Prince William spent the weekend at Balmoral without Kate & the kids

The Prince and Princess of Wales were somewhat busy – for them – last week, making a visit to Northern Ireland, then both William and Kate had solo events. It felt like whatever is happening in their marriage, they’ve negotiated some on-camera couple time. That being said, well before the death of QEII, there had been a significant shift in their marriage. That was the whole reason why Kate and the children were being shuffled off to Windsor in the first place, and why it felt like William was going to be based at Kensington Palace. Throughout the year, they’ve been giving off “living separately” energy, complete with shared custody of the kids. Well, interestingly enough, it looks like this past weekend was not William’s weekend with the kids.
Prince William returned to Scotland to make a personal pilgrimage back to Balmoral for the first time since the funeral of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince of Wales is thought to have spent a weekend at Craigowan Lodge, which was one of Her Majesty’s favourite boltholes on the Scottish estate and was used on less formal occasions, where he went deer stalking.
It would have been a bittersweet reunion for the first in line to the throne, who was last in Scotland just over a month ago as he rushed to be by the Queen’s side as she died on the 50,000-acre estate on September 8.
A source told the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden: ‘He stayed at Craigowan Lodge, where Her Majesty used to stay. He was there just for the weekend.’
By stalking deer the Prince follows in the footsteps of both his grandmother and his grandfather, Prince Philip, who introduced him and his brother Harry to it while they were boys. Deer stalking is the act of culling ageing stags that would otherwise die in the winter, with William shooting his first when he was 14 years old, something that is said to have left him delighted at the time. The activity, which has been a shared passion among generations of the Royal Family, was encouraged by William’s father King Charles III, while Princess Diana used to jokingly call him ‘my killer Wales’.
William is not thought to have been joined in Scotland by his wife Catherine, who is herself a keen markswoman, and their children. A spokesman for Kensington Palace declined to comment.
[From The Daily Mail]
So a man leaves his wife and children at home for the weekend to go and stay at a Scottish hunting lodge… by himself? While those sources make a point of noting that Kate and the kids weren’t there, they aren’t saying he was there alone. I imagine Kate took the kids to Bucklebury and William brought a side chick. Which brings up something I’ve been wondering… in some ways, it will be much easier for William and Kate to hide their separate lives now, as Prince and Princess of Wales. In other ways, it will be more difficult, right? Because there’s even more focus on them. The British tabloids know a lot but they’re keeping quiet for the moment. I wonder when some of this stuff will start to come out.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I wish some Scottish tabloid publishes the pic of Wills with his side chick. Scotland is not beholden to English injunctions.
In that case, keep an eye on the National.
The reason the gutter press in England is frothing at the gob with jealousy, thinking of Henry and Meghan’s stable loyal union, is that they have a heap of photographic evidence of Willy’s hunting spirit. Isn’t Kate afraid of Stds?
Did Baldemort give up Rose gardening for stalking or is he actively pursuing both hobbies??? Inquiring Minds Want to Know!
There was that photo some months ago in a car with a young woman and he looked uncomfortable with a glance at the cameras
Where did you find that picture?
@Lindsey
https://www.celebitchy.com/743271/prince_william_went_to_an_exclusive_private_club_last_week_for_a_charity_event/
The fact that the media would think that anyone with an ounce of sense would believe that William went on a pilgrimage ALONE to Balmoral in honor of the late Queen is just laughable. Now that he is the PoW the media will report his every move. I can’t wait for the next excuse……..William went on a retreat to Canada to taste the maple syrup. His wife and children did not accompany him.
I’m sure it’s a perfectly normal “house party” with a number of friends, couples and singles. Yes, William may have a girlfriend there, but that’s also normal for his crowd.
I think KP doesn’t want any attention to the Wales’ private lives. The tabloids, with this hilariously purple prose is letting them know this won’t happen.
I suspect the tabloids are waiting to catch KP in a lie about where William is. That will give them an opening to talk about Will’s real life, because they can pretend it’s about security or some such nonsense. All the while getting closer to the girlfriend(s).
I agree @ConcernFae. I doubt it was just him and a girlfriend, but probably a house party of friends (some with benefits). That’s how it’s always been done by the toffs. Shooting by day and bed swapping by night, all with a little plausible deniability. “The PoW was joined by a few of his closest friends at this difficult time. Any insinuation of impropriety is patently false. Lady X is a long time family friend, and she was joined by her brother, and his wife in visiting the Lodge.”
The RR don’t seem to care what people believe about the state of W & K’s marriage, they’re determined to ignore what looks suspicious to everyone. Instead, they spend paragraphs writing about deer, his dead mother, and a recently dead 95-year-old woman, like we care. It’s all “Nothing to see here, he just went for the atmosphere. Hey! Doesn’t that remind you of Diana?” Sure…
Wales dont want a new PoW. One easy way to make it hard to keep the title alive, is to discredit the actual prince. I dont think it will take long before it comes out… Good luck to burger king!
This is pure slander. The author had better have deep pockets.
What exactly is being said that is slanderous? I am a little confused with your statement. What am I missing?
Slander is spoken, not written. If you are going to be ridiculous, use the correct terminology at least.
These people, I swear.
What is slander? that William went to Balmoral? I don’t think that’s untrue, because if so KP would have said as much, they love to catch the tabloids in a lie.
Your issue is with the Daily Fail. Go comment there and let us know how that worked out for you
Outside of a human rights letter William never sued anyone discussing the alleged affair with Rose Hanbury.
LMAO! Bless. This is not the place for those of you with dreams of Willnot, in any sort of competent capacity. Move your gaze to men with real jobs.
The rr could easily have said he went with friends, no one would say different. BUT they did not, they purposely left it at Cathy and kids did not join him.
Drip…drip…drip…until it grows into a full leak.
I also think they have come up with an arrangement. The plan is to live separate lives but put up a front for the public. Let’s see how long the British media will let that last. Or until William finds another woman willing to take Kate’s place.
I think this is exactly what is going on, that they have come up with an arrangement. One or two joint public events a week (maybe a month going forward) and scheduled during the week so it doesn’t mess with any custody or living arrangements. Kate is in Adelaide, William either at Windsor or Kensington or, apparently, Scotland.
I am kind of thinking it might be a parent from the school who leaks.
Why a parent of the school?
@chloe I don’t know! I just kind of got the vibe from the few stories we’ve had about the school that the parents aren’t wild about the royal children attending, because it impacts their kids. And if they don’t feel any sense of loyalty or duty to protect the truth about the Wales’ marriage, they might say something to someone.
Now does that mean the story will get published? No, because we’ve seen the control William has over the press in this area. But we’ve also seen how fast rumors spread on twitter, so it could play out in a different way.
Charles has let a lot of loyal people know they may be let go. They might spread the word what’s going on.
@Lizzie – Let’s hope so!
I think the parent at the school might be a good choice of leaker because they probably won’t be bound by an NDA. Presumably servants and possibly teachers and such would need to sign something so they wouldn’t be able to legally say anything about an affair. However, my guess is that the school is not going to have all the parents sign one. And yes, if the Wailses become inconveniently irritating, the parents might speak out.
Exactly this. Parents aren’t employees of the school and have no legal relationship toward the Wails. So they don’t risk much of anything discussing what they observe.
We’ll see how good of actors W&K can be. Diana looked absolutely miserable toward the end (Charles always looks miserable), so continuing to hide things got more and more ridiculous.
It’s like they are desperate to say “single dad” but they are not allowed to
Was not will talking about protecting animals so now he goes out on a shooting weekend. That picture of will for this story was well chosen.
It wasn’t a shooting weekend. They were just talking about how he used to go there for shooting. It’s deliberately worded to be confusing because they want to obscure the facts.
True. It was like those other weekends he left leaving his family home. I did not think will went to Balmoral a lot of late he would go to island resorts
No, it does say, at the end of the first paragraph, where he went deer stalking. (that he was in Scotland stayed at this bolthole and went deer stalking.)
The thing is, of course, we have no idea if that’s what he did or not. Maybe he did, or maybe the DM is just playing along and just wants us to know that he was in Scotland by himself. But they can’t write a story that’s just “WILLIAM IS ALONE IN SCOTLAND….or is he?!?!”
Definitely went to shoot deer. But what I gather from this is ‘deer stalking’ is what we are now calling ‘visiting with his girlfriend’.
It should be written as “DEAR” hunting, since we *all* know he didn’t go alone.
Notice there isn’t one pic of The “Deer Hunter” there which would be a PR bonus: “Contemplative PoW, missing TQ, comes to her favorite place” headline.
And notice how they framed it as shooting animals that were going to die anyways? I thought that was interesting
Agree shazbot. First time I’ve ever seen that raised. I’ve seen culling before in reference to the royals’ pasttime, but not like this.
Then also found it interesting how they wrote about how excited he was on his first kill. And Diana’s comment which I’ve never seen before. Surely that was to invoke a negative reaction?
They are having fun with their prey
Yes, that jumped out at me too. I think it’s bullshit PR.
We all know deer who are going to die soon have a big bright yellow tag that reads “it’s okay to kill me, I’m going to die soon anyway!”
Because how else would they know which deer are going to die anyway.
A disgusting “hobby” to get a thrill out of if it’s not done out of need.
I remember this being mentioned in the Crown of all places (“it’s completely fictional”) when Diana was first added to the story. She went to Balmoral and “passed the test”. She was deer stalking with Prince Philip in the episode. Pretty crazy that the Crown accidentally got such a detail correct for being all fiction huh /s
Becks- oh I didn’t see the comma in that passage and thought they were implying past huntings. The comma does make it more definite that he went hunting. But it’s still so awkwardly constructed as to make it readable both ways if you want to stretch it that way.
I saw that as well. They stuck in a lengthy phrase separated by commas where you can easily miss the end where it states he went deer stalking. Take out that phrase and the sentence is clearer. Obfuscation at its finest.
So much Lol. Making a pilgrimage – has Balmoral become a shrine? And a bittersweet reunion – with what, the house? And now, we can add Markswoman to Kate’s Keenness. Watch out William.
Kate was trying for the ring so was out shooting with will before he proposed and she picked up dead birds for him.not sure she goes hunting much now
“And a bittersweet reunion – with what, the house?”
Hahahahahaha
This story is so ridiculous. But I believe it gives some insight into the stage of the relationship William is in with the side piece. It sounds serious. I doubt he would take a hook-up to Balmoral and risk so much. So, I’m guessing she’s important to William.
Yeah its really interesting from that perspective. So he took the side piece to his family’s iconic Scottish estate? that sounds serious, “bolthole” or no.
Also, weren’t charles and camilla at balmoral this weekend?
I think so too. The fact the article seems to dance around the idea that william was or wasn’t alone that weekend is weird. If he was alone why not say that? And if he was with friends why not mention that and perhaps include some details (names or even just describing them as friends from eton)? It is just so weird to make a point that Kate and the kids weren’t there.
I had the same impression. If he is with a sidepiece, it must be serious. I don’t think he would take a one-weekend chick to the inner circles, like a family estate. I know it’s huge and the buildings are probably spread out, but still.
Also, deer stalking is the new code I guess.
It also gives some context to the odd “bittersweet reunion” line.
Kate needs to get a young hot tennis instructor with a head full of hair, someone who will adore her and acts like she exists. Maybe then she will be kinder,less stiff and not misdirect her anger and bitterness to others(namely her SIL).
The minute she did William would leak to the press and Kate would be no more. It’s the same games Charles played with Diana.
If they come to an agreement that their marriage is done and have cut ties romantically,i think these circles dont care as long as you are DISCREET. Chuck and Di were not,i think that was the main issue. Especially a married in ’embarassing’ the family. If their marriage is done, they really expect Kate to wither alone forever in her cottage?
Noki, I don’t think he *cares* but it would be easier with the public to then get a divorce if she “strays”
Noki, William has the power in the relationship. I have a feeling William seeking companionship and love elsewhere is completely different if Kate does the same. Diana had to sneak around while Charles had a relationship out in the open in broad daylight. There was nothing DISCREET about Charles and Camilla
Sorry Noki, but Kate simply does not deserve that level of happiness. I wish that evil bitch a lifetime of lonely misery.
I agree wholeheartedly with Gabby. I hope that bitch dies alone, bitter and ugly.
Gotta say I agree with Gabby, lol. She doesn’t deserve a sweet hot man after what she’s done.
Carole would never let that happen. It could give William a convenient excuse when the time comes for an official divorce. Kate’s happiness is by far not her priority.
I am very pro Kate having a hottie. I will forever be mad at her for Meg but she looks like if she doesn’t get some tender attention soon she’s going to wither away
So? Who cares if she doesn’t get any TLC or the touch of a man ever again. I don’t wish a happy ending for someone who literally could’ve cared less if Meghan had done the unthinkable to herself and her unborn child.
I am also pro Kate having a hottie. Like a scummy hottie who after he has her hook line and sinker leaks it all to the tabloids and TMZ. Calls, texts AND video. Nothing’s too low.
Hahahahahaha! This is a pretty telling article, comes right up to the line, but stops **just** short of admitting they’re separated.
I hope the kids are all right.
Unless its a public event, I doubt the kids even see William. Or for that matter Kate. It’s the same thing with the tabloids saying William and Harry used to be close. Yeah they might have been close when they lived in the same house. But Charles had them shipped off to boarding school where they grew apart. This family doesn’t do close. It’s every man for themselves.
“Deer stalking.”
So that’s what they’re calling it now….
😁😂😁
‘Deerstalking’ is the new ‘carriage driving’ (euphemism used for Philip and Penny).
Or “tending the rose bushes”
*Giggles in Daemon Targaryen*
Deer stalking means the new side piece is named Bambi.
😂 Brilliant! Also, I’d love if it were true and this was them yanking his chain.
Lol!
Deer ‘stalking’? I’ve never heard it called that. My husband, son and other male relatives go deer hunting here in the states. It’s a very limited window, about a week long. Seems like something he’d do with friends? No leaks on who went with him is interesting. I also find it irritating when they call her Catherine. She’ll always be known as Kate to most of the world.
Deer stalking is literally just stalking them for views.
No…deer stalking is stalking them to kill. It’s just a different style of hunting technique.
It’s been called deer stalking for ages. Think Sherlock Holmes and his deerstalker hat. Those got the name from their use in hunting.
Stalking actually involves following signs to track the deer. Hunting may or may not. Some hunters wait in stands or in some places run deer with dogs.
In the Scottish highlands there’s not much cover so you have to sneak up on the deer, hence “stalking.” Much of the time the stalkers are wriggling though the heather on their stomachs. The Queen was apparently very skilled at it – she could “smell stag” on the wind.
Deer don’t have any natural predators in the UK so effective management is important, otherwise numbers become unsustainable. Gamekeepers sturdy the herds during the off-season and know which deer are elderly, barren, have wonky genetics, are injured (if really bad they’re shot straight away) etc and select them to be culled. You can’t just head out and shoot a random deer, everything has to be done according to the keeper’s plans, so even if you spot a deer, if it’s not down to be culled you can’t shoot it.
It’s the same here in Maryland. We have deer hunting season to control the population. If we don’t, a lot of deer end up getting hit by cars and causing accidents. But it’s a short period of time and it’s limited in number and what weapons you can use.
In the north woods of North America, there really are not any more natural predators of deer either, which is bad news: they can starve in the winter, which is ugly, and large herds promote disease, such as the tuberculosis and chronic wasting disease which have indeed infected some herds. Where I live they are trying to re-establish wolf populations in rural areas to provide some balance (there aren’t enough hunters by far). You can imagine how the farmers feel about that. The wolves are quite controversial.
In many areas of Canada, the deer population has become urbanized and you’ll regularly see them wandering through people’s yards and eating up gardens. Here in Victoria on Vancouver Island they’ve become such pests, especially during rutting season when males attack anything that moves, that herds have to be regularly culled.
So glad you explained. I’m sick of people complaining about a common sense practice.
“with William shooting his first when he was 14 years old, something that is said to have left him delighted at the time. The activity, which has been a shared passion among generations of the Royal Family, was encouraged by William’s father King Charles III, while Princess Diana used to jokingly call him ‘my killer Wales’.”
Anyone else getting sadistic or sociopath vibes from this statement. Like William enjoys killing a little too much.
Diana certainly had the measure of her older son.
Diana called both boys that according to the source—which is Ingrid Seward.
This is so cleverly worded. Read carefully. Trying to make it sound like deer stalking, when they really never say that. They just mention the history of how Will went hunting at 14.
And tossing in how Kate is a “keen markswoman” (Big fat lie, most likely) to make it seem like she was there. And the construction of “not thought to have been joined” instead of “not joined” in order to make it less obvious she was alone.
So much subtext.
Did he go “dear” stalking instead?
My guess is the next time Meghan and Harry have an extended period of no media that is when the first stories will appear. Part of the reason there haven’t been major ones is that H/M have been visible and that’s allowed the media to feed off them.
As soon as they go off line I predict we see some leaks.
“Something that is said to have left him delighted at the time”
who thinks saying this makes him sound like less of a sociopath?! As a teenager, killing elderly deer excited him. It just really doubles down on how excited the tories must be for the cost of living crisis and all the ageing people who will be culled this winter because they can’t afford to put the heating on.
I was thinking the exact same thing. This is not an endearing quality!
yeah, the way he’s described makes him sound really horrifying. granted, i live in the U.S. south where young kids routinely go hunting and pose for gory photos with dead deer, which their parents then proudly display on Facebook, but at least here they do butcher and eat the deer. Sounds like William just kills old deer to get his jollies.
It absolutely sounds like they’re talking about a serial killer in the making
So the Balmoral staff isn’t going to play along and keep Burger King’s secrets it seems.
Any mention of the way Peggington traveled to Scotland for the weekend? He’s been in the news lately for mental health, environmental issues, and conservation. Would it be silly to assume that he would refrain from flying up north, which is environmentally unsound? Any mention of how expensive his Scottish abode was, or how many bedrooms and bathrooms it contained?
Yeah, good question. Craigowan Lodge “supposedly” has 7 bedrooms. No reports on facilities. And what’s wrong with Tam-Na-Ghar Cottage that is supposedly set up for W&K? Didn’t want to take the side piece where he stays with the wife and kids or thinks he is too grand for the 3 bedroom place now he is POW?
I bet there is staff at the lodge but the cottage is probably not set up for a quick weekend – I’m imagining sheets over the furniture and so on. Sounds like they rarely use it?
I don’t know, but here in the States deer hunting is usually a group activity. It’s not something you do all alone. But the article makes clear his family wasn’t there. Begs the question, who was? “A spokesman for Kensington Palace declined to comment.”
My guess would be many friends, both male and female, went for a big house party so that it wouldn’t be obvious to the staff that he was with someone.
Leanne that is my first instinct too, that it was a shooting party, with many friends invited and in attendance. The royals seem to love hunting as a past time.
Hmmm…which version makes more sense? Like I’m just thinking…..is it weirder if we have a story where he went alone to this remote Scottish hunting lodge for a weekend by himself and left his wife and kids at home, or is it weirder if we have a story about him going on a hunting party weekend with his friends and the wife and kids stayed home?
I sort of think if the latter is what happened, then it would be more believable to just say “william had a guys weekend at balmoral” then “william went by himself to avoid his wife” (I mean okay they didn’t say that last part lol.)
but it starts to make more sense if its more like what you are saying….it was a big weekend party with men and women and (and maybe the mistress) and Kate stayed home….bc if men and women are there, then it begs the question “why not Kate too?”
They can’t say he went up for a big shooting party because it then wipes out the narrative that “poor little William went up to Balmoral for the first time since the queen passed.” Not quite the same vibe.
correct chewie… and Beck1 it’s the same reason why kate didn’t go to see the queen on her passing but sophie did. william just did not want her there. this is all coded language.
and they want to give the appearance that he is still semi mourning the queen, when we all know they are celebrating their promotions.
A house party is perfect for hiding in plain sight with someone! But I agree with the posters who pointed out that if women were there then why not Kate too?
Unless there was some compelling reason why she couldn’t make it, I would expect her to be there. If nothing else I think she would love to play hostess at QEII’s favorite estate.
Well, if anybody knows about stalking, it’s Keen to the rescue. I am sure she gave him a quick lesson from her binder called “More stalking, less talking”
Also, reading bolthole made me see butthole and that was it for me. If these reporters are not yanking his chain, I don’t know who is.
Kate teaching him about stalking – lol
Butthole hahhaha I’m screaming! 🤣
And you are right, they are yanking his chain for some reason. Butthole or not, we never know where he spends his weekends, or weekdays for that matter. There was no need for this story to come out, other than someone having the scoop and letting KP know about it.
He went a -peggin’…..
Why is he “deer stalking” when he’s supposed to be King Environmentalist now?
Wonder if he took another helicopter/plane ride up there for this as well. Because, you know, he’s an environmentalist.
And why couldn’t Katie Keen go if she’s such an expert markswoman…it’s not like she has an actual job or anything?
Tbf, culling deer is done across the Highlands now to contain their umbers and allow other species to flourish more readily.
However, it doesn’t look good that he’s never explained this to people. He just shoots them and expects people not to notice or care. And they mostly don’t.
Couple of things there, and I’ll bow to you as I’m assuming you have more knowledge on this than I do but: I don’t believe for a minute that William is involved in a planned cull. I think he’s flat out hunting for fun. Culling could certainly be done that way but I just don’t believe that he’d be the one to bag the old and sick members that would likely be targeted in a cull.
And if they want other species to flourish, they’re going to have to address land management. If I understand the book that I read correctly (a year or so back, title forgotten, having to do with rewilding) the land has been managed for the benefit of these stags and to the detriment of many other species because city hunters will come and pay huge money to hunt many pointed stags. I don’t buy that there’s any real sort of planning here; William is just hunting.
Scotland’s wildlife is a mess, no thanks to the Victorian legacy. Muirburn and the aristo obsession with grouse shooting still causes a huge amount of issues to the land and wildlife.
However, while Scotland has started to reintroduce beaver to help recover all the harm they caused that now results in regular flooding, the country refuses to allow for red wolf reintroduction. Because of Scotland’s “no borders” policy, any time a red wolf discussion happens a large backlash follows out of concern that the open borders would invariably result in wolf attacks on people. Yes, a lot of that is pushed propaganda from the aristo set to keep their hunting options open, but it does have some legitimacy.
The issue is that means deer still have no natural predators in the wilderness and their overpopulation prevents the land from truly being able to heal. So until they get the wolves situation sorted, the best way to try and keep the deer population under control is human hunting (stalking).
@KM what does the open borders policy mean?
We have a similar issue where I am on the US East Coat with deer, they have no natural predators really anymore so their overpopulation is a huge issue. We do allow deer hunting (I live near several state parks and wildlife areas) and its in large part as part of population control.
I read an interesting article a few years ago about what happened when they reintroduced wolves to Yellowstone, bc they reduced the deer population and it had this huge domino effect on the ecosystem. (in a good way.)
(that said I hate hunting. I know sometimes its necessary and I do eat meat, but I’m still not a fan. My labrador retriever is never going to be a working dog, much to his disappointment lol.)
@Becks1 So in 2003 Scotland basically made a “right to roam” policy in its Land Reform Act that gives people “the right to be on land for recreational purposes and to cross land for such purposes”. Obviously, there are some restrictions, but it basically allows the public to go “respectfully” through private lands in the countryside, etc. (Restrictions are for immediate private dwellings, businesses, schools, etc.). Essentially making it so their Highlands have a “no borders” policy within reason.
The fear then is that by releasing red wolves into the Highlands with no real borders to keep them separated from people up there enjoying the countryside, wolf attack incidents might occur. This then kills any conversation about the matter instead of the government actually putting in any real work on a viable solution for the two species to co-exist.
And yes, the domino effect of wolves naturally keeping the deer population in check is what needs to happen in Scotland as well, but for now, it doesn’t look like it’s happening any time soon.
Royals hunt. In Holland it wasn’t particularly well received when Amalia got her hunting credentials recently. The Dutch royals also help cull deer, roe deer and wild boar along with non-native moufflons (wild sheep). The wolves are starting to make a bit of a comeback in the NLs, but not everyone is pleased about it. Wolves will kill lots of prey at one time, far more than they can eat. Farmers here haven’t had to stop wolves from going after sheep, cattle and ponies (water filled ditches sufficed). Wolves don’t just hunt wild prey. And people keep approaching the babies, which can cause future wolf issues.
Along the lines of aristocracy and deer hunting in Scotland, one of the more revolting things I saw on a tour a few years back was the Baronial Victorian Ballroom at Blair Castle – feel free to book it for your wedding or event! It’s an impressive room, but one’s eye is caught immediately by row upon row of mounted deer antlers, mounted complete with the stripped sculls. I can’t remember if they’re on both ends of the room, but there’s easily 50 of them, row upon row, on one of the walls, a number along the length of the room, and some in other corridors of the house. The ballroom was built in the 1870’s; this was definitely many many years of hunting for sport, and celebrated. Apparently Queen Victoria often visited (it was a setting for one of the episodes of the tv series). There’s also a sobering collection of weaponry in the entrance hall, an insight into some of the earlier history of that part of the country.
It’s otherwise an interesting and historic building in a beautiful setting, but I personally couldn’t get past what I saw in that ballroom.
They should re-introduce wolves like in Yellowstone, to help restore the ecosystem. I really dislike people who get a joy out of shooting something to death. However, I am less upset about William shooting deer than Philip killing big game/endangered animals — but Philip was old, so he got a “pass” for his racism and hunting, I guess? (As a side note, the work Philip did with World Wildlife Fund was intended to preserve big game so he and his ilk could hunt them – but times change, and I sincerely hope the WWF is now a true environmental cause).
Interesting all this discussion of reintroducing wolves. We still have bears in the US, and cougars, but I guess neither in the UK?
Mr ‘YOU must protect the planet for MY children’ was happily killing animals this weekend? Got it. And stop with the ‘old ones who would die anyway’ line. Maybe just let them? The fact that they felt the need to add that line shows they know him killing for entertainment is a bad look.
Also, of course he was there with a side chick.
So long as they’re not endangered creatures and the hunting is fair and well done, I don’t really care about hunting. Like it’s not my jam but meh. But the lying about it? “Stags that otherwise wouldn’t make it through the winter?” WTF? Why lie? Stag hunters try to bag the biggest stag they can, yes? Why try to pretend they’re some feeble critter who is being humanely put down? It’s weird. Lying always annoys me.
Deer season has just started where I’m from and husbands all over the place took off this past weekend to go hunting away from their families. This doesn’t seem weird.
So, William, Mr. Earthshot, killed some deer to honour his grandmother…OK.
I also suspect that apart from the deers he was also hunting someone else and they’ve had to put this story out.
If I was Harry, or Meghan, I’d stay far away from him, especially during hunting season ….
It’s one thing if “culling” elderly stags is humane because they’re dying but quite another for it to be a joyful experience.
I’m sorry, but Kate is a “keen” marksman? Really? I mean, is there anything she does that isn’t keen, exceptional or at a professional level?
I’ve been married a long time. I have two kids. I don’t think it’s weird for one spouse to go away for a weekend without the other. Maybe the kids had activities over the weekend and Kate stayed to attend with them. Maybe she just didn’t feel like going to Scotland.
Now, with this couple, it seems possible that William was accompanied by someone or that this is part of their “partially separate lives” plan. But him going away for a weekend alone (or not), in and of itself, doesn’t mean anything.
I’ve now learned the term “bolthole.” Wouldn’t it be nice to own an estate where a house with six or so bedrooms is just a “bolthole” and not…….a giant house that could shelter two families?
It’s not weird at all that Will might want to go to Scotland for some hunting. What’s weird is the way this article is written. He didn’t just go away for the weekend, he went on a pilgrimage, he had a bittersweet reunion, he followed in his family’s footsteps by going deer stalking (by himself?) – and, quite pointedly, thought not to have brought his wife, who is a keen markswoman and thus, presumably, would enjoy a bit of hunting. Maybe the poor sap just wanted a couple days of solitude, but this piece is dripping with purple prose and innuendo.
All of this, and Kensington Palace had no comment. If this was an innocent weekend away, then surely KP might have had at least said something basic besides “no comment.” Or he goes all the way to Scotland and doesn’t participate in a joint event with his father? Imagine the headlines – Look what Harry’s missing!!!
William didn’t just go away for an innocent hunting weekend and the DM wants us to know that and wants William to know that he’s on a short leash.
@Becks1 – agreed. This isn’t about Will taking a weekend trip, it’s about renegotiating the invisible contract between the RF and media now that TQ is gone. Will shouldn’t think he’s got more power just because he’s been elevated to POW.
Agree I don’t think it’s weird at all. Maybe he went with some friends, maybe he went with a side chick, maybe he even did go alone which honestly would not be that weird.
Stalking a deer or stalking a dear?
Stockings on a dear. Either removing or putting on, or both.
“bittersweet reunion” with what? The area? I mean okay but that’s a weird way to phrase it. As for the weekend itself, well I’ll echo the sentiment upthread that it could have genuinely just been him alone and wanting a weekend away from the wife + kids. Or he could have brought someone.
So Mr Earthshot helicoptered or private jetted up to Scotland to go shoot some animals in the head. Cool cool.
LOL, THIS!!!!
All I’ve got here is that a) he went ALONE? I don’t think so. b) do they REALLY want it out there that he got all excited over his first kill? That is disturbing on so many levels. It’s also interesting that they made a point of saying Kate and the children weren’t with him.
The Royal Scepter required a polishing Kkkate is incapable of giving.
He just need to decompress? find pleasure?
Joy eludes this couple.
Or
The novelty of the new titles is already wearing off?
But he is being informed that they are aware of the visit. Whomever they are.
It is similar to his mild blackmail,
“my total control or else take away titles and disinherit ”
In this case ” total access or else publication of all dirty laundry”.
Be careful of the energy you give out, for it will eventually return to you.
Ohhh yes….didn’t think of it this way. As in, this “message” isn’t for the readers of the DM, this message is for William. And it’s saying loud and clear that they know exactly what he’s up to. What’s done in the dark will come to light, and all.
Is it weird that I don’t think he’s actually up there with a side piece? I think he just went up there alone, bc he’s an a-hole who doesn’t like his wife, and can’t be bothered to spend much time with the kids. This, to me, screams “bachelor weekend with the lads”, a la that skiing trip. Everything abt Baldy just oozes toxic masculinity to me, somehow, especially this whole hunting business.
And you couldn’t pay Baldy to go deer stalking with Kate. Not for all the money in the world, lmao.
There seem to be more people around defending Will lately. There also seem to be a lot of people trying to blame Kate completely for harassing Harry and Meghan. I don’t like Kate, but she doesn’t have nearly as much power as Will, and Will’s at least as bad as her. (Not to mention Charles’ role.) I feel like a certain narrative is being pushed in order to grease the wheels for something. A split? Maybe, but I can’t see Will doing that without someone else lined up, and I don’t think anyone else would marry him.
On another note, this could be an all-“lads” weekend, and Will could still be cheating on Kate with a houseguest during it.
Yeah I think it’s because many Black women out here have seen how some white women manipulate situations. But in this case, I agree that Will owns a good portion of this mess. Jason the Knife works for him and Kate both. Let’s pretend that somehow Kate offered up Meghan to take the heat off of William, there’s no way William didn’t know.
I can understand that. I’m white, but that look from Kate toward Meghan at the memorial brought back a really bad memory of a woman who dated a guy I used to date. She looked at me like that, and it was the only time I’ve ever feared for my life (except once in a car.) I can imagine that happens more often to women who aren’t white. It made even more clear than before how horribly jealous Kate is of Meghan. Really, it must be hell to be Kate — which is why I think Meghan shows her so much grace. Meghan’s a better person than I am, that’s for sure.
Also though I think Will sexually harassed Meghan. The reason for this, besides that he is very much the type, is all the tabloids and derangers trying to push the lie that Meghan was/is in love with Will. It’s all too familiar. I could be projecting again, but I don’t think I am.
Emily C. Exactly re the lads’ outing. See my comment below. I think it was some kind of big party and William invited someone or just had a fling with someone there, all of which caused concern that it was going to get leaked and so their press put out this story to head off the panic. Perhaps Kate and William have an open marriage, where he does what he wants and she does nothing, as long as it is kept quiet. Perhaps it has caused huge rows and she has initiated living separately. I’m quite admiring of her if that is the case, at least she has stood up for herself in some way and not let him have his cake and eat it too.
William helped with the bullying allegations but the crygate situation is from Kate. She would have been the only one present and Tominey is in her pocket and speaks to her mother as well.
But kate is getting more heat right now because she’s the one who acted like an asshole in public at the various funeral events whereas William managed to be civil, if only in public. Kate can’t even bother to wear a public face in front of Meghan. And she started this at the commonwealth service in 2020.
This also for @EmilyC
There is speculation over there, especially at another forum, LA, (its initials) that , that’s what REALLY happened, he tried to force himself on her and of course she went and told everybody at the firm and HR and that’s when they turn the tides against her by projecting their behavior onto her. At first it was here and there racism and pettiness but after she probably kept saying “Stop/NO” it sadly was all downhill and full on war between the two camps until they left. Smh projecting their sexscapades onto her, (ie lying on her “yatching”) 😒
Sometimes with these two and the RF in general, it’s not what these articles say but why they exist in the first place. There’s no reason for them to put out this story – it makes William sound less than environmentally friendly/no money concerns in the world etc. So there has to be a why. I suspect it’s because someone was potentially going to be vocal (either someone who was there, or someone who witnessed it) about saying this is a strangely large and fun party to be having straight after a funeral, and where’s Kate…And then the fear sets in for KP. They start worrying that someone will take it to the press and it’ll look sordid, hence this story in order to get in first and control the narrative. Let’s face it, even with the gloss, it sounds a bit odd and dubious. Essentially, it’s a fire fighting story to hide that possibly William was on his own with someone, or it was an unseemly riot, or he and Kate live separately.
Very good point. I figured he was seen and so an article had to be written. But it makes sense that all the florid language about a pilgrimage and being bittersweet and honoring his family would be to say that he’s not just frolicking in the forest, but actually grieving in solitude – with a bit of deer stalking on the side.
The reason why deer are culled in Scotland is because of over population and the effect it has on the environment. Deer would starve to death in numbers if left to multiply without culling. It is a lot kinder to kill them with one shot than other methods. And unless you are vegetarian/vegan I don’t see the argument.
I don’t particularly see it as offensive, either. In terms of green credentials, his flying back and forth is however poor. I have no major issue with people hunting, as long as it is for population control or food to be eaten; in those circs, hunted meat is the most free range you can get, rather than buying meat from a store. I have a friend who runs a shoot and it is a bit sickening how many birds are brought down, piled up and not eaten.
Do Brits no recognize how much of a punk this makes him look? He specifically targeting aged stags (only stags, hi Harry Potter) to kill and mantle? White ppl yo…
In EVERY picture without Kate, Will looks so much happier, more animated, more natural, whatever. In the sole pic of them together, EACH is looking in the opposite direction, Will with a foul expression. For the bust-up, how about this, “No matter how much Will tries, he just cannot be happy with Kate. The two have tried everything to make their ten year marriage work, but Kate simply cannot keep up with her energetic husband, neither in workload nor in the spirit of dedication to their subjects. They both adore their three children and will do everything to make sure they all feel loved and safe during this precarious time in their marriage.”
Also, Kate looks good, but very Disney villainess. She should seriously watch the whole oeuvre and make sure she doesn’t look like that anymore.
You just know that one day someone is going to be in the right spot with their smart phone and they’re going to get the goods on William or Kate on any number of things, particularly their sense of entitlement. I feel for the kids, but if they don’t teach George et al manners or how to be discreet, he’s going to suffer for it the next time he pulls rank.
This could also be Kate just choosing to stay home because she finds her kids far more entertaining than a bunch of drunk adults shooting at deer.