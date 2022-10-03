Will the Sussexes sell their Montecito mansion & move to Hope Ranch?

In the Duchess of Sussex’s cover profile in The Cut, the journalist Allison P. Davis is allowed into the Sussexes’ Montecito mansion, which Davis described in detail. The house sounds like it’s lovely, comfortable and sort of like it has the vibe of a high-end hotel. I came out of The Cut’s piece believing that Harry and Meghan liked the home a lot and they were happy to build their new lives there. But what if the Sussexes are looking to move to a different home in the elite Santa Barbara community of Hope Ranch? That’s the rumor! I can’t even blame the British press for this one, the rumor seems to have originated in the Santa Barbara News Press:
The buzz around town is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have either already purchased or are shopping for a very private estate in Hope Ranch, having determined that their Montecito mansion does not properly accommodate them.
[From The Santa Barbara News Press]
Hope Ranch is apparently about ten miles away from their Montecito home and from the photos, it seems like it’s more of a “nestled in the mountains” vibe, as opposed to ocean-adjacent. I’d rather be closer to the beach, but perhaps it’s a security thing – the Mail’s reporting mentioned that there have been break-ins in the Sussexes’ neighborhood, weird how the Mail knows all of that though. It could also be an amenities thing – from what I gather, Hope Ranch is some kind of gated community with a members-only country club, golf club, tennis courts and equestrian trails. According to the NY Post, homes in Hope Ranch can go for $22 million.
So do you think Harry & Meghan will move? LOL. What if they move somewhere with even more bedrooms and bathrooms and it’s more expensive? Hahaha the Mail’s editors will be frothing at the mouth. There will be all-caps headlines about the number of bathrooms. Anyway, the Sussexes’ Montecito home was a good investment and if they sold it, they would probably double their money. That being said, I bet you anything that Meghan simply likes to look at real estate and seeing what’s available in their area. Looking around doesn’t mean they’re buying or selling!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Prince Harry plays his last polo game in Santa Barbara before heading to London with his family to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee. Harry’s side Los Padres won the Lisle Nixon Memorial Final event in “sudden death” extra time 15-14 against Mokarow Farms on Sunday (May 29). Harry’s Argentinian friend and teammate Nacho Figueras scored the winning point. There was no sign at the game of Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. Harry was named as “H. Wales” on the scoreboard.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 29 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Prince Harry plays his last polo game in Santa Barbara before heading to London with his family to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee. Harry’s side Los Padres won the Lisle Nixon Memorial Final event in “sudden death” extra time 15-14 against Mokarow Farms on Sunday (May 29). Harry’s Argentinian friend and teammate Nacho Figueras scored the winning point. There was no sign at the game of Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. Harry was named as “H. Wales” on the scoreboard.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 29 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Meghan Markle watches her husband, Prince Harry, at this latest polo game. The royal played for Los Padres at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday (June 17). Harry’s side is taking on Folded Hills.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending a lunch reception during the One Year to Go event, one year before Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023, at the City Hall on the Market Square in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 6 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending a lunch reception during the One Year to Go event, one year before Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023, at the City Hall on the Market Square in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 6 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending a lunch reception during the One Year to Go event, one year before Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023, at the City Hall on the Market Square in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 6 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
06 September 2022, North Rhine-Westphalia, Duesseldorf: Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive in front of City Hall. The prince and his wife are coming to Düsseldorf to promote the “Invictus Games” 2023, which Prince Harry helped to launch. These are Paralympic competitions for soldiers who have been injured in war. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa
Where: Duesseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
When: 06 Sep 2022
Credit: Rolf Vennenbernd/DPA/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK AND USA**
Hotel vibe ? As in not very homely? I actually thought they never bought their current home outright.
I mean, they took out a mortgage for it, but that’s NBD if they have paid some of it down or the house has increased in value.
It increased in value the second they were confirmed as having bought it. Honestly, they could make their entire living flipping houses and filmng the process. HGTV would probably put Meghan on their board of directors lmao
From what we can see in videos, is very lux-homely. Lots of neutrals and natural materials, sturdy furniture. A mix of high-end, boho and cottage core decor. I’m sure they’ve bought or carried some art pieces, but -wisely- have chosen not to display them.
Sounds nice! They may be looking for exactly those community amenities mentioned that will allow them to safely socialize.
I just want to know if the British media will still be able to count the bathrooms? Like does the British media have a bathroom counter on their payroll? 😂😂😂😂😂
I wish Harry and Meghan would buy up lots of property in Santa Barbara area just because it’s a good investment and not to mention it will make the British media shit themselves daily. Think of the poor bathroom counter. Lol
No doubt it’s on Zillow or Redfin. Or in public documents. You just need the address.
Maybe Meghan’s getting into flipping homes. If so, good for her. She can get a show on HGTV and then start her own home improvement network. It would give the rest of the Royal curmudgeons heart attacks and the British Media’s heads would explode. Problem solved!
Nevermind HGTV…a home and hearth show could be part of their content on their production schedule. The Sussexes should control their content. That was a good idea.
I think I actually started drooling thinking about the possibilities. I watch an embarrassing amount of these kind of show. What if it’s The Tig 2.0!?
Hope Ranch is still close to the beach. In fact, it has a private beach that you can only access from the community. It’s a very quiet, “old money” gated community.
There is currently only one home in Hope Ranch listed for sale and it is In the Tudor revival style. If they bought that the gossip rags would implode.
I just looked at Hope Ranch on Zillow and Realtor and there are quite a few for sale.
The prices are interesting too, some are 20 million, and some are “only” 7 or 8 million which seems cheap for me for that area and in a gated community, but maybe that’s a typical price?
Zillow gives you adjacent properties. Look it up on Sotheby’s.
? There’s still more than one house listed on Sotheby’s (actually the same ones that I saw on zillow and realtor.com).
Regardless it seems that if H&M want to move, they’ll have options, but I would be surprised if their house goes on the market or if they buy a house that’s on the market, I think it would all be handled privately.
Hope Ranch is north of Montecito and also along the coast. Their Montecito house is a couple of miles from the beach, so Hope Ranch is actually closer to the coast. It’s not gated, I’ve been through the community and my husband has played gold at the CC. I like Montecito better. Close to restaurants and shops- Hope ranch is a bit more isolated and also farther drive to LA.
I think I saw M in Montecito last month. Shopping at a kids store and no one making a fuss. There are lots of famous people in Montecito and people are pretty cool about it. I’ve personally never seen any paparazzi and I think locals would tell them to get lost.
Thanks for sharing your direct knowledge! Readers of this blog are so knowledgeable! It’s nice you were able to let the possible Meghan at the store continue uninterrupted. I would not have bothered her but I’m sure she would catch me staring like a creepy peeper despite my attempts to be cool.
Thanks for the info @Anne! So its not gated and is farther out, so maybe this story is just speculation (“maybe” lol.)
I remember when H&M moved to LA and then Montecito and the British press was screeching about the paparazzi and “privacy” but my impression of that area (and NYC) is that there are so many famous people that they kind of just blend into the background. Yes some get papped more than others but it seems like a lot just live their lives.
Hope Ranch is where quite a few SB celebrities are moving to so this is an on-trend decision if true. HR is not safer then Montecito nor fully gated but is an equestrian community so that might be the attraction..
Every year we get this story, last year it was a real estate agent that put out the rumor to get buyers interested in their property. Meghan and Harry have made it clear multiple times that is their forever home. Do I see them buying more properties ? Yes but do I see them moving? Unless something catastrophically bad happens no. And it won’t surprise me if someone at the daily mail is responsible for these “break ins” , you don’t know how low they can go
I was going to comment this exactly. The Others are moving from home to home (and up the ladder) and so the Daily Mail (who would really have no idea) are suddenly positing that the Sussexes are vying to move into more exclusive digs. I don’t believe any moving is happening until I see moving vans.
One of the guys who broke in – like walked into their house – drove cross country from Ohio and was in a drunk haze. He broke in Christmas Eve and again the day after Christmas. yikes
That was Nikolas Brooks. He didn’t walk into their house though. He was caught trespassing on the property which can mean he didn’t get any further than 2 or 3 feet onto the over 7 acre property. Still creepy and bizarre.
I live about 45 minutes from Montecito (neighboring Ventura county), and I can see why they could or would move to a gated community. Their house is like 10 minutes from the freeway, and you could easily drive right up to its outside walls. Easy access for the motivated, crazy paparrazzi!
I have seen reports of “prowlers” around the Montecito property. If they move, I”m sure security is the primary reason.
Eh, I’d still be skeptical of the source. The last time there were rumors of them moving, it turned out that some local real estate agent was trying to use their names to get more attention for business.
One odd tidbit I remember from The Cut interview is that Harry said they were having plumbing issues lol. But, I also remember Meghan said they have done enough moving.
Wasn’t there a real estate agent from there that used Harry and Meghan’s name to try and drive interest to a property?
If it was better for security, I wouldn’t blame them one bit. But like most stories about them, it’s likely someone’s fantasizing that they spin into a tabloid story because they can’t leave them alone.
Not only can’t leave the Sussexes alone but constant content is needed ,so fiction is produced. Whenever Harry and Meghan take breaks old stories are recycled until they surface. A void must be filled to pay these pipers.
If they need $500k per person per year for security – the amount often cited for Andrew – then the fact their current Montecito home doubled on value would be a reason to sell. I also think it’s the only thing that would make them think of returning to the UK: any promise of lifelong security.
Royal police officers get a salary of 25,000 to 45,000 per year to guard the royal family. The average salary for a Service Service agent in the United States is 75-144 thousand annually. I doubt Harry and Meghan’s security cost more than it would to guard the President or the Royal family.
So keep in mind with those numbers – there are a good amount of secret service agents. more than 5 lol. So it does cost more than 500k to protect the president just in terms of manpower. H&M don’t just have two security agents. They probably have a team that rotates (6? 8?) If each one makes 50k (which I think is low for the security they need), then we’re at 300-400k.
Well, I could think of reasons they might want to move.
1. Security is an issue. On top of the bling ring style crime spree happening in their neighborhood, there have been reports of numerous phone calls to the local police about attempted break ins to their property. It could be UK paparazzi, stalkers, or other threats.
2. UK paps are probably crawling all over Montecito and it’s making it difficult to live their day to day lives. This Hope Ranch sounds all inclusive on top of it being a gated community. They would rarely need to leave the neighborhood to take their kids out to do fun stuff like go to the beach, horse riding, parks, etc.
3. Everyone knows where they live. I’ve read that there are ways of hiding home purchase details from the public. I’m sure they can arrange that so no one will know their exact address in the future. Whether for stalking purposes (it’s WAY too easy to get the lay of the property online) or simply learning what’s included on the property. I mean their Montecito bathrooms launched a thousand articles on their own.
4. It’s not too far from where they already are and they won’t have to pull Archie out of school.
5. As stated above, their home value has increased astronomically, they could make a tidy profit and use it as a down payment for a new property.
They could be looking at a pocket listing, one that is not yet public. If the property is not yet on the MLS and has not changed hands recently, there might not be public pictures available from a listing for the BM to count bathrooms. To keep the transaction private they can buy it using an LLC of which the beneficial owners are anonymous.
Wealthy people do this all the time to keep the public out of their business.
If they did decide to move, I hope they would do it this way to keep the BM off their trail for a minute. They could even keep the property in Montecito as their business base and use a new property with better security as their home. If they can afford it, the possibilities are endless.
And why not? If the lazy Keens can have a castle (Windsor), a mansion (Anmer), two cottages (Adelaide and the one at Balmoral) and an apartment suite (Kensington) all on the taxpayer’s dime, I think the Sussexes should buy as many properties as they want with THEIR OWN money! I’m all for it. They should buy something in NY, perhaps a ski chalet in Aspen, and a castle somewhere in England just to get on Chuck and Willie’s nerves!
Maybe they’ll move, maybe they won’t, but you know the british press is tracking their every move. For them, a gated community may make them feel safer and they may feel like they could scale back on their at-home security if they are living in a gated community? Especially if it has a private country club, beach access, etc.
I love their current home though, that’s one of the houses I would buy if I was multi millionaire lol, with the tea house and the pool and the playground and the distant ocean views etc.
(I’d also buy a gorgeous mountain “cabin” and probably something on a private tropical beach, it’d be good to have options.)
LOL, Becks, I was just posting almost the same exact thing! I believe their security would be a major factor if they were to give up their beloved Montecito property for a safer, more remote, gated community.
Plus, a lot of those gated communities have their own security patrols so they might feel that’s a safer bet than relying only on the local police. Plus I don’t know if a private patrol would have to report everything like the local police do, unless they have to call the cops to make an arrest. So maybe less for the Fail to snoop on..
TBH, I was very surprised they didn’t buy in a gated community to start. Doesn’t matter how discreet the neighbors are if anyone (tabloids) can get onto your property easily.
The Sussex’s security concerns have not improved, arguably are worse than ever thanks to the BRF’s and RR’s obsessed stalking of their every move. I could see them looking at Hope Ranch as a safer place for them and their kiddos, but The Cut article sure made their Montecito home sound like their happy place. 🤷♀️
I wonder, does Hope Ranch allow for rescue chickens?
So the sole purpose of moving to Hope Ranch is to enhance their safety and privacy situations then go right ahead. I just looked up Hope Ranch is not far from the their private beach. I understand that Meghan and Harry are not poor but how can they afford an even more expensive home? Their current home is valued at $17 million and now they might be upgrading to a $22 million home. The BM is going to eat them alive.
If they move, its because they can afford it because they’re not poor, so its their choice.
The BM eats them alive no matter what they do.
The very last thing they should ever do is make decisions based upon what a group of beans-on-toast eating hacks might write about them.
Better security, and maybe more of a “neighborhood feel” for the kids?
Is now is a good time to buy real estate, especially with the rising interest rates? Is it different for the luxury home market? Any realtors to weigh in? There current place is amazing but we all know more about that house than we should.
L4Frimaire, I’m not a realtor, but I agree with you. This would be a really bad time to buy. The interest rates are rising, and the housing market is not only cooling but prices will begin falling IMO.
The reports of the trespassers were reported a year(?) ago or so. I haven’t seen any articles since then although that doesn’t necessarily mean anything. I think this is more of the rrs making stuff up to have something to write about. They live on a private road that no one can access unless they live there or are invited.
We’ll have to wait and see. The home they now own would have gone up A LOT since they purchased it, so I suspect they could sell and buy something and have money in hand left over. I just can’t see them buying now with the real estate market being questionable.
If they move it may be for safety reasons or just because they want to move. With their dull lazy relatives having 4 residence at last count Meghan and Harry can move wherever they would like.
OMG let the outrage commence! A couple might sell their private home and buy another private home with their own money. Watch heads explode if the new house has SEVENTEEN bathrooms!
But let’s not pay attention to the Wails “We’re just like you really!” schtick….4 tax payer supported homes. Or Snarles the Turd and his numerous castles.
I mean…the potential for 17 bathrooms in another country is enough to throw any poop in rivers, shortages of food, inability to afford heat for the commoners right off the front page.
The Daily Mail just reads the Montecito police blotter. They know it’s good for a story on a slow news day.
I had a European co-worker who was astonished to learn that arrests, crimes, etc. are all public records in the US and put in the paper. Of course, it’s the police version of the story, but it is made public.
Tin foil tiara: the queen in her will may have left the Sussexes property in Hope Ranch. The queen’s will is sealed for 90 years so we won’t know what she bequeathed. Harry may have inherited a tidy sum from Philip to pay off the Monteicito manse.
Ooh! I love that idea. She does own property all over the world. She might have gifted it to them before she died. I think if it’s a gift, it’s tax free.
Gifts are definitely not tax free. You can place property in a trust but not sure if any of the benefits/distributions of the trust are taxable.
Ah! I was thinking that she probably left them (and her other grandchildren) very nice sums of money, but property would certainly be another interesting option! I really wonder if she would have even known all the properties in her portfolio. If she thought ahead and deliberately bought property there, knowing she would leave it to them…well, I will think the better of her for it.
The more that I think about it, gifting her grandchildren property makes more sense. It’s tax free and I’m sure all of them could benefit greatly from it in the long run. Especially if Charles goes through with his slimming down the monarchy plan. A LOT of cousins and grandchildren would be thrown out on their asses with no where to land. Not to mention some of children as well.
The way Meghan talked about their house/home makes me think something drastic would have had to happen. Like – and I wouldn’t put it past them – one of the BM getting them swatted or something worse. Something that really made them see the place as not secure enough. Which would be horrible for them as they sound like they love their home.
At this stage the BM just can’t afford to not talk about them so this most likely isn’t true at all. Even the recent photo that came out of Fred and Gladys, and the Wails, most had to mention (what about) Harry. They’re incapable of letting them go.
I hope the new home has 200 bathrooms 🙃
The last time this rumour was floated it was some real estate agency who was trying to get attention for its company. I’m going to guess that this is happening again. The way Meghan spoke about her house it seemed that she loves it a lot and it would surprise me if they do move. If they do move, it means they’re not struggling financially as the British press and the royalists hope and believe.
No way H&M or anyone on their team would say ‘their mansion does not properly accommodate them.’., Just no way. They are not skull and bones looking to forever move up and accumulate palaces, homes & cottages, but if they have found they cannot properly secure their dream home then of course they will move.
And somehow selling one mansion for another is more extravagant than acquiring a fourth stately property, all considered residences?
I can only assume it’s security related, and wonder if an announcement is coming around their titles that will send the rabid press to stalk them in Montecito.
Or perhaps it’s to blood the water for news of the Wales’ moving into Windsor Castle.
I read somewhere, probably 6 months ago, that Sussex property having difficulties with bad smells. From what I remember, it smells like eggs or worse everyday from maybe the water. Yuck!!!
Stop listening to that hack Camilla Tominey.
There were stories going around about a bird refuge and some odors. If there were really such a problem do you think so many celebrities would be living in the area?
Don’t forget the bears and mountain lions, Elizabeth. The press also said that Meghan was taking 6 weeks off from her podcast.
@elisabeth
Omg stop listening and reading Murdoch media!!! Trash trash trash! They wrote those obsessive articles about Harry and Meghan’s home because they had nothing else to talk about. Come on common sense! Smh
This is one story I hope (haha) is true. And the feeding frenzy from the gleeful er I mean mourning period might have exacerbated their security concerns and level of safety. The number of reported break-ins in Montecito is troubling so no matter how much they love it, feeling unsafe in your own home would be miserable. So yeah safety first and it sounds like a lovely place to live. Also flipping houses is an excellent side hustle!
I don’t believe this one bit. They just moved to the Montecito property and I can’t imagine them wanting to have another huge move so soon, especially with two small kids. Also (silly, I know, since H plays polo), but they do not strike me as private country club and golf people, like, at all.
IMO, this “news” is all to distract from something coming about the Wailses. I’ll bet news is about to break with them moving into Windsor. It’s always pure projection, so while the Fail is writing its 453rd article about the Sussexes buying a new property with 800 bathrooms, the Wailses will drop some big news. Distract distract and throw the Sussexes to the wolves. That’s always been the playbook.
So true! After all, wasn’t Meghan who said during one interview ( sorry, i don’t remember which one) “we are done with moving ” or something similar? After all, they moved several times in 3 years time, so I don’t think it’s possible…however, they can buy whatever property they want…it’s their money, their investments
It’s a local news tip. I saw it on TMZ. They may be trash but they are usually right about this kind of stuff. They’re always talking about celebrities buying and selling their homes.
I would rather live at the beach myself, but then again the paparazzi could care less about me 😏 so I get the security concerns
Anyway my question is this:
Since the area they’re “looking into” is THAT exclusive, wouldn’t there be a real estate agency that works for the kind of clientele H&M would be without any advertising or publicity at all? I would think if that’s the case, then said firm would know what is and isn’t for sale.
There is at least 1 firm that I know of in my hometown like that. The old “if you have to ask…” and there are a serious number of obscenely wealthy people here.
Just thinking out loud
Didn’t Oprah recently sell her home? Maybe the Fail is confusing the black people of Santa Barbara.
Where did you see that information?
MM is 100% a Zillow sleuth
I have no idea if this story has any truth to it but the name Hope Ranch sounds like a cult compound. Terrible name for a neighborhood.
Hurt yourself with that yoga-like stretch to find something wrong with it? Named after the early property owner, Thomas Hope. Took 10 seconds to find that info.
They love that Monticeto home. They are not moving lol. They seem like they took their time looking (example: staying a/Tyler Perry’s house for a few months beforehand) to put thought into their decision so they could stay there awhile. The media is a mess.
I feel like rich people move a lot more than the average person? Whether due to getting bored or seeing something “bigger and better” and hey why not, they can afford to buy it! I always roll my eyes when I see celebrity couples buying huge houses and making ridiculous renovations, especially if it’s a couple I know that will probably get divorced (Kim and Kanye, for example). And most of the time I’m right, the couple tends to sell the home in less than 5 years because they split up.
I don’t think that will happen to Harry and Meghan but their Montecito house was their first house in the area and now that they’re more familiarized, maybe they realized there are better locations for their lifestyle. They moved at the height of the pandemic and probably stayed mostly home during that first year. Meghan was pregnant and they were probably trying to avoid getting covid at all costs. Now that things are more open, they’ve been able to get a better feel for the area and maybe they’ve decided to move because of it.
One of the more depressing parts of this story to me is, the REST of that supposedly “local” article. It’s the first of a new rumors column in the Santa Barbara paper, written by someone anonymous, and seems to have sourced its information directly from the tabloids and internet rumors, complete with shade. I feel badly for Harry and Meghan if their own local news is picking up and running with the crap that’s being originated by the BM.
“Hope Ranch is some kind of gated community with a members-only country club, golf club, tennis courts and equestrian trails. According to the NY Post, homes in Hope Ranch can go for $22 million.”
Gross
Hope Ranch is NOT gated or 10 miles from where they are. It is just on the other side of DT SB. Hope Ranch is on a bluff above the ocean, and it is a lovely old-school neighborhood where prices are better because you are not paying for the Montecito address. Currently, H&M live in a small gated area of Montecito. I would think the security is better where they are. I believe the house they live in was a high-end rental before they bought it. If they move to Hope Ranch, they could buy something besides a spec house.
I know its wishful thinking but I hope if they do decide to sell and move that they at least do an AD video on the Montecito home. I highly doubt they will given how private they are about their home but many celebs use that tactic of showing their home on AD before they sell or they’ve already sold the home.
Just googled hope ranch and the top headlines were Harry and Meghan “reportedly” looking for a new property there. Talk about obsessed LoL.