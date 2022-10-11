Prince William & Kate recorded a radio program for World Mental Health Day

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked World Mental Health Day (today) by doing a pre-recorded episode of the radio show Newsbeat. They recorded it on Monday, so it’s a quick turnaround. One would think that William and Kate would simply phase out “mental health” as one of their key issues, especially since it’s abundantly clear that they (at best) don’t give a sh-t about mental health within their own family. But considering how light their issue portfolios are, I guess they feel like this is a soft, comfortable issue they can speak about with no “political” drama. Some highlights from their conversation:
Prince William has spoken about ‘living life and something massively changes and you don’t have experience to tackle it’ during a discussion recorded with his wife Kate Middleton about mental health for BBC Radio 1. The Prince of Wales appeared to have been referencing his mother Princess Diana’s death in 1997 and the recent deterioration of his relationship with brother Prince Harry during the discussion for World Mental Health Day.
William, 40, said: ‘A lot of the work we’ve done on mental health and listening to lots of people talk about it, everyone likes a toolbox – particularly men. A toolbox is quite a useful analogy to kind of use. A lot of people don’t realise what they need until it actually comes along. You can be living one life one minute and something massively changes and you realise you don’t necessarily have the tools or the experience to be able to tackle that.’
Dr Abigail Miranda, an educational and child psychologist working in early years, replied: ‘To have, I suppose, in your toolbox, communication would be key and I suppose some of the myth-busting as well around attachment. We know now through studies that actually any parent who spends a significant amount of time – or any caregiver – with the child will also form similar attachments and have those similar patterns as well.’
Kate, also 40, then said she would ‘love to know’ how the contributors look after their own mental health.
Kate replied: ‘There’s no right or wrong, that’s the thing as well. Different things will work for different people and it’s just sometimes trying isn’t it, as well.’
Will and Kate on mental health: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Harry on mental health: Here are all of the ways in which therapy has improved my life and here are the staggering realizations I’ve come to after doing the work on myself to be a better man, a better husband and a better father, you too can make this journey! Here are all of the tools and resources I’ve used, I can give you so many recommendations.
“There’s no right or wrong. . . different things will work for different people.”
Prince William and Princess Kate have recorded a special episode of @BBCNewsbeat for #WorldMentalHealthDay2022. It will air on @BBCR1, @1Xtra and @bbcasiannetwork tomorrow at 12:45pm UK/5:45m EST. pic.twitter.com/lPieyuibrJ
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 10, 2022
Photos courtesy of BBC Newsbeat & Avalon Red.
They mentally tortured Harry and Meghan so i refuse to take them seriously on this. On a side note Kate should be blonde by december.
The new mistress is probably blonde.. these two speaking on mental health is laughable especially Katie with her very public bullying of Meghan at the walk about and funeral.
This. It really sickens me to see them talking about mental health in any way. They are both horrible bullies and racists, the very thing that shatters the mental health, confidence and peace of so many, Truly callous for them to attach themselves to this (and a true stalking move, per usual).
Speaking of December, will we be treated to another Keen Cathy Christmas piano recital? And will BBC refuse to air it again?
I think Kate will definitely do another Christmas special especially after she went viral with the piano last year. I wouldn’t be surprised if the BBC airs it this year. They are all in on the royal family now. Unfortunately, the royals have all the media on their side.
BBC refused to air it because they air another similar program that same night (from Cambridge I think?) so despite W&K trying to shape it like they were “punishing” BBC by pulling it from them BBC had already passed on it.
In the spirit of Mental Health Day/Week, I’m going to try to put aside everything else and only focus on the positives here:
1) Since I’m sure they have a fan base, I’m going to venture the guess that any positive words they say about mental wellness and the importance of mental health is a good thing in that it creates/increases awareness and normalizing the discussion of these topics.
2) It’s possible the press from this could have a positive impact on anyone-and if it even helps one person, that is important. Honestly, my eye caught a few words under a headline (not here, elsewhere) earlier with William’s quote about (I’m paraphrasing): “one can be going along fine and all of a sudden something changes and one may not have the experience to know how to handle it” and a lightbulb went off with me about something happening in a loved one’s life recently and that using language similar to this to approach them about the situation may really resonate with them and help them get the help they need. I didn’t realize it was a quote from William (or the aide that prepared his talking points) until I was reading it again here on my lunch break. So I’m actually grateful that they did this and hopefully they will take a similar approach with their loved ones-especially those new to the “Royal” fold-moving forward.
3) In the category of “Say Something Nice”: I don’t know it it’s Botox or better diet and more rest, but Kate’s face is looking more full in a good way-she looks much better and more like her younger self lately.
Particularly men?!? Hahaha. They are so bad at this.
👷♂️🛠 Tools are only for men! Didn’t you know? Only men can understand the value of a toolbox.
So his sons will understand the value of a toolbox but not his daughter. Talk about stereotyping
I am reminded of a Party Pieces interview Kate did in the late 2000’s saying that a great party idea for little boys was for a man to take them camping and the best party idea for little girls were miniature cookstoves.
Not that those aren’t fun ideas, but you get what the crux of my point is I’m sure, lol.
“It’s okay to destroy someone’s mental health if they are not white and you view then as competition” – Kate, probably
@Lemons, this comment reminded me of those photos of Will holding up the plastic watering cans and mocking them at that engagement he was at where, I believe, men found some relief by gardening together? So this idiot went there and basically made fun of them and the organization that’s helping them because, I guess, the watering cans, unlike toolboxes, weren’t “manly” enough for him 🙄
Men have a mental health toolbox and women have a mental health makeup bag!
Surface BS that is insulting to those who are having challenges with their mental health and to the people who are trying to help
This doesn’t seem to come naturally to them at all. Maybe Will a little more than Kate. But nothing like Harry and Megan or Princess Di or even the Queen or Charles. Maybe that’s what Di meant by the comment she made about Harry being more suited for it than Will.
Is Kate laughing when talking about mental health?
Kate is always laughing. It’s her default setting.
Nervous laughter.
Guffaw guffaw muntal hulth har har.
Kate’s expression in the header photo is so…smug? I’m not exactly sure how to describe it.
I think I’d say smug but maybe tempered by some Xanax or something? She just looks “off.”
She looks like she’s made of plastic to me.
Did anyone else notice how far Kate leaned ‘away’ from William in that promo vid? That’s a fairly hard–and starkly obvious–feat sitting in a chair. Wow.
It’s annoying that a grown woman can’t sit still!!!
@MakeEverydayCount … Yes, but when she does sit still it’s in that ‘leaning far to the right’ position away from William.
What the royal reporters feared have now happened… Harry was all over the news yesterday and this event with W and his wife was completely ignored even by those who claim to be their fans… Harry has the right approach here! W should learn from him
Yeah these two need to back away quietly from mental health. Meghan went on the record as saying she was suicidal and no one helped her, Harry has obviously gone on the record about his own mental health struggles AND Meghan’s and how the family/firm failed them both as they were struggling (that line in TMYCS about how he realized he was never going to get what he needed from his family.)
Also, they’ve always just been so vague about it. It’s something that has always bothered me. They lump everything together as “mental health” and they really don’t seem to have any kind of grasp on the various different mental health struggles a person can have. Even Kate’s line about “different things work for different people, just keep trying” makes it sound like she thinks mental health issues can be solved by a spa day or something.
I’m pretty sure that the phrases said by Kate mostly and William (in a lesser degree) were vague talking points prepared by their team… nothing seems natural with them….
Agreed. I think that’s where William’s toolbox (especially for men!) comes from; he’s had some press regarding suicide among men & I’m sure someone on his team gave him the toolbox metaphor.
And they never, EVER admit to personal struggles, things that other people would relate to. Kate has never once mentioned being anxious herself, when we know there are absolutely times that she has been — but she (and the press) needs to present herself as “perfect” at all times.
So it’s like they’re sitting up there on their pedestals, talking to the peasants who ACTUALLY suffer from mental health issues. They are just so unlikeable in every way.
Hypocrisy drips from every pore of these two incompetent dolts, and it’s beyond offensive. Whyyyyyy does any mental health professional or organization give these cretins a platform??!! *cries into the abyss*
William’s statement bugged me as well. As though most of us are motoring along just fine until some sort of catastrophic event, at which time–if we’re men–we get our mental health toolbox out. Mental health is so much more complicated than that, and granted these two numpties are not & never should be viewed as experts, they should at least be a little more conversant in what they’re purported to support.
The Wailses are vague about it because at the end of the day it’s not a topic they really care about beyond how it affects them directly (i.e. Mrs. Wails’s brother). During the entire pandemic period was there any peep from them using Heads Together to recommend mental health resources or hold discussions about how people were coping mentally? It would have been so easy to do one virtual thing a week on the topic. The fact that they whiffed on such an easy opportunity to do something helpful tells you so much about them.
Why was she giggling?
She can be counted on to be inappropriate in any situation
It annoys me, I have a fellow manager who has a staff member who giggles doing presentations and they finally had to tell her about it. It’s offputting as hell.
They are now starting to look alike with their expressions in some of these photos. That’s not good for K
How on earth can these two be invited to speak on mental health when their actions (indirectly and directly) drove a pregnant woman in their family to suicide ideation. I have no more words!
I love how the DM managed to get Harry into the first paragraph. Also, love the “…appeared to have been referencing…” Yes, from these quotes you’d have to guess what the heck he was talking about. And then there’s the manly toolbox and Kate’s obligatory word salad.
I read that first quote they lead with and was like “WTAF are they going on about??!? What does that even mean???” Word salad. They are terrible at what they do — Will, Kate, AND the so-called journalists.
They’re pretty dull in general but it’s more obvious when they talk about mental health they use all the buzzwords add a few banalaties it’s just so flat. I meann Harry and Meghan does that to but they add personal experiences so it makes them come across more personable less clinical.
In general you sense in William and Kate a reluctance to give a part of themselves I don’t know how to explain it. I don’t get how people can find them interesting.
Adding their personal experiences and possible struggles with their mental health would mean admitting to the public that they have problems like everyone else and their family isn’t as perfect as it seems (we know it isn’t)… God forbid, for perfect William and Kate, to have any mental issues like the rest of us peasants!!
They’re pretty dull in general but it’s more obvious when they talk about mental health they use all the buzzwords add a few banalaties it’s just so flat. I meann Harry and Meghan does that to but they add personal experiences so it makes them come across more personable less clinical.
In general you sense in William and Kate a reluctance to give a part of themselves I don’t know how to explain it. I don’t get how people can find them interesting.
Having been suicidal & having had a *lot* of outpatient therapy, I can clearly recognize the same experiences when Harry & Meghan talk about mental health and their journeys. I can hear the thought processes, the effort, the way they so obviously weathered the same storm I did. Like you said, it’s not just empty buzzwords. Today’s Archetypes episode had me bawling because it felt so familiar–these people have been in that deep pit and clawed their way out of it, and their bravery & constant effort shines through.
I don’t get that same depth when I hear from W&K.
Taking mental health advice from two people who haven’t changed or grown in their entire insular, incurious, close-minded lives? Two people who nearly bullied someone to death and had a hand in refusing her request to get help? Peggington and Kkkeen are horrible people and can go straight to hell. 🤷🏽♀️ I’m shocked any mental health org or doctor/therapist wants anything to do with them. They are the epitome of poor mental health.
HYPOCRITES!!!!!!!
Aside from the fact that not only did they not give a shit about Harry and Meghan’s mental health and contributed to their suffering, they seem to fundamentally believe that mental health is “other people’s” problem and something that they are above. If they actually cared about this issue they would take a look at their own. But they can’t because if they did, the institution would unravel.
This!! It reminds Kate’s own project with early years which gives the vibes that everything would be perfect for a child who grows up in a “happy”family with no mental struggles…their approach in everything is so superficial and not at all relatable with life’s reality. They are only interested to promote themselves without really caring for the others..
This is the crux of the matter. It’s never relatable for them, because they don’t believe they suffer any mental health issues. Remember Kate thinks her upper middle class upbringing in a two parent household doing lots of playing on log swings will be the solution to broken Britain.
in other words, “you do you”
So I guess every Tuesday, they’re going to have an engagement on the day of Meghan’s podcast, lol. These people are so predictable. Either they are trying to compete or the Wales are playing into narratives to fulfill the invisible contract because no one is paying attention regardless.
Yes i have noticed thats what they are doing now. Though i didnt bother research how their past Tuesdays pre podcast were but it was so obvious they are now going out of their way. So Insecure !!
It is really insecure but the funny thing is, at this point, if they try to keep up with H&M they’ll probably have the highest engagement numbers of their royal careers. I wonder if they assume that H&M are only working when we see them?
To be fair, yesterday was World Mental Health Day. Meghan used her podcast to cover the topic and the Cambridges did their shallow spiel.
Right but it would have made more sense for the podcast to be recorded in time to air on World Mental Health Day, not the day after. Which makes me suspect the timing of the actual airing was meant to piggyback on Meghan’s podcast.
Will caused the deterioration of relationship with his brother and Kate treated Meghan terribly even glaring at her on the walkabout. Will and Kate are hypocrites.
Maybe it’s because English is my second language, but this was the vaguest word salad I ever read. Something happens in your life… And then you can’t cope! A man could open his manly toolbox to tackle this something…or get the experience…of tackling or the something that happened?… We women would probably prefer using cutlery for our mental health. “A lot of people don’t realise what they need until it actually comes along” – what does this even mean? Should I give up on looking for ways to cope with something (that’s all there is to mental health, obvs) because I won’t realise what I need until a therapist bumps into me on the street.
What even was the point of this? “Mental health is a thing and there are totally things you can do, k, bye”
Nope, it is vague word salad, you’re “understanding” it about as well as anyone can, LOL.
What adds an extra layer of “Huh?’ is that this was pre-recorded. I can imagine an editor saying “Sorry, this is the best I can do.”
@Lily, no, English IS my first language, and this is a mess. It’s definitely not you!
I’d rather let 20 med students look directly into my bum hole than discuss anything with these two nitwits. These parasites know nothing about anything and yet they are rolled out like the very best we have to offer to world of mental health and early childhood? Of course William did fix racism in football so we should be grateful for that, even if he can’t fix anything else with his manly toolbox
Sorry, when did William “fix racism in football?” As far as I’m aware it’s still there. Ifevents on Sunday are to believed some England players aren’t adverse to allegedly throwing out the odd insult here and there. William has done FA to fix racism in football or anywhere else for that matter. Just ask his SIL.
I’m guessing the poster was being facetious. Because William hasn’t fixed a damn thing.
Sarcasm. William couldn’t fix a squeaky hinge.
@Janey
Oops I’m sorry Janey I was a bit to quick off the mark to criticise your post. After re-reading it swilmamad is correct you were being facetious and I was far too sensitive. Apologies again. Laura D 🙂
OMG Janey I’m dying laughing here
These clowns lol
They are never going to understand that whenever they talk about this, they will be reminded of what they did to Meghan, are they?
Yawn…phony try hards. Anywayyyyy. When is the new Archetypes pod dropping from Duchess Meghan?
Kate, you mention different things work for different people? Yes, for instance, if my mental health is suffering a bout of extreme envy and jealousy regarding someone, say, my sister-in-law, there are lots of things you can try to make yourself feel better. There’s really no right or wrong. For example, I found that leaking bad stories to the press so everyone starts to hate her gave me a quite uplifted feeling, and I discovered that every time I did so, I experienced a positive boost to my mood and mental health. This worked for me, but not everyone has access to the press so um, there are tools though that would you know be positive for you, and also, um, in the the early years the tools are, um, really helpful toward or for the next generation to avoid addiction and um, you know, positive mental health and such.
This is brilliant! KKKHate really does have a vast “toolbox,” augmented with MaMidd and Uncle Gary, and she deployed them all to drive her SIL to extremis. I hate that Meghan still suffers at the whim of this bitch (see: flinching away from KKKHate at the walkabout).
Kate is a woman so she doesn’t get to have toolbox. she only gets to have a mental health clutch. Or shoe closet.
10/10
They’re pandering to their audience as per, what can we say.
On another note, I find the mental health conversation in Salt Island really lacking in comparison to America. It takes forever to see anyone on the NHS, let alone a referral. A lot of the advice boils down to “have a cup of tea” or “take a warm bath”, or “go for a walk”. Having someone like Harry who has actually done the work and has experience using actual resources and promote them effectively would do wonders to shift the conversation in the UK. Just a shame everyone can’t see that!
Many of the RR actually made fun of the therapy Harry was taking and which he showed a bit in The Me You Can’t See.
I noticed this too, it’s all extremely vague and metaphorical. Like the host who was talking about some days being sunny and some being cloudy and just having to look beyond the clouds to see the sun, etc. It’s like “mental health” means something like “general mood” over there in the UK. In which case, yeah, going for a walk, exercising, having a cup of tea, chatting with a friend, visiting a neighbor are all fine ways of lifting your mood if you’re a little fussy that day. But they never talk about things like therapy, or rehab, or mental health hospital stays, or medication.
Love how funny it is that Kate went out to buy a collarless blazer after Meghan was seen in a few of them. But do not love that necklace. This woman has really bad taste in jewellery
Still cracks me up that the owner of Jigsaw actually allowed her to be an accessories buyer! She cannot accessorize! She’s terrible at it! She’s not only bad at choosing jewelry she’s bad at wearing it. At least at Jigsaw she didn’t last long enough to do any real damage.
She made coffee and hung around the break room at Jigsaw.
Until William and Kate clear out the abusive posts about Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet that have been allowed on their social media platforms for years and years they will have zero credibility in the field of Mental Health.
Heads Together is the one charity that Harry was the driving force behind that he didn’t spin off from the Royal Foundation. That’s why the Wails persist in claiming they’re mental health advocates, they’re trying, rather unsuccessfully, to prove that Heads Together wasn’t just Harry, but all three of them.
However, it’s clear that their interest is mental health is purely for optics and to tick a PR box, which is why they fall flat every time they speak on the subject.
Heads Together has not done anything impactful since Harry stepped back in 2019.
Since 2019 Harry helped create a mental health charter for the Rugby Federation when he was still its patron. He worked with UK Ministry of Defense to develop and released a mental fitness app, a version of which is being used by Australian military as well, he put out a mental health documentary ‘The Me You Can’t See’ in partnership with Oprah Winfrey…Will and Kate have given occasional interviews or sent out a few tweets in the past three years.
The comment section on their social media accounts is absolutely horrific. I agree it never should have been allowed to happen. Young people read that trash it should come with *hate warnings*, the fact that it remains speaks loudly about these two and the BRF
Exactly. The might be able to claim ‘free speech’ etc, if the Kensington Palace social media accounts had all negative posts about William, Kate, their kids, the royal family routinely removed while letting the abuse against Harry, Meghan and their kids remain.
Miss me will all their performative foolishness. Will and Kate are fake, they’re phony and the public is increasingly seeing them for what they are.
I mean even a blog like What Kate Wore or What Meghan Wore moderates their IG comments better than KP does. and we know they do moderate the comments bc mentions of Rose or whatever get deleted.
Goodness me. I was having a conversation on yesterday’s thread about Kate’s voice and whether she gives it a rest at home, and I said I thought not because it’d be difficult to move between the two, outside and home, without slipping up. I think it was with Noki? So, I only listened to the very end of the clip (I hate her voice) and if you listen where she’s giggling (why?) and then says “there’s no right or wrong” you can hear a much more relaxed voice, not so enunciated, particularly on “or wrong”. So she does slip. I wonder whether it was because she was with someone far more relaxed and easy to speak, and her voice gave in and she also realised how stupid she sounds around people with voices that are natural to themselves. Kate, your voice is faked up to the degree that it is the hardest hold for you. How uncomfortable.
Having a wandering accent, meh, I grew up all over the place — my accent is all over the place! It has to be forgiven because there’s no 100% changing it. It’s a never-ending source of friendly mockery.
K’s public voice makes my shoulders go up to my ears. It’s the sound. I don’t remember her always sounding so strident *and* stringent. I don’t care to hear her, let alone listen. Sorry stringent, whiny voice people. Now you know…
Both Mumbelina and Rumpelstiltskin are speaking to fast, and as if they have marbles in their mouths. Very difficult to listen to them.
“William, 40, said: ‘A lot of the work we’ve done on mental health…” WTF – these 2 don’t know the meaning of the word “work” and this is an insult to those who do.
How can UK mental health orgs still work with any of this wretched family?
Alexandria, I imagine it’s a case of holding your nose so at least it’s out there in the public domain, getting covered in the mainstream media etc etc I agree they’re personally hypocrites but they’re a high profile ‘get’ for this cause
These two are so empty. This has been their cause for what, a decade? All they’ve got is a toxic and different strokes for different folks?
William and Kate add nothing to the conversation on mental health. This is not their passion and they’re very superficial when it comes to talking about it.
The audacity.
Every sound bite from these two on this issue is so vaguely bland because they know they have very little to say that’s authentic or honest on it. It’s all generalities because we saw how they dealt with disruption and it wasn’t exactly good for the mental health of those in their orbit.
The copy keens strike yet again! Just waiting for their “CopyTypes” Podcast top drop any day now.
Contrary to Cathy Wails, I think there very well may be right and wrong answers. I’ve heard a lot of wrong mental health answers over the years.
I can totally see her hawking essential oils in another life.
Did they cover what they did to Megan’s mental health? Did they talk about how they drove someone to contemplate suicide? Because that’s what I think about every time I see them.
I’ve read this about 3 times yet still don’t get what William means with the toolbox. So I am not going to bother any further. As for Kate, I think she’s trying to say “there’s different types of mental health help available and not everything is going to work for everyone so it make take some time to figure out what works for you and that’s okay” which makes sense to me? For example, some mental health problems have multiple medication available for example, but what works for one patient doesn’t work for another. Or maybe that isn’t what she’s trying to say and I’m just trying to make her look smarter than she is.
I think it’s your last sentence that’s the correct one.
Kate: “I find that when I’m having a down day or I feel sad about something, I go shopping and buy something with shiny buttons! It makes me feel instantly better.”
William: “I find that when I’m having a down day or I feel sad about something, I go shag a new blonde! It makes me feel instantly better.”
🤣
This whole time I really did not believe or understand that there are people who truly enjoy watching monitoring provoking the suffering of others thus the embiggening crusades but I sure do now. These idiots on world mental health day like gmafb poseurs
Does Kate realise that for the vast majority of British people it’s NHS mental health services as their only source of help. It is a long, long waiting list for these teams because they are under funded and the pressure on them is immense. Young people are waiting month after month for help. Get real, woman.
I’m on a support page for people who grew up in toxic and abusive household and I’m always surprised by the people from the UK who are like “I’m on a waitlist for therapy, hopefully I’ll get a call within a couple of months and then they’ll screen me to see which kind of therapy I’m allowed to do and assign me to someone.” And then “I’m on session 8 of the 10 sessions I’m allowed to have.” It must be so frustrating. You have to be screened to see *if* you’re allowed therapy, and then someone else tells you what type, how long you can go for, and who you’ll be seeing. And if you don’t like your therapist, or their way of operating doesn’t work with what you need, you can’t just fire them and ask for someone else? I’ve heard people post things like “my therapist doesn’t seem to get what I’m talking about at all and is giving me really harmful and dangerous advice but I would need her to agree to refer me to someone else if I want to stop seeing her and see someone else.” It sounds very underfunded and poorly set up there.
Maybe that’s why all these “mental health” conversations are so broad and basic and vague? They can’t really advocate years of therapy for everyone, because it’s literally just not an option. No wonder they’re like “Um maybe gardening? Or tea? Have you tried thinking happy thoughts? Or going outside?” This is where they could use their power for good: fundraising for or organizing more places where people can go to get actual therapy with a mental health professional.
If organisations want to be taken seriously, they’ll be well advised to not include people, irregardless of their stature to speak on their behalf.
It is incumbent upon them to protect people with mental health and coping strategies from obvious frauds.
These issues, like climate change, go beyond borders. In having the Wales speak on such matters indicate a lack of profound seriousness to these urgent matters.
They, knowingly or unknowingly, are using the tactics from the far right media which is clear in its intentions.
Because of this, I do not have the time nor energy to listen to whatever they are spewing.
Mental health and the need for therapy is serious matter.
I suggest another look at the Apple series “The Me You Can’t See”.
This leads to obvious questions for example:
Why Prince Harry & his wife are harassed the rare times they’ve offered personal testimonials on their experiences or even try to do so in interview and future memoir?
Who enable their nemesis in the tabloid media? Why?
Do they care about mental health?
Answer: Hell No
Reading quotes from these two is painful reading. They’re both so bad at talking about virtually anything but the mental health issue is particularly galling as no one can believe a word they say on the topic. They’re just repeating a few things they heard, there’s no real feeling or interest or personal connection behind any of it.
The look on that woman’s face in the last Kate photo says everything I feel about this.
How frothy and impersonal. It is always so obvious that those two have zero substantive knowledge about anything when they speak.
I haven’t read the article yet, but from the header picture, all I see I straw hair and tense body language. This looks like it was supposed to be a fun little fun shoot, and of course, the Wails just look tense and bored. And, seriously, Kate needs to let go of the wiglets and start deep conditioning her own hair, because her hair is really looking fried these days.
OK, now I’m off to read how bad they were at this easy event.
Didn’t he diagnose his mother as suffering from paranoia ? Well there. That’s all the qualifications he needs
“There’s no right or wrong, that’s the thing as well. Different things will work for different people”.
Incredible insight there, Kate. I’m sure people with mental health issues will find that really helpful.
I mean, they couldn’t make it more obvious that they have no interest in these issues, and do no preparation for these engagements.
Blech! To both of those hypocrites.