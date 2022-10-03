Shania Twain asked Oprah to stop talking about religion during their dinner

I’ve never really thought of Oprah Winfrey as someone who is close-minded about anything, really. She seems exceptionally curious, which is what made her such a good TV talk show host. While Oprah is pretty religious, she’s also not bash-people-over-the-head about it. Which makes this story really weird. Apparently, Shania Twain and Oprah had dinner together at some point, and their conversation turned to religion versus spirituality, and Shania made Oprah sound close-minded or weird about religion?

Shania Twain learned never to talk about religion at the dinner table while out with Oprah Winfrey. The country pop star, 57, shared on the podcast “Table Manners with Jessie Ware and Lennie Ware” on Wednesday that the divisive topic made her conversation with the media mogul, 68, turn “sour.”

“It was great to just sit and have real talks, but as soon as we started talking about religion, it all went sour,” Twain — who did not specify when the dinner took place — said, adding that she then told Winfrey, “Let’s stop talking about religion!’”

The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” singer said there were clear differences between her and the former talk show host because Winfrey is “quite religious” and Twain considers herself more “spiritual.”

“I’m not religious in the sense that I’m dedicated to a religion,” she explained. “I’m much more of a spiritual person. I’m a seeker.”

Despite their conflicting points of view, Twain said she was open to having a conversation but the topic just “wasn’t debatable” for Winfrey.

“There was no room for debate, and I like to debate,” the “From This Moment On” singer said. “Canadians like to debate everything. So, I’m like, ‘Oh, OK. It’s time to change the subject.’”

A rep for Winfrey did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment on Twain’s claims. In an interview with AARP Bulletin in 2015, the Oprah magazine founder, who grew up Baptist, opened up about her relationship with her faith and how she views those of different backgrounds.