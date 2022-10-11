“Lily Collins wore Prada & showed off her new shaggy bangs trauma” links

I really cannot with Lily Collins’s shaggy bangs. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Janice Dickinson knows she looks like Caitlyn Jenner [Seriously OMG]
Heinous men are going on trial this fall. [Dlisted]
Gael Garcia Bernal forever. [LaineyGossip]
The final season of Derry Girls is here. [Pajiba]
Bella Hadid’s current relationship is so quiet. [JustJared]
Danielle Deadwyler looks gorgeous in archival Armani. [GFY]
A listicle of creepy & disturbing facts. [Buzzfeed]
Iran’s chief justice wants to have a dialogue with the protesters. [Towleroad]
Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix movie has an amnesia plot. [Egotastic]
Did Susan Winters’s husband poison her? [Starcasm]
What’s going on with Kathy Hilton & Kyle Richards? [Gawker]
Aww I like them!
Me too ! They look cute on her ! Bangs (and everything 90’s) are back in style.
They’re a smiiiiidge too long and blunt.
This is how I feel about her bangs as well. Tbf, she almost nails them and I’m not a bangs fan. And she comes close to making that disaster of a dress work.
I can’t believe I’m speaking up for Janice Dickenson, but Caitlin Jenner looks like *her*. She was probably going to that plastic surgeon first.
LOL! TRUTH.
Prosecutors have dropped the charges against Adan Syed! They said DNA testing excluded him.
What an insane story. All those years lost of an innocent young man’s life. Her family has no closure. They don’t know who killed their daughter after years of believing the right person was punished.
So many people harmed by police and prosecutorial misconduct. It’s really tragic.
If the DNA testing excluded Adnan, my hope is that it wasn’t inconclusive and can actually pinpoint those involved in the crime. I am sure this is really hard for her family, so I hope actual justice is swift and accurate.
I don’t mind the bangs. I really cannot with droopy, baggy, bejeweled net overlays.
Agreed. The dress is a mess. But not all bangs are awful — Lily looks fine. Enough of the bangs hate. Some of us have really high foreheads and look terrible without them.
I am really interested in why at least one contributor on this site has such a big issue with almost everyone’s bangs!
No judgment at all, I’m just genuinely curious if there is some past bangs trauma or a story that can be shared that led this very strong anti-bang stance lol
LOL !!!
I suffer from personal bangs trauma, in that my hair is only wavy enough to create weird wingy thingies, but not enough to be all carefree and tousled. Still, I can admire others without pain.
Love her whole look. The dress. The hair. And she looks like she’s having fun.
I think Lily and her hair, bangs included, look charming.
The bangs actually suit her quite well. That dress however is unfortunate.
Cute bangs, hideous outfit
The bangs are super cute on her
I screamed when I randomly scrolled to Derry Girls last week just to be sad about not having another season and I saw that there was one coming out! I thought for sure it was another two seasons and done affront by Netflix.
Derry Girls last season is feckin hilarious, and every bit as good as the last two seasons. The girls are still getting up to all sorts, and don’t look a day over fifteen!!!!
Love the bangs and Derry Girls!
Bella’s new boyfriend looks cute and normal. Gigi was there with no Leo so we can talk that ridic stop,
That was diffidently Leo’s PR team .
I like her bangs *shrug*
I have noticed that people who don’t like bangs NEVER have a good thing to say about them on *anybody*, even when they look good.
Yes, I’ve noticed that too. Some faces absolutely look great with the right set of bangs.
Have to speak up with support for the bangs. I love them!
Derry Girls! I love it! And sister Michael … it’s so awesome. But I get sad at the end of each episode as I know we’re a step closer to the end 😭
I kind of like the shaggy bangs. I don’t see the trauma there at all. She’s a very pretty woman and can pull off this look, I think. The whole outfit and styling are fire.
Oh man, I have such mixed feelings about Paul Haggis going on trial. I want ALL the predators to go down. I want to believe all women. And yet it is VERY clear that Scientology will do everything they can to ruin your life if you speak out against them. They have done worse.
If all the women are telling very similar to stories, very stereotypical stories, or very outlandish stories, I’m going to have a hard time believing they’re not Scientology plants. And I REALLY hate that.