King Charles wants to find a way to ‘stop’ the publication of Harry’s memoir

For months now, especially the past month specifically, all of the pearl-clutching about Prince Harry’s memoir has come exclusively from his father. I buy that Prince William is concerned, but Charles is absolutely leading the charge of “theatrical angst about Harry’s book” to anyone who will listen. It’s gotten so bad that Charles’s court and William’s court have been leaking wishful-thinking theories about how Harry will rewrite his memoir or push back the release date for 2023. Again, all of that is coming from England, not New York publishing sources, not Montecito sources. So keep in mind that Charles wouldn’t have gone to the Mail on Sunday with this horsesh-t unless all of that other stuff had not worked. Harry must not be returning Charles’s calls.
Palace aides have been discussing ways to stop Prince Harry publishing his memoirs. There is said to be deep concern that the book will contain damaging revelations despite suggestions that he is seeking to tone it down.
It is part of a presidential-style strategy launched by aides that will focus on the crucial first 100 days of the reign.
A friend of the King said: ‘The question inside the Palace is: “Can the book be stopped?” It may be that even Harry can’t stop it at this stage but the feeling at the very top is that there’s no good that can come of airing grievances in public.’
Lawyers to the Royal Family at the firm Harbottle and Lewis are expected to be on standby to read the book when it comes out.
But it is highly unlikely the King would wage a legal battle against Harry, whose £36 million deal with Penguin Random House may mean he is unable to stop it. It comes at an important time in the King’s reign.
A Palace source said: ‘His Majesty will build on the points he has expressed to the nation: now that the period of mourning is over, he will support diversity, promote community spirit and protect the space for those with faith and those without. He is mindful that, as King, his interests and passions will continue but that… some of his previous commitments will now continue in the trusted hands of others.’
I thought palace sources were convinced that Harry was rewriting everything after seeing his father’s popularity? LOL. I thought palace sources were convinced that Harry would postpone publication until next year? Do you mean to tell me that months of high-profile sourcing and palace agita have all been for naught? So now we’re at the point where King Charles is threatening Harry with his lawyers and trying to shut down his son’s American publishing contract? It should be said again: this is the most bonkers projection I’ve ever seen in my life. If Charles and William are really so sure that they did everything they could to help out Meghan and Harry, that they were given every chance and that H&M weren’t bullied or abused whatsoever, then surely Harry’s memoir will be a non-story? And certainly not worth eighteen months’ worth of crying, harassing, lying, projection and manipulation, only to then threaten to sic the lawyers on Harry?
It’s so weird they don’t want Harry’s memoir to come out. If they are so loving then what’s the problem?
My thoughts too. What exactly are they afraid of?
While a million other books are coming out in the next few months. Just goes to show you what a crock the never complain,never explain truly is.
The very best revenge is if it comes out and doesn’t even mention these nincompoops. That they aren’t even worth the ink it would cost to print their names.
I would love that too Enny. If it was all about Harry’s life excluding them, and they were all in a tizzy for months for no reason.
@enny and @lucy2, if Harry’s memoir says nothing about his family, the RR, RF, aids, courtiers, and the rest of the sycophants will find a way to A) claim credit B) turn it into another way Harry is bad, disloyal, etc.
Like, “Harry must have hurriedly revised the book after QEII’s death bc he was ashamed at the funeral and realized he owed his father the kind his loyalty… But how odd that he didn’t thank his father for steering him away from drugs, hmm? No sweet words about his darling nephews and nieces? Nothing about how Camilla was like a mum to him?! That ingrate!!”
🙄
The book is about people who have inspired Harry. It has never been positioned as a tell-all or burn book. The BRF and RRs made that assumption, which will undoubtedly be great for sales.
Well, clearly he’s damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t, @Lurker. But no matter how many pretzels the RRs twist themselves into to make this all fit their narrative, KC3 has too fragile an ego not to be mentioned at all.
Exactly. No book can contain “damaging revelations” if there is nothing to reveal. I bet the publisher is loving all the free PR for the book.
They’re literally losing sleep over that book, which screams guilty conscience, self-awareness about their wrongdoing, and panick at being exposed. F…. them all!
And it’s so sad because KC3 has tried everything possible to get Harry to stop publication. He has done his best to publicly snub and embarrass Harry and his family at every turn. He’s turned up the relentless tabloid smear campaign. Time to turn it over to the lawyers. (hopefully sarcasm is coming through)
If they think Harry hasn’t employed the best lawyers he can to check every single inch of this manuscript they are very much mistaken, and it has already been done.
Not even Harry. The publisher isn’t a fly by night vanity publisher. They’ve vetted it and ran it through legal several times already.
That too. But I can see Harry wanting to ensure it for himself as well.
Exactly. The manuscript has been fact checked to hell and back…that’s why Chuck and Bill are so worried.
Good luck, Chuckles. The book is coming, like it or not.
Just why is Chucky, Cammie, Peggy and Keenie so scared of what is in the book? If you are innocent, why be so worried?? Must have done something……..js imo
Who from PRH leaked the story that Harry was publishing a memoir? Was that person found and fired? What has PRH done to keep details about this and every other book they publish on lock?
And, yeah, if you don’t want to be called out in the future for all the wrongs you’ve done, don’t do them in the past!
@ThatsNotOkay … As I recall, the Publisher (isn’t it Penguin Random House?) released the news about Harry’s memoir. I think all publishers release a list of upcoming books, especially high profile ones.
There have been no details of the book released, it’s all been a lot of guesswork by the British tabs. The existence of the book has been known since Harry signed a four book deal (key to the how’s he gonna make money without the crown narrative that once existed). I do applaud KC3 for creating the best guerrilla marketing in years because the more he wrings his hands about it, the more people want to read it.
Charles has the WORST instincts about television/books he expects will say bad things about him. Between Harry’s book and The Crown, he’s the poster child for the Streisand effect.
Archewell carried a news item about the memoir dated 19 July of last year. I think it was an announcement, maybe in conjunction with an announcement by the publisher, i.e., not because the info had been leaked, but I don’t really remember the specifics.
My recollection is that the information about the book WAS leaked and then Harry’s team (or the publisher?) put out a statement confirming it. But a year ago was a long time ago, LOL.
Page Six leaked it and the publishing house then confirmed it. I don’t think they planned to announce this book that early. Meghan’s book was announced a month before it came out. I think Harry wanted the same.
Ah, could be! Looking at their news timeline, I now remember Meghan’s book had come out only a month or so before, and news had also just come out about her (now cancelled) animated series. At a minimum Harry likely wouldn’t have wanted his news to overshadow what she was doing, so he wouldn’t have wanted to release his info so early. Was the news about her Netflix series also leaked early? A year ago does seem like a very long time ago, and I just don’t remember!
I just rewatched the 4th season of the Crown over the weekend. And if the Christmas gatherings are anything like the real deal,i truly dont understand how Meghan did it. So stiff,stuffy and just an air of unpleasantness.
And if that Balmoral test thing is true; it’s so childish.
Like: “You can only be part of our clique if you wear Prada” (or some other overpriced brand) of a 1990’s junior high school.
Wow never heard of that,sounds like some childish initiation crap.
The RF have got it all wrong because they’ve ALWAYS gotten it wrong at every step, every twist and every turn.
They approach Meghan and Harry like dogcatchers: all soft words and dog treats in one hand, but in the other hand behind their back, the big net and the choke chain and muzzle they’ll use to capture, restrain and cage the two, if they can just get close enough for them to take the treat.
Dogs see this coming.
And not only do H&M see the obvious, hurtful approach, it drives them further and further away.
Having to look back on your life and what you thought were loving relationships so quickly turned to this sad, aggressive negotiation with the people who have changed the past and the future forever.
Tell me you know exactly how terribly your child has been treated without telling me you know exactly how terribly your child has been treated
The Firm seems panicked anytime there’s a prospect of Meghan & Harry’s version of the truth getting widespread attention.
The Rota writers know that having Harry’s life in his own words will instantly cast doubt on the fan fiction they’ve been peddling for years.
Should have stopped or at least asked to stop all the countless of hateful articles about his daughter in law.
I mean the queen’s timing couldn’t be more perfect.
She’s left KC3 with Liz Truss imploding her career and the country’s economy and made him king right as Harry’s memoir reaches its scheduled publication date.
I hope she is cackling away in the afterlife, sipping a never ending gin and tonic, saying that’ll teach him to get what he wants.
The calling up down and down up and good evil and evil good. This family and their supporters in the “press” are just maddening. Like the accusations that Harry & Meghan (Meghan in particular) DISRESPECTED THE QUEEN?
I mean I am just a couple of years older than Diana would have been today. I followed her life from the Charles years, to her death and now the persecution of her youngest son and his wife. This is projection at a phenomenal level. Charles is the one who disrespected his mother and wore her down with his refusal to be a proper husband to Princess Diana. He disrespected his mother, his staff and his wife. He flaunted his relationship with that woman AND, bullied his staff into helping him set up deceptive set decorations, like making his bed look disheveled when he had not slept in it. He instructed his staff to treat Camilla as the woman of the house at Highgrove – even while he was married to Diana.
It was obvious the Queen strongly disapproved of his behavior with his mistress, because for decades, she REFUSED to be in the same room with her. Instead of being devoted to sacrifice for Queen and Country, he FORCED his mother – in spite of her being Head of the Church of England – to receiving Camilla and eventually went back on his word about Cammy being Princess Consort. With literally just months to live, the Queen issued a statement asking the country to accept Camilla as QUEEN CONSORT. I’m sure between Andrew’s foolishness and Charles stubborn self destructive lusts, those two sons of her’s disrespected that old lady right to the grave – but they all paint Harry & Meghan as disrespectful.
Now that she is dead, I hope Harry and Meghan stop tip toeing and let loose about what they suffered and continue to suffer at the hands of that KLAN.
Yep 😀
Tell me you are guilty of mistreatment without saying you are. Imagine thinking a 38 year old male who was an an integral part of his family for the 1st 36 years of his life will spend his memoir writing about you. What these folks should be concerned about is him not writing about them which would suggest how little he values the impact they had on his life.
Charles is worried about all the wrong things.
They’re all such dumb f**s how do any of these clowns manage to dress themselves in the morning. They sound so incredibly stupid.
That’s the rub, isn’t it? They DON’T dress themselves. 😂
Hahaha. Charles probably has a valet and doesn’t actually dress himself.
The same guy who puts the toothpaste on his toothbrush. Tells you everything you need to know about them.
The writers at the Daily Fail are a melodramatic lot. The part about lawyers being on standby to read the book is a bit much.
More b.s. by the Daily Fail. Diana’s book was super damaging and they survived that. I think most people who haven’t been living under a box know what has gone down between the Unroyals and the Sussexes by this point. And if Charles really cared about rebutting anything in Harry’s book then he wouldn’t have treated him and Meghan so awfully during the funeral. I’m sure they will do what they always do which is pretend to ignore the situation while whining endlessly to the press, thus giving the book even more free publicity. Thanks Chuck!
Agreed. This book isn’t going to end the monarchy. Plus, Charles is not well liked at all so what difference does it make if Harry goes hard on him? No one likes him because of how he treated Diana. Also, if this book comes out tomorrow or 5 years from now, it doesn’t matter. They can’t stop this book. It IS coming out. And the only ones talking about this book being delayed is the U.K. and they have no idea
Diana got her side out she won and the totals lost imo
Royal family lost
It’s gonna be amazing when Harry barely even mentions his father, stepmom, brother, and sister-in-law at all. FFS, the man has lead a more interesting and meaningful life than all of them, and this is a memoir, not a novel! He doesn’t NEED family drama as filler!
That’s my take as well. It’s going to be about the life he built.
Me too. Something of a “In spit of my trash fire of a family (whom I will spend precious few words on going forward), I am THRIVING – here’s how…” book.
Yes. I think he will be relatively easy on his family, but he will rip the courtiers and palace system to shreds.
@Ann that’s what I’m guessing as well. The leaks to the BM via the courtiers, only being able to talk to his grandmother via appointment. These two things alone would cause the press and the current set of courtiers to go into panic mode.
I think Charles is panicking because it’s been rumoured/leaked that he spent more time promoting Camilla than he did with his two grieving sons. If Harry so much as hints at this then it’s not going to look good for either Charles or Camilla.
William, Kate and the Middletons are also worried but, as others have quite rightly said. If they’ve done nothing wrong why are they all so jittery about this book? People with clear consciences would say “publish and be damned.”
OMG, this idiot King. He fired everybody his first week, tried but failed to embarrass H&M at the funeral/mourning period, takes pictures at the statesman wake …. I mean his first few weeks as King …. it’s a comedy. Now he’s whining about the Crown, about titles, about Harry’s book. Did he really believe that just by becoming King that his would not be held to account of bad behavior? Good lord. And isn’t his new PR person some kind of tabloid editor? I just can’t believe how stupid this man is.
Yeah, not waiting until after the funeral to send the pink slips was a total dick move.
His new PR person is an ex-deputy editor of the DM. Can’t you tell from the last paragraph above about Charles the Benevolent?
They’ve already said Harry is redoing parts of the book. Now, it’s the lawyers are standing by. If it turns out the book has little or nothing about Charles or the RF, they can say, Harry walked things back because the family was concerned. Unfortunately for them, Charles & Co. has done plenty of very public damage on their own this last month; complaining about Harry’s book isn’t much of a distraction. And when it does turn out Harry says little or nothing about Charles, William, etc., all that will happen is, Harry will look like the only member of the RF that’s not whining about something.
You left out cheap as F A.
The man just received a multi-billion tax-free inheritance. Most people with a functioning pre-frontal cortex would have considered that a major gain and called back the attack dogs for a while.
Not our boy, he upped his attack game.
Now we know why Peggy was “acting” like he was benevolent to the Sussexes at the walk about, he thought they would be so grateful, to be in his presence, Harry would cancelled the book😂.
See, I actually think Harry won’t go after William in his book. The only reason I think this is because of William’s young kids and not wanting to cause them distress.
I don’t think he will either, but in more of a Don Draper “I don’t think about you at all” kind of way.
LOL, well at least they’ve moved on from the whole “harry is going to cancel his memoir” narrative. Now its “Charles has lawyers at the ready!” Like Harry and PRH didn’t have lawyers review every word of that memoir.
I think Charles really thought that the general affection for his mother, and the reluctance from many quarters to do anything, print anything, etc that would “hurt” or “embarrass” the Queen, would carry over to him as the new monarch. But it really was just about Elizabeth herself, not the Crown. And I dont think he’s quite figured that out yet.
Of all the books they want to stop, this is the one they want to target? I doubt the DM has any idea about what’s going on, but Harry writing about his personal experiences is about as defamation proof as you can get.
The books they could prevent from publishing are the ones written by third parties who cannot claim to have been directly involved in what they write. But they never seem to stop those books do they?
At least they’re finally acknowledging that “It may be that even Harry can’t stop it at this stage.” Somebody explained contract law.
Why are these people so scared about Prince Harry’s memoir? Was there sexual abuse? Sadly, this is the only thing that makes sense to me for the BRF/Firm all-out character assassination of Prince Harry and Meghan.
“A friend of the King said: ‘The question inside the Palace is: “Can the book be stopped?” It may be that even Harry can’t stop it at this stage but the feeling at the very top is that **there’s no good that can come of airing grievances in public**’.”
😳 😂😂😂😂
“Lawyers to the Royal Family at the firm Harbottle and Lewis are expected to be on standby to read the book when it comes out.”
So, not just a meaningless threat because PRH and Harry have the best legal representation money can buy, but yet another admission that the BRF🤡🤡🤡 have other people do the reading and watching for them and then tell them how they should react.
I guess we should thank Chucky for contributing to the sales of Harry book by making his lawyers firm buy copies so that they can read it and report back. I hope it’s like hundreds of them so they don’t miss a word. That’s means more bank for Harry . Lol
I love that this obsession with Harry’s memoir has guaranteed it will be a best seller. I stand ready with my VISA card!
“No good that can come from airing grievances in public”???
Let me introduce you to Festivus and the Airing of the Grievances!
When will Harry ever learn that only his father and brother are allowed to “air grievances in public”? I agree that there is something so radioactive, apparently concerning Camilla, that Charles just can’t let this go. They are really making everyone more curious with all the fuss they are making. And they don’t even know what is in the book! So let’s just speculate away with the most horrible things we can think of.
Can the book be stopped? I can see the royal aides googling “can you stop a multi-million contract book memoir Penguin Random House NYC publishing legal” and then C-Rex (love that nickname too) throwing an ink blotter and leaky fountain pens at the poor peasant who has to tell him to buckle up as there is nothing they can do to stop the presses.
Seriously, did Camilla regularly walk around Highgrove nude? Did she kill Harry’s goldfish? I just saw a blurb on Twitter where a former aid complained about having to wash C-Rex’s pajamas as he would sneak out of Highgrove late at night while Di and the kids were there so he could meet Cams in the bushes. One mention by Harry of overhearing these nocturnal mating sessions is probably not what the new king wants his subjects to be focusing on.
Damn, I cannot wait for this book to come out. It’s going to be one of the hottest selling titles in years and there’s a decent chance William and Charles will not even be mentioned by name. Then we’ll have to go through the obligatory crying and gnashing of teeth that H is so ungrateful to not even address his father’s and brother’s “importance” in his life. Their pathetic thirstiness is to be pitied.
What’s Charles so worried about? Meghan an Harry were always treated amazingly, no? Also, if he was so worried, why wasn’t he nice to them at the funeral? The members of the RF are really twisted in their thinking.
Doesn’t everyone have a right to their own memoir? This outrage only illustrates their worst traits. On full display.
Whew. Charles must have done Harry even dirtier than we can imagine if he’s so freaked out about this book. What sort of abuses must he have put his sons through for him to be so dead set against the inevitable release? I’m one to think Harry won’t get really deep about how awful Charles was/is but I kind of hope he does. It’s what that old bedraggled goat deserves.
Uh huh, never mind Harry’s book, Charles can’t even find his way to Egypt. Welcome to the throne.
Can no one at Buckingham Palace manage to Google “Streisand effect”?
Harry is getting tons of free publicity for this book. If the palace were smart (I know, I know) they’d ignore it.
Oh do sit down chuck.
Announce to the world Chuck you fear Harry’s memoir because what is going to be said is true. Your treatment of the Sussexes may come back to bite you and Bulli-am in this book and you only have yourselves to blame.
If Charles was such a loving father as the Palace says he is, then he doesn’t have to worry about what Harry says in his memoir. I can’t wait for when the memoir comes out and Charles is barely mentioned. Then Charles will be screaming that Harry didn’t acknowledge him in his book.
If they were so concerned about what Harry might say about them, they ought to have considered that before chucking him out of the family without any money or security. He and Meghan cut deals for the book and Netflix etc. because they needed money. If they hadn’t needed the money — just spitballing here — Harry wouldn’t have signed a tell-all book contract.
Can Charles and his grey men really not see down the board at all?
This is only the first memoir of three… it’s as if they don’t realize this as well.
And Charles certainly has a selective memory concerning his own book
cws, I think that this was gossip and there hasn’t been any acknowledgement from H or the publisher that the deal is more than one book.
What I find amusing is that the price of the contract keeps going up. These clowns don’t have a clue what H is being paid. The only reason they know about the book is because there was a leak to Page Six. I like to believe that the leaker was found and fired.
Tin foil tiara incoming…. hear me out: I wonder if the courtiers are the ones really sweating and leaking these stories. I’ve always thought that the courtiers were more the real problem and Will, Kate, Charles and Cams just sorta let them run wild because it served their interests.
What did that night nurse do to get fired in the middle of the night? Why was Melissa T fired for incompetence? There are probably numerous stories of crappy staff behavior Harry could tell. I think it’s the bts people on staff that are really shook and worried about getting scaled by Harry’s tea.
And Cam probably worked with the media and is afraid she’d be exposed. Or she’s the racist Harry mentioned.
@ Rapunzel. I agree with your theory. I think he will rip both the courtiers and the BM up one side and down the other
I don’t think that’s too tinfoil-y. Harry and Meghan both made a very clear point in the Oprah interview about the Firm/institution vs the family. Now I think for Harry some of that blurs, since he’s been in the family/the Firm his entire life, but he also is going to understand the distinction in a way that the rest of us maybe can’t.
I think the institution is in trouble from his memoir, and that means the courtiers.
Is “dad prepared to sue son over book contents he knows nothing about” really the message Charles wants to send? Apparently so. Anyways I will laugh if the book barely has any tea and it’s just a story of the lessons Harry has learned through his experiences and trips. Which I think the press release said. Or something similar.
I would love if the rf aren’t even mentioned. They would be so mad, imaging Harry getting all of the publicity and they aren’t even mentioned! Harry must have a million stories about his life and people he has met, enough for several books without mentioning his family.
It’s the hypocrisy for me. Charles put out a book that had a few slams on mum and dad but he’s raving mad that it might be done to him over his poor parenting/role modelling?
It’s the anticipation that’s killing them. Let the tizzies continue. I doubt it’s going to be all that bad anyway. Not book #1 anyway.
I hope it comes out just before Fred’s first state visit.
A “presidential-style strategy” that focuses on the first 100 days of Charles’ reign? Oh my God. How pretentious are these people? Charles is NOT a president, he’s not even a prime minister! What happened to all their talk about not deviating from history and protocols of the past? These people are so pretentious.
And if the royals and Charles are so concerned about Harry’s book, shouldn’t they focus more on what they do have some control over — like the British press. Order them not to write about Harry’s book in the hopes that fewer English people will be aware of it, then Charles can maintain his illusions. But to think that a little old English “king” can affect commerce, or anything, in the US is pure folly in this day and age.
I wonder what allegation they’re going to put out days before the book is released. They had more than 18 months to concoct fake allegations so it better be good lmao. They were scrambling days before the Oprah interview and tried to throw any and every allegation at Meghan. They tried and failed with the Saudi jewelry and fake bullying claims. Will they claim Harry also bullied William? Will Angela Kelly give an exclusive interview about how big bad Harry bullied her into lending the tiara for Meghan’s hair trial? Are they going to bring out Chelsy and Cressida? Are they going to correct fake stories they once put out about Harry like they did days before the Oprah interview when they quickly corrected the “Kate made Meghan cry” story then changed it hours later? They already wrote every story they had on Harry so I can’t wait to see what outlandish allegation they’re going to throw at Harry.
Omg, the Saudi jewels! If people need evidence of a smear campaign, that is it. The queen, Camilla, and Kate wear Saudi jewels the time. Yet someone leaked about Meghan? And they weren’t even Meghan’s, the Saudi prince gave them to Elizabeth in person, and they are part of the royal collection. They royals LEANT the earrings to Meghan without telling her where they came from, then ran to the tabloids to blame Meghan for wearing them. I really hope that is in the book because it was a blatantly obvious set-up.
And a lot of jewels were stolen anyway. Air THAT laundry.
1. The memoir’s going to sell like hotcakes, and good on ’em.
2. Reviews of the actual content may be mixed.
I’m sure the critics, especially in the UK ,are gonna savage it. They’ll call it woke nonsense, cringe, or spiteful. I don’t really read memoirs but it’s what the subject chooses to discuss, not everything we think we should know, and different from biographies. I read Michelle Obama’s memoir, which was a good read but certain things were left out or soft peddled, that left me wanting to know more, because it had a point of view she wanted to convey. Maybe she didn’t see the beef to rehash gossip or express every frustration she dealt with. I suspect the same for Harry’s. It’s goal is to put in context what shaped him and his choices, not every grievance or day to day palace intrigue. Is it gonna win a Pulitzer Prize, who knows but there are many who will be primed to hate this book before they read the first sentence.
If he’s so concerned, just ban the book in the UK and prevent the papers from publishing extracts. What does he have to trade for that? Another smear campaign? I’m sure both Harry and the publisher’s legal teams did their work too, so can you imagine if he sued Harry because he said felt helpless while the paparazzi swarmed his mother or is so embarrassed about flashing his junk in Vegas, or felt the royals did nothing but brief against him and Meghan. I mean, really Charles? Get the book banned, would love to see it.
“No good that can come of airing grievances in public”? Might have thought about that way back when Kate claimed Meghan made her cry. Or how about reining in the MIddletons and their Meghan hate campaign. Or even further back when PH took the fall for parties that he and PW both attended. Or with any of the millions of leaks still going on from every palace.
Finally acknowledging the publication can’t be stopped. Well that’s step one. Someone should tell C-Rex that Harry and PRH also have lawyers on standby to counter any bs from him and the BM. Streisand Effect every day. PRH, Netflix and Spotify are ecstatic about the free and constant publicity!
Ballsy to think you can dictate terms to another nation’s publishing industry. Someone please tell the BM and the RF they aren’t the boss of us anymore.
Having watched Diana in her Own Words last night and crying at the end, I can only hope that Harry writes about how unconscionably KC3, Cowmilla and The Firm treated a young woman, barely out of her teens, when she married in. Diana was gaslit, manipulated, ignored, smeared, thrown under the bus and pretty much held captive. Remind you of someone else?
” but the feeling at the very top is that there’s no good that can come of airing grievances in public.”
Says the person airing grievances in public.
Kaiser, I am with you on this journey. They picked the wrong bi-racial American to FAFO
King Chuck is so thick.
It’s bizarre that he doesn’t understand that Andrew has already shown that public figures who’ve “sacrificed” themselves for England (COUGH) should be transparent. Sunshine burns out the rot. Hiding just makes people think you are hiding something. What a twit! Common sense just doesn’t apply when you believe you are anointed by God, lol!
Why wouldn’t that apply to Charles? Why wouldn’t THE WORLD’s plebeians see it? It’s why the commonwealths want out: the BRF just assumes that people will forget. The people who scored the money dont discuss amongst themselves, so they think that hiding or pretending is enough.
It’s almost FAFO o’clock on Salt Isle.
I think what would upset Charles would be harry praising Diana
This is a rather poor attempt at mind fcuking, where the new monarch and his contracts are playing; ‘Will he or won’t he?’
The threats and demands have been met with a dignified silence, although it had to be difficult to maintain, especially when one has finally claimed one’s agency against any form of abuse from anyone.
The rota and rf which includes the new Wales, do not have a legitimate reason nor moral authority to stop the publication of this book.
They are well aware of that, there is no bargaining to be done, one’s peace of mind and wellbeing are non-negotiable.
I am especially piqued at the last statement attributed to the Palace source, that state the King’s intentions towards diversity.
Is this the reason why there is so much caterwauling about this book?
Is the notion that critical thinking amongst diverse populations will not take into account that the only detriment is a combination of biases and power?
The survivors had realised that it is in their interest to pay close attention to the use or abuse of power but get on with the lives, a notion that they’ve managed to adhere to, for centuries.
In 2017 William and harry paid tribute to their mother through television programs their father was said to be upset that he was not mentioned
The problem underlying it all has always been Charles. His mother told Diana that she could do nothing with him, and he has shown himself to be treacherous, insecure, jealous and selfish to a degree bordering on pathologic.
Did the queen really think Charles would change by marrying Diana and having children she was warned in the late seventies about Charles association with married Camilla and apparently ignored it
I like the C-Rex designation. It makes Charles sound like a dinosaur. It sounds like he would like things to be as they were during his mother’s reign. No modernizing then, although this 100 day presidential thing is amusing. Courtiers and Charles probably think it’s a brilliant idea, but the President is accountable to the American people. Charles’s position is inherited, and there really isn’t any such notion in the US although they may have political dynasties. However, they don’t carry on for hundreds of years. With Charles being a dinosaur, and William being a far right Tory, there seems little hope of the monarchy “modernizing” whatever that means. And all this moaning over Harry’s biography- didn’t Camilla’s just come out, along with a couple of other books that trash Harry and Meghan?
Methinks he doth protest too much.
Imagine waiting so long to be king only to learn you have no actual power.
A quiet payment of 60 million pounds should take care of that particular problem for Charles. (Don’t cry for him; the crown estate pulls in 40 million pounds every year.) Or 40 million pounds plus ten years of paying for their security.
Don’t like it? Don’t pay anything for the rights to the book, and wait for it to be published to find out what’s in it — just like everybody else.