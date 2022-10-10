Kim Kardashian got booed by a stadium full of people at the Rams game

Football season is here, which means that every weekend, the most random people trend on Twitter and people get really shouty about men and balls. I’m not judging football lovers, but it’s like watching people speak another language in front of me. Anyway, on Sunday, there was a big game in LA, at the SoFi Stadium. The Rams versus the Dallas Cowboys. Lots of celebrities came out for the football game in their backyard, including people like John Legend and Kim Kardashian. Kim was there with some of her kids. When she was shown on the Jumbotron, a whole-ass stadium full of football fans booed her.
Kim Kardashian was just booed at SoFi Stadium during #Cowboys vs #Rams 😬
John Legend and “Steve” received a neutral response pic.twitter.com/H3ZmzldG1P
— Natasha Dye (@natashadye) October 9, 2022
Is Kim Kardashian the Rams’ bad luck charm or something? The Rams ended up losing and it’s was absolutely because Kim was there! (It was not.) I do think it’s interesting that Kim was booed though – I wouldn’t have thought that she would be super-popular at a football game, but I wouldn’t think she would be this unpopular either.
Kim Kardashian was just shown on the big screen and loudly booed at the Rams game. Being booed at a sporting event is a huge compliment. When people who don’t know you think they dislike you it means you are super duper famous.
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 9, 2022
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
Lol, what does that Stephen Amell tweet even mean? Kim is unpopular for the things that come out of her own mouth and her own actions. Now, I’m not under any impression that she’s “universally disliked” because of a stadium of booing people and I doubt that will translate to a loss of income or actual loss of image in any real way, but it’s not like it’s out of nowhere.
Stephen Amell is his own kind of special and wishes he was Kim K famous
I wouldn’t have booed her; but I’d be annoyed she dressed like that for a football game. Just out of touch and tone deaf. People are increasingly intolerant of the super privileged flaunting their anything right now.
Dressed like what?
At first I thought she wore that tacky silver get up but it looks like she’s in a black turtle neck. I couldn’t see the bottom, but knowing her fashion it was probably tacky. Sweats and heels.
I wouldn’t have booed her either. I was a little disappointed bc by the time the crowd realized it was her North had come on and was clearly excited. She didn’t deserve that.
I don’t think that’s North.
I hope she loses sleep over it. *wishful thinking* Go away Kim!
Yes! F this b.
She’ll deflect by putting out another story to cover up this one…just like she did when Ray-J spilled all the tea !
She looks RIDICULOUS. I feel bad her kids saw her booed, but honestly she needs to drop off the radar for a while, and take the rest of her family with her.
I was going to say exactly that. Her kids probably thought it was quite cool seeing themselves on the big screen, but then hearing boos? Ouch.
I don’t like her at all, but I don’t think she’s done anything worth getting booed by a stadium full of people.
I dislike Kim but I wouldn’t boo her in front of her kids. But I also think football fans speak a different language, so maybe I just don’t understand.
But why is she wearing a scuba suit to a football game?
I have a visceral dislike for Stephen Amell and I don’t know why. So, am I being biased thinking his tweet is douchey?
I bet he’s who Colton Haynes was talking about in his memoir.
I hope when Kim Kardashian’s children grow up and start pulling stunts for fame and money like she has, do and will for many years to come she won’t get upset. Can you all picture North West exposing her buttocks for the world to see in some magazine interview or much worse yet, leaking a sex video. Oh my! What will mother Kim say or do?
Her son Saint is a football fan. Remember when Kanye took him to meet Tom Brady? Kim loves attention, good or bad, and that’s exactly what she got. People don’t like the Kardashians. Don’t let the number of “followers” on social media fool you. Those “followers” are bought.
In my town business create scarecrows in the downtown. I’ve never seen anything stolen from there or elaborate home Halloween decorations in the area. However, this year someone made a Kim Crowdashian and the laminated picture of her face was stolen. I think the dislike is spreading.