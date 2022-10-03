“Mila Kunis looked great at the premiere of her Netflix movie” links
Mila Kunis looked like she bathed before the premiere of her Netflix movie. [Go Fug Yourself]
Highlights from the Miles Teller-guested SNL season premiere. [Pajiba]
The first King Charles III coins are being minted. [Buzzfeed]
Taylor Swift & Drake will release a diss track about Kim Kardashian & Ye? [Dlisted]
Devery Jacobs covers Elle Canada. [LaineyGossip]
Republicans have always claimed that abortion isn’t an economic issue. They’re wrong. AOC is just the latest to clap back on it. [Jezebel]
It’s been 30 years since Cameron Crowe’s Singles. [Gawker]
Gemma Chan & Nikolaj Coster-Waldau walked the runway in Paris. [Just Jared]
Sister Wives’ Kody wants the remaining wives to conform to patriarchy. [Starcasm]
The 2023 Met Gala’s theme will be Karl Lagerfeld-related. [Towleroad]
Bella Hadid’s spray-on dress went viral. [Egotastic]
Mila Kunis gave a spoiler for That ‘90s Show. [Seriously OMG]

  1. LarkspurLM says:
    October 3, 2022 at 12:34 pm

    Wow! 30 years since Singles? Nah nah nah nah, nah nah nah nah…I’ve got a dyslexic heart….

    • L4Frimaire says:
      October 3, 2022 at 1:29 pm

      Be still my GenX heart. I actually saw this in the theatre when it came out. Pearl Jam and Soundgarden was in it. Now I’m feeling nostalgic. How is it 30 years? Ugh, I’m officially old now.

  2. girl_ninja says:
    October 3, 2022 at 12:54 pm

    Mila does look spectacular. Her Netflix film looks interesting, I know that folks either loved the book or hated it.

    I saw Singles in theaters with friends, it was a solid film. I went mostly for the music and the love story surprised me.

    • Becks1 says:
      October 3, 2022 at 1:09 pm

      I couldn’t even get a third of the way through. Part of that wasn’t the book’s fault – I felt like I was reading so many books at the same time that were similar, I feel like it was right around Gone Girl and that genre of the woman who isn’t what she seemed etc etc was super hot, but there was a scene early on that made me thinking “nope, not for me” and I closed it. (well, I deleted it from my nook, which tells you how long ago that was, lol.)

      but I am sort of intrigued by the movie.

    • mia girl says:
      October 3, 2022 at 1:30 pm

      She looks stunning! Wow.

