Prince Harry’s memoir & the Sussexes’ docu-series will be out in December?

The Telegraph’s Hannah Furness had a surprisingly normal story about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this weekend. Ever since QEII’s funeral, royal sources have been abuzz trying to predict what Harry and Meghan would do about their Netflix docuseries and Harry’s memoir. These sources have literally no idea what they’re talking about, but they keep throwing sh-t at the wall to see what will stick. This Telegraph story has some of that as well, but it actually sounds like Furness spoke to someone who has actual knowledge of what’s happening in Camp Sussex. The reason I say that is because the quotes don’t sound like they come from a barking lunatic and the explanations given sound completely reasonable.
A documentary & a memoir: In the coming months, Prince Harry and Meghan are to embark on a round of media activity never-before-known in royal history. A Netflix series and a book from Prince Harry, both part of the blockbuster commercial deals that the Sussexes have signed in the wake of the departure formerly known as Megxit, are on their way. Timed for release one after the other – at least until the death of Queen Elizabeth II changed everyone’s calendars – they are set to be a tour de force of the Sussexes’s truth. Or “truth”, as some might pointedly call it.
The Netflix docu-series: “This is about where they’ve come from, what they’ve been through and where they are,” said a source familiar with the Netflix show. “I think it will explain a lot about the decisions they’ve had to make and how they’ve ended up here.”
LOL, these people are still dumb though: Netflix has still not confirmed that any such television series exists. The reluctance to promote what will doubtless be a ratings hit has been remarkable by UK standards, a sign either of the streaming services’ last-minute shock-and-awe PR strategy or, perhaps, nerves over whether the programme would ever actually make it to the screen. It will, television insiders believe, be make or break for the Sussexes careers. Their deal with the streaming giant is reliant on their output, and their appearing on screen to a certain degree.
The series is not being massively edited: “Ok, the timing isn’t ideal,” said one source yesterday, with some understatement. But, another insists, there is no wholesale editing going on to add or remove bombshell royal revelations. “There seems to be a big misconception that they need or want to turn the project on its head,” they said. “There are always edits being made, but that’s how it works – people give notes, sometimes things are changed if there’s time before a deadline.”
Industry back-and-forth: One industry source confirmed to The Daily Telegraph that there has been “back and forth” on release dates, with a multi-episode series pencilled in for December. The Harry memoir will follow, probably next year and likely subject to edits to make it make sense after the Queen’s death, even down to the basics of clarifying the tenses. Fundamentally, The Telegraph understands, there has been no thawing of the relationship between the Sussexes and their British family that would leave a contrite pile of deleted accusations on the Netflix or Penguin Random House cutting room floor.
LOL: It was the Queen both Harry and Meghan have always publicly lauded above all others. Even a sympathetic American audience will draw the line at her being disrespected after death. With “the boss” gone, one school of thought goes, there is less to stop the Sussexes unleashing their version of events. But, one who knows them insists, the documentary and book are not designed as “Harry’s version of the story. They are his story, full stop. This isn’t supposed to be a take-down of anyone or anything,” they said, predicting people who watch will have greater “empathy”. “There’s no finger-pointing.”
Ruffle feathers: “Everything they do ruffles feathers,” said one dismissively. “It doesn’t matter what they say or write, the chatter will be there regardless. Even if they didn’t mention the Royal family at all, people would still say it’s a snub.”
Double LOL: The Telegraph understands there are no plans for palace aides to be able to read the memoir or watch the Netflix series before the general public.
[From The Telegraph]
What I genuinely hope for with the schedule is this: The Crown Season 5 comes out on November 9, Buckingham Palace goes into full panic mode and Charles calls on all of his media allies to whine on his behalf. Then, in the space of about six weeks following that, Harry’s memoir is released and their Netflix docuseries comes out. It should be like dominoes falling. As much as these people are crying about Harry’s memoir, what’s even f–king funnier to me is that Harry will probably do some interviews to promote the memoir and he’ll spill even more glorious tea. Fingers crossed for a November and December full of receipts! ‘Tis the season.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar.
USA Rights Only – The Hague, UK -20220415-Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex attending a reception, hosted by the City of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence, celebrating the forthcoming Invictus Games, at Nations Home, Invictus Games Park (Zuiderpark), in The Hague.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the Friends and Family reception during the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the Opening Ceremony during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the athletics finals on Day 2 of the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220416-
The openings ceremony of the 2020 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, at the Zuiderpark in The Hague.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PPE/Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddp_17039705
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220417-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Invictus Games athletics events in the Athletics Park, at Zuiderpark the Hague, Netherlands.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddp_17043892
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220420-
Prince Harry fist bumps a United Kingdom supporter as he attends the Indoor Rowing competition during the Invictus Games at the Zuiderpark.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddpimages_17059995
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Prepare for an LSD shortage due to the DM “journalists” need to create alternate realities. They will make Kellyanne Conway look tame.
Ah shit, I didn’t even think of that but maybe the book really was pushed slightly for an edit of tenses related to the Queen.
I do find it hilarious that this rash of royal rota releases are all swiftly out of date. I was against him adding an epilogue about the Queen’s death originally but I think the book would age a lot better if he has.
As a rule I try not to wish time away but GOSH I’m wishing for all this stuff to come in Nov-Dec and flip everyone on their heads!
I don’t think editing the tenses would be a legit reason to push the book back. The queen was almost a hundred years old and in poor health since the spring. Its not like her death was unexpected and Harry probably had more inside information on that than most people, despite what the tabloids claim. And I’m sure a lot of the book is from the perspective of things that happened in the past anyway. They might add an epilogue or maybe just wait until next year when the paperback version comes out. The whole funeral saga probably deserves its own book, lol.
The publisher did the math, right? If the book had not been bound yet, they figured a few thousand dollars down the tube now is worth it to have an up-to-date book they wouldn’t have to revise in reprints and that the reader would feel was cutting edge right out of the box.
Merry Christmas Charles and William!! Lol.
December makes sense for the memoir release (or November), I’m not buying that it won’t come out until next year. Interesting point though about maybe wanting to change some tenses or something (my grandmother “was” vs “is”) but not sure how feasible that is if it’s already been printed.
Fa la la la la la la la la. Like an Advent calendar of receipts.
🤣🤣🤣
Something yummy to discover every damned day!!
I already have my advent calendar for this year – shortbread biscuits. Now I may get some tea to go with them. Perfect.
After the way the BRF family have for the last couple of year, the Sussexes owe them nothing, Betty was the only person Harry still respected, and Peggy playing nice at the walk about was a little too late.
Who think Harry is going to give up earning his own money, to go back and be told what to do.
This is a man that was happier in a War Zone than being his family, and now he has a family that he loves, not tolerates.
I think Harry’s memoir and whatever Netflix series they are putting together will be coordinated with the release of The Crown. And will happen after Archetypes wraps up. So, I still say it will all drop this year. They are NOT going to miss the big Christmas shopping period.
The Crown, then the Sussex’s Netflix show, then the memoir.
“But, one who knows them insists, the documentary and book are not designed as “Harry’s version of the story. They are his story, full stop.”
Harry has probably gone through a LOT of therapy to try and understand why his family are the way they are. He probably has more compassion for them than they do for him. And there is no reason for Harry to drop other family members secrets that have nothing to do with him. It’s not his story to sell (ie, stories about affairs or financial improprieties). What they SHOULD be worried about is Harry recounting stories of how THEY treated HIM. And I believe it will be mostly stories of neglect and how he was left to fend for himself most of his life.
I also think that they kept a lot of the good things Harry has actually done under wraps because it made William look bad for doing nothing. So they’re more scared that the record of all he’s done actually coming out. I’d expect lots of made up and exaggerated stories about William to hit the press in the next year.
@shazbot
Ooh! That’s an excellent point! I never thought of that.
ETA: And if they start making up new William stories they will emphasize how William never needed the world to know because he’s not an attention seeker like Harry.
It honestly infuriates that the 🤡🤡 keep referring to Harry’s MEMOIR as a “tell-all.” Possibly the most truthful comment in that article is that the book and the docuseries are Harry telling HIS STORY. As others were saying the other day, if they keep alleging that the scope of each release will cover BRF secrets, when they **don’t** the same 🤡🤡 will claim that Harry was intimidated into cutting them back. LOL.
Anyway, thanks to all these cretins for publicizing Everything Sussex, guaranteeing they’ll all be huge, global hits.
Doesn’t Harry have a three book deal? What would be really funny is that what if Harry never goes into the BS he and Meghan went through with this book….it could be about mental health and the military. Or about Diana.
I keep thinking it would be the ultimate classy move to focus on their charitable endeavors for the docuseries, since all the viper courtiers have talked about them like they’re the Kardashians….but it’s their story, their experience, and they have the right to tell that!
Winter is coming. And I for one am looking forward to gripping tv and a cozy memoir.
I really need someone to explain to the RR that since Meghan and Harry are not working Royals they don’t owe the RF a heads up on any of their stuff!
And now that the disgusting rumor about the kids are going around again because Angela Levin is a POS I hope they Harry does a whole damn chapter on the RR and the lies they told and how people just stood by!
Which disgusting rumor about the kids?
Netflix will be getting my money in December.
We were starved for Sussex content (and everything else) for so long thanks to COVID, so now I feel like a glutton for salivating over the offerings coming so fast and furious! Archetypes will run into The Crown, then, if Netflix proves to be as smart as usual, the docuseries (or, how about the Invictus Games doc?), then Harry’s memoir in time for the holidays. Santa’s coming early and often!
The Wails will be in Boston in early December for the Earthshot prize so the month keeps giving!
I’m waiting for the news release from the Penguin Random House feed regarding memoir publication date. And the same from Netflix regarding the docu-series. So sorry, Hannah Furness @The Telegraph, but I am not buying your fiction based on unnamed sources.
I’m wishing and hoping that PRH will come out with the memoir’s release date and allow for pre-sales (TAKE MY MONEY), but they may not, if they’re going for shock and awe. It’ll be #1 on the NYT best seller list in the first week, whatever the case.
Penguin has to give us some kind of heads up, don’t they, so we can stay up until midnight to download on release day and then clear our schedules so we can sit and read in one sitting.
Hopefully the new Fab Four decide another Keen Cathy Christmas concert is the ticket to counteract all the media attention the Sussex will receive.
The less rabid tone of the article is typical. The royal reporters do this every so often when they have something to sell or want access or can see which way the tide has turned. I don’t trust anything this woman says or the way she says it. She’ll be back to lying and slandering in no time.
I feel certain that since Harry and Meghan are being advised by competent professionals (unlike the idiotic sycophants running the Wailses show), their contract would have included caveats for what would happen to dates and content in certain instances (like the queen dying, and maybe even Chuck dying). I’ll bet they had several different calendars and maybe even versions of the book to cover different realities. So I seriously doubt that anything that’s currently happening behind the scenes is being done with any haste or uncertainty. Going about your business like a chicken with their head cut off is a Wailses/Chuck thing. The Sussexes (seeing as how carefully and thoroughly they planned their escape) are planners who think of every eventuality and have back-up plans and competent advisors.
That said…I am drooling over all the content we’ll be getting soon. As someone said above, an advent calendar of receipts and lots of yummy content for us 🤩
The only docu series harry has announced is heart of Invictus so i don’t understand what these people are barking about
I like that timeline. I just don’t trust anything the BM says bc they know nothing. Just bc I’m petty like that, I especially like the idea of December releases just bc if they did a press tour it would mess with W so bad bc no one, not a single soul would care about earthshot. He would literally have to beg for coverage.
Something to remember: time is a tool; time is a strategy.
Harry and Meghan are in a good position to wait a year before Harry’s book is released. Time is on their side. King Charles has a lot on his plate right now and we have all seen the teeth-baring video. Charles has limited intellectual ability and limited organizational support. He has the coronation and kicking out Andrew from the family to deal with immediately.
If Charles has a year to think about Harry’s book it might be helpful for him to consider his options and the possibility of a quiet buyout. Considering the 160 million pounds that Charles just saved in inheritance taxes he should be willing to pay 60 million or so to buy back the book.
Very very important for Andrew Mountbatten to leave the Royal Family before Harry and Meghan do in order to make the distinction clear.
Andrew is a criminal while Harry and Meghan just want to be free and live their lives as they see fit. Big difference. It’s important to make sure that the two events are separated, and Andrew has to go first in order to make sure that Harry doesn’t get symbolically put into the same category (which is what happened at the funeral). Can’t let that happen again. Let Andrew leave first and see what terms they give him. Time is on Meghan and Harry’s side in this situation.
“If Charles has a year to think about Harry’s book it might be helpful for him to consider his options and the possibility of a quiet buyout. Considering the 160 million pounds that Charles just saved in inheritance taxes he should be willing to pay 60 million or so to buy back the book.”
First of all, any money coming from Charles will have endless strings attached that he would hold over Harry and Meghan’s head for eternity. Harry left so he could have complete independence and control over his life.
And no amount of money could cover the reputational damage Harry would endure if a backed out of his contractual obligations. No one would ever want to do business with him again if he was so wishy-washy and subject to the whims of the monarchy.
Time won’t do shit. Charles’s karma is coming for him no matter how much he tries to control things.
The issue I have is that it doesn’t matter how many receipts they drop or how much of their story they tell calmly, they are going to be utterly ripped apart and vilified by the British press and it’s going to be horrible and vicious and make people hate the Sussexes even more. Like, I am fully in support of them doing whatever they want to do. But I think people here should not get their hopes up about the scales falling from people’s eyes or the BRF getting what’s coming to them – none of that is likely to happen. It will be the same old hate, ramped up even further. It’s going to be infuriating.
Royalists will remain royalists no matter what. It’s the people who are ambivalent to the royals and the next generations of Brits they need to worry about. Trust me, Harry speaking for himself will hold an ENORMOUS amount of weight and that’s what they are so terrified of. If the ambivalent start to care and see Harry’s side of things, the monarchy is in trouble.
I’m genuinely curious to see what Harry’s book will contain, but I don’t think it’ll be this insane opening of the flood gates that the British press thinks it’ll be. I think it’ll be more about his journey from boy to man considering his upbringing and the passing of his mother, the work he has put in to stand confidently on his own feet, his military service, hopefully a little backstory on him and Meghan finding each other. Maybe little tidbits of tea about his family, but nothing that’ll blow Buckingham Palace to the sky. Granted, I have no idea – maybe it will be! We all just need to wait it out.
My birthday is December 10th. Just in case anyone from Netflix or Penguin Random House is reading this……