‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #136: Meghan expected people to do their jobs



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 6:00

I've been watching 9-1-1. Chandra is watching Archer and Abbott Elementary. I watched a few House of the Dragon episodes but I didn't care about anyone. Chandra is reading the book Blackout by Erin Flanagan but she hates it.

Royals: Minutes 6:00 to 22:15

Of the three royal biographies we talked about last week, Valentine Low’s Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Throne has the most tea. Low wrote about how Meghan was smeared back in March of 2021, right before the Oprah interview aired, for wearing earrings which were a wedding gift from Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who ordered the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. It’s unclear what Meghan was told about the provenance of the jewelry. These earrings were part of the royal collection and had to be lent to Meghan to wear.

Katie Nicholl wrote in The New Royals about how mad the royal rota was at Harry and Meghan for keeping the news of Archie’s birth a secret at first and for staging the photos at Windsor castle. Meghan said in her Oprah interview that she was scared Archie wasn’t going to be kept safe because he wasn’t being given a title or security, and that she also wasn’t asked to pose for photos outside the hospital. Nicholl said in an interview that staffers were mad that Meghan expected them to do work, essentially. She also wrote that Charles was jealous of Diana, that he was jealous of Kate and that Kate and William were jealous of Meghan.

We got a new official photo of Charles, Camilla, William and Kate that was taken on September 18th at a diplomatic reception the day before Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. The tone is off as they’re all smiling. We talk about how Kate raided the Queen’s jewelry right after the Queen died. We also got two new photo portraits of Meghan and Harry, taken at the One Young World Summit before the Queen passed.

Charles wants to stop Harry’s memoir. The Telegraph reported that Charles is considering getting his lawyers to explore options. They’re also upset about Harry and Meghan’s upcoming Netflix documentary.

Last week we talked about how Queen Margrethe of Denmark was taking away the HRH and Prince and Princess titles from her four grandchildren from her younger son, Prince Joaquim. Joaquim and his second wife, Mary, gave an interview admitting that they were hurt by this decision and that their relationship with the family was complicated. After that Margrethe apologized and said she hopes that they can all make peace, but that she stands by her decision. Joaquim’s oldest son, former Prince Nikolai, 23, said he’s in shock and sad about the decision. Joaquim and Mary have been living in France for years. I play a segment from Zoom where we talk about the royals.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: Minutes 22:15 to 28:30

We last talked about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in episode 132, when the heavily redacted FBI report came out. We didn’t hear until now that Brad choked one of their children, that he poured beer and wine on the children, and that he hit one of the children in the face. Those details were included in Jolie’s cross complaint to his objection to her selling her portion of Chateau Miraval, their wine company. It took her years of legal harassment from Brad to come out with this information. She gave him so many chances to buy out her portion of the company. Stoli, which bought Angelina’s portion of the business, is now suing Brad. I play a segment from Zoom where we talked about Brad and Angelina.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady: Minutes 28:30 to 31:45

Gisele Bundchen is divorcing Tom Brady. This divorce has been exceptional in that she’s been clear about the reasons she’s doing it, because he went back to playing football after announcing his retirement. She’s been caring for their children for years and he’s promised her that she could return to her career when he retired but he reneged on that. They’re being admirably open about their problems. Gisele’s Elle interview was so breezy and forward-focused. There was a story about how Tom was attentive to their children “in the off season.”

Comments of the Week: 31:45 to end

