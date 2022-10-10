Bower: There’s ‘chatter in London’ that Prince Harry’s memoir will delayed

Royalist nutjob Tom Bower is still at it. I think he’s mad that Katie Nicholl and Valentine Low’s books have been getting so much attention, and his sad Deranger fiction came and left with little real noise. So Bower has been running around, desperately making sh-t up about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Bower keeps “hearing things” from “people in London” about Meghan and Harry, and he breathlessly gives away these exclusives to street pigeons and/or Page Six. Some highlights:

Whether Harry will update his memoir: We previously reported that Harry, 38, is desperate to rewrite the book in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death last month, wanting to “take out or downplay” what he wrote about King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton. But Bower doesn’t think that can happen. “I think that everybody knows that the Sussexes can’t amend the book in any way,” he opines. “Can they make it nastier? Because otherwise, we wouldn’t get sales.” London chatter about the memoir’s release date: Harry’s memoir, originally scheduled for release from Penguin Random House in November, has already been pushed back until sometime next year. Bower says chatter in London has the book coming out around “Easter and will include in it a chapter on the [Queen’s] funeral. And there’ll just be more material about how they were snubbed and all the rest of the invective against the royal family. So I think to that extent, the delay will add to the poison.” Harry clings to Meghan: Prince Harry “clings” to wife Meghan Markle “like a needy man, like a life raft,” royal biographer Tom Bower tells Page Six exclusively. The Duchess of Sussex “satisfies all” of the Duke of Sussex’s “requirements,” which he “didn’t get from other girlfriends.” Weird how only Harry is messed about his childhood: Bower also claims that Harry, 38, is a “damaged” and “very disturbed” man as a result of childhood trauma — and Markle, 41, allegedly knew just how to win him over. “He is psychologically harmed both by his mother’s death and the father’s treatment of his mother, and of Harry himself, when he was a child,” the author alleges to us. Bower claims Meghan researched Harry: “Her genius was that before she ever met him, she carefully researched him and as an intelligent woman with a lot of experience, knew exactly what buttons to press,” the biographer claims to Page Six. Bower stresses that Harry was miserable as a senior royal and Markle offered a way out. Miserable Harry: “I think the funeral awakened some misery in him that he was so cut off from his family and friends and was an outsider,” Bower adds. “And I think that puts great pressure on their relationship.”

Tom Bower is a horse’s ass. Why is there chatter in London about the release of a memoir by an American publishing house? And why is it that no one seems to recall that Harry has a multi-book deal, and that he doesn’t actually need to push back the release date on his first memoir because his second book will be the real barn-burner? As for Harry being “damaged” – he literally made a TV docu-series about his therapy journey and his extensive work on his own mental health. Way to stigmatize a guy who is actually putting in the work out in the open, for all to see. It’s also so strange that people go on and on about how Harry is so screwed up because of his childhood when William literally had the same f–king childhood. That being said, I do think Harry’s childhood was more screwed up because he had to deal with Peggy as his jealous, bullying brother. I won’t even bother with Bower’s fantasies about Meghan. He’s a racist wackjob.