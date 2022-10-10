Bower: There’s ‘chatter in London’ that Prince Harry’s memoir will delayed

Royalist nutjob Tom Bower is still at it. I think he’s mad that Katie Nicholl and Valentine Low’s books have been getting so much attention, and his sad Deranger fiction came and left with little real noise. So Bower has been running around, desperately making sh-t up about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Bower keeps “hearing things” from “people in London” about Meghan and Harry, and he breathlessly gives away these exclusives to street pigeons and/or Page Six. Some highlights:
Whether Harry will update his memoir: We previously reported that Harry, 38, is desperate to rewrite the book in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death last month, wanting to “take out or downplay” what he wrote about King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton. But Bower doesn’t think that can happen. “I think that everybody knows that the Sussexes can’t amend the book in any way,” he opines. “Can they make it nastier? Because otherwise, we wouldn’t get sales.”
London chatter about the memoir’s release date: Harry’s memoir, originally scheduled for release from Penguin Random House in November, has already been pushed back until sometime next year. Bower says chatter in London has the book coming out around “Easter and will include in it a chapter on the [Queen’s] funeral. And there’ll just be more material about how they were snubbed and all the rest of the invective against the royal family. So I think to that extent, the delay will add to the poison.”
Harry clings to Meghan: Prince Harry “clings” to wife Meghan Markle “like a needy man, like a life raft,” royal biographer Tom Bower tells Page Six exclusively. The Duchess of Sussex “satisfies all” of the Duke of Sussex’s “requirements,” which he “didn’t get from other girlfriends.”
Weird how only Harry is messed about his childhood: Bower also claims that Harry, 38, is a “damaged” and “very disturbed” man as a result of childhood trauma — and Markle, 41, allegedly knew just how to win him over. “He is psychologically harmed both by his mother’s death and the father’s treatment of his mother, and of Harry himself, when he was a child,” the author alleges to us.
Bower claims Meghan researched Harry: “Her genius was that before she ever met him, she carefully researched him and as an intelligent woman with a lot of experience, knew exactly what buttons to press,” the biographer claims to Page Six. Bower stresses that Harry was miserable as a senior royal and Markle offered a way out.
Miserable Harry: “I think the funeral awakened some misery in him that he was so cut off from his family and friends and was an outsider,” Bower adds. “And I think that puts great pressure on their relationship.”
Tom Bower is a horse’s ass. Why is there chatter in London about the release of a memoir by an American publishing house? And why is it that no one seems to recall that Harry has a multi-book deal, and that he doesn’t actually need to push back the release date on his first memoir because his second book will be the real barn-burner? As for Harry being “damaged” – he literally made a TV docu-series about his therapy journey and his extensive work on his own mental health. Way to stigmatize a guy who is actually putting in the work out in the open, for all to see. It’s also so strange that people go on and on about how Harry is so screwed up because of his childhood when William literally had the same f–king childhood. That being said, I do think Harry’s childhood was more screwed up because he had to deal with Peggy as his jealous, bullying brother. I won’t even bother with Bower’s fantasies about Meghan. He’s a racist wackjob.
What an exercises in wistful thinking. Saying this stuff won’t make it true.
@Rapunzel … Yes, and along with that, I’ve notice several royal experts were once again pushing a narrative in articles this past that Harry is damaged and mentally fragile. I’ve noticed they do this every it’s expected that Harry will spill some tea or when his popularity seems on a rise.
I find it appalling that this is a Palace approved main talking point for the royal rota.
Sorry! I meant to say I notice this narrative in articles this past week.
Bower needs help. He’s now officially a resident of Cloud Cuckoo Land. Next thing you know he’ll be gibbering about how Harry and Meghan are welcoming space aliens into their $14 million Montecito mansion with elevty-hundred bathrooms and plotting to take over the world.
The Duchess of Sussex “satisfies all” of the Duke of Sussex’s “requirements,”which he didnt get from other girlfriends…….she carefully researched him and as an intelligent woman with a lot of experience,knew exactly what buttons to press” They are just letting outt whatever they want to say now . Just Wow!
Hahaha. This could more rightly have been written about Kate.
The Princess of Wales satisfies all of the Prince’s requirements (wants to marry him and provide an heir), which he didn’t get from other girlfriends (didn’t want to marry him). . . She (and her mother) carefully researched him and as a . . . woman . . . knew exactly which BUTTONS to press.
Snort.
Isn’t part of the issue for Kate that she allegedly will NOT satisfy his every need?? Hence him trotting off to be pegged by other women….
What @Hench said.
I think there is a reason Bower only appears in Murdoch press outlets. Anyone else legitimate would ask him to prove these claims and he can’t. He knows Murdoch press will give voice to any lunatic as long as they spout the same agenda.
So misogynistic. Shame on bower
The misogyny in his comments about Meghan is off the charts. As if Harry was some child who could be manipulated by Meghan, someone only a few years older.
I suspect they are once again projecting this from the likely scenario of William having been manipulated in his late teens and early twenties by Carole Middleton, (and Mike Middleton) because they clearly knew what William’s school plans were and made sure that kate was in his path and shared all the same interests.
Exactly. The Middletons played William like a fiddle for decades.
Meghan wouldn’t have had to lift a finger to “control” Harry. If anything, Harry latched onto Meghan like a life raft the moment he met her. She was his ticket out of there and everything he ever dreamed of as a partner.
Whatever they say about Harry and Meghan is true for Will and Kate. We all know Kate was William’s stalker and researched him.
They know absolutely nothing about H&M, and it’s driving them to drink.
These people keep forgetting that if any revisions or additions are done, they can be saved for the paper back release next year. I could see an additional chapter on the Queen then, but the hard cover is locked and loaded.
PS. Saying “Chatter from London” is an automatic red flag that it’s a complete lie. No one in London know shit. This book is on Harry Potter levels of lock down.
“Chatter from London,” means him and his cronies making up stories over drinks.
@Snuffles: Which why I don’t believe that the book is being revised, re-edited or delayed. Any revisions will be left for the paperback.
It’s bizarre that all of “the book will be cancelled/delayed” are from Royal “experts” not from anybody in publishing.
They seems to be laying the ground work of Harry wanting to take something back but the publisher not allowing it. I have no doubt that Harry never said a bad word about either of his grandparents. So why would QE2s passing demand a rewrite?
So Meghan went into the Royal Family hoping to extricate Harry and, what? Be “d-list celebrities with no money”? It had nothing to do with the vitriol and invectives Bower and his ilk tossed at them every day? Are you saying Meghan predicted the Rota and couriers and staff and William and Kate and Camilla and Charles would treat them so poorly and be so racist toward her it would give them cover to flee the situation to live their lives as “nobodies” and “irrelevant” and “no one anyone cares about anymore”?
Meghan truly is a genius and every Royal Rota needs to admit she’s smarter than they are and every last person in England. So smart, she should be running the entire place. Long live Queen Meghan!
A courtier admitted when she joined the family that she was smarter than all the Windsors put together.
Yikes. This guy is part of the plume of toxic smoke enveloping the royals. All of the ratchets contribute to this toxicity. It’s not a healthy place at all for any royal children. Whenever these idiots spew their vitriol, I think about the Wales kids, and that they are next to be served up to these beasts. They more the ratchets talk, the more thankful I am that Harry and Meghan made a clean getaway.
The BRF adults are too dumb to even realise that Harry’s suit against the Fail can protect their children’s lives and mental health, especially Peggy’s kids, from the malicious and life threatening lies propagated by the evil British media. They fail to realise Harry’s crusade against these devil’s is also for their children.
Heres the thing:
I believe that all the ratchets that make up the britshidtmedia are acutely aware that Harry’s Memoir will be an indictment on the british gutterpress.
I wouldnt even be surprised if Harry actually names and shames everyone of them who have tortured his family and have them cowering for all these decades, including his mother, his father his sibbling and, most importantly, himself and his wife. Perhaps the only reason he wouldnt name them is so that he doesnt
give them any oxygen. But make no mistake, his Memoir will be a cutting indictment on them all.
And. They. Know. It.
Hence the histrionics and hysterics coming from those craven geriatrics.
Racist wackjob indeed. And riddle me this: the storyline that’s pushed is that Harry wants to take nasty stuff out of the book about the Unroyals now that Betty is dead, but he was fine to leave it in while she was alive and could potentially read it? Make it make sense! After the funeral debacle, Harry has zero incentive to be nice to those people, not that he had much of any before. He wrote what he wrote, period.
You trusted your eyes not the narrative. So you know how badly they f-ed with their treatment of the Sussexes but the narrative is that they extended an olive branch by letting them be there at all. So bc they extended an olive branch Harry is feeling guilty. It’s funny, right?
Since we’re just making ish up here, I’m happy to announce that no sooner will they cancel the book than Harry and Meghan will adopt me! It’ll be tough living with D Listers but I’m sure I can adapt.
LOL
Yup! I’m with you. D-listers living in a “cottage” in Montecito. LOL
I’m cracking up and him implying that Harry is weak bc he married a woman that was everything he wanted in a partner. Like, isn’t that the goal?😂
The Windsor men only have the goal to marry someone as stupid and malleable as possible. Bower is outraged that Harry married his equal and seems to think women can be more than glamorous and fertile clothes horses. Someone once said royal wives are supposed to be “fashionable and fertile”. Maybe it was Tom Bower.
Jfc, deranger is certainly an apt description of these people. I genuinely can’t tell if they’re deliberately inventing a revised history around Meghan and Harry’s relationship (well known reality: set up on a blind date by mutual friend vs made up bullshit of applying what Kate did to marry William to Meghan pursuing Harry) for domestic consumption because the failure of their campaign to make the general public hate Meghan has enraged and traumatized them, or if they’ve been so warped by the echo chamber that they actually believe their alternative facts.
Tom Bower lives on fantasy island.
These RR truely live in an echo chamber of their own making. His own low book sales does not make him realize that being nasty and poisonous does not sell. He is truly well-named.
Oh sure, we all remember PH prior to meeting Meghan was a sheltered young man, practically a monk, whose head was easily turned by a woman. *sarcasm*
At least Bower openly acknowledged that the way “we…get sales” is by “mak(ing) it nastier”. It’s already pretty clear that he’s making things up with his obviously unattributed claims. Sliminess sells, apparently.
In Oprah’s interview, Harry said he saw the business model and wanted nothing to do with it, when someone leaked that Tampon took a shopping bag filled wit 3 millions £s from a Saudi, that horrible man tried to link Harry to it, guess he was not use to Harry pushing back, which he did forcefully.
As Betty said, they have the dogs, they’re not coming back, and she proved to be right.
Meghan and Harry are not scared of working.
Check out Harry doing a Zoom call with the “Well Child” winners, parents, nurses and Drs.