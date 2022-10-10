Anna Sorokin is on house arrest now: ‘better food… and I can have visitors’

Embed from Getty Images

New York, watch out. Infamous grifter Anna Sorokin (Delvey) is out of jail! Actually she’s on house arrest in an East Village apartment without access to electronics or social media, but she made time to speak to The New York Times reporter lurking outside of her building the night she was released. Apparently the immigration judge doesn’t believe Anna is remorseful about her crimes, but shrugged and said she’s probably not a danger to the community anymore either. So she’s out and can contest the visa thing from house arrest. Wow, that’s lucky. Some excerpts from her interview are below.

After 18 months in ICE detention, you’re out on house arrest with an ankle bracelet. How do you feel?

I’m really happy. Nothing was guaranteed. They denied bail before. It was an exercise in perseverance. So many immigration lawyers told me I’d get deported to Mars before I’d get out in New York. And I just had to find the person who’d align with my vision, not accept “no” for an answer and make it happen.

You didn’t have to stay behind bars. You could have fought your immigration status from Germany.

I just did not want it to go down the way ICE wanted it to. Letting them deport me would have been like a sign of capitulation — confirmation of this perception of me as this shallow person who only cares about obscene wealth, and that’s just not the reality. I could have left, but I chose not to because I’m trying to fix what I’ve done wrong. I have so much history in New York and I felt like if I were in Europe, I’d be running from something. But if jail does not prove people wrong, then what will?

So why is house arrest better?

Better food, I guess. And I can have visitors beyond just 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. We’ll just see what I can do from here. I guess everybody will be coming to me.

What are you most excited about doing now that you’re out?

Finding my way back.

With an ankle bracelet.

With an ankle bracelet, yeah. Apparently if I have any issues with it, then somebody will come fix it. It’s a 24/7 service. I’m thinking what I can do with it.

You want to glam it up?

I’m not a glam-it-up type of person, but the possibilities are endless.

When we spoke earlier this year, you said that you had changed a lot since the crimes you committed in your mid-20s. But the judge’s order doesn’t seem convinced of your remorse.

I definitely have a way different perspective now than I did when I came out the first time last February. It’s just impossible to have been through what I’ve been through without changing. I learned so much being in jail. There’s a very well-documented arc about how I’ve felt about everything. It wouldn’t be right if I were just to switch in one day. That would be very disingenuous. It’s a process. I am regretful about the way things played out. The way I’ve tried to see my experience is to learn from it: Who I am today is because of the decisions I made in the past.

Where does your celebrity status fit into your future plans?

It’s literally the last thing I’m thinking about right now. I don’t feel like I have a lot of control over it, especially now that I’m in house confinement without access to social media or electronics.

This isn’t the end of your immigration case. You could still be deported.

My immigration case is just beginning. I’m creating a lot of jobs for my lawyers. So everybody’s happy.

So you’ll be in New York for a while.

I’m really, really happy about that. That’s exactly what I wanted. I’m just hoping to get more freedom eventually. And hopefully, ICE will see that New York will remain safe — even if one day I’m able to leave this apartment.