sailors this will be the only event she does for them. Hope they made the most of it.
The smug has become very strong with her recently. Regardless if they divorce she has the title dreamed of.
Yeah, she looked ticked at points during the mourning, maybe that was just her fake-sad face? Or maybe that was because Meghan was around? But in a lot of other pics she looks…way too happy. Like the pics with Camilla at the reception before the funeral or the pics from Wales or these pics.
i’m not saying she needs to hide under barrel for the next year and only wear mourning weeds etc.
But like you said…..she’s starting to look very smug, and its not a good look. I wonder if she’s been assured there will be no divorce. (or that there will be one?)
The ship is supposed to have a complement of over 150, so these 14 sailors can call themselves lucky.
So the royal navy is majority male and white? Or that is just the ones who get sent to the palace?
It’s interesting that the Cambridges are now using Windsor Castle now. When Harry and Meghan asked if they could use it after they moved to Frogmore they were told they couldn’t.
The HMS Glasgow will be decommissioned and rotting in a scrap yard and Un-Keen will still be promising to do more.
In this particular case, I don’t see what she can do at all. It’s not like the royal navy is a charity that needs royal patronage. This seems a useless appointment. Is there some kind of tradition that naval vessels need a royal patron?
Empty suit. Empty patronship. Empty brain. Empty gestures. Empty hands. Princess of Wails. She could at least get a suit that fits properly. I may never get over her being called by Diana’s title.
Navy outfit to meet The Royal Navy…
Ground breaking
Meghan’s taught Kate how to dress!
The new wiglet is a terrible color match to her actual hair. It also looks about as thirsty as Kate herself.
It matches her color from the Sussex walkabout, but I think she has darkened her hair since then. The poor wiglet just can’t keep up!
There’s her photographer going all out again. Always does a couple of edits where she alone looks as though she is standing in a halo of light, and then not bothering with others where she looks pretty bad. I know this event will have been in the diary, but I bet the press office are glad to get her away from her cost of living escapade.
I wonder if someone heard the criticism of the Red coat from the Wales event. This is a far more muted, “the Queen just died” style of outfit. Much more appropriate right now.
She is dressed professionally and appropriately for once.
I am hoping she does not go in for hitting piano chords at that concert this year again posing with that huge grin
See if they were smart they would have them move into Windsor and then announce that they were going to be using Adelaide as housing for a family in need. Say they are working with a local charity to identify a family who needs help, especially with the ongoing cost of living crisis and start a program where a family can live in Adelaide for one year rent free.
They are given the time to get a job that pays better/pay down debt/find affordable housing/save money for that year and then at the end of the year should be in a better position. Then the cottage goes to a new local family and so on.
That way you can say Adelaide is being used for charity(also a tax deduction) and take some of the wind out of the sails of the how many home do you own thing.
Truly they should do that with a lot of those type of residences. Make a whole program about it and people can apply, but only those who live in the area of the house so that they are truly helping the local community.
And here is reason #65 that I would be better at this job than these idiots.