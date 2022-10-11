Prince Harry: ‘Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice’

The day Queen Elizabeth II passed away was supposed to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final day in the UK. They had done a four-day mini-tour with events in Manchester, Dusseldorf and they were scheduled to appear at a London event on that Thursday. The event? The WellChild Awards, one of Prince Harry’s favorite patronages. He loves kids and he loves spending time with the families of kids who have health struggles. When he married Meghan, she came with him to the awards, and she was planning to attend that evening. Then QEII passed away and the Sussexes had to cancel their appearance. The WellChild event went on that night, although it was apparently much more subdued.

In any case, Harry still wanted to see those kids and spend a little time with the families, so he worked with WellChild to set up some Zoom calls with the families. WellChild posted the video online:

First he spoke to 4-year-old Henry Waines and his parents Shevonne and Ben. Little Henry seems like a very happy, spirited boy and Harry bonded with him over names, because Harry’s real name is Henry too. The parents said that Henry was actually named after Harry, because they liked the name so much. Harry gushed over Henry’s voice, saying: “You sound just like my son Archie…you have the same little squeaky voice. I love it.” The parents asked about Archie and Lilibet, and Harry said “They’re doing great… Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice which is great.” Then Harry spoke to Shakeerah, who speaks through sign language. Harry attempted some ASL and it was very sweet.

Harry also spoke to Isabelle Delaney, who has a service dog, so of course Harry talked about dogs. Harry told her about the Sussexes’ three dogs: “I tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm. I’ve got three in this house now. So, we basically have five children. I’ve got a black Labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy. And we got another rescue beagle called Mia. And between the three of them, they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us, every single day. But they are also emotional support dogs 100% — when they’re behaving.”

In Hello’s coverage of the calls, they truly wrote, “The Duke of Sussex shares his two children with his wife Meghan Markle. The couple are raising their family in Santa Barbara, California. Their lavish Montecito mansion features everything from a spa and tennis court to an outdoor pool and private playground.” Jeez, I hope every time William and Kate do an event, they mention their lavish five homes, one of which is g–damn Windsor Castle.