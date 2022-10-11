“Lily Collins wore Prada & showed off her new shaggy bangs trauma” links
  • October 11, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I really cannot with Lily Collins’s shaggy bangs. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Janice Dickinson knows she looks like Caitlyn Jenner [Seriously OMG]
Heinous men are going on trial this fall. [Dlisted]
Gael Garcia Bernal forever. [LaineyGossip]
The final season of Derry Girls is here. [Pajiba]
Bella Hadid’s current relationship is so quiet. [JustJared]
Danielle Deadwyler looks gorgeous in archival Armani. [GFY]
A listicle of creepy & disturbing facts. [Buzzfeed]
Iran’s chief justice wants to have a dialogue with the protesters. [Towleroad]
Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix movie has an amnesia plot. [Egotastic]
Did Susan Winters’s husband poison her? [Starcasm]
What’s going on with Kathy Hilton & Kyle Richards? [Gawker]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

30 Responses to ““Lily Collins wore Prada & showed off her new shaggy bangs trauma” links”

  1. Brenna says:
    October 11, 2022 at 12:31 pm

    Aww I like them!

  2. Zoochy says:
    October 11, 2022 at 12:34 pm

    They’re a smiiiiidge too long and blunt.

    • ML says:
      October 11, 2022 at 2:06 pm

      This is how I feel about her bangs as well. Tbf, she almost nails them and I’m not a bangs fan. And she comes close to making that disaster of a dress work.

  3. bettyrose says:
    October 11, 2022 at 12:39 pm

    I can’t believe I’m speaking up for Janice Dickenson, but Caitlin Jenner looks like *her*. She was probably going to that plastic surgeon first.

  4. Tiffany:) says:
    October 11, 2022 at 12:43 pm

    Prosecutors have dropped the charges against Adan Syed! They said DNA testing excluded him.

    • ME says:
      October 11, 2022 at 1:15 pm

      What an insane story. All those years lost of an innocent young man’s life. Her family has no closure. They don’t know who killed their daughter after years of believing the right person was punished.

      • Tiffany:) says:
        October 11, 2022 at 1:29 pm

        So many people harmed by police and prosecutorial misconduct. It’s really tragic.

        If the DNA testing excluded Adnan, my hope is that it wasn’t inconclusive and can actually pinpoint those involved in the crime. I am sure this is really hard for her family, so I hope actual justice is swift and accurate.

  5. Eurydice says:
    October 11, 2022 at 12:56 pm

    I don’t mind the bangs. I really cannot with droopy, baggy, bejeweled net overlays.

    • Malificent says:
      October 11, 2022 at 1:19 pm

      Agreed. The dress is a mess. But not all bangs are awful — Lily looks fine. Enough of the bangs hate. Some of us have really high foreheads and look terrible without them.

  6. missmerry says:
    October 11, 2022 at 1:30 pm

    I am really interested in why at least one contributor on this site has such a big issue with almost everyone’s bangs!

    No judgment at all, I’m just genuinely curious if there is some past bangs trauma or a story that can be shared that led this very strong anti-bang stance lol

  7. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    October 11, 2022 at 3:07 pm

    Love her whole look. The dress. The hair. And she looks like she’s having fun.

  8. Peanut Butter says:
    October 11, 2022 at 3:19 pm

    I think Lily and her hair, bangs included, look charming.

  9. girl_ninja says:
    October 11, 2022 at 3:24 pm

    The bangs actually suit her quite well. That dress however is unfortunate.

  10. Kebbie says:
    October 11, 2022 at 4:08 pm

    The bangs are super cute on her

  11. Erin says:
    October 11, 2022 at 4:11 pm

    I screamed when I randomly scrolled to Derry Girls last week just to be sad about not having another season and I saw that there was one coming out! I thought for sure it was another two seasons and done affront by Netflix.

    • antipodean says:
      October 11, 2022 at 4:47 pm

      Derry Girls last season is feckin hilarious, and every bit as good as the last two seasons. The girls are still getting up to all sorts, and don’t look a day over fifteen!!!!

  12. pocket litter says:
    October 11, 2022 at 4:35 pm

    Love the bangs and Derry Girls!

  13. Normades says:
    October 11, 2022 at 5:46 pm

    Bella’s new boyfriend looks cute and normal. Gigi was there with no Leo so we can talk that ridic stop,

  14. MangoAngelesque says:
    October 11, 2022 at 5:55 pm

    I like her bangs *shrug*

    I have noticed that people who don’t like bangs NEVER have a good thing to say about them on *anybody*, even when they look good.

  15. Cidey says:
    October 11, 2022 at 6:39 pm

    Have to speak up with support for the bangs. I love them!

  16. EviesMom says:
    October 11, 2022 at 6:45 pm

    Derry Girls! I love it! And sister Michael … it’s so awesome. But I get sad at the end of each episode as I know we’re a step closer to the end 😭

  17. jferber says:
    October 11, 2022 at 7:02 pm

    I kind of like the shaggy bangs. I don’t see the trauma there at all. She’s a very pretty woman and can pull off this look, I think. The whole outfit and styling are fire.

  18. Bad Janet says:
    October 11, 2022 at 8:20 pm

    Oh man, I have such mixed feelings about Paul Haggis going on trial. I want ALL the predators to go down. I want to believe all women. And yet it is VERY clear that Scientology will do everything they can to ruin your life if you speak out against them. They have done worse.

    If all the women are telling very similar to stories, very stereotypical stories, or very outlandish stories, I’m going to have a hard time believing they’re not Scientology plants. And I REALLY hate that.

