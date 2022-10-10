Angelina Jolie’s lawyer: Brad Pitt ‘has not denied any of his specific abhorrent behavior’

In February, Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over her sale of Nouvel, her 50% stake in Chateau Miraval, the home and winery they bought together in 2008. Pitt accused her of going behind his back and selling Nouvel, claiming that they had some kind of understanding or agreement that she would only sell Nouvel to him. Last week, Angelina’s lawyers filed her cross-complaint, laying out the extensive timeline, pointing out Jolie’s lengthy receipts for her many attempts to sell Nouvel to Pitt, and documenting his attempt to tie the sale to a gag order about how he terrorized and abused her and their children in 2016. Ever since Jolie’s cross-complaint went public, Pitt’s team has been scrambling. “Sources close to Brad” cried about parental alienation to TMZ, Pitt’s rep cried about how Jolie’s cross-complaint was “completely untrue” and Pitt’s lawyer basically huffed “I’ll see you in court!” On Friday, Angelina’s attorney spoke on Jolie’s behalf.
A lawyer for Brad Pitt has responded to abuse allegations that were detailed at length this week in a legal document filed by ex-wife Angelina Jolie, saying Pitt isn’t about to cop to any false accusations. On Friday, Jolie’s attorney added his own comments to the dispute.
“Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side — but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do,” Pitt attorney Anne Kiley said Thursday in a statement to The Times. Kiley said in Thursday’s statement, Pitt “has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation. … Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done.” A representative for Pitt declined to comment further.
However, Paul Murphy, a Jolie attorney, took issue late Friday with the Pitt camp’s statement.
“The carefully worded statement from Brad Pitt’s divorce attorney, Ms. Kiley, clearly did not address any of the very serious accusations in our Cross-Complaint. Mr. Pitt has been accused of harming his children and he has not denied any of his specific abhorrent behavior,” he said. “Instead, he is continuing his attempts to misinform and deflect, just like he has done for the last six years.”
Eve Sheedy, former executive director of the L.A. County Domestic Violence Council and former director of domestic violence policy at the L.A. City Attorney’s office, noted Friday that in situations similar to that of Pitt and Jolie, it wasn’t unusual for an abusive partner to “seek to exercise power and control” through means other than physical force, including controlling finances and decision-making.
“It takes courage for any survivor, especially those like Ms. Jolie who is subject to intensive public scrutiny, to come forward to reveal acts of abuse that were both terrifying and dangerous,” Sheedy said in a statement. “[I]n cases where specific conduct is at issue, general nonspecific denials of responsibility and efforts to lay blame on others reflect another tactic that can be used to further manipulate survivors.”
Angelina was focused on the welfare of the children; Brad was focused on his professional reputation. Angelina wanted the children to have therapy and to process what had happened to them; Brad wanted to manipulate and financially abuse Angelina to get her to shut up. What I kept coming back to in Jolie’s cross-complaint was how many other people were involved at every stage too – clearly, Jolie has people she trusts, people who help her keep her documentation and receipts. The business side of this seems extremely clear-cut from her side, backed up with extensive communication between lawyers and business managers, etc. All Brad has is rage and lies – he’s clearly in over his head and what kills me is that… he brought this entirely on himself. Did he think he was just going to vibe his way through a huge lawsuit when Angelina clearly has everything documented?
Also: Jolie’s lawyers added another document to her cross-complaint. This is the letter she sent Brad informing him on January 21, 2021 (the day after Joe Biden’s inauguration!) that she wanted to sell Nouvel to either him or the Perrin family. This letter is heartbreaking – you can really feel her pain at coming to the realization that Pitt is not going to change, that he’s a conniving, cruel, abusive a–hole about every single part of their relationship. This letter also blows up Pitt’s entire case.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
She’s got the receipts. That is a heartbreaking letter and it seems that the whole last half of their relationship was her trying to keep them together.
If he has any sense left, he will drop this lawsuit, as she has clear and multiple receipts that contradict his entire suit. He should also apologize, but he doesn’t have that capability.
What is this imagery she’s talking about, to sell the alcohol? Did he change something after they split? Also he’s lucky she’s not suing him for profits since 2016 to her sale, as he cut her out of a business she owned 50% of.
“Comatose Brad” in black and white.
https://people.com/food/brad-pitt-miraval-rose-ad-campaign-exclusive/
He was bored in his relationship with Jennifer Aniston and smoked alot of weed and sat around….he was an achoholic rage monster with Angelina Jolie. At what point do we stop blaming the women around him for the failures and look at a man who has deep addiction issues?
Wow, this is incredibly insightful and mature! I salute her calm assessment of a terrible situation and CLEARLY, she has the receipts. He and his fans can rage all they like, this is the truth of someone who did her best in a terrible situation. He really is the worst.
The letter gt Angelina Jolie is heartbreaking 😢 💔, she still was reaching out to Pitt, who cold hearted still didn’t melt for the kid’s, despite reading hoe his alcoholism destroyed the family, instead he was happy taking the married escort to Angelina home and posed with a wine bottle, running it in to Angelina and her children. Wow what a dog.. he clearly doesn’t care for any children feelings
As for putts corrupt lawyers they ate equally trash like him, they know Angelina has Receipts never lie. It’s true Brad Pitt lawyers running around to trash outlets spreading smears yet can’t own up to what they’re spreading …. .
WOW this letter to Pitt just got me soo hard, what a classy lady to the very end , what a grateful lady Angelina Jolie is still pleading with good nature to look at the bigger picture about their children, she still reaching out to him telling him be the better version for the kids, the letter shows the dirty lies of parental alienation spread against her, yet she’s the one wanting him.to have a good healthy relationship with the children.. Brad Pitt and his team.carry in being liars cheats abd abusers
Her letter is gut-wrenching. And Brad is a monster. Didn’t he bring his Discount Dollar Store version of Angie to Miraval earlier this year, like shortly after he received this letter? She is a better woman than I am and I have all the respect in the world for her. I would have snapped quite awhile ago. I love that Angie’s lawyer is well-versed in the dynamics of domestic abuse and I hope they tear him to shreds in court. He deserves to be in prison.