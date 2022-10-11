Prince William & Kate recorded a radio program for World Mental Health Day

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked World Mental Health Day (today) by doing a pre-recorded episode of the radio show Newsbeat. They recorded it on Monday, so it’s a quick turnaround. One would think that William and Kate would simply phase out “mental health” as one of their key issues, especially since it’s abundantly clear that they (at best) don’t give a sh-t about mental health within their own family. But considering how light their issue portfolios are, I guess they feel like this is a soft, comfortable issue they can speak about with no “political” drama. Some highlights from their conversation:

Prince William has spoken about ‘living life and something massively changes and you don’t have experience to tackle it’ during a discussion recorded with his wife Kate Middleton about mental health for BBC Radio 1. The Prince of Wales appeared to have been referencing his mother Princess Diana’s death in 1997 and the recent deterioration of his relationship with brother Prince Harry during the discussion for World Mental Health Day.

William, 40, said: ‘A lot of the work we’ve done on mental health and listening to lots of people talk about it, everyone likes a toolbox – particularly men. A toolbox is quite a useful analogy to kind of use. A lot of people don’t realise what they need until it actually comes along. You can be living one life one minute and something massively changes and you realise you don’t necessarily have the tools or the experience to be able to tackle that.’

Dr Abigail Miranda, an educational and child psychologist working in early years, replied: ‘To have, I suppose, in your toolbox, communication would be key and I suppose some of the myth-busting as well around attachment. We know now through studies that actually any parent who spends a significant amount of time – or any caregiver – with the child will also form similar attachments and have those similar patterns as well.’

Kate, also 40, then said she would ‘love to know’ how the contributors look after their own mental health.

Kate replied: ‘There’s no right or wrong, that’s the thing as well. Different things will work for different people and it’s just sometimes trying isn’t it, as well.’